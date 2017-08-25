 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Diners sit at a stand inside a busy food market. The counter is overloaded with various dishes.
Gwangjang Market.
Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

The 38 Essential Seoul Restaurants

From a luxe barbecue feast at an exclusive basement counter, to fried chicken and spicy rice cakes at an old school beer bar, here’s where to eat in Seoul

by Matty Kim Updated
Gwangjang Market.
| Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
by Matty Kim Updated
Seoul’s food traditions extend back centuries, from the hearty bowls of seolleongtang (ox bone soup) found in cozy restaurants to the simple vegan fare of Buddhist temples. But the Korean capital’s dining scene has experienced a sea change in the last decade, as chefs look both outward and inward to keep up with customers’ evolving tastes and expectations.

The new modern Korean cuisine started at renowned fine dining spots like Mingles, where chef Mingoo Kang combines traditional ingredients with Western cooking techniques, and the global approach has proliferated through casual eateries and bars. Many of the city’s star chefs who had been working overseas, like Mosu’s Sung Ahn, also returned home during the pandemic, bringing international experiences and tastes back with them. Drink menus typically dominated by soju and beer have expanded to include wine, sake, and cocktails, while standout bars such as Charles H and Bar Cham have elevated Seoul’s drinking scene to worldwide recognition.

The country’s own cuisine is also thriving. Korean barbecue has entered a new heyday, as chefs continue to explore ways to improve the experience with better ingredients and services. Young craft distillers have also attracted attention for new takes on old Korean spirits, gaining exposure thanks to a slew of restaurants and pubs interested in redefining traditions. And, after some classic businesses succumbed to the pandemic, long-time powerhouses of the Seoul dining scene are getting more affection now than ever. A bowl of simple warm noodles and a cold beer at an old standby restaurant just hits differently.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Onjieum

The Culinary Studio of the research institute Onjium showcases Korean food culture through a refined multi-course menu in their Michelin-starred restaurant. The institute’s mission, “making modern things more dignified by taking inspiration from the past,” is appropriate for dishes that take inspiration from historical regional recipes on the verge of disappearing. Cho Eun-hee, a certified Korean royal court cuisine trainee, leads the kitchen alongside researcher Park Seong-bae. A dining room overlooking the beautiful stonewalls of Gyeongbokgung Palace adds to the sense of heritage.

South Korea, Seoul, Jongno-gu, Hyoja-ro, 49 4층
02-6952-0024
02-6952-0024

Hwangsaengga Kalguksu

Hwangsaengga Kalguksu specializes in Pyongyang-style kalguksu (hand-cut noodles). The star of the menu is sagol kalguksu, a hearty bowl of noodles in thick beef bone broth with pumpkin, mushrooms, and green onions for garnish; the subtle sweetness from the vegetables nicely mingles with the umami of the broth. In the summer, try the special kongguksu, noodles in cold broth made from ground soybeans, sesame, and various nuts. No matter the time of year, order a side of the soft, meaty dumplings for the table.

78 Bukchon-ro 5-gil, Sogyeok-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
02-739-6334
02-739-6334

Bar Cham

Wind your way through the alleys of Seochon until you come across the unassuming hanoak (traditional Korean house) that houses Bar Cham. There, award-winning bartender Lim Byung-jin serves uniquely Korean signature cocktails, each named for the region that produced the local spirit featured in the drink. The interior, which goes hard on oak (or “cham” in Korean), is cozy and relaxing. Bar Cham made the 2022 Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, and there are various non-alcoholic cocktail options just as delicious as their alcoholic counterparts.

34 Jahamun-ro 7-gil, Tongin-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
02-6402-4750
02-6402-4750

Anju Maeul

When a restaurant advertises itself as a “landmark,” it’s almost always a letdown, but the claim is justified in the case of Anju Maeul. The cozy wooden space is always full of drinkers, and there used to be an eternal line of people waiting for their turn by the door; there’s now a kiosk that takes reservations and alerts you via text. The star on the handwritten menu is seasonal seafood. Be sure to try the seasonal sashimi, and the tofu topped with salted herring roe is a fan favorite. Don’t hold back when you order; some items sell out in minutes, so you may not have a second chance.

3 Jahamun-ro 1-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
02-723-3529
02-723-3529

Kkot, Bape Pida

At Kkot, Bape Pida (Flower Blossom on the Rice) in Insa-dong, 95 percent of the ingredients for the vegetable-heavy menu are sourced directly from certified organic farms. Vegetable jeon (pancakes) and fresh salads with perilla dressing are delicious without the help of any artificial additives, but the signature item is bibimbap elegantly wrapped in a yellow egg bojagi (wrap). While not everything on the menu is vegan, there are enough options to make a vegan meal, along with a variety of high-quality traditional liquors. In recognition of its work toward a sustainable planet, the restaurant received a Green Star from the Michelin Guide in 2021.

3-6 Insadong 16-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
02-732-0276
02-732-0276

Charles H

Named the best bar in Korea on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list in 2022, Charles H is a speakeasy discreetly hidden away in the lower level of the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul. After passing through a secret passage, guests find a glamorous interior suited for a lux hotel bar with decor inspired by Korea’s traditional metal ornaments. The cocktail list contains classics and original creations inspired by Charles H. Baker, the eponymous bon vivant who wrote the classic cocktail book The Gentleman’s Companion.

97 Saemunan-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
02-6388-5000
02-6388-5000
A dark bar interior with gold and glitzy lights following the contours of an arched ceiling, black leather booths, and private dining spaces off to one side separated by geometric partitions.
Inside Charles H.
Four Seasons Seoul

Gwangjang Market

Gwangjang is Korea’s largest hanbok (traditional clothing) and textile market, but it also happens to be the oldest street food market in the country, filled with food stalls boasting a wide array of dishes. See something you like? Just grab a seat and start ordering. Look out for yukhoe (Korean beef tartare with sesame oil and Asian pear) and bindaetteok (fried mung bean pancakes).

88 Changgyeonggung-ro, Jongno 1(il).2(i).3(sam).4(sa), Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
02-2267-0291
02-2267-0291
Gwangjang Market
Photo by Matty Kim

Eunjujeong

Tucked away in an alley in Euljiro, Eunjujeong originally specialized in pork belly, but it’s become famous for its kimchi jjigae (kimchi stew), a lunchtime special and a side on dinner orders of pork belly. Pots filled with uncooked pork and spicy, tangy kimchi wait for guests at each table; they cook up in minutes, but keep yours simmering longer to make the broth even tastier. Eunjujeong uniquely offers ssam, an assortment of leafy vegetables, to wrap chunky pieces of meat from the jjigae, and there is a vending machine where you can purchase different noodles to add to your broth. Be careful about making plans after a meal, as the pungent smell of kimchi jjigae can linger on guests for hours.

32 Changgyeonggung-ro 8-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
02-2265-4669
02-2265-4669

Wooraeok

Wooraeok has been serving delicious Korean barbecue in Seoul since 1946, but the restaurant is also well known for its Pyongyang naengmyeon (Pyongyang-style cold buckwheat noodles). While most versions of this dish feature a subtle broth — often derided as bland — Wooraeok’s version is meatier and more flavorful, making it suitable for first-timers.

62-29 Changgyeonggung-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
+82 2-2265-0151
+82 2-2265-0151
Pyongyang Naengmyeon at Wooraeok
Photo by Matty Kim

Born and Bred

Born and Bred is a three-story paradise for hanwoo aficionados. The three above-ground floors operate as different concepts: a butcher shop, a private dining space, and a casual restaurant where you can enjoy a traditional barbecue meal. While the casual restaurant promises a superb experience, try your luck securing a spot at the exclusive basement counter. The meal features just about every cut of Korean beef and it’s become a benchmark for countless high-end barbecue restaurants.

1 Majangno 42(sasibi)-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea
02-2294-5005
02-2294-5005

Tuk Tuk Noodle Thai

Among Yeonnam-dong’s vibrant streets you’ll find Tuk Tuk Noodle Thai, where Thai chefs have served the area for over a decade. The interior is decorated with items that owner Im Donghyuk and the team brought from Thailand. Try a handful of dishes and chase them down with ice-cold Thai beers, or something from the selection of Champagne and natural wines. Sister restaurant Soi Yeonnam Mao in Gangnam is another excellent option with a smaller menu featuring Tuk Tuk’s greatest hits.

161-8 Seongmisan-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea
070-4407-5130
070-4407-5130

Euljiro Boseok

The newtro (a portmanteau of “new” and “retro”) trend is responsible for the hipster takeover of the old neighborhood of Euljiro, where the narrow alleys have filled with a unique mixture of old and new restaurants and shops. Euljiro Boseok, a Korean bar and one of the forerunners of the trend, serves creative recipes using fresh, familiar ingredients. The most iconic dish is the spicy octopus capellini seasoned with perilla oil, though the prawn minari jeon (pancake) is also a must-try. Despite the Korean-style food, Boseok skips the usual Korean liquors like soju or makgeolli for a selection of Japanese sake and natural wine. The bar counter only seats 20, so make a reservation via Instagram DM.

South Korea, Seoul, Jung-gu, Jeodong 2(i)-ga, Mareunnae-ro, 11-10 3층
010-3434-1245
010-3434-1245

Hadongkwan

When it comes to gomtang, a Korean beef soup traditionally served to the king, not many do it better than Hadongkwan. Gomtang has been the only item on the restaurant’s menu since it opened its doors in 1939, but you can customize your order with different cuts of meat such as brisket or tripe. Order at the door as you walk in and you’ll get your bowl almost right away. Don’t be alarmed when it arrives lukewarm; that’s how it’s always been served, even to royalty. Add leek, salt, and kimchi to taste at your table, and enjoy your cheap, quick, hearty lunch or breakfast.

South Korea, Seoul, Jung-gu, Myeongdong 1(il)-ga, Myeongdong 9-gil, 12
+82 2-776-5656
+82 2-776-5656
Gomtang at Hadongkwan
Photo by Matty Kim

Coffee Libre

For over a decade, Coffee Libre has pioneered the specialty coffee market in Korea. These days, the operation buys beans directly from over 100 farms in 12 countries, roasts them in Korea, and supplies more than 400 cafes in the country. Beyond supplying others, the brand has four of its own stores, including the main location in Yeonnam. Coffee Libre’s latte, made with an acidic double shot of espresso and warm milk, has become the standard for specialty coffee shops in Korea.

198 Seongmisan-ro, Yeonnam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea
02-334-0615
02-334-0615

Geumdwaeji Sikdang

Although Geumdwaeji has been open for just over six years, it is currently the barbecue restaurant in town, especially when it comes to pork belly. Even during the pandemic, Geumdwaeji received global recognition for being a frequent dinner spot of celebrities, including members of BTS. Aged and cooked on a cast iron grill over briquettes, Geumdwaeji’s pork is juicy and rich, with a chewy texture — everything you look for in a perfect bite. Meanwhile the tangy, meaty kimchi jjigae (kimchi stew) is so popular that Nongshim, Korea’s leading manufacturer of instant noodles, recently launched a collaboration with Geumdwaeji. They do not take reservations, so be prepared to wait an hour or two by the door.

149 Dasan-ro, Sindang-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
02-2231-0561
02-2231-0561
Two large hunks of meat on a wooden serving board along with a foil packet, and raw garlic and vegetables.
Ingredients ready to hit the grill.
Matty Kim

Miro Sikdang

Every hike should end with homestyle Korean dishes and a drink like it does when you make the journey up to Miro Sikdang, a small pub-like Korean restaurant located on a hill near Hongik University. With a keen eye for exceptional ingredients, chef Seungjae Park creates simple yet delicious dishes like bulgogi, seafood scallion pancakes, and a spicy whelk salad with Spam.

6-99 Changjeon-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea
+82 2-326-3777
+82 2-326-3777
A dish at Miro Sikdang
Bob Lee

JinMi Sikdang

For over a decade, JinMi Sikdang in Mapo has been proudly serving a single item: ganjang gejang, a lesser known Korean delicacy of soy-marinated crab. JinMi uses only the highest quality blue crabs from Korea’s west coast. The walls are full of traces of celebrities who have visited over the years. It is possible to walk in, but reservations are highly recommended, as they may run out of crabs even before dinner time.

186-6 Mapo-daero, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea
02-3211-4468
02-3211-4468
Cooked crabs lined up on a plate topped with scallion and sesame seeds.
Ganjang gejang.
JinMi Sikdang

Yooyongwook Barbecue Lab

Many people dream of quitting their jobs to chase their cooking dreams, but Yoo Yong-wook actually did it. Yoo’s weekend barbecue parties on his family farm became the most coveted social dining experience in town thanks to social media; even celebrities were reaching out for a seat at the table. So finally, after six years of serving friends, in 2020 he decided to leave his corporate job and open a restaurant. Inside a moody 120-year-old arcade building, Yooyongwook Barbecue Lab serves a nine-course meal centered on barbecue techniques. As the name implies, Yoo (who goes by lab director rather than chef) strives to develop new recipes using wood fire and smoke, like his signature beef rib inspired by Korean soy sauce-based seasoning. You’ll need a reservation a few months out and some luck to dine.

South Korea, Seoul, Yongsan-gu, Namyeong-dong, Hangang-daero 84-gil, 5-7 아케이드
050-71309-4325
050-71309-4325
A chef in an apron and baseball cap holds up a wooden platter of grilled meat.
Yoo Yong-wook.
Matty Kim

Somunnan Gamjatang

Once filled with factories, Seongsu-dong now bustles with trendy cafes, restaurants, and pop-up stores. Despite the rapid and drastic changes in the area, some timeless classics remain, like Somunnan Gamjatang (famous gamjatang), which serves the eponymous savory red stew of pork bones and potatoes. Soju is unavoidable and don’t forget to add on sujebi, fresh hand-pulled dough that’s roughly torn straight into the hot broth at the table. While tang dishes are meant to be shared between two or more people, there is also a singular portion option of gamjaguk (potato soup), so don’t be afraid to visit alone. It’s always crowded and loud, so not the best option for those who want to enjoy a conversation over their meal.

45 Yeonmujang-gil, Seongsu-dong 2(i)-ga, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea
02-465-6580
02-465-6580
A pot of red pork stew seen from above, topped with leaves and enoki mushrooms, surrounded by banchan.
Gamjatang.
Matty Kim

Fritz Coffee Company

Award-winning baristas, a dedicated buyer for green coffee beans, and a famed baker joined forces to start Fritz Coffee Company, which is seated in a beautiful old space that was once a Korean barbecue restaurant. The coffee powerhouse imports beans directly from producers around the world and roasts them in-house. The bread and pastries, freshly baked every morning by famed baker Minsu Heo, are the pairing that Seoul’s best cup of coffee deserves.

68 Mapo-daero, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea
+82 2-3275-2047
+82 2-3275-2047
Fritz Coffee Company
Photo by Bob Lee

Bawi Pasta Bar

Fresh pasta is having a moment in Korea, and Bawi Pasta Bar is at the center of the trend. Chef Kim Hyun-Joong started the business as a one-man operation in a deserted alley, pressing dough into noodles to order. His early hit, mint pistachio pesto, has become a cult favorite, along with others like squid ink pasta topped with caviar. Although Bawi has relocated to a newer, bigger venue, Kim still cooks alone for the most part for the eight-seat counter, and much of his 10-course dinners unfold in front of guests’ eyes. The calm black interior and excellent playlist add a zen-like ambiance that wouldn’t be out of place at a high-end Japanese restaurant. Reservations through Catchtable, a local reservation app, are a must — though very hard to come by.

254 Itaewon-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Mosu

Chef Sung Ahn opened Mosu San Francisco in 2015 and was awarded a Michelin star the following year for innovative dishes that built on his career in Japanese and French kitchens. But in 2017, Ahn closed the restaurant and permanently relocated back to his motherland to open Mosu Seoul, where he surprised guests with elegant dishes that creatively interpret Korean ingredients, like burdock tarte tatin, almond tofu, and hearth-grilled hanwoo. The high-ceiling space is cozy, the service is top-notch, and the prestigious wine program, handled by award-winning sommelier Jinbeom Kim, is the finest in Korea. It didn’t take long for Mosu to return to the Michelin Guide at its new location, attaining two stars in 2020.

South Korea, Seoul, Yongsan-gu, Itaewon-ro 55ga-gil, 45 2층
02-793-5995
02-793-5995
A fried fish dish seen from the side.
A dish at Mosu.
Matty Kim.

Mongtan

Right from its debut in 2019, Mongtan established itself as Korea’s quintessential barbecue spot for a unique experience. The signature udae galbi (long beef rib) is a real crowd-pleaser. It’s first cooked in the kitchen over a blazing straw fire — which might seem like a gimmick but gives the meat its distinctive aroma and flavor — before it’s seared over sizzling-hot metal pot lids at the table to finish. Complete your meal with naengmyeon (cold buckwheat noodles) or onion fried rice. Always expect to wait at least a couple of hours, unless you’re one of the lucky few who manage to score an online reservation (available only on weekdays).

50 Baekbeom-ro 99-gil, Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea
02-794-8592
02-794-8592
A long beef rib with slices of grilled meat sliced off, resting on the edge of a grill pan surrounded by banchan.
Udae galbi.
Matty Kim.

Big Lights

Seoul’s first natural wine bar, Big Lights, played a significant role in today’s natural wine craze in Korea. The wine bar opened in 2017 as a semi-private bar that only took reservations through referrals — thankfully, that’s not the case anymore. Its new location functions as part of the showroom for Danish furniture brand Fritz Hansen, with furniture and lighting by the retailer. The wine list lives up to the hype, and the food cooked using wood fire is also top-notch. Keep an eye on their Instagram for occasional wine tastings, when rare wines are sometimes sold by the glass at reasonable prices.

61-17 Hannam-daero 20-gil, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Hannamdong Hanbang Tongdak

At Hannamdong Hanbang Tongdak, 30-day-old chickens are marinated in a broth of Korean medicinal herbs (licorice, cinnamon, etc.) and slowly roasted over a wood fire rotisserie-style. The result is crispy, sweet skin encasing meat that is juicy and seasoned to the core. The chickens are a little small (so order one per person), but they’re quite substantial, stuffed with glutinous rice, garlic, jujube, and ginkgo. Try topping it off with a piece of kimchi to cut through the hefty flavors and pairing with a draft beer, which always goes well with a good chicken. Go around 5 p.m., when they open on weekdays, to avoid the multi-hour wait that builds up later in the evening.

38 Daesagwan-ro 34-gil, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea
02-797-8677
02-797-8677

Dosuhyang

Tteok (rice cake) is a typical Korean snack that comes in many shapes and forms, but Dosuhyang specializes in a less common variety, North Korean-style injeolmi. Workers form each one by hand from mortar-crushed glutinous rice and red bean paste, giving the rice cakes a rustic aesthetic complete with finger marks. The taste is delicate, subtle, and not too sweet. While walk-ins are welcome, make a reservation over the phone to secure some of the limited quantities produced every day.

662-7 Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
02-540-2939
02-540-2939

Tartine Bakery Dosan

Chad Robertson’s San Francisco icon, Tartine Bakery, chose Seoul as its second home, opening its first global outpost in 2018; the city now has six locations. The Dosan branch shares space with Kinfolk Lounge, the independent lifestyle magazine’s first physical space, in a two-story glass-walled building that boasts a beautiful seating area with a courtyard and a terrace. Enjoy Tartine classics such as sourdough and banana cream pie with specialty coffee while reading a Kinfolk magazine. The space also hosts various pop-ups and exhibitions, so check out the website for current events.

24 Eonju-ro 168-gil, Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
070-4333-4350
070-4333-4350

Kojima

With access to fresh seafood and the rich cultural influence of Japan, Seoul is home to some of the finest sushi outside of Japan. There are options at all price points, from cheap lunch boxes to high-end sushi, but many cite Kojima as the best in Korea. Located on top of luxury clothing store Boon the Shop, the restaurant is led by chef Kyung Jae Park, one of Seoul’s most respected sushi veterans, who gained a following while training at the Shilla Hotel’s Ariake and then cemented his reputation at his first restaurant, Sushi Chohi.

21 Apgujeong-ro 60-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
+82 2-2056-1291
+82 2-2056-1291
Sushi Kojima
Hyona Seo

Ichie

Chef Kim Geon, who won a Michelin star for his restaurant Goryori Ken in 2022, also runs this casual Japanese izakaya where you’ll find a lengthy menu of traditional Japanese bar food in a relaxed atmosphere. Start with the bacon-spangled potato salad and a cold draft beer, soju, or sake while deciding the rest of your order. The signature sashimi moriawase collects the season’s best fish, including yellowtail, mackerel, and scallops, with each piece prepared and aged according to its characteristics to ensure maximum flavor. Another popular classic is Fukuoka-style mackerel fried rice, a satisfyingly salty and complex rice dish with shredded grilled mackerel, shiso, and umeboshi. While walk-ins are accepted, call ahead to check for availability.

656-7 Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
070-4273-4087
070-4273-4087

Han Chu

Since 1989, Han Chu has been the best place for draft beer in Apgujeong. The old drinking spot, at the end of the trendy streets of Garosu-gil, is always crowded with people enjoying cold beer and some fried chicken after a long day at work. Gochu twigim (deep-fried stuffed peppers) and tteok-bokki (spicy rice cake) are also excellent drinking companions.

68 Nonhyeon-ro 175-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
02-541-0969
02-541-0969

Mitou

While Seoul is home to a lot of high-end Japanese dining, Mitou stands out for its original kaiseki courses using the freshest seasonal ingredients. Japan-trained chefs Kwon Young-woon and Kim Bo-mi head the elegant and refined space comprised of an eight-seat counter and a private room. The restaurant is always booked months in advance.

South Korea, Seoul, Gangnam-gu, Cheongdam-dong, 17-24 1층
010-7286-9914
010-7286-9914
Raw shrimp topped with fried shrimp heads presented in a clam shell on a bed of other ingredients.
A course at Mitou.
Matty Kim

Mingles

Critically acclaimed restaurant Mingles shows the future of contemporary Korean dining. For almost a decade, chef Mingoo Kang’s innovative style — applying modern techniques and ingredients to Korean tradition — has continued to redefine the possibilities of the cuisine. From the warm, minimalist wooden interior to beautiful serveware created by local craftsmen, Mingles feels modern and traditional at the same time. The unconventional beverage program, which marries wines and Korean liquors, also elevates the experience.

94-9 Nonhyeon 2(i)-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
+82 2-515-7306
+82 2-515-7306
A dish at Mingles
Photo: Mingles

Hansung Kalguksu

Opened in 1983, Hansung Kalguksu is, as the name suggests, a beloved kalguksu (hand-cut noodles) restaurant. Hansung’s version is relatively simple, with clean beef broth and zucchini for topping. Although a good bowl of noodles always satisfies, Hanseong is a popular drinking spot known for its wide variety of dishes. Diners come to have a good time with chilled drinks and classic items such as hanwoo suyuk (boiled hanwoo beef), jeyuk (boiled pork), modeum jeon (assorted fritters including shrimp, oysters, and fish), and mandu (dumplings). Nakji-bokkeum, spicy stir-fried octopus, is a popular option, but the pro move is to tweak your order by adding kalguksu noodles. Keep in mind the restaurant closes on Saturdays but opens on Sundays.

South Korea, Seoul, Gangnam-gu, Eonju-ro 148-gil, 14 청호상가빌딩 가동 2층
02-544-0540
02-544-0540

JinMi Pyongyang Naengmyeon

North Korea’s traditional dish, Pyongyang naengmyeon (often shortened to “Pyongnaeng”) has become one of Seoul’s most beloved cold dishes for its subtle, clear broth and chewy buckwheat noodles. While some classic Pyongnaeng houses have stood for decades, JinMi has proven to be a strong new competitor, thanks to chef Yim Se-Kwon, who has 20 years of experience in some of the most iconic Pyongnaeng restaurants. The restaurant is also great for other classic items like mandoo (dumplings), bulgogi, and jeyuk (boiled pork belly), and JinMi’s eobok-jaengban (North Korean-style beef hotpot) with layers of meat and clear broth is a well-known favorite among Seoul’s bar crowd.

South Korea, Seoul, Gangnam-gu, 학동로 305-3
02-515-3469
02-515-3469

Zenzero

This small Italian gelato shop keeps the city’s sweet-lovers happy with gourmet offerings using local fruits and vegetables, fresh nuts, and grains. Popular signature flavors include rice, honey with Gorgonzola, and gamtae (seaweed) caramel. The menu lineup changes every month; look out for seasonal flavors like corn, watermelon, and chestnut.

South Korea, Seoul, Gangnam-gu, Seolleung-ro 126-gil, 14 1층
02-543-1261
02-543-1261

Joongang Haejang

Seoul never sleeps, and many restaurants are open 24 hours to shelter the hungry souls wandering the city, including Joongang Haejang. The signature gopchang jeongol (beef intestine hotpot) perfectly balances savory intestines and spicy broth, ideal for a late-night feast or for remedying a hangover the next day. The fast turnover rate at the restaurant allows them to source the freshest ingredients from the market. While most items are sized for sharing, the individual-sized soups also provide a hearty meal.

17 Yeongdong-daero 86-gil, Daechi-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
02-558-7905
02-558-7905

Maison M'O

Korea’s leading French dessert shop is operated by husband and wife patissier duo Otsuka Tetsuya and Min-sun Lee. The two met at Pierre Herme Paris in Tokyo, where Tetsuya served as executive chef and Lee as pastry chef. Using techniques accumulated in France and Japan, the two patissiers offer more than 50 high-quality desserts both classic and innovative, including pastries, cookies, and cakes. Maison M’O is often credited for popularizing madeleines in Korea, offering them in flavors like lemon, salted chocolate, and chestnut. If you can’t make it to the patisserie in Bangbae-dong, pick up some sweets online or at Blue Bottle Coffee locations across Korea.

22 Bangbae-ro 26-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, South Korea
070-4239-3335
070-4239-3335

Maison Jo

Chef Jo Woo-Ram worked for five years at Maison Verot, a famous charcuterie restaurant in Paris, before opening ​​Maison Jo, Seoul’s leading French charcuterie house. The takeout menu of high-quality charcuteries includes pate, terrine, and saucisson, all made from Korean ingredients, as well as baguettes and other French breads and pastries made by patissier Lee Eunhee. Maison Jo’s jambon-beurre — a generous amount of butter and jambon blanc stuffed between slices of housemade baguette — is one of the city’s best sandwiches. You can also pick up premium European groceries such as olive oil, vinegar, and various natural wines.

35 Banpo-daero 7-gil, Seocho 3(sam)-dong, Seocho-gu, Seoul, South Korea
02-6409-3373
02-6409-3373

For over a decade, JinMi Sikdang in Mapo has been proudly serving a single item: ganjang gejang, a lesser known Korean delicacy of soy-marinated crab. JinMi uses only the highest quality blue crabs from Korea’s west c