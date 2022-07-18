The World’s 50 Best List, years after having revamped its voting body and rules following criticisms of sexism and favoritism toward Euro-leaning, male-run tasting menu spots — and Copenhagen’s Noma winning all the time — has again elevated an elite Copenhagen tasting menu restaurant to the number one slot.

Geranium by chef Rasmus Kofoed, one of Denmark’s most celebrated culinary establishments, has earned the title of the “World’s Best Restaurant” in the first year that Rene Redzepi’s Noma fell out of eligibility. Noma occupied the top slot in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2021: The World’s 50 Best organization instituted a rule change in 2019 that restaurants would not be eligible to win a second time, but Noma still managed one last win after it closed and moved to a new location. Kofoed’s Geranium ranks with Noma as one of Denmark’s two three-Michelin-starred restaurants. Located on the eighth floor of Copenhagen’s national football stadium, it announced last year that it would be dropping its already small quantities of meat on the ~$437 menu to focus on seafood and vegetables.

Central in Lima came in at No. 2, with Disfrutar in Barcelona taking the third slot. The results were announced during a ceremony in London that was hosted by Stanley Tucci. Prior to the ceremony, the World’s 50 Best organization confirmed that restaurants in Russian would not be eligible for the list this year given the country’s attacks on Ukraine. A spokesperson told Eater: “We do not hold any restaurants or bars individually responsible for the actions of their government and we acknowledge all those in Russia who have bravely denounced the actions of their leaders. However, by including Russian restaurants or bars in our high-profile lists, we would be tacitly supporting hospitality-driven tourism to Russia, boosting revenue in the country and indirectly supporting the government through taxation ... As an organization, we do not believe it is right to promote Russia as a dining or drinking destination at this current time.” That change effectively booted 2021 list-makers White Rabbit and Twins Garden off the list.

In the list’s 20-year history, only European or North American restaurants have occupied the “best” restaurant slot. No South American or Asian restaurants have ever moved to the top spot, and there are no restaurants on the top 50 list from the Middle East. There are no restaurants on the list from India, a country of 1.38 billion people. The only restaurant from Africa, a continent of 1.28 billion people, is a South African spot that experiments with Japanese techniques.

In addition to the list of the top 50, René Frank of Coda in Berlin was named the World’s Best Pastry Chef; Leonor Espinosa the World’s Best Female Chef, and Josep Roca took home the World’s Best Sommelier Award. The Art of Hospitality Award went to NYC’s Atomix: Atomix was also the highest-ranking U.S. restaurant on the list, at No. 33. Kenya’s Wawira Njiru received the Icon Award. Here now, the complete list:

The 2022 World’s 50 Best Restaurants List

50. Single Thread, Healdsburg, CA

49. Ikoyi, London

48. Leo, Bogota

47. Oteque, Rio de Janiero

46. Belcanto, Lisbon

45. Narisawa, Tokyo

44. Le Bernardin, New York City

43. Boragó, Santiago

42. Quique Dacosta, Dénia, Spain

41. La Cime, Osaka

40. Schloss Schauenstein, Furstenau, Switzerland

39. Sorn, Bangkok

38. Jordnær, Copenhagen

37. Fyn, Cape Town

36. Odette, Singapore

35. The Clove Club, London

34. Hisa Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia

33. Atomix, New York City

32. Mayta, Lima

31. Arpège, Paris

30. Florilège, Tokyo

29. St. Hubertus, San Cassiano, Italy

28. Le Clarence, Paris

27. Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Germany

26. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin

25. Frantzén, Stockholm

24. The Chairman, Hong Kong

23. The Jane, Antwerp

22. Septime, Paris

21. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain

20. Den, Tokyo

19. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy

18. Alchemist, Copenhagen

17. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin

16. Elkano, Getaria, Spain

15. Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy

14. Don Julio, Buenos Aires

13. Steirereck, Vienna

12. Uliassi, Senigallia, Italy

11. Maido, Lima

10. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy

9. Quintonil, Mexico City

8. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy

7. A Casa do Porco, Sao Paulo

6. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain

5. Pujol, Mexico City

4. Diverxo, Madrid, Spain

3. Disfrutar, Barcelona, Spain

2. Central, Lima

1. Geranium, Copenhagen

Additional reporting by Erika Adams.