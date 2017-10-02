 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A stained glass window depicting the Michelin Man on a bicycle, looming over tables in a dining room. Bibendum [Official Photo]

Every Michelin-Starred Restaurant in London

London’s one-, two-, and three-star restaurants, mapped

by Eater Staff Updated
The 2023 Michelin Guide to Great Britain and Ireland saw four new one-star restaurants awarded in London, while the restaurants of two time-honored chefs with Michelin pedigree entered the guide with two stars: Brett Graham’s Ledbury and Alex Dilling’s Hotel Cafe Royal. No new restaurants were given three stars in the 2023 guide, but the five restaurants that previously achieved the maximum rating retained all their stars.

In total this means that London has 57 one-star restaurants, 12 with two stars, and five with the maximum three Michelin stars.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission.

Core by Clare Smyth

Clare Smyth’s Notting Hill restaurant has three Michelin stars.

92 Kensington Park Rd, London W11 2PN, UK
An ornate green and white dessert.
An apple and meringue dessert at Core by Clare Smyth.
Core by Clare Smyth

Hélène Darroze at The Connaught

French icon Hélène Darroze’s Connaught dining room has three stars.

Carlos Pl, Mayfair, London W1K 2AL, UK
Sketch Lecture Room & Library

Just as famous for its interiors, the Lecture Room and Library at Pierre Gaignaire’s Sketch restaurant has three stars.

9 Conduit St, Mayfair, London W1S 2XG, UK
Restaurant Gordon Ramsay

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which is overseen by chef Matt Abe, has three stars.

68 Royal Hospital Rd, Chelsea, London SW3 4HP, UK
Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester

Alain Ducasse’s restaurant in the The Dorchester hotel has a three-star rating.

53 Park Ln, Mayfair, London W1K 1QA, UK
Ikoyi Restaurant

Jeremy Chan and Iré Hassan Odukale’s restaurant has two Michelin stars.

180 Strand, Temple, London WC2R 1EA, UK
A chef plates an artful dish of mushroom suya.
Mushroom suya at Ikoyi.
Tomas Jivanda

The Clove Club

Iconic Shoreditch restaurant the Clove Club, headed up by chef Isaac McHale, has two stars.

Shoreditch Town Hall, 380 Old St, London EC1V 9LT, UK
From above, a starkly plated modernist dish on a geometric background.
A dish from the tasting menu at the Michelin-starred Clove Club in Shoreditch.
Jean Cazals/World’s 50 Best

A Wong

Andrew and Nathalie Wong’s Pimlico dim sum restaurant has two stars.

70 Wilton Rd, Pimlico, London SW1V 1DE, UK
La Dame de Pic London

La Dame de Pic, a Parisian import from Anne-Sophie Pic, has two stars.

Four Seasons Hotel at Ten Trinity Square, 10 Trinity Square, London EC3N 4AJ, UK
From above, sweet triangles plated around deep green sauce.
Berlingot triangles at La Dame de Pic London.
Cris Barnett

Da Terra Restaurant & Bar at Town Hall Hotel

Rafael Cagali’s London debut in Bethnal Green has two stars.

8 Patriot Square, London E2 9NF, UK
Restaurant Story

Tom Sellers’s modern, seasonal tasting menu restaurant has two stars.

199 Tooley St, London SE1 2JX, UK
Kitchen Table

James Knappett and Sandia Chang’s 15-cover Kitchen Table has two stars.

70 Charlotte St, Bloomsbury, London W1T 4QQ, UK

Bibendum Restaurant

Claude Bosi’s Bibendum, in the Michelin building itself, has two stars.

Michelin House, 81 Fulham Rd, Chelsea, London SW3 6RD, UK
A stained glass window depicting the Michelin Man on a bicycle, looming over tables in a dining room.
Inside Bibendum.
Bibendum [Official Photo]

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

The Knightsbridge hotel restaurant with Blumenthal’s name on it has two stars.

66 Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7LA, UK
Le Gavroche

Michel Roux Jr’s temple to French cuisine has two stars.

43 Upper Brook St, Mayfair, London W1K 7QR, UK
An ornate dessert centered around a large scoop of cacao ice cream.
Cacao dessert at two-Michelin-starred Le Gavroche restaurant.
Le Gavroche [Official Photo]

Hotel Café Royal

The former Greenhouse chef Alex Dilling earned two stars for his modern French cuisine at his central London hotel restaurant.

10 Air St, London W1B 4DY, UK
The Ledbury

Chef Brett Graham’s Modern European Notting Hill venue reopened in 2022 having closed in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Ledbury returns to the guide in 2023 with two stars.

127 Ledbury Rd, London W11 2AQ, UK
A dining room with large drapes and white tablecloth-set tables.
Inside the Ledbury.
Ola Smit

Trivet

Chef Jonny Lake and sommelier Isa Bal’s Bermondsey restaurant has held one star since 2022.

36 Snowsfields, London SE1 3SU, UK
Pieces of roast pigeon, plated with vegetables and fruits.
Roast pigeon, persimmon, and chervil root.
Trivet

Evelyn's Table

The Selby brothers’ subterranean Chinatown counter has one star.

The Blue Posts, Cellar, 28 Rupert St, London W1D 6DJ, UK

Wild Honey St James

Chef Anthony Demetre’s French-leaning restaurant has one star.

8 Pall Mall, St. James's, London SW1Y 5NG, UK
Jamavar

The Mayfair Indian restaurant has one star.

8 Mount St, London W1K 3NF, UK
Frog by Adam Handling Restaurant Covent Garden

The former Masterchef: The Professionals contestant’s restaurant has one star.

34-35 Southampton St, London WC2E 7HG, UK
Kol

Santiago Lastra’s Kol has a star for its refraction of British ingredients through Mexican tradition.

9 Seymour St, London W1H 7BA, UK
A chef pours sauce over kohlrabi.
Pumpkin aguachile over a kohlrabi ceviche at Kol.
Michael Prötin

Sollip

Woongchul Park and Bomee Ki’s classical, Korean-inflected restaurant has one star.

Unit 1, 8 Melior St, London SE1 3QP, UK
A slice of tarte tatin with a small blob of cream.
A daikon tarte tatin with chive cream.
Sollip

Muse

Tom Aikens’s Belgravia tasting menu restaurant has one star.

38 Groom Pl, Belgravia, London SW1X 7BA, UK
Behind Restaurant

A seafood-oriented tasting menu from chef Andy Benyon in London Fields has one star.

20 Sidworth St, Hackney, London E8 3SD, UK

Cornerstone by Chef Tom Brown

Tom Brown’s restaurant in Hackney Wick has one star.

3 Prince Edward Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LX, UK
Casa Fofó

Adolfo de Cecco’s tasting menu restaurant in Clapton has one star.

158 Sandringham Rd, Clapton, London E8 2HS, UK
A chef adds sauce to a meat dish.
Plating a dish at Casa Fofó.
Casa Fofo

Benares

Sameer Taneja’s Indian restaurant in Mayfair has one star.

12a Berkeley Square, Mayfair, London W1J 6BS, UK
A bright red dish plated in spare, modernist style.
A delicate modern Indian dish at Benares in Mayfair.
Benares

Sola

Chef Victor Garvey’s Californian tasting menu restaurant has one star.

64 Dean St, West End, London W1D 4QQ, UK
The Dysart Petersham

Barny Taylor and Kenneth Culhane’s modern British restaurant in Richmond has one star.

135 Petersham Rd, Richmond TW10 7AA, UK
Dysart Petersham’s carrot and beef dish earns it one Michelin star.
A carrot and beef dish at Dysart Petersham.
Dysart Petersham

Umu Restaurant

The kaiseki restaurant in Mayfair has one star.

14-16 Bruton Pl, Mayfair, London W1J 6LX, UK
Endo at the Rotunda

Sushi master Endo Kazutoshi’s omakase counter, set in the former Television Centre in White City, has one star.

8th Floor, The Helios, Television Centre, 101 Wood Ln, Shepherd's Bush, London W12 7FR, UK
Brat

Tomos Parry’s Basque-inspired grill restaurant in Shoreditch has one star.

4 Redchurch St, London E1 6JL, UK
Whole turbot at Brat restaurant, one of London’s iconic dishes.
Whole turbot at Brat.
Ben McMahon

Sabor

Nieves Barragan-Mohacho and José Etura’s Mayfair restaurant has one Michelin star.

35-37 Heddon St, Mayfair, London W1B 4BR, UK
A pan of rice topped with various seafood.
Sabor’s seafood rice.
Sabor

Hide

Ollie Dabbous’s Mayfair restaurant and fine wine temple has one Michelin star.

85 Piccadilly, Mayfair, London W1J 7NB, UK
Leroy

The French bistro in Shoreditch has one Michelin star.

18 Phipp St, London EC2A 4NU, UK
Marcus

Marcus Wareing’s French-leaning, modern European restaurant has one star.

The Berkeley, Wilton Pl, Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7RL, UK
Elystan Street

Phil Howard’s French-leaning, modern European restaurant in Chelsea has one star.

Elystan St, London SW3, UK
An airy interior outfitted with light wood, hanging lanterns, and large windows.
Inside Elystan Street.
Elystan Street Official

Hakkasan Hanway Place

Hakkassan Hanway Place, specializing in modern Cantonese cuisine, has one star.

8 Hanway Pl, Fitzrovia, London W1T 1HD, UK
The Ninth

French Mediterranean restaurant the Ninth by chef Jun Tanaka has one star.

22 Charlotte St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 2NB, UK
Pied à Terre

Charlotte Street institution Pied à Terre’s French cuisine has one star.

34 Charlotte St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 2NH, UK
City Social

Jason Atherton’s restaurant in the City has one star.

25 Old Broad St, London EC2N 1HQ, UK
Club Gascon

Chef-patron Pascal Aussignac’s Smithfield institution Club Gascon has one star.

57 W Smithfield, London EC1A 9DS, UK
Lyle's

James Lowe’s modern British restaurant in Shoreditch has one star.

Tea Building, 56 Shoreditch High St, London E1 6JJ, UK
Mince pie from Lyle’s.
Mince pie from Lyle’s.
Lyle’s

The Harwood Arms

There’s a one-star kitchen at this Fulham gastropub, which serves one of the city’s best Sunday roasts.

Walham Grove, Fulham, London SW6 1QP, UK
Michelin-starred Harwood Arms in Fulham serves probably London’s most high-end Sunday roast.
Sunday roast at the Harwood Arms.
Harwood Arms

The River Café

The 36-year-old west London Italian restaurant has had one star since 1997.

Thames Wharf, Rainville Rd, London W6 9HA, UK
Squid with chilli and lemon at The River Cafe, one of London’s best waterside Italian restaurants
Squid with chile and lemon.
Ola Smit

La Trompette

Serving French-inflected cuisine, La Trompette in Chiswick has one star. 

5-7 Devonshire Rd, Chiswick, London W4 2EU, UK
A tall dining room with large windows and table set with white tablecloths.
Inside La Trompette.
La Trompette

St. John

Chef Fergus Henderson’s original temple to British cuisine has one star.

26 St John St, Clerkenwell, London EC1M 4AY, UK
St. John’s cassoulet is available through Dishpatch.
St. John’s cassoulet.
Sam A Harris/St. John

Angler

Gary Foulkes, former partner of Phil Howard at the Square, leads the one-star kitchen at Angler in the City.

South Place Hotel, 3 South Pl, London EC2M 2AF, UK
The Five Fields

Marguerite Keogh and Taylor Bonnyman are in charge at the Five Fields, which has one star.

8-9 Blacklands Terrace, Chelsea, London SW3 2SP, UK
Kitchen W8

Mark Kempson’s west London neighborhood restaurant has one star.

11-13 Abingdon Rd, Kensington, London W8 6AH, UK
Trinity Restaurant

Chef Adam Byatt’s Clapham flagship restaurant has one star.

4 The Polygon, London SW4 0JG, UK
Galvin La Chapelle

Chris and Jeff Galvin’s Spitalfields restaurant in the former hall of St. Botolph’s church has one star.

35 Spital Square, London E1 6DY, UK
Chez Bruce

Nigel Platts and chef Bruce Poole’s original French restaurant has one star.

2 Bellevue Rd, London SW17 7EG, UK
Asparagus at Chez Bruce, one of Balham’s best restaurants
Asparagus at Chez Bruce.
Chez Bruce

Amaya Restaurant Grill & Bar

The sister restaurant of Chutney Mary and Veeraswamy, Amaya specializes in Indian cuisine and has one star.

Halkin Arcade, 19 Motcomb St, Belgravia, London SW1X 8LB, UK
Petrus

Gordon Ramsay’s French restaurant, named for the iconic Bordeaux wine, has one star.

1 Kinnerton St, Belgravia, London SW1X 8EA, UK
Gymkhana

The Raj-era themed Mayfair venue from JKS Restaurants has one star.

42 Albemarle St, Mayfair, London W1S 4JH, UK
Venison biryani at Gymkhana, the Michelin-starred Indian restaurant, which is scheduled to reopen after a June fire, in February
Venison biryani at Gymkhana.
Ola Smit

Hakkasan Mayfair

Hakkasan Mayfair has one star.

17 Bruton St, Mayfair, London W1J 6QB, UK
Kai Mayfair

Chinese restaurant Kai Mayfair, headed up by chef Alex Chow, has one star.

65 S Audley St, Mayfair, London W1K 2QU, UK
Murano

Angela Hartnett’s Mayfair Italian restaurant Murano has one star.

Queen St, Mayfair, London W1J 5PP, UK
Pollen Street Social

Jason Atherton’s first solo restaurant has one star.

8-10 Pollen St, Mayfair, London W1S 1NQ, UK
Veeraswamy

Veeraswamy, which claims to be the oldest Indian fine dining restaurant in London, has one star.

Victory House, 99-101 Regent St, Mayfair, London W1B 4RS, UK
Dal at Veeraswamy, one of London’s best Modern Indian restaurants
Dal at Veeraswamy.
Veeraswamy

Locanda Locatelli

Giorgio Locatelli’s Italian restaurant Locanda Locatelli has one star.

8 Seymour St, Marylebone, London W1H 7JZ, UK
Pan-fried sea bass with seasonal vegetables at Locanda Locatelli
Pan-fried sea bass.
Locanda Locatelli

Portland Restaurant

Modern European restaurant Portland from Woodhead Restaurant Group has one star.

111 Great Portland St, Marylebone, London W1W 6QQ, UK
Trishna

JKS Restaurants’ first site, Trishna, offers coastal Indian cuisine and has one star.

15-17 Blandford St, Marylebone, London W1U 3DG, UK
