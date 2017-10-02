The 2023 Michelin Guide to Great Britain and Ireland saw four new one-star restaurants awarded in London, while the restaurants of two time-honored chefs with Michelin pedigree entered the guide with two stars: Brett Graham’s Ledbury and Alex Dilling’s Hotel Cafe Royal. No new restaurants were given three stars in the 2023 guide, but the five restaurants that previously achieved the maximum rating retained all their stars.

In total this means that London has 57 one-star restaurants, 12 with two stars, and five with the maximum three Michelin stars.