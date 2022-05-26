 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Three sandwiches on fluffy milk bread, oozing with cheese, overflowing with meat, stacked in cardboard sleeves beside paper boats of french fries
Sandwiches at BreadxButter.
Bread x Butter Cafe

The 38 Essential Vancouver Restaurants

From laksa-marinated wings at an ’80s-inspired Singaporean kopitiam to sustainable fish and chips from a marine biologist, here’s where to eat in Canada’s thriving food hub

by Nikki Bayley
Sandwiches at BreadxButter.
| Bread x Butter Cafe
by Nikki Bayley

Ringed by soaring mountains, with gleaming glass skyscrapers reflected in the still waters that surround its downtown core, Vancouver is easy to love. And as the thriving urban hub of British Columbia and a proudly immigrant city, there are plenty of people around to love it. Over 40 percent of Vancouver’s residents were born outside of Canada, and the city is home to robust Chinese, Indian, and Filipino communities, to name a few.

The city’s most beloved and vital dining experiences reflect this blend. Chefs from around the world apply culinary traditions to exceptional produce from the Lower Mainland and superb seafood from the cold, clean waters around Vancouver Island, creating a unique style of West Coast cuisine. Vancouver is especially spoiled for choice when it comes to Asian dining: pan-Asian flavors pair with French techniques at Pidgin, Bread X Butter, and Patisserie Remi; Vietnamese and Cambodian culinary traditions joyfully collide at Phnom Penh; and neighboring Richmond boasts some of the very best Chinese food in the world outside of China. Meanwhile, the city’s signature plant-forward, locavore cuisine thrives at restaurants like Forage and Burdock & Co, and sustainable seafood shines at RawBar and Sashimiya. Add in mushrooming brewery and distillery scenes, globally awarded, fresh fruit-forward wines from the nearby Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and a creative cocktail culture that’s second to none, and you’ll see why Vancouver deserves its reputation as one of the world’s best places to eat and drink.

Updated, May 2022:

Cherry blossom and patio season fully bloom in Vancouver in May, bringing long, late sunsets and a chance to enjoy the city’s dazzling mountain and ocean views (mostly) without an umbrella. With most COVID-19 restrictions now removed, bars and restaurants across the city are busy, in-person events are back, and spirits are generally high. Look out for seasonal treats on menus, such as sweet sustainable spot prawns and the first scarlet coho salmon from Haida Gwaii.

Nikki Bayley is an award-winning freelance travel, food, and wine writer whose work has appeared in The Daily Telegraph, National Geographic Traveler, The Globe and Mail, and The Guardian.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Au Comptoir

2278 W 4th Ave, Vancouver
BC V6K 1N8, Canada
(604) 569-2278
(604) 569-2278
Take a trip to an excellent Parisian bistro by way of the city’s beachside Kitsilano neighborhood, where up-and-comer chef Dan McGee and team are whipping up French standards with B.C.’s finest produce. The stunning custom-made bar comes from France, and even the serving staff are mostly French, although with the happy addition of Canadian manners. With buttery croissants in the morning, gooey croque-monsieur at lunch, and juicy entrecôte-frites with a mouthwatering crisp char at dinner, anytime is a good time for Au Comptoir.

A dish at Au Comptoir
Photo: Au Comptoir

2. Buckstop

833 Denman St, Vancouver
BC V6G 2L7, Canada
(604) 428-2528
(604) 428-2528
It’s late and you have a craving for heaping plates of barbecue and strong whisky cocktails. There’s only one place to go: Buckstop, a tiny, genial bar (in a city known for its frosty reception)  in the lively West End neighborhood. Burger Monday creations (often featuring pork patties, tempura-fried toppings like cheese curds, and copious cheeses and sauces) are switched up weekly, with a limited quantity available starting at 4:30 p.m. Among your choices of barbecue treats, the deep-fried pickles and hush puppies with honey butter are nonnegotiable orders.

A burger on a serving board with a bowl of fries on a wooden table
Burger at Buckstop
Buckstop [Official]

3. Golden Paramount Seafood Restaurant

8071 Park Rd, Richmond
BC V6Y 1S8, Canada
(604) 278-0873
(604) 278-0873
Take a 20-minute trip on the Skytrain from downtown to the neighboring city of Richmond, which Eater’s former roving critic, Bill Addison, called “one of the cultural marvels of North America” for having some of the finest Asian food in the world. At this award-winning favorite, the dim sum is handmade by chef-owner May Chau, who focuses on Hong Kong classics: steamed pork and crab dumplings, pan-fried pork buns, and deep-fried wontons — all must-orders.

Beef chow fun at Golden Paramount Seafood Restaurant
Bill Addison

4. Granville Island Public Market

1669 Johnston St, Vancouver
BC V6H 3R9, Canada
(604) 666-6655
(604) 666-6655
Sure the aisles are packed with wide-eyed Instagrammers at this popular tourist destination, but there are some jewels to be found here to assemble a superb picnic for watching the boats and paddle boarders on False Creek. Take your pick from delights such as pickled headcheese, succulent mortadella, and punchy salami at the Oyama Sausage Co, then head to Terra Bread to pick up some focaccia or baguettes before stocking up on local Salt Spring Island cheeses at Benton Brothers and fresh doughnuts at Lee’s.

Market Interior
Photo: Granville Island Market / Facebook

5. Marutama Ra-men Canada / Westend

780 Bidwell St, Vancouver
BC V6G 2J6, Canada
(604) 688-8837
(604) 688-8837
Don’t worry: The queues for this West End ramen favorite move fast, and it’s always worth the wait — especially if you’re a noodle fan. Each day this small ramen shop makes 500 4.4-ounce balls of noodles (you can watch the machine from the dining area), which rest for 24 hours before being cooked and slurped up. Hailing from Japan, Marutama favors a silky rich chicken broth over the heavier pork-based tonkotsu. Prepare to be enchanted — and don’t miss out on the egg. It’s consistently the best in the city.

Ramen at Marutam Ra-men
Marutama Ra-Men / official

6. Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio

1600 Howe St #2, Vancouver
BC V6Z 2L9, Canada
(604) 681-1164
(604) 681-1164
If you’ve never tried Peruvian-Japanese food, then here’s your chance in one of the city’s most picture-perfect locations on the seawall overlooking False Creek. The early-bird prix fixe menu offers excellent value and a chance to sample some of the restaurant’s high points, but the real star is the Ancora Glacier, a funky take on a seafood tower. You’ll swoon over the creamy whipped cold causa topped with juicy Dungeness crab and Salt Spring Island mussel escabeche.

A dish at Ancora
Anocra / Facebook

7. Maxine's Cafe & Bar

1325 Burrard St, Vancouver
BC V6Z 1Z7, Canada
(604) 707-7224
(604) 707-7224
Serving up excellent daily brunch, happy hour, and dinner menus, Maxine’s has been doing a roaring trade with locals since opening in 2021. The sister restaurant to Homer Street and Tableau has already established itself as part of the Westender dining canon, as the weekend queues attest. Crowds come for generously portioned smoked salmon rosti, a gloriously messy smash burger, and the on-point cocktail and wine list. Hang out on the sun-trap patio and watch the world race past on Burrard Street, or settle into a comfy booth and graze your way from day to night.

A close up on a puck of rosti topped with smoked salmon slices, pickled vegetables, greens, and a boiled egg
Smoked salmon rosti.
Nikki Bailey

8. Sashimiya

1348 Hornby St, Vancouver
BC V6Z 1W5, Canada
(604) 689-0088
(604) 689-0088
Sashimiya opened in 2020, tucked away on the bottom of Hornby Street. The ultra-casual, entirely sustainable, grab-and-go sushi and sashimi shop is sushi master chef Taka Omi’s first solo spot after leaving the Fairmont Pacific Rim’s RawBar. Fish can be sliced to order for sashimi from the chillers, and a host of Japanese grocery goodies are on offer too. There are no seats, so take your exquisitely made party trays, platters, and bentos down to the waterfront to enjoy picnic-style, or order for delivery.

Takeout containers of maki rolls, sashimi, and kimbap, along with packaged snacks like Pocky and Hi-Chew, on a textured background
Sushi and snacks
Sashimiya [Facebook]

9. Forage

1300 Robson St, Vancouver
BC V6E 1C5, Canada
(604) 661-1400
(604) 661-1400
Few walk the sustainable walk like chef Welbert Choi and his team, who conjure up menus full of locally farmed, seasonal, and foraged ingredients paired with all-B.C. wine, beer, and cocktails. The kitchen’s energy-efficient gizmos and zero-waste practices are impressive, but so are eco-friendly, locavore treats such as duck breast smoked with foraged grand fir tree needles or the bison board (available in limited quantities from Friday to Sunday) featuring anything from cured bison to braised bison risotto and bison heart tartare. There’s also a killer weekend brunch with house-made preserves and a fantastic take on Nutella.

A dish at Forage
Forage / Facebook

10. Guu Garden

888 Nelson St m101, Vancouver
BC V6Z 2H2, Canada
(604) 899-0855
(604) 899-0855
One of Vancouver’s original izakayas, the crowning jewel in Guu‘s empire is above a drab mini-mall (also home to a separate restaurant named Gyu, which can cause some confusion). Warmed by propane heaters during winter and situated in a glorious suntrap in summertime, Guu’s patio is where you’ll find off-duty hospitality workers and izakaya fans feasting on classics such as buttery beef tongue chazuke and crispy chicken karaage, along with treats like mekyabetsu (deep-fried Brussels sprouts kissed with garlic salt). Whatever you order, wash it down with sake, shochu, and local beers.

Fried chicken topped with bright pink tartar sauce beside shredded cabbage, on a tray with rice, soup, and pickles
Chicken nanban
Guu Garden [Facebook]

11. Chancho Tortilleria

560 Davie St, Vancouver
BC V6B 2G4, Canada
(604) 336-9219
(604) 336-9219
Chancho’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it carnitas shop is the Mexican dining experience that will likely ruin you for any other tacos in town, thanks to their house-made tortillas and marvelous, melting pork sold by the pound. Have the campechano, a mix of shoulder, leg, and belly hand-chopped to order and spangled with shards of crisp skin. Orders come with pickled red cabbage, pinto beans, salsas, and those incredible tortillas, kissed with a whisper of char. Take your food away to the nearby Seawall for the perfect porky picnic, or stay to enjoy the blaring Mexican pop.

Layers of meat, diced onions, and cilantro lay across several tortillas on a steel tray with small metal cups of salsa, beans, and lemon wedges
Campechano tacos
Chancho Tortilleria / Facebook

12. Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House

777 Thurlow St, Vancouver
BC V6E 3V5, Canada
(604) 669-1940
(604) 669-1940
Old-school white linens; fresh, local, and sustainable Ocean Wise ingredients; and top-notch friendly service go hand in hand with outstanding value at Joe’s. An unpretentious choice for lunch, dinner, or weekend brunch, the restaurant treats guests to fresh-shucked B.C. oysters, piled-high bowls of crispy fried calamari, and buttery, miso-marinated sablefish. Dining on a budget? The daily blue-plate lunch special clocks in at 13 Canadian dollars, and there are great dinner deals too. Join the locals for afternoon and evening happy-hour oysters and sliders on the suntrap rooftop patio.

A dish at Joe Fortes
Joe Fortes / Facebook

13. Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

845 Burrard St, Vancouver
BC V6Z 2K6, Canada
(604) 642-2900
(604) 642-2900
There are hotel restaurants and there are restaurants in hotels, and Boulevard is definitely the latter. Pedigreed chef Alex Chen and team’s inventive take on West Coast seafood brings diners into some excitingly experimental territory, but never strays far from harmony and balance. It’s a bright, beautiful room to enjoy crowd-pleasing seafood towers or steak frites, while the service, cocktails, and wine list are all on point. All that plus there’s a great daily happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with cocktails on tap, oysters, and an incredibly good wagyu beef Korean galbi dog.

Seafood platters at Boulevard Kitchen
Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar / Official

14. Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill and Enoteca

1133 Hamilton St, Vancouver
BC V6B 5P6, Canada
(604) 688-7466
(604) 688-7466
Some of the best Italian food in the world can be found in Vancouver (no hyperbole intended). The shelves of Cioppino’s positively groan with honors and awards such as the prestigious Order of the Star of Italy (a knighthood conferred by the Italian president for representing Italian culture abroad), a “three forks” rating from Gambero Rosso, and a place on the 50 Top Italy list. Take the hint and book a table at chef Pino Posteraro’s exceptional restaurant to discover his modernist Pacific Northwest take on Italian cuisine. Dishes include juicy and tender Pacific octopus with Tuscan white beans, delicate gnocchi cacio e pepe, and decadent Atlantic lobster-stuffed linguine all’aragosta. For the full experience, splurge for the chef’s menu and let the wonder of it all wash over you.

A hand holds a plate full of noodles and lobster
Linguine all’aragosta
Cioppino’s / official

15. Dynasty Seafood Restaurant

108-777 W Broadway, Vancouver
BC V5Z 4J7, Canada
(604) 876-8388
(604) 876-8388
Dynasty boasts twinkling chandeliers, views over the city from its first-floor perch on West Broadway, and, thanks to chef Sam Leung, some of the city’s best modern Chinese food. Open daily from 10 a.m. for dim sum, its standouts are the buttery barbecue pork cha siu bao with baked lemon, and the silky, wafer-thin dumplings stuffed with fresh shrimp, scallops, and black truffles. Dinner features a “24-hours notice” menu, with Cantonese delights such as mushroom-braised duck. Service skews more efficient than hospitable, but the food easily makes up for it.

Typhoon shelter crab with sticky rice at Dynasty Seafood Restaurant
Bill Addison

16. Blue Water Cafe

1095 Hamilton St, Vancouver
BC V6B 5T4, Canada
(604) 688-8078
(604) 688-8078
Raw from the sushi bar or cooked from the open kitchen, seafood is the star at this Yaletown institution. Widely acknowledged as one of Canada’s leaders in responsible seafood, chef Frank Pabst and team push the culinary envelope a little each February with their Unsung Heroes festival, which celebrates lesser-loved species, encouraging diners to broaden their palates and try more sustainable seafood such as poached periwinkles and red sea urchin trifle. Year-round, the service is superb, the wine list dizzyingly wonderful, and the British Columbian seafood towers a splurge meal you’ll adore.

Seafood Tower at Blue Water Cafe
Facebook

17. Bread x Butter Cafe

925 W Georgia St #140, Vancouver
BC V6C 3L2, Canada
(604) 631-3981
(604) 631-3981
Tucked away in a courtyard in the Cathedral Building downtown, ex-Top Chef contestant Felix Zhou’s cafe offers up the city’s fluffiest scrambled egg toast sandwiches on pillowy brioche. Try local torched wagyu striped with Kewpie mayo, the pork floss with crispy seaweed, or the butter udon with house-cured salmon and sous-vide egg. Zhou also offers a “traditional” menu of basic breakfast faves including bagels, parfaits, and BLTs, but why be traditional when you can dive into their wildly Instagrammable boxes of egg toast?

Three sandwiches on fluffy milk bread, oozing with cheese, overflowing with meat, stacked in cardboard sleeves beside paper boats of french fries
Sandwiches at Bread x Butter Cafe.
Bread x Butter Cafe

18. Hawksworth Restaurant

801 W Georgia St, Vancouver
BC V6C 1P7, Canada
(604) 673-7000
(604) 673-7000
Even Vancouverites, who truly wear yoga pants everywhere, dress up when they dine at chef David Hawksworth’s excellent restaurant. The decorations — from the Damien Hirst art on the wall of the outstanding cocktail bar to the gleaming oversized crystal chandelier in the main dining room — set high expectations for what’s to come. Fortunately, those expectations are effortlessly met with this pitch-perfect exploration of West Coast cuisine threaded through with Asian flavors and modern techniques. Unmissable.

A dish at Hawksworth
Hawksworth Restaurant / Official

19. Botanist

1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver
BC V6C 0B9, Canada
(604) 695-5500
(604) 695-5500
It’s been a while since Vancouver had such a pretty place to see and be seen, and since opening in April 2017, Botanist at the Fairmont Pacific Rim has been consistently busy. The Champagne lounge bubbles over with excellent options, and the wine list features a raft of exclusive terroir-driven picks from B.C. and beyond. Definitely stop for cocktails at the Lab — where drinks come with theatrical drifts of dry ice and other high-concept presentations — before diving into the wildly photogenic food of chef Hector Laguna (formerly of Hawksworth), airy dishes with whisper-light but flavor-dense foams, made with locally sourced delights.

Dining Room at The Botanist
Facebook

20. RawBar

1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver
BC V6C 0B9, Canada
(604) 695-5300
(604) 695-5300
Yes, it’s in a hotel, and yes, it’s expensive, but it’s worth commending the Fairmont Pacific Rim’s commitment to serving 100-percent sustainable Ocean Wise seafood at RawBar — especially in a city where endangered bluefin tuna is on the menu at most other high-end Japanese restaurants. Splurge on the nigiri omakase lunch set, or snack on one of the Lobby Lounge rolls stuffed with silky local albacore, sweet Dungeness crab, and aromatic shiso leaf. Pair with creative cocktails from the Lobby Lounge bar team, under the helm of Canadian World Class cocktail competition winner Grant Sceney.

A slate bowl of slices of sashimi in a mound
Sashimi
RawBar [Facebook]

21. Remi Patisserie

511 W 7th Ave #109, Vancouver
BC V5Z 2T5, Canada
Born in French Guiana and raised in a Chinese family, chef Remi Ho’s business began as a pop-up in 2019 and has blossomed through enthusiastic industry word-of-mouth to a sleekly stylish tiny Asian-French patisserie just a few steps from the bustle of Cambie Street. Make sure you arrive early or order online for pick-up to ensure you secure popular treats, such as the to-die-for, buttery, crispy salted egg yolk financier and the pillow-soft black sesame-stuffed mochi.

A hand holds up a delicate slice of strawberry shortcake, with strawberries visible in a creamy middle layer of icing and a plump strawberry on top
Strawberry shortcake.
Remi Patisserie

22. Vij's

3106 Cambie St, Vancouver
BC V5Z 2W2, Canada
(604) 736-6664
(604) 736-6664
Chef Vikram Vij is a huge star in Canada, with a stint as an investor on the reality show for aspiring entrepreneurs Dragon’s Den, and a national range of prepackaged gourmet frozen curries to his name. Everyone from ex-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau to Harrison Ford has waited for a table while enjoying free snacks, thanks to Vij’s no-reservations policy. Join the queues and feast on ambrosial curries paired with B.C. wines and funky cocktails. This is fine dining Indian-style, with local ingredients and hand-ground spices. Don’t miss the lamb popsicles.

A dish at Vij’s
Facebook

23. Autostrada Osteria Downtown

350 W Pender St, Vancouver
BC V6B 1T1, Canada
(604) 428-9694
(604) 428-9694
You no longer need to head to the ‘burbs of Riley Park to check out what chef Lucais Syme (ex-La Quercia, La Pentola) is doing nowadays. The Italian food guru has expanded on the first Autostrada, located way up on Main, with a downtown location in the space where Syme’s sublime Cinara used to be. This is everyday Italian with well-executed pasta mains, excellent meatballs, and rich, creamy desserts. Cocktail fans will love the four different takes on the Negroni, but everyone will appreciate the friendly service.

A server lifts a clump of pasta from a plate with two forks, with glasses of red wine and small empty plates set around on a wooden table
Tagliatelle bolognese
Autostrada Osteria / official

24. Chambar Restaurant

568 Beatty St, Vancouver
BC V6B 2L3, Canada
(604) 879-7119
(604) 879-7119
After a stint at the Savoy in London, cooking for Mick Jagger, Prince, and a host of other glitzy celebs, Belgian chef Nico Schuermans has created the archetypal casual fine dining restaurant in Vancouver. Chambar offers an elegant room, faultless service, and a no-nonsense menu of French-/Belgian-influenced classics made with Pacific Northwest ingredients, which you’d be more than welcome to enjoy coming straight from yoga class still in your Lululemons.

A dish at Chambar
Chambar Restaurant / Facebook

25. Pidgin Restaurant

350 Carrall St, Vancouver
BC V6B 2J3, Canada
(604) 620-9400
(604) 620-9400
Drawing inspiration from the bounty of the Pacific Northwest and seamlessly blending that with French techniques and Asian influences, Pidgin’s cuisine unerringly reflects the blurring of the line between East and West in Vancouver. Although perfect for bar snacks — the gochujang chicken wings are the best in the city — and genuinely thrilling for the creative cocktails with ingredients such as toasted rice rum and gunpowder tea gomme, Pidgin’s prix fixe is an exceptional value with eight mini courses of pure inventive delight for 69 Canadian dollars per person. Whisky and sake fans will love the selection, and the wine list offers global gems too.

A dish at Pidgin
Pidgin Restaurant / Official

26. The Fish Counter

3825 Main St, Vancouver
BC V5V 3P1, Canada
(604) 876-3474
(604) 876-3474
In their pre-Fish Counter days, co-owners Rob Clark and Mike McDermid were, respectively, a two-time Gold Medal Plates-winning chef and a marine biologist. They teamed up to create the Ocean Wise program, which now spans Canada, to help consumers find sustainable seafood. They sell seasonal, locally sourced fish from a literal fish counter at Fish Counter, but the shop also boasts a takeout counter where a fryer produces superb fish and chips (try the lingcod), oyster po’ boys, and crispy fish tacos. There are also soups, including a B.C.-tomato-based, saffron-spiked bouillabaisse swimming with seafood, and a dairy-free clam chowder.

Fried fish topped with tartar sauce and herbs, fries, and a lemon wedge in wax paper
Fish and chips
The Fish Counter [Facebook]

27. The Arbor Restaurant

3941 Main St, Vancouver
BC V5V 3P2, Canada
(604) 620-3256
(604) 620-3256
The sister restaurant to Acorn, which has won awards for its vegetarian and vegan fine dining, Arbor has neatly swooped in to cover another side of the market: vegetable-focused comfort food. Pretty much every item on the menu can be made gluten-free if it isn’t already, and there’s plenty for vegans to feast upon too. Check out the hidden patio garden at the back or drop by for a battered, Southern-fried artichoke sandwich with eggplant “bacon” for take-out. They’re open late every day and have a very cool wine list heavy on small B.C. producers.

A veggie burger with heaps of lettuce oozing out melted cheese on a blank, bright background
Classic veggie burger
The Arbor Restaurant / official

28. Burdock & Co

2702 Main St, Vancouver
BC V5T 3E8, Canada
(604) 879-0077
(604) 879-0077
Andrea Carlson’s resume reads like a rundown of every restaurant that helped shape Vancouver’s fresh, local, and sustainable style: C, Raincity Grill, Sooke Harbour House, Bishop’s — she’s worked at them all. You’ll find a shining example of British Columbia-based casual fine dining in Burdock & Co’s locavore menu, which pairs perfectly with the tight, natural-leaning wine list. Seasonal favorites come and go, but the ever-present buttermilk fried chicken always is a must-order. The family-style shared menu offers up the best deal and a true seasonal taste of British Columbia.

A dish at Burdock & Co
Burdock & Co / Facebook

29.  ¿Cómo? Taperia

201 E 7th Ave, Vancouver
BC V5T 0B4, Canada
(604) 879-3100
(604) 879-3100
Industry veterans opened this much-anticipated, neighborhood tapas bar to rave reviews in late 2018, bagging the coveted No. 2 spot on Air Canada enRoute’s Best New Restaurant of the Year list in 2019, along with every local award going. It’s no wonder, given Cómo delivers a truly delicious experience including on-tap vermút and bone-dry fino sherry, free tapas at the bar during happy hour, superb hard cheeses, and crisp patatas bravas. The room is loud and friendly, with efficient cheery service, and as with most tapas spots, it’s walk-in only unless you score a reservation for a larger group. Enjoy a brief trip to Spain at the handsome bar before heading back out to Vancouver.

A wax paper-lined basket full of poutine topped with slices of peppers and sauces, and stuck with a tiny Spanish flag
Spanish poutine with iberico, romesco, manchego, cheese curds, and peppers
¿Cómo? Taperia / Facebook

30. Bao Bei

163 Keefer St, Vancouver
BC V6A 1X4, Canada
(604) 688-0876
(604) 688-0876
Chambar alumna Tannis Ling combined forces with chef Joël Watanabe, who brings his Corsican-Japanese heritage to this popular Chinatown restaurant. It may look like a hipster take on a Chinese brasserie, but the sound of woks crashing in the kitchen speaks to its traditional techniques. Sharing plates are pleasingly well-sized and the cocktails thoughtfully crafted, and — because it’s Vancouver — all meat is local and ethically raised, hormone- and chemical-free. Don’t miss local legend Helen’s delicate hand-made potstickers and dumplings — she makes hundreds of perfect dumplings each day — and the appropriately named Kick Ass House-Fried Rice.

A candlelit dinner table filled with dishes, a heap of white rice, a fried egg, sliced sandwiches, a bamboo steamer basket, and glassware
A dinner spread at Bao Bei
Bao Bei / official

31. Fat Mao Noodles

217 E Georgia St, Vancouver
BC V6A 1Z6, Canada
(604) 569-8192
(604) 569-8192
Part of legendary local chef Angus An’s innovative empire of superb eateries (including Thai standard Maenam), this casual pan-Asian spot takes inspiration from chef An’s travels and childhood. There are five different kinds of noodles (including gluten-free and vegan options), sourced from Tak Fung on nearby Victoria Drive, to mix and match with soups, broths, and curries, plus bright, aromatic salads and small plates. The $5 roti with curry sauce is the best deal in the city, especially if you lick your plate when you’re through.

From above, a bowl of noodle soup topped with herbs, fixings, and a lime wedge, with chopsticks laid across the rim, on a wooden table beside a decorative dish and condiment bottles
Hot and sour pork noodles
Fat Mao Noodles [Facebook]

32. Phnom Penh

244 Georgia St, Vancouver
BC V6A 1Z7, Canada
(604) 734-8898
(604) 734-8898
Take part in a Vancouver tradition and join the queues outside this well-priced Vietnamese-Cambodian spot in Chinatown. The menu is enormous, so save yourself from the agonies of choice and order up the deep-fried crunchy chicken wings (with their amazing dipping sauce), the Instagram-ready platter of thit bò butter beef, and the beef lúc lắc with egg and rice. And yeah, okay, maybe some garlic squid too. 

A close-up on a dish nearly covered in a thin layer of beef in a light sauce topped with sprigs of greens and crunchy garnishes
Thit bò butter beef
Phnom Penh Restaurant / official

33. Harvest Community Foods

243 Union St, Vancouver
BC V6A 2Z7, Canada
(604) 682-8851
(604) 682-8851
Acclaimed chef Andrea Carlson (Burdock & Co.) and Gabriella Meyer’s community-based eatery/grocery in Chinatown is one of the best spots in the city to slurp down noodles, including the candied bacon ramen, which is hangover-banishing heaven in a bowl. You can also pick up pantry essentials, such as frozen packs of Carlson’s superb pork and burdock dumplings,  heirloom apple and vanilla bean sauce that makes an ideal ice cream topping, and picnic-ready local cheeses, dips, spreads, and vegan puddings.

A decorative bowl containing soba noodles topped with sprouts, radishes, tofu, and other vegetables
Soba salad
Harvest Community Foods [Facebook]

34. Nancy Go Yaya Eating House

265 E Pender St, Vancouver
BC V6A 1T8, Canada
(604) 559-6181
(604) 559-6181
Channelling ’80s-era Singapore (right down to the eerily accurate playlist), Ya-Ya doubles as a kopitiam for brunch on weekends and a small plates restaurant in the evening. By day, pile into emerald kaya toast on pandan mochi bread with a side of soft-boiled eggs as a yolky dip, or heaped bowls of laksa and nasi lemak with a foamy mug of teh tarik (pulled black tea). Then come back for dinner Thursdays through Saturdays, dubbed casuarina nights (named for the tree commonly found in Singapore), when counter service is traded for candle-lit snacks and small plates such as smoky skewers and sticky laksa-marinated wings with your pick from the superbly curated list of wine, cocktails, and beers.

Chicken wings topped with drizzles of yellow sauce and diced chilies
Chicken Wings at Nancy Go Yaya Eating House.
Hakan Burcuoglu

35. St Lawrence Restaurant

269 Powell St, Vancouver
BC V6A 1G3, Canada
(604) 620-3800
(604) 620-3800
Since opening in summer 2017 under the experienced hand of Montreal’s Toqué alum chef J.C. Poirier, St Lawrence has been one of the city’s toughest reservations to score. Step behind the velvet curtain of this small dining room in Japantown and you leave Vancouver and its passion for clean, fresh, lean cuisine behind and dive into a delicious butter-hosed world where old-school French technique meets Québecois cuisine. The music, wine list, and staff are all French, and the short menu groans with decadent treats, like the flaky Paris-Brest stuffed with duck liver and foie gras mousse and the tourtière venison pie, with its golden pastry and rich, meaty filling that comes adorned with a mini Habs hockey flag. Over-order and hang the consequences. Oh, and save room for the salted caramel rice pudding.

Caille en sarcophage at St Lawrence
St Lawrence Restaurant / Facebook

36. The Mackenzie Room

415 Powell St, Vancouver
BC V6A 1G7, Canada
(604) 253-0705
(604) 253-0705
The gritty Powell block in Railtown may not seem like the place to find some of the city’s most exciting, globally inspired food, but it has been since 2015 with the arrival of the Mackenzie Room. In a small dining room decked out with hipstery brass chandeliers, distressed walls, and an ever-changing chalkboard menu, chef Sean Reeve and team use ingredients from the Pacific Northwest to reimagine classic dishes and create bold new creations with witty names like “Corn Porn” and “A Tripe Called Quest.” Opt for “I Want It All” to eat your way around the whole menu and definitely check out the off-menu selection of natural wines. 

A server holds a large wooden board covered with sliced Côte de Boeuf doused in green sauce with a small pitcher to one side
Côte de boeuf
The Mackenzie Room / official

37. Ubuntu Canteen

4194 Fraser St, Vancouver
BC V5V 4E8, Canada
(604) 336-9097
(604) 336-9097
Innovative chef Dave Gunawan’s CV includes many of Vancouver’s big hitters, such as the now-shuttered West and Wildebeest, and the critically acclaimed ultra-locavore Farmer’s Apprentice. This small cafe in the Fraserhood community seemed a puzzling fit at first, but it’s actually oh-so very Gunawan. Behold Ubuntu Canteen, with its in-house heirloom grain bakery and bread subscription program, the city’s best bone broth, and thoughtfully cheffy sandwiches, such as sake kasu pork with gochujang aioli and white kimchi. Evening service brings herbivore and omnivore tasting menus, allowing the team to flex with an ever-changing menu of superb local ingredients.

A server behind a pastry counter, filled with breads and pastries, in front of a textured wall, espresso machines, and chalkboard menus
The bakery counter at Ubuntu Canteen
Ubuntu Canteen [Facebook]

38. Odd Society Spirits

1725 Powell St, Vancouver
BC V5L 1H6, Canada
(604) 559-6745
(604) 559-6745
Distilling is still something of a new art in B.C. thanks to its antiquated, post-prohibition booze laws, which only got a refresh in 2013. Odd Society joined the first wave of new distilleries, and it has remained a must-visit and one of the most consistent producers of craft spirits, including gin, vodka, vermouth, and whisky. Check out the cute cocktail lounge at their East Van distillery, located in a converted motorbike garage, and road-test a few spirits before heading out to explore the many neighboring breweries of “Yeast Van.”

Barrels for aging spirits decorated with various illustrations on a rack in an industrial space
Odd Society Spirits Barrel Art Project
Anjali Spooner

