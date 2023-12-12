 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The 12 Essential Vegan Restaurants in London

A photocollage featuring an image of a mixed vegetable dish overlaid with a map and sprigs of greens. Photo by Joann Pai. Photoillustration by Lille Allen

The 15 Essential Vegan Restaurants in Paris

Dairy-free Brie at a plant-based cheese shop, a vegan tasting menu at a new hotspot, locavore tacos and tortelloni at a trendy hotel, and more of Paris’s best animal-free meals

by Alexander Lobrano
by Alexander Lobrano
Photo by Joann Pai. Photoillustration by Lille Allen

The vegan scene in Paris has finally come into its own with the opening of restaurants and shops that serve food worthy of the French capital’s storied gastronomic credentials. Growing numbers of Parisians are aware of the health and environmental benefits of eating vegan.

As American baker Amanda Bankert of Boneshaker Donuts says, “The evolution in Paris has been pretty amazing. But the French being the French, they insist that vegan food deliver the same gastronomic pleasure as traditional diets do.”

Often led by foreign chefs, vegan restaurants in Paris look to Asian and South American kitchens for inspiration, and contemporary California cuisine is a big influence, too. Where Paris vegan cuisine remains profoundly French is in the subtlety of its seasoning, the quality of the produce, and the technical precision that is a Gallic gastronomic signature.

Note: Not all of the restaurants on this list are strictly vegan. Confirm items fit your dietary needs directly with restaurants.

Alexander Lobrano is a Paris restaurant expert and author of Hungry for Paris, Hungry for France, and his gastronomic coming-of-age story My Place at the Table. He blogs about restaurants and writes often for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Saveur, and other publications.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Bloom

After a trip to India, Mexican chef Christian Ventura became a vegetarian and decided to open a vegan sushi and Japanese cuisine restaurant in Montreal, Canada, where he already owned several restaurants. His botanical sushi was a big hit, so Ventura and his partners judged that Paris was ready for a similar restaurant and opened Bloom with a 100-percent plant-based menu. Parisians quickly fell in love with his vegan sushi, including favorite dishes like oyster mushroom tempura with truffle sauce or Dragon Eyes, a California roll with sweet potato, asparagus tempura, green onion, and spicy sauce. Bloom now has two addresses in Paris. Finish up a meal with some iced mochi.

99 Rue Jouffroy D'abbans, 75017 Paris, France
A diner holds a piece of plant sushi roll with chopsticks above a plate.
Plant-based sushi at Bloom.
Bloom

Wild and the Moon

In 2016, Emmanuelle Sawko, who also runs Comptoir 102 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, opened this coffee shop, which has since become a regular pit stop for anyone who wants to eat healthy and well in Paris. The menu is 100-percent vegan and runs to freshly pressed juices, smoothies, vegetable salads, and international street food, along with blueberry scones and chiamisu, a coconut milk version of tiramisu. All nine Wild and the Moon addresses in Paris are plastic-free, too.

19 place du Marché Saint-Honoré, 75001 Paris
Mesa

Tucked away in the trendy Hoy Hotel, Mesa serves a vegan menu developed by Lauren Lovatt and Carolina Rodriguez, plant-based chefs and founders of the Plant Academy in London. Inspired by the kitchens of Latin America, Mesa is open from breakfast to dinner, serving dishes made mostly with organic seasonal produce from small farmers in the Île-de-France, the region surrounding Paris. The menu evolves regularly but could include tacos stuffed with avocado, salad, and smoked mushrooms; crispy cauliflower fried with buckwheat; and tortelloni with vegan ricotta and pickled lemons. Desserts are excellent, including vegan dulce de leche and others that include CBD.

68 rue des Martyrs, 75009 Paris
A stack of pancakes interlaced with chunky jam, sliced coconut, banana slices, and nut butter.
Pancakes at Mesa.
Hoy Hotel

La Guinguette d'Angèle

Angèle Ferreux-Maeght, founder of La Guinguette d’Angèle and co-author of the book Fêtes Végétales, is a leading proponent of detox cooking in Paris. She offers 100-percent vegetal cooking from her tiny shop in Les Halles and changes the menu daily. Dishes like coconut milk panna cotta, cauliflower roasted with curcuma, and pumpkin lentil soup with grilled walnuts and chia seeds have made her a hit with the fashion crowd, including designers at Chanel, Nina Ricci, and other Paris fashion houses.

34 rue Coquillière, 75001 Paris
Le Potager de Charlotte

Founded by David and Adrien Valentin, two brothers from Nîmes, this vegan restaurant (with a second branch in the 17th) is often recommended by local vegans. The kitchens work with local, seasonal, and usually organic produce to make vegan versions of traditional French dishes that are indistinguishable from the originals. These include mushroom gnocchi and a seriously good lemon tart. The chickpea and rice crepes with sweet potatoes and the smoked tofu also have a keen following among regulars.

12 rue de la Tour d'Auvergne, 75009 Paris
Boneshaker Donuts

Pastry chef Amanda Bankert, a native of Washington, D.C., worked as a pastry chef in Dublin for 10 years before moving to Paris and picking up a small home fryer at a yard sale. This was the beginning of her ascension as the doughnut queen of Paris, a reign she earned by using the highest-quality ingredients to make her doughnuts fresh several times daily. Then in 2019, she revised all of her recipes to make them vegan. “I didn’t announce I was going vegan (for reasons of health and the environment), so my customers were pretty excited when they discovered that vegan could be delicious,” she says. The menu changes regularly, but speculoos and pumpkin cake flavors are some recent hits.

86 rue d'Aboukir, 75002 Paris

Faubourg Daimant

Often acclaimed as the best vegan restaurant in Paris, Faubourg Daimant aspires to deliver such a high-level of gastronomic satisfaction that omnivores may forget that the food doesn’t include animal products. Among the dishes that show off the kitchen’s precise technical skills and culinary imagination are carrots glazed with barbecue sauce and tofu croquettes meant to resemble pig’s trotters. The tiled dining room is a beautiful place for a meal, too, and there’s a pleasant courtyard for summer dining, as well.

20 Rue du Faubourg Poissonnière, 75010 Paris
An eggy croissant sandwich in a state of disrepair on a silver tray.
A deconstructed sandwich at Faubourg Daimant.
Faubourg Daimant

Tekés

Hidden in a lively corner of the Upper Marais, this low-lit restaurant — with honey-colored wood furnishings and a patio courtyard — is the latest address from Michelin Star–winning chef Assaf Granit and the rest of the Israeli team that brought the city the very popular Balagan and Shabour. Led by chefs Cécile Levy and Dan Yosha, the busy open kitchen puts on a great show while producing dishes like watermelon ceviche with citrus sauce and sunflower seeds, roasted carrots with herbs, and rotisseried celeriac lacquered with pomegranate molasses. There’s an excellent wine list, too.

4 bis rue Saint-Sauveur, 75002 Paris
Three fatayer hand pies dusted with spices.
Fatayer at Tekés.
Joann Pai

Jah Jah by le Tricycle

Named for the Rastafari God Jah, this brightly painted Afro vegan restaurant founded by Coralie Jouhier and Daquisiline Gomis offers a large variety of different vegetal milks, including coconut, hemp, soya, almond, and oat, along with a variety of African specialties like mafe, the savory West African peanut stew. Caribbean vegan dishes are also served, including soy fritters with spicy tomato sauce and spinach callaloo with okra.

11 rue des Petites Ecuries, 75010 Paris
Kitchen

New York filmmaker Marc Grossman set up shop in Paris in 2006 to offer Parisians a dose of New York atmosphere — and some U.S.-style healthy eating, too. The menu features Grossman’s toast topped with pumpkin, smoked tofu, and mushrooms; veggie stew; and vegan takes on pad thai, pancakes, and cheesecake. The ingredients are first-rate, too, including coffee from local roaster Lomi and bread brought in from the Ten Belles Bakery.

74 rue des Gravilliers, 11e, 75003 Paris
Datil

Talented young chef Manon Fleury’s airy, blonde wood–bedecked restaurant in the Marais is one of the most popular new tables in Paris, thanks to the quality of her mostly vegetarian prix fixe menus. A perfect example of her cooking style is a potent but refined compote of tomatoes, tomatillos, and New Zealand gooseberries in a seaweed bouillon. This restaurant is not strictly vegan but can accommodate vegans, so indicate your preferences when you book.

13 Rue Des Gravilliers, 75003 Paris, France
Krishna Bhavan

Located near the Canal Saint-Martin in the 10th Arrondissement, this is one of four Krishna Bhavan restaurants in Paris specializing in Northern Indian vegetarian cooking. A variety of vegan dishes are on offer, and the generous portions of inexpensive food, well-cooked with lively seasonings, have made this snug outlet as popular as the group’s other three tables. Popular dishes include onion bhajis (fritters) and aloo gobi masala (cauliflower with potatoes and spices).

24 rue Cail, 75010 Paris
Persil

This friendly, easygoing restaurant with blonde wood furnishings is the project of mononymous chef Kumpi and her partner, Richard, who wanted to introduce Parisians to the excellent vegan cooking of Berlin (long one of the most vegan-friendly and innovative cities in Europe). Grab one of the high-top tables by the front window to enjoy dishes like mushroom gyoza and soy croquetas with cumin-roasted broccoli. Delicious gluten-free desserts are available, too.

120 rue Amelot, 75011 Paris
Cantine Primeur

Located in a working-class district well known for its street art, this friendly storefront on a pedestrian street is a neighborhood favorite for its regularly changing, reasonably priced, almost entirely vegan menu. Don’t miss the vegan lasagne, mafe (West African peanut stew), and various iterations of Vietnamese bo bun.

4 rue Lemon, 75020 Paris
A dish of lasagna served with salad.
Lasagne aux trois légumes.
Cantine Primeur

Jay & Joy

Eating vegan cheese in France will only sound heretical until you’ve sampled some of the wares of this self-described “vegetal creamery” in eastern Paris. The appetizing best-sellers include Jeanne, a vegetal alternative to Roquefort and other blue cheeses; Jil, a vegan take on chevre; and Josephine, a vegetal alternative to camembert and Brie.

5 rue Paul Bert, 75011 Paris
