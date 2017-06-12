Québécois soul food and poutine at a punkish diner, an immersive tasting menu set in an underground vault, pizza from one of the city’s last wood-fired ovens, and more of Quebec City’s best meals

Montreal has a reputation as Quebec’s culinary hub, but the province’s much smaller capital — known among local diners as Canada’s best-kept secret — deserves equal attention. Quebec City’s gastronomic scene is booming. Atop the list of reasons: fresh, local ingredients sourced from farmlands located a mere 15 minutes from the city center, a perk that could make any Montreal chef jealous.

The broad dining scene, cultivated by the city’s chefs, brewers, and patissiers, offers traditional Québécois cuisine — and not just old staples like tourtière or pouding chômeur — while other menus go beyond Quebec’s borders entirely, serving silky ramen, retro Southern soul food, and crispy Portuguese charcoal-grilled chicken.

With more than 20 years of experience in French and English media, Allison Van Rassel is a reference in gastronomy in Quebec who stands out in the Canadian media landscape for her contagious passion, her constructive and rigorous critiques, as well as her inspiring and tantalizing discoveries.