Regional tapas from a flamenco-singing chef, hyperseasonal scoops from an artisan ice cream wizard, and more great bites to try now in Seville

With more than 300 days of sunshine a year, Seville has developed a reputation in Spain for its buzzing social scene. On any given Tuesday, you’ll find tons of callejeros, literally “street people,” out and about, sipping ice-cold beers, throwing back modestly priced tapas, and carrying on until the wee hours of the morning. To cater to all these thirsty and hungry revelers, Seville offers more bars and restaurants than any reasonable person could ever experience in one visit.

As the capital of the southern Andalusia region, Seville has acted for centuries as a crossroads for peoples from Europe, North Africa, and Asia. Moorish rule during the Middle Ages had a particularly outsized influence on the city’s architecture and culture. These influences are clear today around town and at Seville’s historic, centuries-old establishments, distinguishing the city from Spain’s other culinary capitals.

Megan Frances Lloyd is a freelance food and travel journalist living in Seville, Spain. You can find her bylines in places like Conde Nast Traveler , Bon Appétit , United Hemispheres , and Fodor’s Essential Spain .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.