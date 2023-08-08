The 15 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Home to the University of Alabama

Better known in some circles as Title Town, Tuscaloosa is home to the championship-winning Crimson Tide. But the growing town (the population just surpassed 100,000) has a lot going for it both on and off campus. A diverse culinary scene is growing alongside the town itself, powered by Southern hospitality and the mutual support of a unique arts and entertainment scene. There are the restaurants you might expect honoring Alabama barbecue, local culinary traditions, and Southern culture, but Tuscaloosa also boasts a ramen shop, a French-inflected steakhouse, a vegan market, and plenty of other exciting spots. While much of the city revolves around the Capstone, routinely celebrating the school’s sports and academics, the culinary scene deserves a few titles of its own. No matter if you’re rolling with the Tide or just passing through, Tuscaloosa has an award-winning dining experience, a family-owned generational favorite, or a trendy hangout worth checking out.

Jen Bowman is a freelance writer, blogger, and Northerner living in the South. Originally from Pennsylvania, she currently resides in Nashville. She’s a lover of homemade pasta and beginner baker.