A photocollage featuring images of sliced sweet bread and a muffin, overlayed on a subway map and shots of plants. Photos by Alaska Zwei and Go! Muffins Go! Photoillustration by Lille Allen

The 15 Essential Vegan Restaurants in Tokyo

The best vegan food in Tokyo, including plant-based takes on Japanese dishes like ramen noodles, tempura, unagi, karaage, curries, and onigiri rice balls

by Chiara Terzuolo
by Chiara Terzuolo
Photos by Alaska Zwei and Go! Muffins Go! Photoillustration by Lille Allen

Some of Japan’s most famous foods — sushi, yakitori, tonkotsu ramen — make the country’s food scene seem a bit daunting for visitors or locals who keep vegan or vegetarian diets (or avoid items like seafood due to allergies). While the availability of vegetable-based options in many cities across the country definitely lags compared with the United States or Europe, Tokyo is a haven for hundreds of vegan or vegan-friendly restaurants, including Michelin-starred spots.

The obsessive attention to detail and focus on quality ingredients that have made Japan a major food destination are just as apparent in the lovingly prepared dishes at these vegan gems. Some chefs craft veggie versions of iconic favorites like ramen, unagi rice bowls, tempura, and kaiseki, while others take vegan approaches to junky delights like towering ice cream concoctions, fried chicken, and burgers. After tearing through the city’s best vegan restaurants, you won’t feel like you’ve missed a thing.

Note: Not all of the restaurants on this list are strictly vegan. Confirm items fit your dietary needs directly with restaurants.

Chiara Terzuolo is the author of The Vegan Guide to Tokyo and documents her endless search for plant-based food worth traveling for at @tokyoveganguide.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Fucha Bon

Elegant yet refreshingly unpretentious, budget-friendly yet generous, this Asakusa-adjacent institution has been around since 1972. The venue originally served Zen Buddhists at temple functions but now offers vegetarian dishes of fucha cuisine to customers, as well. In private tatami rooms, guests receive wave after wave of intricate dishes: a light tea and rakugan (pressed-sugar sweet), unpen (thick, gingery soup made with leftover veggies, essential to the no-waste philosophy of fucha cuisine), rich sesame tofu, fried eggplant covered in savory miso, and more seasonal dishes that change too regularly to keep up with. Running between 3,450 and 5,000 yen ($23–$34), the weekday lunch boxes are a particularly good deal (compared to standard meals costing 6,000–10,000 yen). Make sure to wear hole-free socks, as you will have to remove your shoes before entering the tatami room.

1 chome-2-11 Ryusen, Taito-ku, Tokyo
03-3872-0375
03-3872-0375
A variety of colorful items in a bento box and side bowls.
Bento box.
Gorta Yuuki

Nezunoya

A meal at Nezunoya has the same heartwarming effect as a visit to grandma’s house — if you have a rather health-conscious grandmother. Just a short walk away from Ueno Park, this grande dame of Tokyo’s vegan scene has been providing homey meals since 1978. Owner Fusae Torii serves up old-school vegan cuisine based around the concepts of the brown rice diet, which was popular in Japan in the 1960s and ’70s. Open only for lunch, the place serves a small but lovingly cooked menu consisting of a (highly recommended) daily special, vegetable curry, rice-ball set, and a few desserts. Daily specials tend toward home-cooking favorites like croquettes, fried spring rolls, or veggie cutlets, served alongside a generous bowl of miso soup, all made using ingredients that are mostly organic and grown in Japan.

1 Chome-1-14 Nezu, Bunkyo City, Tokyo
03-3823-0030
03-3823-0030
A restaurant exterior covered with potted plants.
Outside Nezunoya.
Sarah Hodge

Go! Muffins Go!

Owner and chef Maiko Amemiya worked in New York, London, and Istanbul before opening her own bakery in Tokyo, and this international experience shows in the quality of her bakes. The eponymous muffins are laced with Japanese flavors such as chestnut cream, sudachi citrus, and matcha, and the savory varieties, a rarity in Japan, are a particularly lovely way to start your morning, especially if you’re lucky enough to catch versions that use sake lees in lieu of cheese. While the location in Nishi Ogikubo (open only on Thursday and Sunday) is far from the city center, you can find the brand’s muffins at the Food & Company shop inside Shinjuku Station on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday afternoons, and often at the Aoyama Farmers Market on Saturdays. Be sure to check the Instagram page for the latest info.

Ogawa Bldg. 2F, 4 chome-2-3 Momoi, Suginami-ku, Tokyo
A variety of muffins and other baked goods on display in a bakery.
The display at Go! Muffins Go!
Go! Muffins Go!

Marugoto Vegan Dining Asakusa

The Asakusa neighborhood is deeply associated with tempura (most of which is decidedly non-vegan), including tendon — a rice bowl topped with freshly fried tempura, a beloved Japanese soul food. Arrive early to snag one of the five sought-after vegan tendons available each day at this riverside spot. Meant to be good for the “mind, body, and planet,” all dishes at this friendly joint are gluten-, garlic-, and alcohol-free, including curries and the well-balanced daily lunch plate (which also includes tempura), available if you don’t manage to snag the tendon. The restaurant also opens early for breakfast several days a week, offering vegan versions of chicken and waffles, particularly pleasant if you manage to get the table by the window that offers a view of the Skytree.

1 chome-3-3 Hanakawado, Taito-ku, Tokyo
03-5830-8134
03-5830-8134
A mixed plate featuring waffles, avocado, and other items on a sunny patio table.
Mixed plate.
Marugoto Vegan Dining Asakusa

Great Lakes

When rice and miso soup (two staples of the vegan diet in Japan) start to become a bit repetitive, the cure is a trip to this beloved burger joint in the bustling Waseda University area. Inspired to go completely vegan by the COVID-19 pandemic, owner John Penny has created a welcoming little spot, serving three juicy burgers named after the Great Lakes where he spent his childhood summers. The patties consist of a secret blend that includes shiitake and brown rice, and they have enough oomph to win over non-vegan diners, too. When in doubt, opt for the Superior Burger, topped with an umami-rich tomato jam, accompanied by a side of freshly fried potato chips and a seasonal shake.

3 chome-27-4 Nishiwaseda, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
03-6278-9286
03-6278-9286
A veggie burger with french fries on a metal tray lined with branded wax paper.
Burger and fries at Great Lakes.
Great Lakes

Wired Bonbon

Move over, banana split: The ever-so-tempting, towering, intricately layered, and decorated parfaits of Japan have you beat. Though they may seem out of reach for vegans, the parfait-shaped void in your life can be solved with a trip to the Lumine 1 department store (directly connected to Shinjuku Station), home of Wired Bonbon. While the shop does have a lineup of vegan cakes and a few savory lunch plates, stay on target with the parfaits, which come in varieties like matcha azuki, caramel apple (a favorite), or berry chocolate banana. The desserts here are created in collaboration with vegan patissier Haruo Okada, who has more than 16 years of experience creating egg- and dairy-free sweets, with a particular genius for whipped “creams.”

6F Lumine Shinjuku 1, 1 chome-1-5 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo
03-6304-5755
03-6304-5755
A parfait layered with fruit in a tall glass, topped with whipped cream and berries.
Fruity parfait at Wired Bonbon.
Chiara Terzuolo

T's Tantan

Enter the confusing warren of Tokyo Station to visit this flagship of a small vegan ramen chain, which also has branches in Ikebukuro, Ueno, and Narita Airport. The specialty at T’s is tantan (ground “meat”) ramen, offered in three varieties, all rich with various types of sesame and plenty of umami. The bowls are the result of years of work to create delicious ramen that could more than stand up to the competition. The black sesame ramen and seasonal yuzu-laced noodles are wonderfully warming on a chilly day, and a side of gyoza is always a good choice. The restaurant has recently expanded its menu to include a silky massaman curry and, for those who want the heft of veggie protein, an overflowing rice bowl. Be prepared for a line during peak times, but the staff moves guests along swiftly.

Keiyo Street in JR Tokyo Station, 1 chome-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
03-3218-8040
03-3218-8040
A top-down view of a bowl of ramen, with various toppings.
Black sesame ramen.
T’s Tantan

Vegan Bistro Jingara

Located near Harajuku, right above the Kyushu Jangara ramen shop — which also offers a couple of excellent vegan bowls — and operated by the same company, this restaurant serves a number of meat-free noodly delights too. However, the star of the show is the Juju Grill, a vegan and gluten-free take on a Japanese steakhouse classic: soy meat served on a sizzling cast-iron plate, doused in your choice of soy- or miso-based sauce. Order one with a side of gyoza and a tall glass of the sweet, photogenic, indigo-colored cream soda to get the energy needed to resist the temptations of the Omotesando shopping street outside. The restaurant also offers a good selection of options free of gluten (and of pungent roots, a factor for some Buddhist diners), and the seasonal drinks and shrubs are a real treat.

1 chome-13-21 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
03-3404-5572
03-3404-5572
A cast-iron plate of sizzling non-meat with shredded cabbage.
Sizzling vegan plate.
Vegan Bistro Jingara

Tudore Tranquility

This high-end, reservations-only restaurant is hidden away in a quiet residential area in Yoyogi, creating the feeling that you’ve been invited to an intimate dinner party at chef Mamta Reid’s home. Deeply unusual for a restaurant in Japan serving a set-course menu, Tudore allows diners to customize each flight of creative dishes to fit their needs; Reid can alter dishes to make them vegan, gluten-free, or low-sodium, or to avoid a particular ingredient. The chef’s Zambian and Jamaican background comes out in the spices, but the melting pot of flavors is far more complex, evolving over eight courses to end in a glittering taster plate of sweets and tea.

2 chome-6-16 Uehara, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
080-5086-3469
080-5086-3469
A sandwich-like dish composed of black and white grainy layers, topped with a small orange orb.
A dish at Tudore Tranquility.
Tudore Tranquility

Ming-Teng Hao Hao

This “new Far Eastern style cafe” in the hipstery Shimokitazawa area aims to tackle environmental issues through delicious food, in this case a good mix of Taiwanese- (and a few Hong Kong–) inspired favorites. The lunch set (served until 3 p.m.) is an excellent deal, with five main dishes to choose from. The vegan minced pork rice and soupless noodles pack serious spice, but it’s hard to go wrong with anything on the menu. Try to get there relatively early to ensure you can order an extra portion of the boiled dumplings, which tend to sell out. The cafe also serves a lineup of douhua (soy pudding), ranging from more traditional versions topped with adzuki beans or pu’erh tea syrup to more fruity iterations, such as the seasonal pineapple and jasmine variety. If tofu for dessert isn’t your thing, opt for the buttery pineapple cakes or go upstairs for a sweet treat at Universal Bakes Nicome.

3 Chome-19-20 Kitazawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
A patio table filled with dishes and beverages.
A variety of dishes at Ming-Teng.
Chiara Terzuolo

Izakaya Masaka

The absolute king of vegan karaage (fried “chicken”), this budget-friendly, unpretentious little joint packs big punches in the basement of the Parco department store in trendy Shibuya. Decor is minimal, reflecting the look of an old-school teishoku (set meal) eatery, which allows the no-frills but intensely juicy and crispy karaage to shrine. A generous portion of fried goodness — along with a bowl of rice, soup, and pickled mustard greens — sets you back only around 1,000 yen ($6.78), a bargain in Tokyo’s often pricey vegan scene. Don’t miss the impressive tartar sauce as a topping on the karaage, or the equally impressive and well-spiced mapo tofu. No reservations are accepted, so go early to make sure you get a seat.

B1F Shibuya Parco, Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
03-5422-3020
03-5422-3020
Three pieces of glossy glazed fried vegan karaage served with shredded cabbage and sides.
Vegan karaage.
Chiara Terzuolo

Hal Okada Vegan Sweets Lab

Tucked away in a little side street of snazzy Hiroo, this tiny takeout-only shop is the experimental laboratory of patissier Haruo Okada, who is the force behind the vegan desserts at cafes like Wired Bonbon and Futaba Fruits Parlor. Okada grasps the full potential of plant-based ingredients in baking, and his expertise shines through in the lineup of classic Japanese favorites: iconic strawberry shortcake, rich Mont Blanc, smooth custard pudding, impressive cheesecake, and seasonal tarts. Buy a couple slices to enjoy in nearby Arisugawa Park. Note that the shop accepts only cashless payments on-site.

5 chome-4-18 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
A variety of slices of cake on a platter.
Various sweets by Hal Okada.
Hal Okada Vegan Sweets Lab

Alaska Zwei

Housed on a side street 10 minutes from Nakameguro Station, Alaska Zwei isn’t nearly as chilly as its name implies. The cozy, shabby-chic atmosphere complements a small menu of well-executed dishes. The brown rice plate is the go-to, with an ever-changing rotation of mains (usually a veggie karaage or cutlet) surrounded by colorful side dishes and a warming bowl of soup. Inspired by the diversity of vegan choices she saw while working in Europe, proprietor Saiko Ohsara sought to bring that same variety to Tokyo. Given that Ohsara also runs two branches of vegan bakery Universal Bakes in the trendy Shimokitazawa area, the breads and desserts are highlights at Alaska Zwei, as are the hot drinks, like a recent mint hot chocolate or gingery chai laced with amazake (sake lees), making it a good stop for an afternoon snack.

2 chome-5-7 Higashiyama, Meguro-ku, Tokyo
03-6425-7399
03-6425-7399
A mixed plate of vegetable items.
Daily deli plate.
Alaska Zwei

Saido

Multigenre chef Katsumi Kusumoto opened this little spot in 2019 in the backstreets of Jiyugaoka, and users on the Happy Cow platform quickly chose it as the world’s top vegan restaurant the following year. While the menu is decidedly washoku (Japanese cuisine), Kusumoto’s experience in high-end French cuisine impacts the food from time to time, like a salad made of scoops of lettuce, lime, and rosemary gelato, or a playful blueberry cheesecake that looks like a potted plant. There are several (somewhat confusing) set-course options: If you want an all-out experience, the 8,800 yen ($60) special-course meal gives you a little bit of everything. But you can also opt for the 3,300 yen ($22) prix fixe dinner to try the justly famous unaju (grilled “eel” served over rice in a lacquered box), then order a few extra side dishes, such as the fried yuba rolls. While it’s not as fancy as other award-winning restaurants, reservations are most definitely a must.

2 Chome-15-10 Jiyugaoka, Meguro-ku, Tokyo
03-5726-9500
03-5726-9500
An apparent potted plant made of food, complete with a shovel-like spoon.
Blueberry cheesecake.
Saido

Healthy Tokyo Haneda

Lasagna for breakfast may seem like an unorthodox choice, but you’re likely to be a convert after stopping at Healthy Tokyo, the first vegan cafe in any Japanese airport (and the first airport-based CBD shop in the world, according to the brand). Although this small chain has a number of branches around Tokyo (and soon Hokkaido), the Haneda location is particularly useful for nervous fliers looking for a calming brew, such as the excellent Cocoa Mint Bliss. Despite being cheeseless and gluten-free, the lasagna is rich, hearty, and comforting. The creamy quiche and cheesecake alone are worth organizing your flights through Haneda, rather than Narita.

Haneda Airport Terminal 2, Ota-ku, Tokyo
03-4405-6202
03-4405-6202
A square deep dish of lasagna, alongside another dish and coffee.
Lasagna at Healthy Tokyo Haneda.
Healthy Tokyo Haneda

