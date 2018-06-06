 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Tourists and beachgoers lounge on beach chairs, with the ocean and Waikīki visible beyond.
Waikīki Beach.
Bob Pool/Shutterstock

The 20 Essential Restaurants in Waikīkī

Japanese chains for sushi and tonkatsu, Hawaiian grown coffee, Tommy Bahama’s coconut shrimp (yes, really), and more of Waikiki’s best food

by Martha Cheng
Waikīki Beach.
| Bob Pool/Shutterstock
by Martha Cheng

Despite the fact Waikīkī is home to Oahu’s most famous beach — two miles of white sand where there’s never a bad view of Diamond Head or the sunset over the warm, clear blue water — it’s tempting to leave the area to the tourists. But you’d miss out on some of the best places to eat on the island, which draw plenty of locals for a bite. Even with constant new development, Waikīkī is also the most walkable neighborhood in Honolulu, a city that at times feels aggressively anti-pedestrian. Couple that with the oceanfront location, which provides easy access to the beach and food at all times, and you get a dining destination that’s hard to pass up.

Updated, December 2022:

Most of the best dining in the area — and Honolulu generally — continues to be Japanese, and you’ll find it at a range of price points, from the takeout counter at Maguro Brothers to Sushi Sho’s $300 omakase. Newcomers such as the Cuban-inspired Castro’s and French-inflected Nature have helped diversify Waikīkī’s excellent dining options too. The crowds in Waikīkī have lessened somewhat from last year, but Hawai‘i suffers the same labor shortages that plague the rest of the restaurant industry, so you’ll still need a bit of patience when dining out.

Martha Cheng is the food editor at Honolulu Magazine, the author of The Poke Cookbook, and a writer for national publications.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Cream Pot

Cream Pot claims to have invented the souffle pancake that’s popular in Japan and, more recently, in the U.S. The brunch spot has been serving them since 2009, and they’re still wonderful, fluffy clouds. None of the imitators have the darling “hobbit home meets French cottage” atmosphere of Cream Pot. On the savory side, the clear winner is the maguro eggs Benedict: raw ahi on poached eggs and rice, like breakfast sushi. Make sure to get here early. Thanks to TikTok, this once hidden gem now garners lines around the block.

444 Niu St, Honolulu, HI 96815
(808) 429-0945
A plate of thick wobbly pancakes surrounded by sliced strawberries and topped with whipped cream and a leaf of mint. The plate sits in the middle of flower bushes
Souffle pancakes with strawberries
Cream Pot [Official]

Katsumidori

Inside the Prince Waikiki hotel, you’ll find the only outpost of the Katsumidori chain outside of Japan. This location ditches the model train that delivers orders to your seat at Japanese locations, but it’s still a good stop for moderately priced sushi that’s a step above your average sushi languishing on a conveyor belt. The most deluxe sushi set (still under $40) includes luxuries such as uni, abalone, and jumbo eel, an almost comically long piece of seafood.

100 Holomoana St, Honolulu, HI 96815
(808) 946-7603
Various pieces of suhi on a tray
Deluxe sushi set
Martha Cheng

La Vie

You could come here for the ambience alone. The gorgeous open-air dining room on the eighth floor of the Ritz-Carlton provides a serene view over Waikīkī, but the modern French cuisine and cocktails would be worth your time even if they were served in a bunker. Choose from a three- or four-course prix fixe, where recent standouts on the ever-changing menu included fried frog legs with escargot and dry-aged duck a l’orange with berbere spice. The restaurant also serves as the entrance to Sushi Sho, another spot on this list.

383 Kalaimoku St, Honolulu, HI 96815
(808) 729-9729
A tall dining space, seen from the bar where empty stools sit, with tables along a far wall with wide open windows
The open-air dining room at La Vie
La Vie [Facebook]

Sushi Sho

In 2016, Keiji Nakazawa, one of Japan’s most acclaimed sushi chefs, left Tokyo to open Sushi Sho inside the Ritz-Carlton Waikiki Beach. Here, he combines Edomae sushi techniques with local and imported seafood, challenging the notion that fresh is always best with items like aged, wild yellowtail nigiri. But he doesn’t hew strictly to tradition: The 30ish-course omakase also showcases his creative mind with, for example, a bite-size riff on laulau, and a surf-and-turf of snail roe, caviar, and uni on chawanmushi. Though the space feels formal, with 10 armchairs arcing around the spotlighted sushi bar, the chefs behind the counter invite conversation. Be sure to make reservations far in advance. Note: If you can’t get a reservation, Sushi Sho offers one of the best takeout deals in town: a $40 bara chirashi of 20 different diced assorted seafood and vegetables, which might include uni and abalone, served over sushi rice. Order in advance.

383 Kalaimoku St, Honolulu, HI 96815
(808) 729-9717
Sushi Sho Ritz-Carlton

Castro's

Brunch spot Castro’s could survive entirely on overflow customers from its neighbor, Eggs ‘n’ Things, but the food is so good that Waikīkī-averse locals will face the crowds for the Cubano, choripan, and braised brisket sandwiches. In his Cuban-inspired cuisine, chef-owner Luis Castro emphasizes local ingredients (rare in an independent Waikīkī restaurant) like foraged flowers, local pork, and fruit plates that eschew the ubiquitous imported berries in favor of a farmers market bounty of tropical items.

2113 Kalākaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
(808) 630-0480
A cook hands a layered avocado toast across a countertop.
Order up at Castro’s.
Castro’s

Tommy Bahama Restaurant

It would be a mistake to not include a single place that serves coconut shrimp on this list. One of the best renditions is, surprisingly, at the restaurant of resort-wear brand Tommy Bahama. You’ll find a tropical-American menu of guava baby back ribs, blackened mahi mahi tacos, and of course that cliche-but-still-delightful coconut shrimp, fried to a perfect crisp. Plus, the rooftop bar and fire pits in the sand are hard to beat.

298 Beach Walk, Honolulu, HI 96815
(808) 923-8785
An outdoor seating area with cushioned couches and chairs, and four-top tables, beneath a sunset sky with palm trees and tall buildings visible in the background.
The deck at Tommy Bahama Restaurant.
Tommy Bahama Restaurant

Nature Waikiki

The Zetton group has a knack for tucking cozy, well-designed spaces into forgotten corners of Waikīkī. The group renovated one of Waikīkī’s few remaining buildings from the 1930s, restoring the original wooden beams, which had been plastered over when the building housed a scooter rental business and a nail salon. On the ground floor they installed Zigu, an izakaya that combines locally grown ingredients with modern Japanese flavors, while upstairs, at Nature Waikiki, the menus lean French. There’s a tasting menu (a vegetarian version is also available) at the chef’s counter, and on the more casual side of the restaurant, order from an a la carte menu that might include heart of palm beignets and Kaua‘i shrimp griddled with absinthe butter. Reservations for the tasting menu are required.

413 Seaside Ave #2F, Honolulu, HI 96815
(808) 212-9282

Wasabi Bistro

The Breakers Hotel is one of Waikīkī’s few remaining two-story hotels from the 1950s, and it’s hardly changed, with shoji sliding doors and wood jalousies. By the pool you’ll find the peaceful and charming Wasabi Bistro. Its signature dishes include spicy tuna on crispy rice and papaya seafood motoyaki: shrimp, scallops, and mayo piled into a half papaya and broiled. The menu is as low key as the environment, with everything from the sushi to misoyaki butterfish prepared with care.

250 Beach Walk, Honolulu, HI 96815
(808) 922-1133
A restaurant outdoor dining area, peeked through the slats of a wooden divider.
Outside Wasabi Bistro.
Martha Cheng

Tonkatsu Ginza Bairin

Tonkatsu Ginza Bairin, the only U.S. location for the Japanese chain, makes eating fried pork feel like a light, elegant affair. The choices are streamlined — regular or premium kurobuta, thick or thin cut — and the cabbage salad is bottomless. If you’ve never thought of wanting seconds (or even firsts) of cabbage, you’ll rethink that here, where the heavy, crude vegetable is transformed into a fluff of gossamer shreds. Don’t miss the minimalist tonkatsu sandwich: Served on marshmallow-soft white bread and cut into crustless finger-sandwich lengths, it’s the chiffon cake of fried meat sandwiches.

255 Beach Walk, Honolulu, HI 96815
(808) 926-8082
A closeup on croquettes served with slices cabbage and lemon wedge.
Shrimp and tofu croquettes.
Tonkatsu Ginza Bairin/FB

Maguro Brothers Hawaii

Junichiro and Ryojiro Tsuchiya, who used to buy fish at Tokyo’s Tsukiji Fish Market, operate this tiny takeout counter in Waikīkī only in the evenings. Their specialty is fresh, raw tuna, hamachi, and salmon served as poke or sashimi over rice, at unbeatable prices.

415 Nāhua Street Pearl, Waikiki Hotel, Honolulu, HI 96815
(808) 230-3470
A takeout container with slices of salmon sashimi, scallion, pickled ginger, and uni
Donburi with salmon sashimi and uni. 
Kathy YL Chan

Marugame Udon

The line at Marugame Udon is almost always intimidatingly long, but it moves quickly, as bowls are turned out with fast-food-level efficiency. In 2011, this location was the Japanese chain’s first foray into the U.S., and its success has spurred the opening of more locations in California. Each bowl is simple: The fresh, house-made noodles are boiled to order and are available in a variety of hot and cold options. Nothing is over $10, making this a solid option for budget dining in Waikīkī.

2310 Kuhio Ave #124, Honolulu, HI 96815
(808) 931-6000
Noodles in soup in a deep wooden bowl.
A bowl of udon.
Marukame Udon

Matcha Cafe Maiko

You’ll find a variety of matcha-flavored shave ice, drinks, floats, and soft serve here. But what you really want is the Maiko Special, a parfait of mochi balls, azuki beans, chestnuts, matcha chiffon cake, and cornflakes, drizzled with Japanese brown sugar syrup and topped with matcha soft serve.

United States, Hawaii, Honolulu, Kūhiō Ave., 143
(808) 369-8031
A plastic cup filled with mochi, cake, and other fillings, topped with a large sculpted dollop of matcha soft serve with a plastic spoon sticking out.
Matcha parfait.
Martha Cheng

Tim Ho Wan

At the Waikīkī outpost of the Hong Kong dim sum chain, you’ll find all the classics: the legendary baked barbecue pork buns with sugar cookie-like crust, har gow with succulent shrimp, and pan-fried noodles that manage to be delicate. There are often Waikīkī-only specials, like steamed Kona abalone or garlic shrimp. Most everything is cooked to order, so you won’t find carts here. 

2233 Kalākaua Ave suite b-303, Honolulu, HI 96815
(808) 888-6088
From above, a diner reaches in for a leafy greens dish, among a choice of noodles, dumplings in a steamer basket, and others.
A full table at Tim Ho Wan
Martha Cheng

Kona Coffee Purveyors | B. Patisserie

After 30 years in the coffee business, including starting (and eventually selling) the Honolulu Coffee Co. chain, Raymond Suiter began Kona Coffee Purveyors to focus on Kona-grown beans. Find the brand’s single-estate Kona and other Hawaiian coffees at this cafe in Waikīkī, along with treats from San Francisco’s B. Patisserie. If you come just for coffee, good luck passing on the pastries and desserts, which could include a strawberry guava kouign amann or a black sesame tart.

Kuhio Avenue Mall Entrance - International Marketplace, 2330 Kalakaua Ave #160, Honolulu, HI 96815
(808) 450-2364
A pastry counter, with workers on the far side of a glass barrier.
Pastries from B Patisserie.
Martha Cheng

TsuruTonTan

For upscale udon, head to TsuruTonTan, a restaurant chain from Japan with a location in the Royal Hawaiian Center. Giant bowls hold fresh, chewy udon in hot, thick sesame tan tan soup or cold soup topped with ikura or uni. You’ll also find sashimi, sushi, and rice bowls topped with fresh fish.

2233 Kalakaua Ave B310, Honolulu, HI 96815
(808) 888-8559
A table full of dishes, including multiple noodle soups, maki rolls, gyoza, and uni appetizers.
A full meal from TsuruTonTan
TsuruTonTan [Facebook]

Restaurant Suntory

Restaurant Suntory, operated by the Japanese whisky and spirits powerhouse, is one of the best and most elegant all-around Japanese restaurants in Honolulu. It offers three separate experiences and dining rooms: teppanyaki, sushi omakase, and washoku (traditional Japanese cuisine), so you’ll need to specify which type of meal you want when you make your reservation. The washoku menu is the broadest, offering a la carte sashimi, tempura, and small dishes, as well as set menus of kamameshi (iron pot rice) steamed tableside or shabu shabu. The kaiseki-style lunch sets at $42 are a great deal and must be reserved in advance — only 18 servings are prepared daily. And because it’s Suntory, you’ll want to check out the drink menu, too.

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center, Third Level, Bldg B, 2233 Kalākaua Ave B307, Honolulu, HI 96815
(808) 922-5511
A square slate bowl of sliced sashimi on ice, beside accompaniments like rice, pickles, and tea
Sashimi lunch.
Restaurant Suntory

Island Vintage Wine Bar

In a kiosk adjacent to the Royal Hawaiian Center, Island Vintage serves some of the best shave ice on the island, with servers dousing cups in pulpy syrups made of real fruit. Not far away, Island Vintage applies the same level of detail to its casual second-floor wine bar, where tasting pours of 40 bottles are available to accompany impeccable poke and steamed Hawai‘i Island clams. You can also order from the adjacent Island Vintage cafe, which offers acai bowls topped with liliko‘i and, when in season, fresh lychee.

2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
(808) 799-9463
A six-top wooden table with small plates beside a railing and thick trees beyond
Patio tables at Island Vintage Wine Bar
Martha Cheng

Musubi Cafe Iyasume

Musubi Cafe Iyasume crams a lot into a tiny space, as does its musubi. Fresh rice is packed around fillings of fried chicken or salmon with roe, and there’s an entire menu of Spam musubi variations. Get it plain, pressed with shiso, or loaded with avocado, bacon, and egg, the musubi equivalent of a breakfast sandwich. Turn a snack into a meal with two musubi and a miso soup for just $6. (There are two locations in Waikīkī: The one inside the Aqua Pacific Monarch Hotel makes musubi to order, while the Seaside spot is grab and go.)

2427 Kuhio Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
(808) 921-0168
An array of different musubis on a white background.
Varities of musubi.
Musubi Cafe Iyasume/FB

Double Fat Ice Cream

Tucked behind the Alohilani Resort, this little ice cream stand scoops flavors like yuzu creamsicle, honey furikake, and hojicha. Go all out with the crack seed sundae, a nod to the salty, sweet, savory, and sour preserved fruits that make locals’ mouths water. Scoops of sweet cream and strawberry ice cream are sprinkled with dried plum pieces, rice crackers, and a dusting of puckery li hing powder. 

2490 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
A cup of several flavors of ice cream with crunch topping on a white outdoor table.
Crack seed sundae.
Martha Cheng

Yoshitsune

Yoshitsune is one of the few old-school, independent Japanese restaurants left in Waikīkī, tucked into the back of the Park Shore Hotel. Regulars order the two-tier chirashi, presented like a box of jewels, and the kamameshi, iron pots of rice simmered with seafood such as crab, abalone, or, in the fall, matsutake mushrooms.

2586 Kalākaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
(808) 926-5616
From above, a table filled with large bowls, some filled with sliced fish over rice, others segmented with sliced fish and other ingredients separate.
Chriashi bowls and set meals at Yoshitsune.
Martha Cheng

