Eater Wins 2022 National Magazine Award

Eater took home the 2022 National Magazine Award for Lifestyle Journalism on Tuesday, at the annual awards ceremony put on by the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME).

Eater was recognized for Filling Up, an editorial package that took readers on a nationwide tour of the most noteworthy, unexpected, and delicious foods to be had at gas stations across America. Helmed by special projects editor Lesley Suter, the 15-story package spanned cuisines from coast to coast, including local icons like Wawa hoagies, Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets, and Spam musubi at Hawai’ian 7-Elevens and niche destinations like the gas stations of Breezewood, Pennsylvania, the “potato chip capital of America.” Beyond the snacks and treats, Filling Up also delved into the vital role gas stations, convenience stores, and roadside stops often play in the lives of Americans, such as the Black-owned fill stations that offered safe harbor to Black motorists in the Jim Crow South.

This was Eater’s fourth National Magazine Award nomination and third win, having been recognized for the Eater Guide to Surviving Disney World in 2017 and the Eater Guide to Paris in 2016.

Explore Filling Up here.