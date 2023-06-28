 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A crowd of people in Prague’s Old Town in front of historic buildings.
Old Town.
M.Nergiz/Shutterstock

The 28 Essential Prague Restaurants

Hefty Czech dishes and mugs of beer at a 500-year-old pub, extravagant pastries from one of Czechia’s most famous pastry chefs, aromatic pho from the historic Vietnamese community, and more of Prague’s best meals

by Dan Clapson
Old Town.
| M.Nergiz/Shutterstock
by Dan Clapson

With its brightly colored, centuries-old buildings lining the streets and a grand castle overlooking the city center, Prague feels like a fairy tale come to life. The stunning architecture and storied history has long brought tourists to the capital of Czechia (also known as the Czech Republic) and especially to Staré Město (Old Town), where they fill themselves with beer, meat, and root vegetables — and walk away thinking there’s not much more to the city than traditional (often overpriced) dishes.

It’s certainly worth going deep on classic Czech foods like braised pork hock, roast beef, goulash, and bread dumplings, and you should get yourself a mug of Pilsner Urquell while you’re at it. But there is so much to see beyond Old Town and so much more to Czech cuisine. Beyond the confines of the historic center, diners can dig into a food and drink scene more dynamic and varied than the city’s tourist traps might imply. A beautiful multicourse brunch that celebrates Czech ingredients, aromatic pho that hints at the country’s historic connection with Vietnam, Detroit-style pizza that’s guaranteed to cure even the worst of hangovers, and more dishes are what make Prague a real-life fantasy for hungry diners.

Note: The Prague restaurant scene places a huge focus on reservations and restaurants often fully book out their entire dining rooms during peak hours. In general, reservations for lunch, early evening drinks, and dinner are highly recommended.

Dan Clapson is The Globe and Mail’s food columnist for the Prairie region, a judge for various restaurant award systems, and a regular culinary guest expert on Canadian morning television programs and radio. He spends several months every year in Prague and has fallen in love with the city and its vibrant food scene. Clapson’s first cookbook, Prairie, is available for pre-order now and will be officially released on Aug. 29, 2023.

Big Smokers

American barbecue is not a common sight in Central Europe, but co-owners Silva Jackson and Tomáš Oujezdský come to it naturally. Chef Jackson spent years cooking barbecue in Florida and Texas, while Oujezdský has a knack for making sausage, all of which has helped make this Texas-style barbecue spot a hot ticket in town. The casual eatery is always bustling during lunch, often with a line trailing out the door, and evenings aren’t much different. Grab a tray and stack it with meaty options like smoked sausage, beef ribs, and tender brisket, along with creamy potato salad and spicy dill pickles, which offer the perfect crunch and great spicy-to-sour balance. The restaurant sources many cuts from Amaso, the butchery business operated by the Ambiente hospitality group, while pint glasses, in place of Czech-style beer mugs, help complete the Americana vibe.

Dělnická 643/40, 170 00 Praha 7-Holešovice, Czechia
737 070 373
737 070 373
Sausages and slices of brisket on a tray beside cups of sides and a glass of beer.
Meats and sides at Big Smokers.
Dan Clapson

Šodó

The honeycomb-like images of freshly baked rolls on Instagram draw diners to Šodó, where they’re welcomed with a warm wood counter and airy space. The space and the pastry case are easy on the eyes, which shouldn’t come as a surprise since the business was brought to life by the folks behind food tour company (and popular Instagram account) Taste of Prague. Opened in midwinter, the daytime spot has proven popular since day one thanks to its penchant for local ingredients and quality espresso.

Wuchterlova 1, 160 00 Praha 6-Dejvice, Czechia
775 577 275
775 577 275

Dva Kohouti

Arrive at this microbrewery when the weather is favorable and you’ll find a courtyard packed with locals enjoying refreshing brews in the sunshine along with casual eats from next-door neighbor Bufet. The brewery’s indoor seating is busy year-round and it is especially hard to find a seat come 5 p.m. Dva Kohouti (“Two Roosters”) has three mainstay brews, staying true to traditional Czech expectations, but it also branches out beyond the lager and pilsner spectrum with IPAs, pale ales, sours, and more. This spot has a knack for apparel too, so budget some extra money for a new T-shirt along with drinks.

Sokolovská 81/55, 186 00 Praha 8-Karlín, Czechia
604 611 001
604 611 001

Garage Poutine

Canada’s iconic poutine can pop up in the most unexpected places, including Prague’s Karlin neighborhood. Co-owned and operated by Canadian expat Michal Kubenk, Garage has been serving up poutine since 2015, becoming one of the top fast-casual lunch and dinner options in the area. The restaurant works with a farmer outside of Prague to create a fresh cheese product that approximates the squeak of Canadian cheese curds. The Montreal Poutine — topped with chunks of braised beef, crispy-fried onions, and fresh cheese — is far from traditional, but it hits the spot.

Křižíkova 58/134, Karlín, 186 00 Praha-Praha 8, Czechia
774 427 243
774 427 243

Eska

There is never a bad time of day (or night) to visit Eska, a coffee roaster meets bakery meets restaurant hybrid. Swing by in the morning to be welcomed by the smell of freshly baked sourdough, meringue-filled pastries, and other sweet treats. Come lunchtime, a sandwich and coffee to-go fits the bill just fine, but the second-level dining room is a perfect excuse for a glass of natural wine. In the evenings, the kitchen flexes its culinary strength with a tasting menu, complemented by wine pairings if you so choose.

Pernerova 49, Karlín, 186 00 Praha-Praha 8, Czechia
731 140 884
731 140 884
A rolled pastry overflowing with pastry cream and topped with powdered sugar.
Pastry at Eska.
Dan Clapson

Gruzie Restaurant

At Gruzie, dive headfirst into a smattering of Georgian dishes like khinkali (dumplings filled with spiced ground beef or potatoes with cheese), grape leaf rolls (dolmas), and the iconic canoe-shaped khachapuri, a traditional leavened bread filled with cheese, egg, and herbs. You’d be remiss to not try a varietal or two of Georgian wine during your meal.

Bílkova 861/14, 110 00 Praha 1-Staré Město, Czechia
702 196 149
702 196 149
A spread of dishes, centered on skewers of meat, surrounded by textured pillows.
A spread at Gruzie.
Gruzie Restaurant

Naše Maso

Naše Maso is a great example of how the combination restaurant-butcher should be done. Owned by Ambiente Group (Lokál, Eska), this luxe butcher shop sells cuts of meats, house-made condiments, and other items you might expect of a gourmet grocer, but it’s best known for its Czech-style tartare, medium-rare burgers, sandwiches, and sausages. Preparations can vary, but Czech-style tartare includes paprika and diced white onion, and skips the cornichon. It is also often served in parts, allowing diners to mix everything together at the table (unless otherwise requested).

Dlouhá 727/39, Staré Město, 110 00 Praha-Praha 1, Czechia
A puck of tartare with slices of toast.
Tartare at Naše Maso.
Naše Maso

Lokál

Local hospitality group Ambiente (Café Savoy, Eska) was early to elevating the concept of a traditional Czech beer hall with Lokál. There are many Lokáls around the city now (of varying shapes and sizes), but they all boast the same bustling vibe and ornate-yet-abstract backlit wood carvings. Locals come almost exclusively for post-work drinks, not meals, but it’s a great first stop for visitors to try iconic Czech eats (go for the pickled Camembert and some goulash) while sipping on a crisp pilsner. This chain is all about customer volume, so if you didn’t make a reservation ahead of time during peak hours, expect to be standing along the wall or tucked under a windowsill outside.

Míšeňská 12, 110 00 Praha 1-Malá Strana, Czechia
257 212 014
257 212 014
A plate of three sausages, with a pile of sauerkraut and pool of mustard.
Sausages at Lokál.
Dan Clapson

Restaurace Červený Jelen

The absolutely huge multilevel dining room at Červený Jelen (Red Stag) might just have the highest ceiling in the city, but the large open kitchen steals the show, a focal point with grills ever aflame. At the modern steakhouse, you can order everything from brisket to tenderloin, as well as a long list of sides (whipped potatoes et al.), so it’s nearly impossible to leave anything less than stuffed.

Hybernská 1034/5, 110 00 Praha 1-Nové Město, Czechia
735 123 647
735 123 647

IF Café III

This bakeshop and cafe is undeniably gorgeous, though the location ever-so-close to the city’s iconic Charles Bridge doesn’t hurt. Despite the proximity, the operation doesn’t feel overly touristy. Owner Iveta Fabešová, one of Czechia’s most famous pastry chefs, never rests on her laurels when it comes to her confections. Expect a huge range of vibrant edible works of art, like tangerine- and lemon-shaped single-serving cakes, Paris-Brest, a Rubik’s Cube-inspired multilevel cake, and so much more. Once you’re done gazing at the robust bakery case and spending too many crowns on sweets, stick around for an espresso or tea too.

7, U Sovových mlýnů 501, 118 00 Praha 1-Malá Strana, Czechia
608 459 547
608 459 547

Domácí Shawarma

Like many European cities, Prague has a plethora of shawarma and kebab eateries. Walk a block and you’ll likely pass one. But distinguishing the especially delicious from the run of the mill can be difficult if you’re well versed. Domácí (“homemade”) is tucked away in a corner of Žižkov, where tourists may not stumble on it organically. But it’s popular with locals, who often stop by after hitting the bars, and it’s well worth seeking out during the day too. The spiced and sauteed peppers and onions added to the wraps help this teeny spot stand out from the pack. Load your order up with extra pickles, garlic sauce, chile sauce, and tahini, and devour at your preferred pace.

Husinecká 557/2, 130 00 Praha 3-Žižkov, Czechia
733 120 763
733 120 763
A hand holds a shawarma wrap cut in half to reveal its contents.
Shawarma.
Dan Clapson

Golden Egg

You’ll find Golden Egg and its satisfying breakfast sandwiches a few blocks away from the city’s main train station, which makes it a perfect spot for a pre-travel meal if you’re on the move — though it’s worth visiting regardless of your travel plans. The menu is concise, but customers need little more than the buttery, soft-scrambled egg and bacon brioche sandwich, made happily complete with caramelized onions, cheddar, and Sriracha aioli. Eating one is one of the best things you can do in Prague before 11 a.m.

Seifertova 1840/2, Žižkov, 130 00 Praha-Praha 3, Czechia
608 750 422
608 750 422
A breakfast sandwich with arugula spilling out over tomato, melted cheese, and omelet.
Breakfast sandwich at Golden Egg.
Dan Clapson

Lehká Hlava

There still isn’t much intermingling between plant-based and omnivore dishes on the average restaurant menu in Prague, but the city does have a surprising amount of vegetarian and vegan restaurants. Clear Head is undeniably at the top of the heap. The long-standing (mostly) vegan restaurant offers up a quirky, starlit sky aesthetic along with a robust menu. Patrons can choose from a something-for-everyone menu that includes meat-free burgers, quesadillas, “tartare,” and even a version of Czechia’s national dish, svíčková (traditionally made with roast beef, vegetables, gravy, bread dumplings, savory whipped cream, and cranberries).

Boršov 280/2, Staré Město, 110 00 Praha-Praha 1, Czechia
222 220 665
222 220 665
A dining room outfitted with wavy decorations and a large orange egg-shaped pendant light.
Inside Lehká Hlava.
Lehká Hlava

Hemingway Bar

Despite Hemingway Bar’s location in Old Town, most cocktail aficionados will agree that this ornately designed, two-level watering hole delivers when it comes to both classic drinks and inventive signature creations. With a seemingly boundless liquor collection on the back bar and expertly trained, vest-adorned bar staff, it should come as no surprise that Hemingway Bar is rarely without a waitlist. Most bars in this part of town rely on high-volume sales, so it’s refreshing to sit down somewhere that takes its time shaking or stirring a thoughtful drink.

Karoliny Světlé 26, 110 00 Praha 1-Staré Město, Czechia
773 974 764
773 974 764
A cocktail in a clay cup, topped with a purple flower.
A drink at Hemingway Bar.
Hemingway Bar

Champagneria

Fans of all things bubbly should flock to Champagneria, which offers more than 100 bottles of wine, including local Czech natural wines, pet-nats, cava, and, of course, Champagne. Design-wise, the long, narrow space looks like little more than a neighborhood haunt, with minimal food options to match, but that stripped-down vibe is part of the charm given its proximity to the buzzing, tourist-packed streets of Old Town. Couple this with friendly service and an infectious fun vibe, and you might find yourself ordering another bottle faster than anticipated.

Průchodní 4, Staré Město, 110 00 Praha-Praha 1, Czechia
735 025 482
735 025 482

Third Coast Pizza

Prague had Neapolitan-style pizza, but in 2022, the city got its first Detroit-style shop courtesy of American expats Richard Hawes, Ross VanSlambrouck, and Mike Rogers. The name is a callback to the Great Lakes region where the co-owners hail from, and a proclamation for the deep-dish, extra cheesy, crispy-crusted, sauce-on-top creations they serve. The Honolulu Blue (think Hawaiian with blue cheese) and the extra-meaty Blood Starved Beast may demand higher prices than locals are used to paying for pizza, but it’s hard to argue with the impressive abundance of toppings and cheese once the pan drops on the table.

Chvalova 1, 130 00 Praha 3-Žižkov, Czechia
602 555 450
602 555 450
Two long strips of pizza topped with thickk tomato sauce, presented in a checkered paper-lined boat, on a rainbow textured surface.
Pizza at Third Coast Pizza.
Dan Clapson

Porke

Porke is a fun bar in Žižkov that turns out tapas and small plates. Beyond traditional Spanish tortilla, garlic prawns, marcona almonds, and Cerignola olives, the restaurant offers surprisingly delicious flatbreads. One of the tastiest is topped with roasted beets, ricotta, mozzarella, and thyme leaves, finished with drizzles of honey. Wash it all down with a glass of wine, or a shot of Becherovka if it’s the start of a long night.

Kubelíkova 1123/33, 130 00 Praha 3-Žižkov, Czechia
722 922 573
722 922 573
Lit up signs for the Porke restaurant in the dark, with a neon sign that reads Tapas &amp; Restaurant.
Outside Porke.
Dan Clapson

Café Savoy

One of Prague’s most famous daytime spots, Café Savoy has stood the test of time since 1893 for a reason. Service rarely falters and the Viennese-inspired atmosphere makes brunching (or lunching) feel like an elegant affair without any pretension. Between dishes like Viennese eggs (baked over a water bath, like eggs en cocotte) and croissants stuffed with soft-scrambled eggs and shaved truffles, it’s easy to forget that this restaurant does right by dinner too. Come back in the evening to order the confit duck with house-made bread dumplings and braised cabbage.

Vítězná 124/5, 150 00 Praha 5-Smíchov, Czechia
731 136 144
731 136 144
Two large hunks of schnitzel with side salad.
Schnitzel at Café Savoy.
Café Savoy

U Fleků

As Prague’s oldest pub (opened in 1499), U Fleků might be eternally crowded with tourists, but much like the city’s Cinderella-esque castle, it’s worth a visit for a mug of beer or two. The space boasts multiple dining hall areas, as well as an outdoor courtyard, so visitors can always expect to find a seat somewhere throughout the vast space. Among the hefty portions of famous Czech dishes, go for the country’s national dish, svíčková, which consists of a braised cut of beef served in a rich, dairy- and vegetable-based gravy, usually served with carrots, potatoes, cranberries, and (unsweetened) whipped cream.

Křemencova 11, 110 00 Praha 1-Nové Město, Czechia
224 934 019
224 934 019

Pivovarská Restaurace Sladovna

While there are many, many brewpubs to visit in the heart of Prague, most feel quite touristy and overpriced. Head south on Vodičkova Street from Old Town to Nové Město (New Town) and straight into this casual restaurant owned by brewery Pivovar Cvikov. The main brewery is located in a small rural town in the north of the country, but the brand’s Prague restaurant offers up the entire beer list, including a dynamic semi-dark lager made with three different types of malt. The food menu leans classic Czech through and through, with dishes like braised pork shoulder with bread dumplings, boiled potatoes with tartar sauce, liver dumpling soup, and more.

Vodičkova 12/5, Nové Město, 120 00 Praha-Praha 2, Czechia
771 133 767
771 133 767
A slice of pork shoulder on a mound of cooked spinach with slices of bread and beer.
Pork shoulder with spinach.
Dan Clapson

Bockem

Equally famous for set-menu brunch as it is for tasting menus in the evenings, Bockem is a true gem in the city’s food scene. Part of its charm lies in its unassuming location in Smíchov and its cozy, brick-walled dining room that seats about 20. Chef and co-owner Ondřej Kynčl works wonders with locally grown, seasonal ingredients, helping evolve perceptions of Czech food, even among locals. While the five-course dinner menu changes often, brunch always includes some signature dishes, especially the sky-high souffle eggs Benedict that never fails to impress.

Elišky Peškové 1095/5, Smíchov, 150 00 Praha-Praha 5, Czechia
770 101 223
770 101 223
A soaring eggs Benedict covered in sauce.
Souffle eggs Benedict.
Dan Clapson

Kro Kitchen

There’s much to love about Kro’s perfect rotisserie chickens, especially since the kitchen team finds a multitude of ways to utilize the flavorful, juicy meat: filling sandwiches, Waldorf salads topped with pulled chicken, a spin on chicken paprikash with grilled pepper sauce and roasted potatoes (an absolute must-order). This is the kind of spot you want to visit more than once to try all that it has to offer. Kro has expanded to Karlin as well, and both locations offer a nice mix of beer, wine, and cocktails to go along with the birds.

Vinohradská 66, 130 00 Praha 3-Vinohrady, Czechia
721 030 017
721 030 017
Slices of chicken in a bright orange sauce topped with chopped herbs.
Chicken paprikash in grilled pepper sauce.
Dan Clapson

Vinohradský Pivovar

This brewpub strikes the balance between old and new, making it perfect for Czech beer nerds. Food offerings don’t break the mold, but they do hit the spot — garlic soup (a Czech classic), pickled Camembert, chilled pork jowl with horseradish cream — and the beer offerings are expansive, with a range of lagers, pale ales, and IPAs. The lower-level seating area is more rowdy than the main floor, so if you’re visiting on a weekend evening, head downstairs for a fun vibe.

106, Korunní 2506, 101 00 Praha 10-Vinohrady, Czechia
602 549 557
602 549 557
A branded glass full of beer.
A beer at Vinohradský Pivovar.
Dan Clapson

Old Hanoi

Largely due to historic communist ties, Czechia has a huge Vietnamese population, who make up the country’s largest minority apart from Ukrainians and Slovaks. Banh mi, pho, and bun cha are readily available in the city, though few do it better than Old Hanoi. Don’t let the restaurant’s location beside a large shopping mall fool you. Stroll in to see a large dining room adorned with vintage Vietnamese street signs and a three-wheeled rickshaw in the entranceway. The highlight is the supremely clear pho broth, topped with especially aromatic herbs and served with sliced garlic and chile on the side.

Štefánikova 218/3, 150 00 Praha 5-Smíchov, Czechia
608 836 836
608 836 836
A bowl of pho with toppings and spring rolls.
A meal at Old Hanoi.
Dan Clapson

Kavárna co Hledá Jméno

Approximately translated to “the cafe with no name,” this is one of the city’s best-kept secrets. Beyond morning pastries, the food is simple here, with daily soups and entrees written out on chalkboard; everything is always made from scratch. The walls feature rotating art exhibitions, while the bathroom sink trades a mirror for a sign proclaiming, “You look fine,” another hint at the cafe’s laid-back vibe.

Stroupežnického 493/10, Smíchov, 150 00 Praha-Praha 5, Czechia
A sign with the name of the cafe on a wood fence.
The sign outside Kavárna co Hledá Jméno.
Dan Clapson

Manifesto Market Anděl

Launched in 2018, Manifesto was the city’s first contemporary food hall (beating major players like Time Out Market to the scene). On the cusp of the business district of Andel, office workers and local residents gather at the partially covered, open-air space every day of the week. Look out for vendors like Korean concept Bab Rýže, Favela serving Brazilian street food, and El Bodegón, an Argentine spot with craveworthy empanadas and churros.

Ostrovského 34, 150 00 Praha 5-Anděl, Czechia
702 011 638
702 011 638
An empanada presented on a bright white plate on a wooden picnic table.
Empanada from El Bodegón at Manifesto.
Dan Clapson

Vallmo Restaurant

People seeking a better understanding of Czech terroir should head straight to Vallmo. This thoughtful, seasonally focused restaurant is quickly becoming one of the top places to dine in the city. Chef Martin Makovička has a deft hand in the kitchen, applying French and Italian techniques to Czech cuisine. The ever-changing predinner small bites are always worth getting excited about, but the signature, artful poppy seed pudding dessert with mead-macerated apples and microflowers is what will linger in your mind for days to come.

Plavecká 404/4, 128 00 Praha 2-Nové Město, Czechia
737 131 000
737 131 000
A soup-like dish topped with rectangular crisps.
A dish at Vallmo.

Na Kopci

Situated happily in the heart of Prague 5, Na Kopci is a culinary destination well off the tourist path. The a la carte menu is robust and changes often, though you’ll always find a classically prepared Czech tartare with fries on the side. The best value here though — likely why the restaurant holds a Michelin Bib Gourmand — is the four-course tasting menu, which always feels like a real steal for under 1,000 crowns (under $50 USD).

20, K Závěrce 2774, 150 00 Praha 5, Czechia
251 553 102
251 553 102
A round of rolled meat on top of a fried item and a bed of cooked greens.
A dish at Na Kopci.
Na Kopci

