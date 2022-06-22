The 19 Best Taquerías in Mexico City

From a 70-year-old institution for barbacoa and Norteño music to a fusion taquería serving pork belly in soy sauce with natural wine, here’s where to eat tacos in CDMX

Mexico City is the epicenter of the taco universe. According to Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography, there’s a taquería every 1,200 feet in the city, a sign of Chilangos’ obsession with tacos. But it’s not just sheer quantity that distinguishes CDMX; the diversity of the taco scene is unparalleled, with every food tradition in the country represented by celebrated taquerías, creating a sort of taco melting pot of cooking techniques, styles, regionalisms, and ingredients.

The taco is forever evolving, and much of that growth happens in CDMX. Just look at tacos al pastor: Chilangos adopted tacos árabes from Puebla, applied a marinade of achiote and dry chiles, added a slice of pineapple, and gifted it back to the world as pastor. That evolution isn’t over; Mexico City is home to countless up-and-coming taco-centric projects showcasing new spins on traditions. Plus, the casual nature of the taco suits the fast pace of the city. Locals agree that the best taquerías are those where you eat standing up, ideally leaning on a counter by the wall or sitting on plastic stools on the curb.

This list covers most of the major taco styles, from traditional barbacoa, pastor, carnitas, and suadero to new styles and fusions wrapped in tortillas. Whatever your taco craving, CDMX has you covered.

Natalia de la Rosa is a Mexican food writer, mezcal collector, and culinary guide based in Mexico City.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.