In response to social, political, and ethical shifts, there is a growing movement in London — an expanding collective consciousness, really — to eat fewer animal products. As more diners consider their own health, the environment, and, of course, the welfare of animals, vegan dishes have taken up more space on the city’s restaurant menus, especially in the past half decade (some have even claimed that veganism went “mainstream” in London around 2018). But it’s worth noting that that narrative focuses on white wellness centered on “plant-based” eating, which erases many established food cultures and overlooks a vast array of ingredients and dishes. In many cuisines — in London and globally — veganism has been the dominant dietary preference for a long time. Here are some of the best places to eat all kinds of vegan food in London.

Note: Not all of the restaurants on this list are strictly vegan. Confirm items fit your dietary needs directly with restaurants.

Adam Coghlan is a writer and editor based in London. In 2017, he launched Eater London and ran the site until it ceased daily publication in 2023. You can find him on Instagram @adamcoghlan .