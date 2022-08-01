Kaitlin Bray Named Director of Audience Development for Eater and Punch

Kaitlin Bray has been named the director of audience development, Eater and Punch. In this newly created role, Bray will oversee the audience teams for both Eater and Punch, the latter of which joined Vox Media in August 2021.

Bray has been driving audience and social strategy at Punch since June 2019, including growing the drinks-focused site’s vibrant Instagram and supporting tentpole initiatives such as Bartender in Residence. As the director of Eater and Punch, she’ll lead both brands with a growing group of social media and audience experts, whose work spans newsletters, social video, and analytics:

Frances Dumlao was named Eater’s associate director of audience, platforms, in March 2022. Frances came from Self, where she oversaw social strategy at the health-focused Condé Nast publication.

Terri Ciccone was promoted to associate director of audience, analytics and operations in December 2021.

Mira Milla joined Eater as a social media manager in April 2022, bringing experiences from Newsweek, Condé Nast, and New York magazine.

Kristen Kornbluth, also hired in April, came to Eater as a social media manager from the Charlotte Observer’s audience team.

Irina Groushevaia joined Punch as social media manager in February 2022, bringing experiences in social as well as recipe development from Food52, Bon Appetit, and the Museum of Food and Drink (MOFAD).

Avery Dalal was hired as Eater’s first-ever audience fellow in October 2021, joining from the Dallas Morning News.

“We’re thrilled to have Kaitlin bring her expertise to Eater and lead audience strategy across Eater and Punch,” says Stephanie Wu, Eater’s editor-in-chief. “Her fresh perspective and deep experience in the food category will help us grow and further connect with our audience across all platforms at a pivotal moment for the hospitality industry.”

“In my three years working with Kaitlin across both Punch (and former sister brand, Taste), I’ve witnessed the unique blend of strategic thinking, savvy editorial instincts and deep passion for food and drink that she brings to audience development,” says Punch editor-in-chief Talia Baiocchi. “I can’t think of a better fit for this role, and I am excited to continue working alongside her as she leads the growth of our food and drink audiences in tandem.”

Before coming to Punch, Bray served as Director of Social Media at Food52. She also holds a masters degree in Food Studies from NYU, where she researched sustainable food systems.