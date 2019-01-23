 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 38 Essential Madrid Restaurants

The 38 Essential Restaurants in London

The 32 Essential Restaurants in Kansas City

More on Eater See more maps
Getty Images

The 23 Essential Restaurants in Santa Fe

Wagyu burgers at a Wild West-style music venue, pork belly carnitas at a regional Mexican hotspot, green chile dosas and Chinese tamales that weave global and local flavors, and more of Santa Fe’s best meals

by Willy Carleton, Justin De La Rosa, and Karen Fischer Updated
View as Map
by Willy Carleton, Justin De La Rosa, and Karen Fischer Updated
Getty Images

Sante Fe is the oldest capital city in the United States, and its historic culture — forged over generations by Spanish, Mexican, Indigenous, and American communities — has earned it the title the “City Different.” That legacy of cultural exchange is still alive and well today, especially in the restaurant scene. Arguably the capital of Southwestern culinary tradition, the city is a bastion of fine dining stalwarts famed for gastronomy centered on seasonal ingredients. New Mexican food made from scratch warms the soul, and there are plenty of must-visit restaurants for classic dishes. But the city is also full of restaurants that blend influences from around the world with local tastes, resulting in dishes like green chile cheese dosas, Chinese tamales stuffed with sausage and sticky rice, and carnitas with date mole. Channel Santa Fe’s eclectic reputation and taste the full gamut of what the city has to offer.

Karen Fischer is a writer and reporter based in New Mexico. Learn more about her work at kfischerwrites.com.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Mine Shaft Tavern

Copy Link

Both a local bar grub staple and a biker outpost, the Mineshaft Tavern and Cantina gives visitors a taste of the Wild West, with wood-paneled walls and live music. Menu highlights include the mad chile burger, which consists of your choice of meat — including New Mexico-raised Wagyu beef — topped with both fried and chopped hatch chiles, aged cheddar, and chipotle dijonnaise.

2846 NM 14 N (btw Opera House Ln and Firehouse Ln), Cerrillos, NM 87010
(505) 473-0743
(505) 473-0743

Java Junction

Copy Link

A Madrid institution, Java Junction is the hub of this artsy desert community (and bona fide ghost town) nestled 20 minutes outside Santa Fe on the Turquoise Trail. The coffee beans, brewed in house, are roasted only 18 miles north of the shop. Be sure to sample the homemade pies, like rhubarb and blueberry, which rotate daily. The coffee shop also has an adjoining store as well as a bed-and-breakfast for those who want to stay the night.

2855 NM 14 (Center of town), Madrid, NM 87010
(505) 438-2772
(505) 438-2772
A backyard patio covered partially by awnings with patio tables and chair, a large planter in the center of the space, colorful tablecloths, and wooden signs nailed to a wooden fence.
The patio at Java Junction.
Java Junction

Santa Fe Brewing Company

Copy Link

Santa Fe Brewing Company has steadily expanded across Santa Fe and Albuquerque with six locations, and it’s clear why the brewery is so popular at the expansive Beer Hall at HQ location. The bar offers an expansive outdoor lounge area and 27 taps of beer, ciders, and beyond. Check the website for the latest food truck, from barbecue to Cubanos, to pop up in the courtyard as well.

35 Fire Pl, Santa Fe, NM 87508
(505) 424-3333
(505) 424-3333
An expansive lawn with walking paths, a sunken seating area carved into a slight hill, and the large brick beer hall on two sides of the area.
Outside the HQ.
Santa Fe Brewing

Arroyo Vino

Copy Link

Over the past several years, this off-the-beaten-path restaurant and wine shop, located eight miles northwest of Santa Fe’s main plaza, has become known for serving some of New Mexico’s most creative cuisine. Kaleidoscopic edible flowers and a wide variety of vegetables from the on-site garden accent the rigorously seasonal menu of chef Allison Jenkins. If you’re looking for an extensive wine list and a meal that incorporates the flavors of the state in innovative ways, this is your spot.

218 Camino La Tierra, Santa Fe, NM 87506
(505) 983-2100
(505) 983-2100
A dish of cooked greens covered with bright red sauce.
Seasonal fare at Arroyo Vino.
Arroyo Vino

Second Street Brewery

Copy Link

With three locations around town, Second Street Brewery is a standby among locals for burgers, beers, and live music. The spacious Rufina Taproom outpost is conveniently located near the popular immersive art space Meow Wolf, making it great for pre- or post-visit refreshment. You’ll find the brewery’s bread-and-butter staples alongside Cajun-inspired dishes, like the fan-favorite spiced tater tots.

2920 Rufina St, Santa Fe, NM 87507
(505) 954-1068
(505) 954-1068
Fried fillets on top of a bed of french fries with lemon wedges.
Fried fish at Second Street.
Second Street Brewery

Rowley Farmhouse Ales

Copy Link

This low-key gastropub features a wide selection of sour beer and farmhouse ales alongside a varied slate of bar bites that range from sandwiches to risotto. The seasonal clam chowder is particularly impressive for a high-desert bar menu.

1405 Maclovia St, Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 428-0719
(505) 428-0719
A bowl of clams in milky broth
Clams at Rowley.
Rowley Farmhouse Ales/Facebook

India House

Copy Link

Chef Kewal Singh Dhindsa took his love of classic South Indian food from Los Angeles to New York to the Caribbean before settling in Santa Fe. At India House, where the dining room is expansive and the service immaculate, try anything from the tandoor oven, like the chicken wings broiled over mesquite and mixed with yogurt, garlic, and ginger. Don’t be shy if you like heat; ask for recommendations, or alter your favorite dishes with additional spice. India House will go above and beyond to make you sweat.

2501 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 471-2651
(505) 471-2651
A bowl of tikka masala with chunks of chicken piled up in the sauce along with sprigs of cilantro, with another bowl and tomatoes on the vine in the background.
Chicken tikka masala at India House.
India House

Jambo Cafe

Copy Link

Chef Ahmed Obo combines the Swahili, Indian, Arabic, and European culinary influences of Kenya’s Lamu Island, where he was raised, to provide a taste of East Africa. At Jambo Cafe, opened in 2009, check out the coconut pili pili shrimp, which features wild shrimp over spicy coconut tomato stew and basmati rice, alongside fan favorites like grilled jerk chicken and vegetarian dishes.

2010 Cerrillos Rd (St Michaels), Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 473-1269
(505) 473-1269
Hunks of goat meat stick out from a bowl of stew along with chunks of potato and carrot, with folded roti leaning against the side of the bowl on a neutral background.
Caribbean goat stew.
Jambo Cafe

Maria's New Mexican Kitchen

Copy Link

Maria’s has been a Santa Fe institution since 1950. The restaurant has changed hands among multiple families and friends over the years, but they have all maintained the humble, home-cooked New Mexican classics. If you’re looking for red or green chile, be sure to ask which one is spicier that day to suit your taste. Maria’s is perhaps most famous for its menu of more than 150 margaritas and 170 tequilas, which you should definitely explore too.

555 W Cordova Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 983-7929
(505) 983-7929
From above, a takeout container of nachos topped with sour cream, avocado, cheese, beans, and chopped vegetables on a wooden table.
Nachos.
Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen

Paper Dosa

Copy Link

Chef Paulraj Karuppasamy uses local ingredients as the base for his innovative South Indian cuisine. The dosas are large but light, and the specialties, like the green chile cheese dosa, weave local food traditions into traditional favorites. For something a touch lighter, try one of the uttapams filled with a mushroom medley. Vegetarian dishes anchor the menu, which draws regular crowds. The wait is worth it.

551 W Cordova Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 930-5521
(505) 930-5521
Hands tear a piece from an uttapam covered with various mushrooms.
Mushroom medley uttapam at Paper Dosa.
Paper Dosa/Facebook

Dr. Field Goods Kitchen

Copy Link

Chef Josh Gerwin is known among the area’s foragers as a die-hard wild foods enthusiast. If you come in the right season (the rainy one), you’ll likely find the menu peppered with foraged ingredients like wild mushrooms or greens from the nearby mountains. Located in a nondescript shopping center, this casual restaurant caters to the local crowd with a respectable draft beer selection, a nonpretentious vibe, and an eclectic array of sandwiches, pizzas, and enchiladas.

187 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
(505) 982-3033
(505) 982-3033
A pressed sandwich overflowing with meat and slaw, stacked next to a tower of onion rings.
Sandwich and onion rings at Dr. Field Goods Kitchen.
Dr. Field Goods/Facebook

Dolina Bakery & Cafe

Copy Link

Since it opened its doors a little over a year ago, this airy breakfast and lunch spot has become one of Santa Fe’s best daytime options. The small kitchen serves Slovakian-inspired food in a casual, relaxed atmosphere. The Hungarian goulash alone, made with locally sourced lamb bone broth, is worth the trip. But the house-made cakes, pies, and other pastries are equally unmissable. For a treat to go, pick up some fresh gingerbread and a jar of lemonade mixed with turmeric, ginger, honey, and cayenne.

402 North Guadalupe Street, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
(505) 982-9394
(505) 982-9394
An airy bakery in the morning.
Inside Dolina.
Dolina Santa Fe/Facebook

Paloma Restaurant

Copy Link

This upscale Mexican restaurant makes its tortillas from local landrace blue corn that’s nixtamalized in house. The result is a complex flavor that elevates Paloma’s tacos — topped with carne asada, sea bass, or cauliflower — into some of the best in town.

401 S Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 467-8624
(505) 467-8624
A striped banquette runs alongside one side of a dining room with two tops arranged along it. A large picture of a horse head hangs near a bar toward the back of the room.
The dining room at Paloma.
Paloma Restaurant Santa Fe/Facebook

Iconik Coffee Roasters, Lúpe

Copy Link

One of Santa Fe’s most established coffee roasters, Iconic has two other cafes in town, but the Lupe location opens the earliest, at 7:30 a.m. It’s a favorite morning haunt for a leisurely cup and a simple breakfast of dukkah-spiced avocado toast or yogurt with granola and berry-mint compote.

314 S Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 428-0996
(505) 428-0996

Zacatlán

Copy Link

Chef Eduardo Rodriguez, born and raised in Zacatecas, Mexico, has been making waves in Santa Fe since the opening of Zacatlán in 2020, especially after the restaurant became a James Beard Award semifinalist for best new restaurant in 2022. After working his way up the ranks at Geronimo (also on this list), Rodriguez sought to transport native Mexican flavors across the border. The menu spans various regions of Mexico, from Oaxacan-inspired moles to Yucatecan cochinita pibil. Check out the pork belly carnitas with date mole.

317 Aztec St, Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 780-5174
(505) 780-5174

More in Maps

The Wrap

Copy Link

This soup and salad shop may look like a casual downtown cafe from the outside, but the menu includes all kinds of surprises. The must-try dish is the jalapeno-studded Fire Ramen Noodle Soup, a customizable bowl that can be made with vegan or bone broth. Rice bowls with house-made teriyaki sauce are another fan favorite, with a range of toppings like unagi, kimchi, and tofu.

113 E Water St (Unit 102), Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 983-8959
(505) 983-8959

Ji Wang Noodle Shop

Copy Link

Ji Wang Noodle Shop is tucked right off the main corridor of the Plaza Galeria mall, a stone’s throw from the Palace of the Governors. The small but mighty restaurant serves flavors from across Southern China, including rich soups, steaming plates of handmade noodles, Hong Kong-style chicken shu mai, and xiao long bao with an assortment of fillings. A fan favorite is the Chinese tamale, a take on the New Mexican classic that’s similar to Chinese zongzi, stuffed with rice, pork, Chinese sausage, chestnut, and shiitake mushrooms and wrapped up to steam in bamboo leaves. There are few restaurants as tranquil in the middle of downtown.

66 E San Francisco St, Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 982-0611
(505) 982-0611

Sazón

Copy Link

The signature mole negro is subtle and balanced; the pork belly tacos are divine; and the sweeter-than-normal chiles en nogada, made with a jalapeno balsamic reduction, offer a new take on a classic. It’s cooking like this — which rivals anything you might find on a white tablecloth in Mexico City — that keeps tables at this adobe-walled restaurant in high demand. 

221 Shelby St (at E Alameda St), Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 983-8604
(505) 983-8604
A dining room outfitted with portraits in various styles, tables set with white tablecloths, and candles.
Inside Sazón.
Sazón/Facebook

La Boca

Copy Link

Since debuting La Boca in 2006 in downtown Santa Fe, chef James Campbell Caruso has merged regional Southwestern ingredients with methodical Spanish technique, transporting eaters from New Mexico to Spain. Caruso pairs small plates like trio de califlor — roasted cauliflower with harissa barbecue sauce and manchego cream — with an impressive selection of Mediterranean and South American wines.

72 W Marcy St (at Lincoln Ave), Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 982-3433
(505) 982-3433
From above, a plate of mussels in a thin broth, with wedges of lemon and cucumber, beside a bowl of bread and olives on a wooden countertop
Mussels at La Boca.
La Boca

Also featured in:

Palacio Restaurant

Copy Link

A visit to Palacio Café feels like an extension of chef-owner Damian Muñoz’s own dining room. The breakfast burritos smothered Christmas-style with red and green chile sauces are as soul-satisfying as they are famous. (Breakfast burritos are said to have been invented in Santa Fe.) Though you came for those lauded sauces, no one would blame you if you opted for one of the paninis, like the Cuban Reuben with corned beef, maple-cured ham, pickles, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing.

209 E Palace Ave (Paseo de Peralta), Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 989-3505
(505) 989-3505

Kakawa Chocolate House

Copy Link

This quiet alternative to a coffeehouse provides a wide selection of hot brews inspired by chocolate traditions from around the world. For those averse to sugar, the small but intense Aztec Warrior elixir — an unsweetened cup of chocolate mixed with chile, flowers, herbs, and nuts — is uniquely satisfying. But if you appreciate a sweet treat, there’s plenty more to drink, as well as a number of truffles, bars, caramels, and even chocolate-dipped chiles sold to go.

1050 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 982-0388
(505) 982-0388
A mug of chocolate drink, dotted with dark spots, on a swirly blue plate.
A cup of chocolate at Kakawa.
Kakawa Chocolate House/Facebook

Rancho De Chimayó

Copy Link

This large, hacienda-style New Mexican restaurant, a maze of adobe-walled rooms and tiled patios, makes for a perfect stop after you’ve checked out the nearby Santuario de Chimayó, or while you’re en route to other attractions along the High Road to Taos. For a taste of local history, try the Chimayó cocktail, a cider-and-tequila creation developed by the founder during the area’s apple boom more than a half century ago. It’s perfectly refreshing alongside a bowl of the heady green chile stew.

300 Juan Medina Rd, Chimayo, NM 87522
(505) 351-4444
(505) 351-4444
A cook ladles chile on top of a sopaipilla bursting at the seams.
Smothered sopaipillas at Rancho de Chimayó.
Eric Burnside

Geronimo

Copy Link

Nestled within a cozy adobe home built in 1756, Geronimo is famed for its five-star experience, from the valet who takes your car to the impeccably plated dessert to finish a meal. Fans are especially fond of the stunning meat preparations like elk tenderloin, rack of lamb, and foie gras, which make this iconic Santa Fe institution ideal for a celebration. Stop by for major holidays like Christmas or New Year’s to experience the prix fixe menus and wintry ambiance. The wine menu is extensive, and servers are quick to pair dishes with a bottle at any price.

724 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 982-1500
(505) 982-1500

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Mine Shaft Tavern

2846 NM 14 N (btw Opera House Ln and Firehouse Ln), Cerrillos, NM 87010

Both a local bar grub staple and a biker outpost, the Mineshaft Tavern and Cantina gives visitors a taste of the Wild West, with wood-paneled walls and live music. Menu highlights include the mad chile burger, which consists of your choice of meat — including New Mexico-raised Wagyu beef — topped with both fried and chopped hatch chiles, aged cheddar, and chipotle dijonnaise.

2846 NM 14 N (btw Opera House Ln and Firehouse Ln), Cerrillos, NM 87010
(505) 473-0743
(505) 473-0743

Java Junction

2855 NM 14 (Center of town), Madrid, NM 87010

A Madrid institution, Java Junction is the hub of this artsy desert community (and bona fide ghost town) nestled 20 minutes outside Santa Fe on the Turquoise Trail. The coffee beans, brewed in house, are roasted only 18 miles north of the shop. Be sure to sample the homemade pies, like rhubarb and blueberry, which rotate daily. The coffee shop also has an adjoining store as well as a bed-and-breakfast for those who want to stay the night.

2855 NM 14 (Center of town), Madrid, NM 87010
(505) 438-2772
(505) 438-2772
A backyard patio covered partially by awnings with patio tables and chair, a large planter in the center of the space, colorful tablecloths, and wooden signs nailed to a wooden fence.
The patio at Java Junction.
Java Junction

Santa Fe Brewing Company

35 Fire Pl, Santa Fe, NM 87508

Santa Fe Brewing Company has steadily expanded across Santa Fe and Albuquerque with six locations, and it’s clear why the brewery is so popular at the expansive Beer Hall at HQ location. The bar offers an expansive outdoor lounge area and 27 taps of beer, ciders, and beyond. Check the website for the latest food truck, from barbecue to Cubanos, to pop up in the courtyard as well.

35 Fire Pl, Santa Fe, NM 87508
(505) 424-3333
(505) 424-3333
An expansive lawn with walking paths, a sunken seating area carved into a slight hill, and the large brick beer hall on two sides of the area.
Outside the HQ.
Santa Fe Brewing

Arroyo Vino

218 Camino La Tierra, Santa Fe, NM 87506

Over the past several years, this off-the-beaten-path restaurant and wine shop, located eight miles northwest of Santa Fe’s main plaza, has become known for serving some of New Mexico’s most creative cuisine. Kaleidoscopic edible flowers and a wide variety of vegetables from the on-site garden accent the rigorously seasonal menu of chef Allison Jenkins. If you’re looking for an extensive wine list and a meal that incorporates the flavors of the state in innovative ways, this is your spot.

218 Camino La Tierra, Santa Fe, NM 87506
(505) 983-2100
(505) 983-2100
A dish of cooked greens covered with bright red sauce.
Seasonal fare at Arroyo Vino.
Arroyo Vino

Second Street Brewery

2920 Rufina St, Santa Fe, NM 87507

With three locations around town, Second Street Brewery is a standby among locals for burgers, beers, and live music. The spacious Rufina Taproom outpost is conveniently located near the popular immersive art space Meow Wolf, making it great for pre- or post-visit refreshment. You’ll find the brewery’s bread-and-butter staples alongside Cajun-inspired dishes, like the fan-favorite spiced tater tots.

2920 Rufina St, Santa Fe, NM 87507
(505) 954-1068
(505) 954-1068
Fried fillets on top of a bed of french fries with lemon wedges.
Fried fish at Second Street.
Second Street Brewery

Rowley Farmhouse Ales

1405 Maclovia St, Santa Fe, NM 87505

This low-key gastropub features a wide selection of sour beer and farmhouse ales alongside a varied slate of bar bites that range from sandwiches to risotto. The seasonal clam chowder is particularly impressive for a high-desert bar menu.

1405 Maclovia St, Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 428-0719
(505) 428-0719
A bowl of clams in milky broth
Clams at Rowley.
Rowley Farmhouse Ales/Facebook

India House

2501 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Chef Kewal Singh Dhindsa took his love of classic South Indian food from Los Angeles to New York to the Caribbean before settling in Santa Fe. At India House, where the dining room is expansive and the service immaculate, try anything from the tandoor oven, like the chicken wings broiled over mesquite and mixed with yogurt, garlic, and ginger. Don’t be shy if you like heat; ask for recommendations, or alter your favorite dishes with additional spice. India House will go above and beyond to make you sweat.

2501 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 471-2651
(505) 471-2651
A bowl of tikka masala with chunks of chicken piled up in the sauce along with sprigs of cilantro, with another bowl and tomatoes on the vine in the background.
Chicken tikka masala at India House.
India House

Jambo Cafe

2010 Cerrillos Rd (St Michaels), Santa Fe, NM 87505

Chef Ahmed Obo combines the Swahili, Indian, Arabic, and European culinary influences of Kenya’s Lamu Island, where he was raised, to provide a taste of East Africa. At Jambo Cafe, opened in 2009, check out the coconut pili pili shrimp, which features wild shrimp over spicy coconut tomato stew and basmati rice, alongside fan favorites like grilled jerk chicken and vegetarian dishes.

2010 Cerrillos Rd (St Michaels), Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 473-1269
(505) 473-1269
Hunks of goat meat stick out from a bowl of stew along with chunks of potato and carrot, with folded roti leaning against the side of the bowl on a neutral background.
Caribbean goat stew.
Jambo Cafe

Maria's New Mexican Kitchen

555 W Cordova Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Maria’s has been a Santa Fe institution since 1950. The restaurant has changed hands among multiple families and friends over the years, but they have all maintained the humble, home-cooked New Mexican classics. If you’re looking for red or green chile, be sure to ask which one is spicier that day to suit your taste. Maria’s is perhaps most famous for its menu of more than 150 margaritas and 170 tequilas, which you should definitely explore too.

555 W Cordova Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 983-7929
(505) 983-7929
From above, a takeout container of nachos topped with sour cream, avocado, cheese, beans, and chopped vegetables on a wooden table.
Nachos.
Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen

Paper Dosa

551 W Cordova Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Chef Paulraj Karuppasamy uses local ingredients as the base for his innovative South Indian cuisine. The dosas are large but light, and the specialties, like the green chile cheese dosa, weave local food traditions into traditional favorites. For something a touch lighter, try one of the uttapams filled with a mushroom medley. Vegetarian dishes anchor the menu, which draws regular crowds. The wait is worth it.

551 W Cordova Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 930-5521
(505) 930-5521
Hands tear a piece from an uttapam covered with various mushrooms.
Mushroom medley uttapam at Paper Dosa.
Paper Dosa/Facebook

Dr. Field Goods Kitchen

187 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501

Chef Josh Gerwin is known among the area’s foragers as a die-hard wild foods enthusiast. If you come in the right season (the rainy one), you’ll likely find the menu peppered with foraged ingredients like wild mushrooms or greens from the nearby mountains. Located in a nondescript shopping center, this casual restaurant caters to the local crowd with a respectable draft beer selection, a nonpretentious vibe, and an eclectic array of sandwiches, pizzas, and enchiladas.

187 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
(505) 982-3033
(505) 982-3033
A pressed sandwich overflowing with meat and slaw, stacked next to a tower of onion rings.
Sandwich and onion rings at Dr. Field Goods Kitchen.
Dr. Field Goods/Facebook

Dolina Bakery & Cafe

402 North Guadalupe Street, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501

Since it opened its doors a little over a year ago, this airy breakfast and lunch spot has become one of Santa Fe’s best daytime options. The small kitchen serves Slovakian-inspired food in a casual, relaxed atmosphere. The Hungarian goulash alone, made with locally sourced lamb bone broth, is worth the trip. But the house-made cakes, pies, and other pastries are equally unmissable. For a treat to go, pick up some fresh gingerbread and a jar of lemonade mixed with turmeric, ginger, honey, and cayenne.

402 North Guadalupe Street, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
(505) 982-9394
(505) 982-9394
An airy bakery in the morning.
Inside Dolina.
Dolina Santa Fe/Facebook

Paloma Restaurant

401 S Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501

This upscale Mexican restaurant makes its tortillas from local landrace blue corn that’s nixtamalized in house. The result is a complex flavor that elevates Paloma’s tacos — topped with carne asada, sea bass, or cauliflower — into some of the best in town.

401 S Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 467-8624
(505) 467-8624
A striped banquette runs alongside one side of a dining room with two tops arranged along it. A large picture of a horse head hangs near a bar toward the back of the room.
The dining room at Paloma.
Paloma Restaurant Santa Fe/Facebook

Iconik Coffee Roasters, Lúpe

314 S Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501

One of Santa Fe’s most established coffee roasters, Iconic has two other cafes in town, but the Lupe location opens the earliest, at 7:30 a.m. It’s a favorite morning haunt for a leisurely cup and a simple breakfast of dukkah-spiced avocado toast or yogurt with granola and berry-mint compote.

314 S Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 428-0996
(505) 428-0996

Zacatlán

317 Aztec St, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Chef Eduardo Rodriguez, born and raised in Zacatecas, Mexico, has been making waves in Santa Fe since the opening of Zacatlán in 2020, especially after the restaurant became a James Beard Award semifinalist for best new restaurant in 2022. After working his way up the ranks at Geronimo (also on this list), Rodriguez sought to transport native Mexican flavors across the border. The menu spans various regions of Mexico, from Oaxacan-inspired moles to Yucatecan cochinita pibil. Check out the pork belly carnitas with date mole.

317 Aztec St, Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 780-5174
(505) 780-5174

Related Maps

The Wrap

113 E Water St (Unit 102), Santa Fe, NM 87501

This soup and salad shop may look like a casual downtown cafe from the outside, but the menu includes all kinds of surprises. The must-try dish is the jalapeno-studded Fire Ramen Noodle Soup, a customizable bowl that can be made with vegan or bone broth. Rice bowls with house-made teriyaki sauce are another fan favorite, with a range of toppings like unagi, kimchi, and tofu.

113 E Water St (Unit 102), Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 983-8959
(505) 983-8959

Ji Wang Noodle Shop

66 E San Francisco St, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Ji Wang Noodle Shop is tucked right off the main corridor of the Plaza Galeria mall, a stone’s throw from the Palace of the Governors. The small but mighty restaurant serves flavors from across Southern China, including rich soups, steaming plates of handmade noodles, Hong Kong-style chicken shu mai, and xiao long bao with an assortment of fillings. A fan favorite is the Chinese tamale, a take on the New Mexican classic that’s similar to Chinese zongzi, stuffed with rice, pork, Chinese sausage, chestnut, and shiitake mushrooms and wrapped up to steam in bamboo leaves. There are few restaurants as tranquil in the middle of downtown.

66 E San Francisco St, Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 982-0611
(505) 982-0611

Sazón

221 Shelby St (at E Alameda St), Santa Fe, NM 87501

The signature mole negro is subtle and balanced; the pork belly tacos are divine; and the sweeter-than-normal chiles en nogada, made with a jalapeno balsamic reduction, offer a new take on a classic. It’s cooking like this — which rivals anything you might find on a white tablecloth in Mexico City — that keeps tables at this adobe-walled restaurant in high demand. 

221 Shelby St (at E Alameda St), Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 983-8604
(505) 983-8604
A dining room outfitted with portraits in various styles, tables set with white tablecloths, and candles.
Inside Sazón.
Sazón/Facebook

La Boca

72 W Marcy St (at Lincoln Ave), Santa Fe, NM 87501

Since debuting La Boca in 2006 in downtown Santa Fe, chef James Campbell Caruso has merged regional Southwestern ingredients with methodical Spanish technique, transporting eaters from New Mexico to Spain. Caruso pairs small plates like trio de califlor — roasted cauliflower with harissa barbecue sauce and manchego cream — with an impressive selection of Mediterranean and South American wines.

72 W Marcy St (at Lincoln Ave), Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 982-3433
(505) 982-3433
From above, a plate of mussels in a thin broth, with wedges of lemon and cucumber, beside a bowl of bread and olives on a wooden countertop
Mussels at La Boca.
La Boca

Palacio Restaurant

209 E Palace Ave (Paseo de Peralta), Santa Fe, NM 87501

A visit to Palacio Café feels like an extension of chef-owner Damian Muñoz’s own dining room. The breakfast burritos smothered Christmas-style with red and green chile sauces are as soul-satisfying as they are famous. (Breakfast burritos are said to have been invented in Santa Fe.) Though you came for those lauded sauces, no one would blame you if you opted for one of the paninis, like the Cuban Reuben with corned beef, maple-cured ham, pickles, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing.

209 E Palace Ave (Paseo de Peralta), Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 989-3505
(505) 989-3505

Kakawa Chocolate House

1050 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501

This quiet alternative to a coffeehouse provides a wide selection of hot brews inspired by chocolate traditions from around the world. For those averse to sugar, the small but intense Aztec Warrior elixir — an unsweetened cup of chocolate mixed with chile, flowers, herbs, and nuts — is uniquely satisfying. But if you appreciate a sweet treat, there’s plenty more to drink, as well as a number of truffles, bars, caramels, and even chocolate-dipped chiles sold to go.

1050 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 982-0388
(505) 982-0388
A mug of chocolate drink, dotted with dark spots, on a swirly blue plate.
A cup of chocolate at Kakawa.
Kakawa Chocolate House/Facebook

Rancho De Chimayó

300 Juan Medina Rd, Chimayo, NM 87522

This large, hacienda-style New Mexican restaurant, a maze of adobe-walled rooms and tiled patios, makes for a perfect stop after you’ve checked out the nearby Santuario de Chimayó, or while you’re en route to other attractions along the High Road to Taos. For a taste of local history, try the Chimayó cocktail, a cider-and-tequila creation developed by the founder during the area’s apple boom more than a half century ago. It’s perfectly refreshing alongside a bowl of the heady green chile stew.

300 Juan Medina Rd, Chimayo, NM 87522
(505) 351-4444
(505) 351-4444
A cook ladles chile on top of a sopaipilla bursting at the seams.
Smothered sopaipillas at Rancho de Chimayó.
Eric Burnside

Geronimo

724 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Nestled within a cozy adobe home built in 1756, Geronimo is famed for its five-star experience, from the valet who takes your car to the impeccably plated dessert to finish a meal. Fans are especially fond of the stunning meat preparations like elk tenderloin, rack of lamb, and foie gras, which make this iconic Santa Fe institution ideal for a celebration. Stop by for major holidays like Christmas or New Year’s to experience the prix fixe menus and wintry ambiance. The wine menu is extensive, and servers are quick to pair dishes with a bottle at any price.

724 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87501
(505) 982-1500
(505) 982-1500

Related Maps