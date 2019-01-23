Sante Fe is the oldest capital city in the United States, and its historic culture — forged over generations by Spanish, Mexican, Indigenous, and American communities — has earned it the title the “City Different.” That legacy of cultural exchange is still alive and well today, especially in the restaurant scene. Arguably the capital of Southwestern culinary tradition, the city is a bastion of fine dining stalwarts famed for gastronomy centered on seasonal ingredients. New Mexican food made from scratch warms the soul, and there are plenty of must-visit restaurants for classic dishes. But the city is also full of restaurants that blend influences from around the world with local tastes, resulting in dishes like green chile cheese dosas, Chinese tamales stuffed with sausage and sticky rice, and carnitas with date mole. Channel Santa Fe’s eclectic reputation and taste the full gamut of what the city has to offer.

Karen Fischer is a writer and reporter based in New Mexico. Learn more about her work at kfischerwrites.com .