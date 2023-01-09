 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An array of snacks on a low table, set in front of a stunning landscape at dusk.
Aperitivo hour in an olive grove.
Katie Parla

The 16 Essential Sardinia Restaurants

Aperitivi in an olive grove, pit-roasted suckling pig on a farm, bottarga at a beachside table, and more great things to eat in Sardinia

by Katie Parla
Aperitivo hour in an olive grove.
| Katie Parla
by Katie Parla

Sardinia has long attracted beach-obsessed Italians, who stick mainly to the emerald waters of the highly developed northern coast. But given the magnified tourist scene on the mainland and Sicily, Sardinia (aka Sardegna) is also appealing to more adventurous travelers looking for some breathing room. Those in the know traverse the island’s rural interior for a feast of earthy flavors, hit Cagliari on the south side for Italy’s most spectacular public fish market, and check out the young chefs coaxing traditional ingredients into evolved dishes with Sardinian flavors at their core.

Sardinia is proudly carnivorous, with a strong culture of roasted suckling pig, goat, and lamb, as well as wild game, especially wild boar, which you’ll see strapped to SUV hoods after successful hunts in the fall. In a place in which sheep outnumber people more than two-to-one, the cheese scene is vast and the sheer range of pecorino varieties, some unique to particular villages, boggles the mind. Perhaps the most dominant ingredient across the island, however, is durum wheat, which is used in intricate pasta shapes and museum-worthy, sculptural breads. While there’s not quite as much fresh fish as you might imagine — islanders historically preferred the safe interior away from invaders and pirates — bottarga remains a major export, and the cured roe is sliced or grated to impart tangy umami to many local dishes.

Note: Much of Sardinia’s dining culture is seasonal, so be sure to confirm that places are open before you turn up. The island is also home to many dialects, which means you will often encounter different words for the same food as you move from village to village; the names of the dishes below reflect how they appear on each venue’s menu.

Katie Parla is a Rome-based food and beverage journalist, culinary guide, and New York Times best-selling cookbook author. Her forthcoming cookbook, Food of the Italian Islands, will be released in March 2023.

Somu Ristorante

The Costa Smeralda in northeastern Sardinia is an oligarch’s playground, as famous for mediocre, overpriced food as it is for white sand beaches. Somu stands out in a sea of uselessly contemporary tourist traps. Chef Salvatore Camedda leverages modern techniques to capture the essence of local flavors in dishes like risotto with sweet and sour peppers, amaretto butter, and horseradish, or roasted turbot with spring onions, beer, and bitter greens. Every meal comes with an emerald green sea view. 

Piazza Ventaglio, 07021 Baja Sardinia SS, Italy
349 120 0682
349 120 0682

Sa Mandra

Located a short distance from the Alghero airport, Sa Mandra is a working farm owned by a family from the rural Barbagia subregion 75 miles to the southeast. Over the course of more than 30 years, owners Rita Pirisi and her husband, Mario Murrocu, have transformed a dilapidated property into a thriving 100-hectare farm with accommodations. The restaurant, which is open to agriturismo guests and other visitors, serves meals showcasing the produce and meat from Sa Mandra and surrounding farms. The earthy, land-based dishes include handmade maharrones de pungiu — textured gnocchetti with tomato, sausage, and pecorino — and porcetto allo spiedo (also called porceddu), spit-roasted suckling pig.

Strada Provinciale 44, 1, 07041 Alghero SS, Italy
320 968 7641
320 968 7641

Roberto Murgia Dolci in Corso

Sardinia has the richest sweets culture of any region in Italy. Many cookies and desserts are so intricately constructed that they resemble finely carved marble sculptures. The best place to see this in action is at Roberto Murgia’s laboratorio in Alghero. There are year-round items like tilicas de sapa (ornate cookies filled with a paste of spiced wine must) that are ideal for any festive occasion, candelaus (a labor-intensive sweet made with almond paste) suited for weddings and baptisms, and tzipulas (ricotta, potato, and saffron doughnuts) fried for Carnevale.

07041 SS, Via Guglielmo Marconi, 11, 07041 Alghero SS, Italy
349 566 0605
349 566 0605
Intricate iced and decorated cookies on a glass plate.
Cookies at Roberto Murgia’s laboratorio.
Katie Parla

Il Rifugio

For 35 years, Il Rifugio in Nuoro, the capital of the Barbagia subregion, has been flawlessly executing traditional cucina Barbaricina recipes. Helmed by father-and-son team Silverio and Francesco Nanu, the place isn’t just a bastion of tradition. Francesco boasts experience in fine dining kitchens in Italy, Australia, and Japan, giving him a penchant for whole-animal and fish butchery, which comes across in dishes like pecora sarda in cassola (braised mutton) and cordedda (roasted lamb innards). Don’t miss the su filindeu, a pasta made from layered, hand-pulled durum wheat cooked until velvety in a mutton broth with cheese.

Via Antonio Mereu, 28, 08100 Nuoro NU, Italy
0784 232355
0784 232355
A solid sheet of pulled noodles, sitting on the rim of a bowl of orange-tinted broth.
Su filindeu.
Katie Parla

Ovile Bertarelli

Supramonte di Baunei is a stretch of mountainous terrain in eastern Sardinia that mainly attracts nature enthusiasts to its rocky plateaus and vertiginous trails that funnel hikers to remote coves along the sea. The area retains a rough and rural character, personified by cuiles — shacks hand-constructed from juniper that serve as shelters for shepherds to nap or hang out — that dot the countryside. The Bertarelli family has transformed a set of these retreats into a restaurant specializing in the region’s meaty classics, serving dinner on a series of terraced patios overlooking livestock stalls. The fixed menu starts with a spread of cheeses and cured meats, roasted goat entrails, and vegetable fritters, followed by pasta like culurgiones (potato and cheese dumplings) with tomato sauce, then suckling pig that spins on a spit for hours until tender. Book well in advance, and be sure to download the restaurant location on your smartphone before turning off the main road; it’s a few kilometers along a rocky path into the woods.

Localita dologaccoro, 08040 Baunei NU, Italy
388 363 5356
388 363 5356
A large stone hearth where coals burn brightly and roasted meats sit on a rack.
Porceddu (suckling pig) in the hearth at Ovile Bertarelli.
Katie Parla

Chiosco di Ponente

Sardinia is Italy’s main producer of bottarga di muggine, the salted roe of gray mullet, which is cured until it is delicately savory and has the ideal texture for grating and slicing. Sandwiched on a spit of land between the sea and the Tortolì Lagoon, where the mullet are fished, Chiosco di Ponente offers bottarga straight from the source. The beachside stand is run by the Cooperativa Pescatori Tortolì, which produces various kinds of bottarga, including the most prestigious version, made from the roe of hand-caught mullet. The menu changes daily and varies between lunch and dinner, but it usually features bottarga in dishes like spaghetti, as well as local oysters raised in beds in the lagoon. Be sure to check for special events like fish frys and grilled fish night.

Via Riva di Ponente, 08048 Tortolì NU, Italy
0782 664415
0782 664415

Sinnos

Gergei, population 1,300, is a quiet town about an hour north of Cagliari. It was put on the map by the Lai family when they opened Domu Antiga, a boutique hotel in the center of town that quickly became a hot spot for visitors looking for rural charm and a break from the beach. In 2022, the family inaugurated their newest venture, a small cheese-making and tasting space called Sinnos. Samuel Lai and his team make sheep’s cheese in a tiny stone storefront beside his home and offer pecorino tastings in the pretty courtyard in the back that is planted with a manicured vegetable garden.

Vico II Eleonora D'Arborea, 09055 Gergei SU, Italy
346 714 9171
346 714 9171
An ornate Italianate facade.
Outside Sinnos.
Katie Parla

Sa Mola Experience

Part glamping ground, part aperitivo venue, Sa Mola Experience is set among centuries-old olive trees in the tiny town of Escolca, where the Cadoni family has been making extra-virgin olive oil for four generations. During the pandemic, the youngest generation sought a creative — and outdoor — way to introduce people to the family business, so they launched a nightly aperitivo in the groves. The spread includes local wine served at sunset with olives, cheeses, breads, and cured meats. 

Località Santa Lucia, 08030 Escolca SU, Italy
340 799 8409
340 799 8409
An array of snacks on a low table, set in front of a stunning landscape at dusk.
Aperitivo hour in the olive grove.
Katie Parla

Mercato Civico di San Benedetto

Clocking in at nearly 90,000 square feet, Cagliari’s main mercato is one of the largest in Europe. The ground floor is devoted to meat, cheese, legumes, produce, bread, and other grocery items, while the lower level is completely dedicated to fish so fresh you may get splashed as one tries to wriggle out of its container. While San Benedetto does boast some imports from other areas, like tuna from Carloforte, much of the catch is hyperlocal, like eels from the nearby lagoon and dogfish destined for burrida, the city’s signature starter of pickled fish with a sauce of walnuts and fish liver.

Via Francesco Cocco Ortu, 46, 09128 Cagliari CA, Italy
070 677 5606
070 677 5606
A fishmonger holds up some of the massive array of seafood at a market stall.
Fresh seafood at San Benedetto.
Katie Parla

Old Friend

Dario Torabia and Luigi Serra opened this restaurant with the aim of making guests feel like they are at the home of an old friend — albeit a friend who is young, has a large street art collection, and listens to Rancid (who made the song for which the restaurant is named). The food is deeply rooted in the flavors of southern Sardinia but often incorporates ingredients from across the globe. Standout dishes include braised legumes with casu axedu (a brined cheese), black garlic, and miso; and smoked fish with sour cream, beets, dill, and abbamele (an ancient Sardinian honey product). The wine list is filled with fun natural wine from the island and the mainland.

Via Giuseppe Abba, 51, 09127 Cagliari CA, Italy
070 464 7988
070 464 7988
Two chefs at work in a kitchen.
In the kitchen at Old Friend.
Old Friend

Durke

Maurizia Pala and her children bake and sell traditional cookies like suspiros (a sort of macaron) and amerettes (sweet and bitter almond cookies) from a tiny storefront in Cagliari’s Marina district. The specialty is sos papassinos, raisin cookies that were once baked for the Day of the Dead but have since transcended their affiliation with early November to become year-round treats. There are various flavors made from different kinds of nuts, spices, and sapa (cooked wine must).

Via Napoli, 49, 09124 Cagliari CA, Italy
Three bakers perform various tasks in a large, tiled kitchen.
The Durke bakers.
Durke

Sabores Bottega e Aperitivi

Just off Cagliari’s waterfront, Sabores pours natural wines with tapas-like snacks such as butter and Cantabrian anchovies on toast, with a larger menu at dinnertime that includes dishes like raw red shrimp with peaches, and fregula with tuna, cuttlefish, and octopus ragu. The ingredients are top-notch thanks to the relationships the owners have built with producers across the island, which also supply Sabores’s nearby gourmet food and wine shop, Sapori di Sardegna.

Via Lodovico Baylle, 6, 09124 Cagliari CA, Italy
070 653216
070 653216

Sa Cardiga e su Schironi

Sa Cardiga e su Schironi’s maritime-themed decor perfectly matches the seafood-rich menu and seaside location by a lagoon near Cagliari. Buzz to gain entrance, then pass the huge display of local catch en route to the wood-clad dining rooms where classics like burrida (pickled dogfish) and cassola de pisci (fish soup) celebrate Cagliari’s thriving fishing industry. In season, order the eponymous dish: eels cooked on a grill (sa cardiga) and served from iron skewers (su schironi). The wine cellar, one of the island’s finest, holds more than 600 labels, including stunning old vintages from Sardinia.

Localita' La, 09012 Maddalena Spiaggia CA, Italy
070 71652
070 71652

La Terrazza Bistrot

The Loddo family opened La Terrazza near Cagliari in 1975, and it remained a traditional Italian bar until 2019, when Barbara Loddo and her husband, Giuseppe Vizzini, expanded her parents’ business with a bistrot next door. The all-day cafe serves wine, cocktails, and cheese plates, with a younger vibe and a heavy focus on ingredients, many of which are displayed and sold from the shelves around the dining room. Heartier dishes like spaghetti with colatura and bottarga appear at lunch and dinnertime. The wine list features natural and terroir-driven wines from Sardinia, Sicily, and mainland Italy.

Piazza Maria Carta, 1, 09012 Poggio dei Pini CA, Italy
070 726 9292
070 726 9292
Fried culugriones, made in the shape of wheat, presented on a thick wooden board.
Fried culurgiones.
La Terrazza Bistrot

Ristorante da Andrea al Cavallera

The Isola di San Pietro lies just a few miles off Sardinia’s southwestern coast. Its main village, Carloforte, was founded in the 18th century by Ligurian fishermen who transformed the small island into an important tuna-fishing port. The island’s main export remains tuna, but there’s nothing quite like eating it in the port. Chef Andrea Rosso uses a variety of techniques for perfecting the texture and flavor of individual cuts, serving tuna cured, roasted, braised, and tossed with pasta in a powder blue dining room and on the shaded patio.

Corso Battellieri, 25, 09014 Carloforte SU, Italy
379 164 5811
379 164 5811

Da Achille

Just southeast of the Isola di San Pietro, the island of Sant’Antioco has a few coastal villages connected by asphalt roads, but the island’s interior is mostly undeveloped hills of brush and sparsely inhabited farmland. In the heart of the main village, Achille Pinna’s fine dining menu draws on the island’s land-based specialties, with dishes like suckling pig with braised endive and steak with porcini mushrooms. There’s plenty of fish, too, like amberjack ceviche with white melon and fregula swimming in a seafood broth.

Via Nazionale, 80, 09017 Sant'Antioco SU, Italy
375 584 0087
375 584 0087

