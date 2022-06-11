Share All sharing options for: Eater Takes Home Win at the 2022 James Beard Awards

In a live ceremony in Chicago on Saturday night, the James Beard Foundation presented its 2022 Media Awards, which included a win for Eater.

Entering the evening with nominations in categories ranging from video to audio to distinguished writing, Eater was recognized for Feature Reporting, for “Inside the Secretive, Semi-Illicit, High Stakes World of WhatsApp Mango Importing,” written by contributor Ahmed Ali Akbar. His reporting spanned months and continents, exploring “the bureaucratic headaches, the customers determined to get their mangoes no matter how onerous the inconvenience, and the surprising amount of engineering” that goes into selling and buying Pakistani mangoes.

Punch, Eater’s award-winning sister publication, also took home an award for Personal Essay, Long Form category, for contributor Miguel De Leon’s look at the colonial practices of winemaking.

Eater has ten previous wins in the James Beard Media Awards. Check out all the 2022 James Beard Media Awards winners here.