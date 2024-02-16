 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Diners sit at wooden tables on a large deck overlooking sunny snow-covered mountains.
The patio at Frööd.
Markus Gmeiner / Vorarlberg Tourismus

The 18 Essential Restaurants in Vorarlberg, Austria

The small state in western Austria, a hotbed of the early Alpine ski scene, has become a culinary attraction for gamey stews, cheesy noodle dishes, and fluffy pancakes

by Michelle Tchea
The patio at Frööd.
| Markus Gmeiner / Vorarlberg Tourismus
by Michelle Tchea

In certain ski resorts like St. Moritz and Zermatt in Switzerland, and Megève in France, it seems as if international tourists rule the streets, cafes, and slopes. High seasons feel incredibly busy, low seasons become uncomfortably deserted, and nothing appears permanent, not even the restaurants. That’s not the case in Vorarlberg, Austria’s smallest, westernmost federal state and the so-called cradle of Alpine skiing, where people have been tearing up fresh powder since 1885. Mountain huts are full of year-round residents, towns trace their origins back to the 14th century, and fourth-generation restaurant owners maintain long-held traditions like hearty käsespätzle (egg-noodle mac and cheese), fresh arctic char from nearby lakes, deer stew with fist-size dumplings, boiled beef, and kaiserschmarrn (chopped up pancakes served with local custard).

That doesn’t mean the area is stuck in the past. Though it may not boast about its culture quite as loudly as neighbors in Germany, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, or even Austria’s own Tyrol region, Vorarlberg prides itself on its contemporary design, architecture, and — a relatively recent addition — buzzing food scene. Modern buildings sit alongside traditional construction. Music venues pop up among cattle ranches. And young hoteliers and chefs are opening plant-based cafes, high-altitude wine bars, and 19-course tasting menus among the cozy inns. Ask any longtime resident — the ones whose great-great-grandparents tended cattle long before the region was known for winter skiing — and they’ll tell you Vorarlberg has never been more exciting.

Michelle Tchea is the author of five bestselling books and owner of the culture-driven organization Chefs Collective. She has contributed to Travel and Leisure, The Guardian, and Time Magazine.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Petrus

A local favorite, Petrus is a cafe and brasserie by day in a historical house dating back to 1911, when it first opened as a modest inn and restaurant. Located in the middle of Bregenz, the Belgian and French restaurant is uncomplicated in both its decor and dishes, but the team performs at a high level with ingredients that are always fresh and service that’s always friendly. Locals come for the moules frites, made with hand-cut fries. At night, owners Ursula Hillbrand and Peter Brattinga serve dishes they love to eat themselves, like freshly shucked oysters, bouillabaisse, and beetroot risotto served with Tête de Moine cheese.

Anton-Schneider-Str. 11, 6900 Bregenz
0664 4369457
0664 4369457

Weiss Restaurant

Milena Broger, one of Austria’s prominent, award-winning young chefs, took over Weiss Restaurant in 2019 and has taken the dining scene in Bregenz to a new level. Collaborating with partner Erik Pedersen, Broger calls on her experiences working in Japan, Denmark, and Germany, but her goal is to let the Austrian region “speak for itself” with local herbs, vegetables, and natural wine. A six-to-10-course menu will set you back 95 to 135 euros ($104-147), with items like grilled carrots, smoked cauliflower, and pumpkin samosas. If you want to experience Weiss without the tasting menu, check out breakfast or have a burger for lunch.

Anton-Schneider-Str. 5, 6900 Bregenz
04355 7490859
04355 7490859
A restaurant interior with a long counter and large glass-covered area leading out to a patio.
Inside Weiss.
Angela Lamprecht / Vorarlberg Tourismus

Ernele

The Das Schiff hotel, originally built in 1840, has a nice traditional restaurant, Wälderstube, for all the classics like käsespätzle and kaiserschmarrn. But for something more inventive and upmarket, head to Ernele, a fine-dining Vorarlberg pioneer and a gem for food-obsessed travelers. Chef Erna Metzler is like an Austrian Alice Waters, tirelessly focusing on regionality, sustainability, and nose-to-tail cooking. Chef Felix Gross executes Metzler’s vision, utilizing ingredients from the restaurant’s own vegetable and herb garden. Typical menu items include cheese soup, fresh garden salad with pickled vegetables, and grilled meats like veal or deer served with root vegetables. You haven’t really tasted schnitzel until you try the version at Ernele.

Heideggen 311, 6952 Hittisau, Austria
5513 62200
5513 62200
A restaurant interior, with one wall covered in shelves holding various kitchen products, and a door open to the green landscape outside.
Inside Ernele.
Oostenrijk TV

Fuchsegg Eco Lodge

Run by Carmen Can and her husband Kerim, Fuchsegg Eco Lodge works for so many occasions. The restaurant’s communal dining setup is casual, but dishes are sophisticated enough to qualify as a business lunch for the area’s creatives. The hotel caters to hikers and skiers during the day with a small but delicious Austrian menu of traditional favorites. At night, a special four-course menu feeds hotel guests and drop-ins. Hotel rooms are outfitted with light wood and other natural materials, reflecting the local traditions of architecture and craftsmanship; it’s worth staying overnight for breakfast alone.

Amagmach 1301, 6863 Egg, Austria
5512 44544
5512 44544

Hirschen Bregenzerwald

You could drive past Hirschen a million times without realizing this 16th-century inn is home to a spectacular restaurant. Like many places in the area, Jonathan Burger and his team work with regional ingredients. In Bregenzerwald, that means local river fish, mushrooms from the forest, and mature cheese from local cows’ milk for breakfast. Lunch is a simple affair of käsespätzle and beef broth soup with fluffy dumplings. By night, the restaurant converts into a bistro offering peppers stuffed with local cheese, grilled venison, and lots of vegetables either char-grilled or poached in butter. Pastries and desserts like strawberry tartlets and lemon meringue pies made by chef Raphaela Wirrer are also worthy of a last bite.

Hof 14, 6867 Schwarzenberg, Austria
5512 29 44
5512 29 44
A wood-lined restaurant interior decorated with various portraits.
Inside Hirschen Bregenzerwald.
Angela Lamprecht / Vorarlberg Tourismus

Gams 1648

Need a bottle of prosecco? Looking for a bunch of freshly picked tulips and roses for that special someone you met on the slopes? Need a decent pizza in Vorarlberg? Ellen Nenning and Andreas Mennel have turned a traditional gasthof (inn) in a 17th-century building in Bezau into a mixed-used jack of all trades, including a designer boutique, flower shop, and 58-suite hotel with eye-popping decor that Barbie couldn’t resist. The three-story concept also features a wine bar that operates on the honor system (grab your bottle from the cellar, pay for it online, and enjoy it in one of the hotel’s public spaces), as well as some pretty spectacular pizzas; pies come with all the Italian trimmings you’d expect across the border like truffles, prosciutto, and fior di latte. Try the thin-crust 1648 pizza, topped with local bacon, bergkäse (mountain cheese), and fresh tomato.

Platz 44, 6870 Bezau
0664 1450242
0664 1450242
A chef prepares a dish in front of a bright yellow pizza oven.
Working in the colorful Gams space.
Lukas Hämmerle / Vorarlberg Tourismus

Jagdgasthaus Egender Schönenbach

Cheese is a staple in both the diets and culture of Vorarlberg, so it makes sense that käsespätzle is deeply ingrained in the local way of life. Jagdgasthaus may be the most popular spot to get the cheesy egg-noodle dish in the region. The Egender family uses cheese made from the cows that graze in pastures just outside the inn. Join locals who hike in from Sibratsgfäll or Schönenbach for some serious carbo loading.

Schönenbach 342, 6874 Bizau
05513 6410
05513 6410
Cows graze in front of a large hotel and mountains beyond.
The cows that help make the cheesy käsespätzle.
Jagdgasthaus Egender

Biohotel Schwanen

Emanuel Moosbrugger took inspiration from his grandmother Katharina when developing the concept for Biohotel Schwanen in Bregenzerwald, completely rebuilding the space in 2019 while respecting the century-old parlor that the Moosbrugger family built more than five generations before him. Find a cozy spot among the midcentury furnishings for an aperitif before dinner. In keeping with the spirit of a traditional inn, the hotel doesn’t have a built-out restaurant, instead serving guests in the house’s dining room. Emanuel serves as sommelier, supplying plenty of Austrian wine to guests, while organic ingredients make up a menu of creamy nettle soup, bread dumplings, deer served on spicy red lentils, and apple strudel for dessert.

Kirchdorf 77, 6874 Bizau
05514 2133
05514 2133

Bex Restaurant

Calling all carnivores. Head to Bex for smoky, charred hamburgers, succulent roast beef, and exceptional T-bone steaks. Owners Christian and Anna Beck are known for their metzgerei (butcher shop) down the street, which they expanded into a smokehouse and eventually this restaurant. The outstanding meat comes from well-tended animals, who graze on the fresh grass of the Kleinwalsertal Mountains. Start off with the beef tartar, choose the dry-aged steak with a serving of thick-cut fries, and make sure you don’t miss out on the house-made sausages from the smokehouse. The wine is exceptional too. You might need to unbuckle your belt a bit following your meal.

Walserstraße 36, 6991 Riezlern, Austria
5517 30848
5517 30848

Wirtshaus Hoheneck

Don’t be put off by Wirtshaus Hoheneck’s inclusion in the Michelin guide; there’s nothing pretentious about this restaurant in Mittelberg — though you are in for a treat. Located in the region of Kleinwalsertal, the restaurant serves meals with stunning views of the mountains. Chef Jürgen Denk knows what he’s doing with local specialties like venison terrine, cheese spätzle, and Vorarlberg ravioli, but you can’t really go wrong when you’re working with ingredients sourced within 80 kilometers, veal and beef from family butcheries Stiegeler and Hillbrand, and local beer and juice from nearby Lake Constance. Stick to traditional dishes and ask for a seat on the terrace, where the view is worth fighting for.

Walserstr. 365, 6993 Mittelberg
05517 55225
05517 55225

Wirtshaus Hörnlingen

Many traditional wirtshäuser (inns/pubs) in Vorarlberg can feel a little dated, but at Wirtshaus Hörnlingen, young chef Dominic Mayer is putting his spin on the genre. Housing a bar, wine cellar, tapas bar, and gourmet restaurant, Hörnlingen foregos a regular menu for daily offerings based on whatever ingredients Mayer can get his hands on. Sourcing his own meat, working with farmers in the region, and making his own bread and pasta, the chef certainly has his hands full. The dinner tasting menu starts at 60 euros ($66) for grilled lake fish, barbecued venison, and a respectable wine list. If the dinner price is a bit too steep, go for the three-course lunch, a bargain that includes seasonal soup, freshly made pasta, and traditional Austrian desserts for about 30 euros ($33).

Bahnhofstr. 25, 6830 Rankweil
05522 25458
05522 25458
A wide metal-looking bowl with a small pile of pasta topped with shaved truffles, served with salad.
Pasta at Wirtshaus Hörnlingen.
Michelle Tchea

Jahnhalle

Feldkirch has become a gathering place for young creatives in the mountains, attracting a steady stream of entrepreneurs who want to eat, drink, and party without traveling to bigger cities like Bregenz or Zurich. Jahnhalle is among a wave of restaurants popping up all over Vorarlberg for whom the scene is as important as the food, offering visitors chances to mingle, co-work, catch some live music, or browse an art gallery. Opened by restaurateurs René Gmeiner and Kassian Xander in a former gymnasium constructed in 1904, the restaurant gets especially busy during weekend brunch, when head bartender Luka Matt churns out great bloody marys, served alongside avocado toast, pizza, and cheese plates.

Am Jahnplatz 8, 6800 Feldkirch
05522 2213360
05522 2213360

Alter Goldener Berg

If you fancy a bit of history with your dinner, head to Alter Goldener Berg in Lech, a 500-year-old inn, which has been in owner Daniela Pfefferkorn’s family for decades, located in a local historical monument. The restaurant has all the traditional recipes and dishes you would expect in a stuben (tavern), but all the locals cross-country ski their way to the restaurant for the fondue; almost similar to hot pot, the house speciality features local lake fish that guests cook at the table in hot broth. But if you want to be where the party is during the winter, head out to the Panorama Sun Terrace and order an apple martini, Negroni, or Rob Roy (or a smoothie, a specialty of Pfefferkorn’s) to kickstart your après-ski session with some new friends.

Oberlech 117, 6764 Lech
05583 22050
05583 22050
A thick round of strudel, topped with berries.
Strudel at Alter Goldener Berg.
Michelle Tchea

Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel

Located in Zug, a short 10-minute drive from the glitzy Lech ski resort, the luxurious Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel offers modern design and plenty of amenities. But international travelers and locals really come for the dining experience and family hospitality. After taking over the family business decades ago, husband-and-wife Josef and Natascha Walch (and their three kids) have built the hotel into a gastronomic destination across three separate dining spaces: There’s a classic stuben serving excellent family recipes, like the must-have Chinoise fondue and käsespätzle. The Friends & Fools concept is essentially a four-hands dinner where guest winemakers and chefs make appearances. The pièce de résistance is the Chef’s Table (modeled after the New York restaurant Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare), where chef Julian Stieger and his competent, young brigade prepare a 20ish-course meal with tiny bites of caviar pearls, truffle, aged Vorarlberg cheese, pigeon, and lake fish in season. The service is sweet yet professional, the food is tasty and creative, and the non-alcoholic pairing is worth your time.

Zug 5, 6764 Lech
5583 3435 0
5583 3435 0
Chefs work in an open kitchen.
The kitchen team at work at Chef’s Table.
Michelle Tchea

Der Wolf

If you thought all Austrian ski resorts served carb-heavy dishes with lots of potato and cheese, think again. Der Wolf is one of a few mountain huts in Vorarlberg breaking from the norm. The woodsy design pays tribute to the strong tradition of craftsmanship in the area, while the kitchen serves up a wide variety of foods not typically found on the slopes: spicy Indian curry with basmati rice, kale salad with mixed grains and micro-herbs, ham hock and pea soup, and juicy burgers with fat-cut fries. Owner Christian Wolf, a ski instructor in another life, knows what it means to fuel up for a day of skiing and snowboarding on the Arlberg.

Zug 346, 6764 Lech
0664 2012244
0664 2012244
Skiers approach a large hut (restaurant).
Skiing up to Der Wolf.
Dietmar Denger / Vorarlberg Tourismus

Frööd

Located 5,500 feet above sea level in the Burtschasattel (the Burtscha mountain pass), a few steps away from the panoramabahn (ski lift) station, Frööd is a refuge for skiers who want something regional, sustainable, and delicious after or before their ski session. Warmer months bring barbecue on the terrace, as cooks grill meats and vegetables from local farmers. During the winter, Frööd gets busy quickly in the mornings with a popular breakfast buffet, and the buzz continues throughout the day with burgers and pizzas. The energy-neutral kitchen utilizes a wood-burning stove fueled by solar power.

Burtschasattel, 6707 Bürserberg, Austria
0664 88907626
0664 88907626
Diners sit at wooden tables on a large deck overlooking sunny snow-covered mountains.
The desk at Frööd.
Markus Gmeiner / Vorarlberg Tourismus

Alpengasthaus Rellseck

People say it’s about the journey, not the destination. When it comes to Rellseck, you don’t have to choose: A spectacular journey hiking through one of Vorarlberg’s many forests ends with a delicious meal of Alpine classics to fuel you back down the incredibly steep mountain. There’s nothing fancy at this gasthaus (similar to an Italian trattoria or French auberge), so expect rustic food done well. The must-order item has to be the epic, fluffy kaiserschmarrn; a pancake, broken into large pieces, eaten with cream, custard, or ice cream. Other great menu items include a hearty dumpling soup and a decent farmers platter of local cheese and smoked meat that’s best for sharing.

Rellseck 1, 6781 Bartholomäberg
05556 73117
05556 73117

Löwen Restaurant

A lively atmosphere, Austrian beer on tap, and excellent grub make Gasthof Löwen a must-visit. Located in the sleepy town of Tschagguns, the restaurant channels the vibe of Munich’s Oktoberfest, as busy waiters file through tables of laughing diners to deliver schnitzel after schnitzel. Dumpling soup, Vorarlberg ravioli, and beef roulade round out the menu. It’s fun, and sometimes that’s all you need.

Kreuzgasse 4, 6774 Tschagguns, Austria
5556 72247
5556 72247

