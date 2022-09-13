Erin DeJesus Named Executive Editor of Eater

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Erin DeJesus has been named the executive editor for Eater, stepping into the role after 12 years covering food and restaurants across the network.

DeJesus has led Eater.com, Eater’s flagship national site, and has been influential in shaping Eater’s nationwide restaurant and culture coverage. Her tenure leading Eater.com has included several James Beard Award and ASME wins, for enterprise reporting like “Inside the Secretive, Semi-Illicit, High Stakes World of WhatsApp Mango Importing” and on-the-ground perspectives like “Food and Loathing on the Campaign Trail.” DeJesus has also overseen Eater’s expansion into travel, including award-winning travel guides and a travel newsletter, as well at Eater at Home service and recipe content.

In the role of executive editor, DeJesus will continue to run Eater.com while also lending more of her talents to special projects and tentpoles, and supporting Eater’s enterprise editors on deeply reported features. DeJesus steps into the role vacated by former executive editor Stephanie Wu, who became Eater’s editor-in-chief in May 2022.

Eater also announced the creation of a cross-functional operational and audience leadership team across Eater, PopSugar, Punch, and Thrillist overseen by Ellie Krupnick in the new role of executive director of editorial operations.

Krupnick, formerly the director of editorial operations for Eater, will lead audience development, partnerships, sponsorships, and operations for each lifestyle networks, with the support of director of editorial operations Pete Dombrosky and editorial coordinator Annie Harrigan, who joins the cross-network leadership group from Thrillist. Each of the copy editing teams will now be led by newly named lifestyle copy chief Mary White, who joins from PopSugar, and will also report into Dombrowsky.

In four years at Eater, Krupnick has led day-to-day operations while shepherding the creation of some of the network’s most ambitious storytelling efforts, including The United States of Fried Chicken and Filling Up, which was recognized with a 2022 ASME award. She’s also overseen the launch of initiatives like Eater Wine Club, in-person and virtual events, and partnerships with collaborators such as Gastropod.