A Michelin-starred tasting menu hidden behind a speakeasy, pastries made with Icelandic herbs and flowers, a celebrity-favorite gem in a surprisingly strong Thai food scene, and more of Reykjavík’s best meals

Iceland’s capital of Reykjavík is often seen as a base camp for exploring the rest of the island, but the quirky, cosmopolitan city on Faxaflói bay is a burgeoning culinary capital. A recent surge in tourism has financed a wildly expanding scene in the city center. While there are still too many pricey tourist restaurants and cookie-cutter food halls, there’s also a growing core of immigrant-run restaurants, Copenhagen-inspired bakeries, and impressive New Icelandic tasting menus. These are the essential Reykjavík dining experiences.