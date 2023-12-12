 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A photo of a burger superimposed on a map of Sydney along with several leaves. Photo by Tom Wilkinson. Photo illustration by Lille Allen

The 17 Essential Vegan Restaurants in Sydney

A plant-based cafe serving Burger King Whopper send-ups, a Naples-approved pizzeria on the “Vegan Mile,” animal-free dim sum at a mall favorite, and more of Sydney’s best vegan meals

by Lee Tran Lam
by Lee Tran Lam
Photo by Tom Wilkinson. Photo illustration by Lille Allen

Vegan menus used to be rarities in Sydney. You once had to visit a Buddhist restaurant or macrobiotic cafe to find an animal-free meal. Today, vegan diners have access to many cuisines and types of restaurants, including plant-based sushi, cheese, croissants, souvlaki, pho, and pizza — and that’s just on one street in inner city Newtown, aka the famous Vegan Mile.

Some pioneering institutions like Iku (established in 1985) and Colin Yiu-Kwing Fung’s Green Gourmet (launched in 1998) have persevered and shapeshifted over the decades. But ditching dairy and meat has become so mainstream that the concept is just as prevalent among fast food (U.S. chain Mr. Charlie’s has just opened in Redfern), and even restaurants that aren’t fully meat-free offer meaningful options: The signature jollof rice at Little Lagos is flavored without traditional animal products, while refugees at Kyiv Social happily flex how Ukrainian cuisine goes beyond creamy, meaty staples (think green borscht with sorrel, dill, and potatoes).

Credit changing attitudes, environmental concerns, and culinary invention as drivers behind the city’s ever-evolving and growing scene. When you say “vegan food” and “Sydney” today, people might think of burgers, bakeries, dazzling tasting menus, or multicultural market stalls — all signs of how inspired and diverse the city’s plant-based options have become.

Note: Not all of the restaurants on this list are strictly vegan. Confirm items fit your dietary needs directly with restaurants.

Lee Tran Lam is a Sydney-based freelance journalist, podcaster, and editor of the New Voices On Food books.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Mary’s

Ten years ago, Jake Smyth and Kenny Graham were attracting queues in Newtown with burgers that could be maximized with trashcan bacon. The restaurant has come a long way from those beginnings, now serving a fully vegan menu (with fried cauliflower, mash and gravy, and four plant-based burgers) at all of its locations, including Castle Hill, which opened in 2022.

250 Old Northern Road, Castle Hill New South Wales 2154, Australia
Hunks of deep brown fried cauliflower in a paper-lined basket.
Fried cauliflower.
Tom Wilkinson

Green Sprouts Vegetarian

Anyone who misses the vegan yum cha at Bodhi (RIP) should check out Green Sprouts, which offers dumplings, bean curd rolls, and “pork” buns for weekend brunch. The mall-based eatery also presents a full-day yum cha menu during the week, so you can find plant-based har gow, siu mai, and chile-smoked soy and beetroot dumplings at 8 p.m. on a Wednesday, if that’s when the cravings hit.

166-174 Military Rd, Neutral Bay NSW 2089
(02) 9904 2667
Three bright orange dumplings in a steamer basket.
Chile-smoked soy beetroot dumplings.
Lee Tran Lam

Altitude

It’s hard to upstage the postcard view from the 36th floor of the Shangri-La Hotel, which looks out over the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge. But the venue’s vegan high tea does its best to take all the attention. The service (which is cheaper during weekdays, when window tables aren’t so hard to come by) hits reliable notes. Recent highlights include rich date gateau coated in raspberry chocolate, pulled jackfruit kimchi tacos, and berry jam scones with airy soy cream.

Level 36, 176 Cumberland St, Sydney NSW 2000
(02) 9250 6123
Four pastries on a plate beside the view of Sydney far below out the window.
High tea treats and the view at Altitude.
Shangri-La Hotel

Yellow

Brent Savage’s flagship vegetarian fine diner turned fully vegan during the pandemic, and it’s pulling some truly impressive moves under head chef Sander Nooij. The minimal dish names — like Braised Leek + Green Garlic + Potato Sauce, for example — understate how utterly flavor-loaded they really are. How the potato sauce tastes like rich, buttery whipped mash is a mystery, even when servers patiently explain it. Also glorious: skewered mushrooms topped with whipped tofu, fermented chile sauce, and roasted nori, among other dazzling menu staples.

57 Macleay St, Potts Point NSW 2011
(02) 9332 2344
Two large mushroom skewers on a bed of creamy sauce.
Mushroom skewers.
Yellow

Alibi

Melbourne’s Shannon Martinez is (rightly) one of Australia’s most high-profile vegan chefs. Her beloved cheeseless cacio e pepe from Smith + Daughters is now at Alibi in Sydney’s Ovolo Woolloomooloo hotel, where she also taps into her Spanish roots with a miraculously egg-free potato tortilla. You’ll want her spanakopita with lemon ash and pillowy slices of confit tomato, ricotta, seaweed, and black garlic focaccia on your table, too.

6 Cowper Wharf Roadway, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011
(02) 9331 9088
A round rolled spanakopita served with herbs and a lemon wedge.
Spanakopita.
Lee Tran Lam

Copy Link

Junda Khoo’s Ho Jiak restaurants pay tribute to his amah, the Malaysian grandmother who strongly shaped his culinary memories. At the acclaimed Town Hall outpost, there are some plant-based dishes worth asking about, like the koay kak, where radishes are steamed, cooled, deep-fried twice, refrigerated again, and then crisped further in the wok. They’re finished with punchy vegan sauces, which Junda has carefully experimented with.

125 York St, Sydney NSW 2000
(02) 8065 6954
Viand

At Annita Potter’s Thai restaurant, Good Food Guide’s 2023 chef of the year fortifies her vegan fish sauce with fermented pineapple and offers one of the city’s best vegan tasting menus. The multicourse, plant-based meal starts with a mandarin appetizer electrified by lemongrass, makrut lime, and shallots, followed by items like green curry wafers stuffed with coconut-braised radish and longans, red curry potatoes, and stir-fried corn and asparagus showered in golden garlic.

41 Crown St, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011
(02) 8590 0873
A gleaming open kitchen with fractal-like red siding on the countertops.
Inside Viand.
Leigh Griffiths

Salt and Palm

Natasya Soetantyo’s Indonesian vegan menu is an underrated gem. Try her garlicky version of batagor (a fried Javanese fish-based snack) or her grilled tofu satay, in which ultra-soft bean curd turns caramel-crisp thanks to continuous sweet-soy basting over charcoal. Ferments’ Lab tempeh crisps (crafted by chef Darwin Su) make a welcome cameo, too.

22 Glebe Point Rd, Glebe NSW 2037
(02) 8068 7310
Hunks of vegan protein in a thick brown sauce.
Batagor at Salt and Palm.
Lee Tran Lam

Flyover Fritterie

At Gunjan Aylawadi’s welcoming all-day Indian diner, you have to order the sabudana vada, essentially spiced hash-brown bites that chef Dhruv Sadaphal (previously of Fred’s) keeps vegan-friendly with sweetened coconut yogurt. The broccoli wings with hot tamarind sauce and dosa potato jaffles are also vegan and boast strong followings among fans.

88 Regent Street, Redfern New South Wales 2016, Australia
0415 908 085
A bright yellow bowl of khichri with a large fritter posed alongside.
Coconut lime daal khichri.
Flyover Fritterie

An Lac

Long before Impossible Burger and other tech startups got into headline-attracting plant-based patties, old-school Asian restaurants were championing tofu and mock meats for Buddhist customers. In Cabramatta, eateries serving this unshowy fare have been a fixture for decades. At An Lac, Vietnamese dishes known for their meaty or seafood flavors have been translated in vegan-friendly ways, from slurpable bun bo hue to bun rieu.

94B John St, Cabramatta NSW 2166
(02) 9727 5116
Sydney Vegan Market

Before many of the city’s favorite food makers established their first shopfronts (Comeco Foods, La Petite Fauxmagerie, I Should Be Souvlaki), they got their starts at this community-focused monthly market. You’ll find everything here: Southern Soul’s vegan high-comfort jambalaya and mac and cheese, Konjo Mesob’s mixed Ethiopian plates and rose lemonade, and plant-based strawberry basil eclairs and finger buns from Oh My Days (which also has a permanent Glebe bakery).

122 Lang Rd, Moore Park NSW 2021
0439 027 544
Greens Supermarket

The team behind Vandal taqueria (a Vegan Mile resident) keeps expanding its plant-based empire. The ambitious Greens Supermarket on nearby Enmore Road serves a range of in-house vegan desserts, sandwiches, and dishes to go. You can also fill your shopping basket with pantry items like caramelized onion camembert and local artisan tofu. There’s bistro-style outdoor seating if you want to linger. Look out for several attached restaurants to come.

61 (Enmore Road), Newtown NSW 2042

Gigi Pizzeria

In its pre-vegan era, Gigi was recognised by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana for its traditional slices, a rare honor in Sydney. It maintains that accreditation today even after pivoting to a plant-based menu, including a classic tomato-garlic marinara alongside inspired vegetable toppings. Gigi is one of many standouts on Sydney’s Vegan Mile.

379 King St (Goddard St), Newtown NSW 2042
(02) 9557 2224
A white pizza topped with sliced leaves of radicchio.
Pizza topped with radicchio.
Gigi Pizzeria

Comeco Foods Cafe

Yu Ozone’s charming Japanese cafe, a worthy stop on Newtown’s Vegan Mile, truly caters to every dietary restriction. The acclaimed onigiri, katsu curry, celebratory mochi, and sweet potato donuts contain zero traces of gluten, dairy, or other animal products. Take advantage of the new dinnertime hours to try the slurpable yuzu-flavored noodles.

524A King St, Newtown NSW 2042
A server holds a tray of vegan sushi.
Vegan sushi at Comeco.
Comeco Foods Cafe

Koshari Korner

The fastest way to an Egyptian kitchen might be through an Addison Road car park, where Walid El Sabbagh serves koshari just as his grandmother did back in Alexandria. Here, your serving of Egypt’s national dish comes with a loud, crackly soundtrack, thanks to the ultra-crunchy fried onions on top. Everything from the dukkah-dusted chips to the cashew-based baklava is totally vegan.

142 Addison Rd, Marrickville NSW 2204
0404 440 008
Gebran Lebanese Cuisine

John Gebran opened this restaurant in 2001 as a celebration of his Lebanese roots. And while it may not promote its vegan offerings explicitly, it’s worth seeking out the plant-based dishes on the menu, particularly the snackable and feast-friendly meze: fried cauliflower, bite-sized falafel, chile-spiced cubes of fried potato, and smoky baba ghanoush. You might be intrigued by the beetroot, za’atar, and lemon salad, too.

175 Wattle St, Mount Lewis NSW 2200
(02) 9707 3055
A table spread with varrious meze.
Falafel and other items.
Gebran Lebanese Cuisine

Swallow Coffee Traders

This plant-based cafe offers a highly dunkable vegan translation of a classic French dip sandwich, a tribute to the Burger King Whopper, and a “bacon and egg” roll. The restaurant counts chef Elijah Attard (who has plated vegan dishes at Yellow and Maybe Sammy) among its fans.

7 Tramway Arc, Rockdale NSW 2216
(02) 9556 1576
A long sandwich sliced in half beside a cup of consomme.
Vegan French dip.
Swallow Coffee Traders

