The best vegan food in Tokyo, including plant-based takes on Japanese dishes like ramen noodles, tempura, unagi, karaage, curries, and onigiri rice balls

Some of Japan’s most famous foods — sushi, yakitori, tonkotsu ramen — make the country’s food scene seem a bit daunting for visitors or locals who keep vegan or vegetarian diets (or avoid items like seafood due to allergies). While the availability of vegetable-based options in many cities across the country definitely lags compared with the United States or Europe, Tokyo is a haven for hundreds of vegan or vegan-friendly restaurants, including Michelin-starred spots.

The obsessive attention to detail and focus on quality ingredients that have made Japan a major food destination are just as apparent in the lovingly prepared dishes at these vegan gems. Some chefs craft veggie versions of iconic favorites like ramen, unagi rice bowls, tempura, and kaiseki, while others take vegan approaches to junky delights like towering ice cream concoctions, fried chicken, and burgers. After tearing through the city’s best vegan restaurants, you won’t feel like you’ve missed a thing.

Note: Not all of the restaurants on this list are strictly vegan. Confirm items fit your dietary needs directly with restaurants.

Chiara Terzuolo is the author of The Vegan Guide to Tokyo and documents her endless search for plant-based food worth traveling for at @tokyoveganguide .