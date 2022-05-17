Stephanie Wu Named Editor-in-Chief of Eater

Amanda Kludt, group publisher of Eater, Popsugar, Punch, and Thrillist and Eater’s founding editor-in-chief, today announced that Stephanie Wu will be Eater’s new editor-in-chief. Wu will oversee the editorial organization and be a key partner to Kludt on building upon the publication’s editorial excellence and supporting the business and growth of the Eater brand.

“Stephanie is a visionary editor who has the journalistic chops to guide our coverage with integrity,” says Kludt. “But she’s also, crucially, an effective communicator and problem solver and an empathetic leader. It’s a combination that’s so vital when guiding a complex organization with ambitious goals and a strong reputation.”

Wu will lead a team of over 75 staffers, including writers, editors, video creators, and audience team members across 25 cities in North America and the UK. She will be responsible for the publication’s reporting, storytelling, and service journalism across all formats, audience growth and engagement, and brand expansion.

She joined Eater in January as executive editor, coming from Condé Nast Traveler, where she was the digital director. She previously held editorial roles at Town & Country, Travel + Leisure, and Mic, overseeing lifestyle topics including food, travel, and culture.

“I’m thrilled to step into this role as Eater’s second-ever editor in chief,” says Wu. “I’ve been incredibly impressed by the caliber of journalism at Eater and the far-ranging coverage of all things food and dining, with a national perspective rooted in local authority. It’s a privilege to lead this immensely talented team and I couldn’t be more excited about the future of Eater.”

Kludt stepped away from the position of Eater editor-in-chief in March when she took on the role of publisher for Eater and group publisher for sister brands Popsugar, Punch, and Thrillist. Eater’s GM + VP, Jill Dehnert, and its VP of Development Britt Aboutaleb, will also now work across the portfolio of lifestyle publications.

Eater was founded in 2005 as a local New York City restaurant blog, and was acquired by Vox Media in 2013 after expanding into a multi-city network. Since then, it has evolved into one of America’s largest and most influential food publications, a juggernaut of award-winning service, reporting, and entertainment. In April, Eater won its third National Magazine Award, in the Lifestyle Journalism category, and was nominated for six James Beard Media Awards.