 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 17 Essential Vegan Restaurants in Sydney

The 15 Essential Vegan Restaurants in Paris

The 15 Essential Vegan Restaurants in Tokyo

More on Eater See more maps
A photo collage showing an image of a table spread with various dishes, overlaid with a photo of food in the shape of a sunflower. Photo by Chris Fynes. Photoillustration by Lille Allen

The 12 Essential Vegan Restaurants in London

The best vegan food in London, including a Soho tasting menu, a Sichuan spot for mapo tofu, a cafe offering Ethiopian injera platters, and a chain serving veggie burgers and cake

by Adam Coghlan, Anna Sulan Masing, and Chloe-Rose Crabtree Updated
View as Map
by Adam Coghlan, Anna Sulan Masing, and Chloe-Rose Crabtree Updated
Photo by Chris Fynes. Photoillustration by Lille Allen

In response to social, political, and ethical shifts, there is a growing movement in London — an expanding collective consciousness, really — to eat fewer animal products. As more diners consider their own health, the environment, and, of course, the welfare of animals, vegan dishes have taken up more space on the city’s restaurant menus, especially in the past half decade (some have even claimed that veganism went “mainstream” in London around 2018). But it’s worth noting that that narrative focuses on white wellness centered on “plant-based” eating, which erases many established food cultures and overlooks a vast array of ingredients and dishes. In many cuisines — in London and globally — veganism has been the dominant dietary preference for a long time. Here are some of the best places to eat all kinds of vegan food in London.

Note: Not all of the restaurants on this list are strictly vegan. Confirm items fit your dietary needs directly with restaurants.

Adam Coghlan is a writer and editor based in London. In 2017, he launched Eater London and ran the site until it ceased daily publication in 2023. You can find him on Instagram @adamcoghlan.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Horizon Foods

Copy Link

London’s preeminent wholesaler of Trinidadian dhal puri roti, buss up shut, and pholourie balls, Horizon opens to the public from Thursdays to Saturdays. Stop in for some doubles, the delicious and deeply moreish Trinidadian breakfast food consisting of fried bara and chickpea curry dressed with tamarind and a little pepper sauce. Eat on the forecourt or in your car.

14 Bull Lane, England N18 1SX
020 8807 3820
020 8807 3820
Bowls of pholourie and buss up shut, arranged next to bright red peppers.
Pholourie and buss up shut.
Riaz Phillips

Also featured in:

Hiba Taboun

Copy Link

This excellent little Palestinian cafe on Wood Street in Walthamstow has earned a stellar reputation for its pita (baked daily) fashioned into delicious sandwiches, as well as its fresh manakeesh, which can be dressed with olive oil and za’atar (among other, non-vegan toppings). The best sandwich combines floral and aromatic falafel (fried to order) with roasted cauliflower and fried aubergine, which all melds together with a crunchy cucumber-and-tomato salad dressed in tahini and lemon.

6 Wood St, London, E17 3HU
020 8521 3536
020 8521 3536

Loving Hut Archway

Copy Link

This international chain is one of spiritualist Supreme Master Ching Hai’s many efforts to change the world through her teachings of Quan Yin. At the Archway branch, food is the main focus. A barely perceptible portrait of Hai watches in approval as patrons tuck into plant-based dishes ranging from hot pot and hamburgers to big slices of carrot cake. The vegan shrimp are so good, they’re likely to inspire a post-dinner trip to the vegan grocer across the road. Loving Hut’s wide range of items, fast service, and reasonable prices make it a perfect place for omnivores reluctant to go without meat.

669 Holloway Road, England N19 5SE
020 7281 8989
020 7281 8989

Rasa South Indian Vegetarian Restaurant

Copy Link

This vegetarian restaurant has been a stalwart of Stoke Newington for more than 20 years. The menu is based mainly on food from the southern Indian state of Kerala, and portions are generous. The bhel mix, a popular snack from Mumbai, has great texture and a balanced flavor; the medhu vadai, which is similar to a deep-fried dumpling or a savory doughnut, is the ultimate comfort food; and the dosas are perfectly soft and crisp. Check out the Vegan Feast, a sharing platter to enjoy with good company.

55 Stoke Newington Church Street, England N16 0AR
020 7249 0344
020 7249 0344

Andu Cafe

Copy Link

Andu Cafe started life on Kingsland Road as an internet cafe with coffee and a few snacks. But, Riaz Phillips notes in his guide to London’s East African cuisine, as Dalston’s population has grown, so too has Andu’s popularity, pushing the restaurant to expand into a dormant space next door. It has rightly become an institution, known as a restaurant of simple brilliance. Injera platters come loaded items like misir wot (lentils cooked down in berbere spices with onions), tikil gomen (spiced cabbage and potatoes), blended split pea shiro, collards cooked with garlic, and fesolia (a mixed vegetable stew enlivened with ginger and turmeric). Andu offers a master class in savory cooking in one of London’s most comforting dining rooms.

528 Kingsland Rd, London, Greater London, E8 4AH
020 7254 1780
020 7254 1780

Also featured in:

Tofu Vegan

Copy Link

Islington’s ingenious all-vegan Sichuan restaurant is about much more than tofu. This place takes mock meats and vegan substitutes to the next level, heightening dishes with peppercorns and chiles in the same way the city’s great non-vegan Sichuan restaurants have done over the last decade. Don’t miss Dongbei sweet potato noodles, hot and fragrant deep-fried asparagus, Chongqing-style “chicken,” Xinjiang-style cumin “lamb,” classic mapo tofu, and salt-and-pepper king oyster mushroom. The entire menu is lip-tingling umami heaven for vegan diners.

105 Upper St, London, Greater London, N1 0NU
020 7916 3304
020 7916 3304

Also featured in:

Itadakizen

Copy Link

A small restaurant with a concise menu, Itadaki Zen focuses on udon noodle soups, which are delicately flavored and well portioned, topped with crispy seaweed and scallions. For a midweek lunch, go for the filling bento box, which stars light and crispy kakiage tempura. If you’re ordering the udon, it’s worth getting a side of kakiage and spring rolls, if your appetite makes room for them.

139 King's Cross Rd, London WC1X 9BJ, UK
020 7278 3573
020 7278 3573
A bowl of udon with kakiage tempura alongside.
Udon at Itadakizen.
Anna Sulan Masing

Ravishankar Bhelpoori House

Copy Link

Bhel puri houses have been serving the Drummond Street and Euston-going crowd since the 1980s. Open late, Ravishankar makes the perfect post-show stop after a visit to Camden’s People’s Theatre, allowing diners to refuel with dosas, killer sambar, and fresh chutneys. Visitors fresh from a stroll through the British Library or Wellcome Collection can also enjoy an extensive vegetarian buffet of salads, curries, mini dosas, and desserts. Be sure to try the eponymous bhel puri and other chaat.

133 Drummond St, Kings Cross, London NW1 2NB, UK
A tin of bhel puri.
Bhel puri.
Chloe-Rose Crabtree

Bubala

Copy Link

Marc Summers’s Tel Aviv–inspired mini-chain turns out some of the city’s best modern vegetarian cooking. Impeccable tahini-loaded hummus is a draw, alongside clever dishes like oyster mushroom skewers with tamari and coriander seed, or fried eggplant with zhoug and date syrup. It’s the kind of place to go for a vegan dinner treat, with a set menu offering multiple small dishes through three courses for 40 pounds ($49) per head.

65 Commercial St, London, Greater London, E1 6BW
A plate of three falafel with pickled vegetables.
Falafel at Bubala.
Chris Fynes

Also featured in:

Govinda's Pure Vegetarian Restaurant

Copy Link

Govinda’s restaurant, which is a part of the Hare Krishna movement, has been on Soho Street since 1977, after moving from Bury Place where it had been for over a decade. The restaurant is akin to a canteen, offering an affordable menu of thalis as well as a la carte dishes. It is a vegetarian restaurant, but a lot of the dishes are vegan, and the staff is helpful in directing diners toward items appropriate for their diets. With fast service, Govinda’s is a great option for lunch or a quick dinner.

9-10 Soho St, Soho, London W1D 3DL, UK
020 7437 3662
020 7437 3662
A thali of rice, vegetables, and curry with a large piece of flatbread.
Thali at Govinda’s.
Anna Sulan Masing

Gauthier Soho

Copy Link

Alexis Gauthier made headlines in 2018 when he proclaimed that his fine dining French restaurant in Soho would become entirely plant-based by 2020. Offering both a la carte and tasting menus, the white-tablecloth service is ideal for birthday dinners or other fancy occasions. Among the innovative dishes on the menu, check out the Jar of Faux Gras, created using lentils, walnuts, and shallots and served with toast.

21 Romilly St, London, Greater London, W1D 5AF
020 7494 3111
020 7494 3111
A foamy bisque with slices of root vegetables sticking out.
Root vegetables at Gauthier Soho.
Gauthier Soho

Also featured in:

Nandine

Copy Link

This south London institution, which translates to “Kitchen” in Kurdish, is run by chef Pary Baban; her husband, Pola; and their sons, Rang and Raman. During the day it serves a menu of brunch dishes, meze, and intricate pastries, while abundant platters cover tables in the evening. Fashion your own vegan spread from dishes like smoked eggplant with chickpeas, baba ghanoush, excellent flatbread, bright pickles, stuffed dolma, and rich baklava to finish.

45 Camberwell Church St, London, SE5 8TR
020 7703 3221
020 7703 3221

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Horizon Foods

14 Bull Lane, England N18 1SX

London’s preeminent wholesaler of Trinidadian dhal puri roti, buss up shut, and pholourie balls, Horizon opens to the public from Thursdays to Saturdays. Stop in for some doubles, the delicious and deeply moreish Trinidadian breakfast food consisting of fried bara and chickpea curry dressed with tamarind and a little pepper sauce. Eat on the forecourt or in your car.

14 Bull Lane, England N18 1SX
020 8807 3820
020 8807 3820
Bowls of pholourie and buss up shut, arranged next to bright red peppers.
Pholourie and buss up shut.
Riaz Phillips

Hiba Taboun

6 Wood St, London, E17 3HU

This excellent little Palestinian cafe on Wood Street in Walthamstow has earned a stellar reputation for its pita (baked daily) fashioned into delicious sandwiches, as well as its fresh manakeesh, which can be dressed with olive oil and za’atar (among other, non-vegan toppings). The best sandwich combines floral and aromatic falafel (fried to order) with roasted cauliflower and fried aubergine, which all melds together with a crunchy cucumber-and-tomato salad dressed in tahini and lemon.

6 Wood St, London, E17 3HU
020 8521 3536
020 8521 3536

Loving Hut Archway

669 Holloway Road, England N19 5SE

This international chain is one of spiritualist Supreme Master Ching Hai’s many efforts to change the world through her teachings of Quan Yin. At the Archway branch, food is the main focus. A barely perceptible portrait of Hai watches in approval as patrons tuck into plant-based dishes ranging from hot pot and hamburgers to big slices of carrot cake. The vegan shrimp are so good, they’re likely to inspire a post-dinner trip to the vegan grocer across the road. Loving Hut’s wide range of items, fast service, and reasonable prices make it a perfect place for omnivores reluctant to go without meat.

669 Holloway Road, England N19 5SE
020 7281 8989
020 7281 8989

Rasa South Indian Vegetarian Restaurant

55 Stoke Newington Church Street, England N16 0AR

This vegetarian restaurant has been a stalwart of Stoke Newington for more than 20 years. The menu is based mainly on food from the southern Indian state of Kerala, and portions are generous. The bhel mix, a popular snack from Mumbai, has great texture and a balanced flavor; the medhu vadai, which is similar to a deep-fried dumpling or a savory doughnut, is the ultimate comfort food; and the dosas are perfectly soft and crisp. Check out the Vegan Feast, a sharing platter to enjoy with good company.

55 Stoke Newington Church Street, England N16 0AR
020 7249 0344
020 7249 0344

Andu Cafe

528 Kingsland Rd, London, Greater London, E8 4AH

Andu Cafe started life on Kingsland Road as an internet cafe with coffee and a few snacks. But, Riaz Phillips notes in his guide to London’s East African cuisine, as Dalston’s population has grown, so too has Andu’s popularity, pushing the restaurant to expand into a dormant space next door. It has rightly become an institution, known as a restaurant of simple brilliance. Injera platters come loaded items like misir wot (lentils cooked down in berbere spices with onions), tikil gomen (spiced cabbage and potatoes), blended split pea shiro, collards cooked with garlic, and fesolia (a mixed vegetable stew enlivened with ginger and turmeric). Andu offers a master class in savory cooking in one of London’s most comforting dining rooms.

528 Kingsland Rd, London, Greater London, E8 4AH
020 7254 1780
020 7254 1780

Tofu Vegan

105 Upper St, London, Greater London, N1 0NU

Islington’s ingenious all-vegan Sichuan restaurant is about much more than tofu. This place takes mock meats and vegan substitutes to the next level, heightening dishes with peppercorns and chiles in the same way the city’s great non-vegan Sichuan restaurants have done over the last decade. Don’t miss Dongbei sweet potato noodles, hot and fragrant deep-fried asparagus, Chongqing-style “chicken,” Xinjiang-style cumin “lamb,” classic mapo tofu, and salt-and-pepper king oyster mushroom. The entire menu is lip-tingling umami heaven for vegan diners.

105 Upper St, London, Greater London, N1 0NU
020 7916 3304
020 7916 3304

Itadakizen

139 King's Cross Rd, London WC1X 9BJ, UK

A small restaurant with a concise menu, Itadaki Zen focuses on udon noodle soups, which are delicately flavored and well portioned, topped with crispy seaweed and scallions. For a midweek lunch, go for the filling bento box, which stars light and crispy kakiage tempura. If you’re ordering the udon, it’s worth getting a side of kakiage and spring rolls, if your appetite makes room for them.

139 King's Cross Rd, London WC1X 9BJ, UK
020 7278 3573
020 7278 3573
A bowl of udon with kakiage tempura alongside.
Udon at Itadakizen.
Anna Sulan Masing

Ravishankar Bhelpoori House

133 Drummond St, Kings Cross, London NW1 2NB, UK

Bhel puri houses have been serving the Drummond Street and Euston-going crowd since the 1980s. Open late, Ravishankar makes the perfect post-show stop after a visit to Camden’s People’s Theatre, allowing diners to refuel with dosas, killer sambar, and fresh chutneys. Visitors fresh from a stroll through the British Library or Wellcome Collection can also enjoy an extensive vegetarian buffet of salads, curries, mini dosas, and desserts. Be sure to try the eponymous bhel puri and other chaat.

133 Drummond St, Kings Cross, London NW1 2NB, UK
A tin of bhel puri.
Bhel puri.
Chloe-Rose Crabtree

Bubala

65 Commercial St, London, Greater London, E1 6BW

Marc Summers’s Tel Aviv–inspired mini-chain turns out some of the city’s best modern vegetarian cooking. Impeccable tahini-loaded hummus is a draw, alongside clever dishes like oyster mushroom skewers with tamari and coriander seed, or fried eggplant with zhoug and date syrup. It’s the kind of place to go for a vegan dinner treat, with a set menu offering multiple small dishes through three courses for 40 pounds ($49) per head.

65 Commercial St, London, Greater London, E1 6BW
A plate of three falafel with pickled vegetables.
Falafel at Bubala.
Chris Fynes

Govinda's Pure Vegetarian Restaurant

9-10 Soho St, Soho, London W1D 3DL, UK

Govinda’s restaurant, which is a part of the Hare Krishna movement, has been on Soho Street since 1977, after moving from Bury Place where it had been for over a decade. The restaurant is akin to a canteen, offering an affordable menu of thalis as well as a la carte dishes. It is a vegetarian restaurant, but a lot of the dishes are vegan, and the staff is helpful in directing diners toward items appropriate for their diets. With fast service, Govinda’s is a great option for lunch or a quick dinner.

9-10 Soho St, Soho, London W1D 3DL, UK
020 7437 3662
020 7437 3662
A thali of rice, vegetables, and curry with a large piece of flatbread.
Thali at Govinda’s.
Anna Sulan Masing

Gauthier Soho

21 Romilly St, London, Greater London, W1D 5AF

Alexis Gauthier made headlines in 2018 when he proclaimed that his fine dining French restaurant in Soho would become entirely plant-based by 2020. Offering both a la carte and tasting menus, the white-tablecloth service is ideal for birthday dinners or other fancy occasions. Among the innovative dishes on the menu, check out the Jar of Faux Gras, created using lentils, walnuts, and shallots and served with toast.

21 Romilly St, London, Greater London, W1D 5AF
020 7494 3111
020 7494 3111
A foamy bisque with slices of root vegetables sticking out.
Root vegetables at Gauthier Soho.
Gauthier Soho

Nandine

45 Camberwell Church St, London, SE5 8TR

This south London institution, which translates to “Kitchen” in Kurdish, is run by chef Pary Baban; her husband, Pola; and their sons, Rang and Raman. During the day it serves a menu of brunch dishes, meze, and intricate pastries, while abundant platters cover tables in the evening. Fashion your own vegan spread from dishes like smoked eggplant with chickpeas, baba ghanoush, excellent flatbread, bright pickles, stuffed dolma, and rich baklava to finish.

45 Camberwell Church St, London, SE5 8TR
020 7703 3221
020 7703 3221

Related Maps