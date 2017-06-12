 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A chef tears cheese to top a pizza.
Prepping a pie at Nina Pizza Napolitaine.
Nina Pizza Napolitaine

The 28 Essential Quebec City Restaurants

Québécois soul food and poutine at a punkish diner, an immersive tasting menu set in an underground vault, pizza from one of the city’s last wood-fired ovens, and more of Quebec City’s best meals

by Allison Van Rassel Updated
Prepping a pie at Nina Pizza Napolitaine.
| Nina Pizza Napolitaine
by Allison Van Rassel Updated

Montreal has a reputation as Quebec’s culinary hub, but the province’s much smaller capital — known among local diners as Canada’s best-kept secret — deserves equal attention. Quebec City’s gastronomic scene is booming. Atop the list of reasons: fresh, local ingredients sourced from farmlands located a mere 15 minutes from the city center, a perk that could make any Montreal chef jealous.

The broad dining scene, cultivated by the city’s chefs, brewers, and patissiers, offers traditional Québécois cuisine — and not just old staples like tourtière or pouding chômeur — while other menus go beyond Quebec’s borders entirely, serving silky ramen, retro Southern soul food, and crispy Portuguese charcoal-grilled chicken.

With more than 20 years of experience in French and English media, Allison Van Rassel is a reference in gastronomy in Quebec who stands out in the Canadian media landscape for her contagious passion, her constructive and rigorous critiques, as well as her inspiring and tantalizing discoveries.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Arvi

This Limoilou staple places its kitchen front and center in the dining room, meaning guests surround the staff at every step of the meal. It’s a team effort as cooks act as waiters, offering rich descriptions of every dish. Expect local, seasonal ingredients prepared with great attention to detail. It’s a good idea to make a reservation online, where you must choose (and pay for) your regular or vegetarian menu ahead of time.

519 3e Avenue, La Cité-Limoilou, QC G1L 2W4
(581) 742-4202
(581) 742-4202

Chez Rioux & Pettigrew

Every detail of Rioux & Pettigrew is rooted in the history of Quebec City’s antique district along St-Paul Street. The design hearkens back to a former general store of the same name founded in 1860. Brick walls, wood floors, and a vintage gramophone make diners feel as if they’ve traveled back in time, but chef Dominic Jacques brings a conversely modern take to the food. Brunch is a must, especially with a side of house-made boudin.

160 Saint-Paul Rue, Quebec QC G1K 3W1
(418) 694-4448
(418) 694-4448

Don Vegan

Stylishly decorated with local artist Berko’s street-style graphics and chic, velvety banquettes, this vegan restaurant brings a touch of modern pop to Old Quebec. You won’t miss the meat with chef Anne Marie Grenier’s seasonally inspired dishes, heartwarming soups, and finger-licking desserts.

97 Rue du Sault-au-Matelot, QC G1K 3X7
(418) 800-9663
(418) 800-9663

Honō Ramen

The yakitori experts behind Honō Izakaya (also worth checking out) run this ambitious ramen-centric restaurant. The cozy, stylish, quite elegant noodle joint gives great attention to broths made from scratch and vegetables sourced from a single farm. Opt for the tori paitan with an especially rich, comforting chicken broth.

680 Rue Saint-Joseph Est, La Cité-Limoilou, QC G1K 3B9
(418) 524-2888
(418) 524-2888

Restaurant Wong

At Wong, the broths are made from scratch, dumplings are hand-crafted, and the rice is always stir-fried in a wok. But what truly makes this historic dining establishment stand out from the crowd is chef and owner Steven Wong’s ability to showcase his Chinese roots with flair in dishes featuring unexpected ingredients like mussels and burrata. Among the staples is a generously flavored beef and tomato saute.

19 Rue de Buade, Quebec QC G1R 3Z9
(418) 692-2409
(418) 692-2409
A server holds a bowl of dumplings in red broth.
Dumplings at Restaurant Wong.
Restaurant Wong

Le Clocher Penché

This Parisian-inspired bistro is a favorite among locals for its simple yet refined market cuisine. The modern decor is inspired by the colors of nature, and the carefully selected wine list reflects the eclecticism of the neighborhood, St-Roch, which Le Clocher Penché has helped make into a gourmet destination.

203 Saint-Joseph Rue E (at Caron), Quebec QC G1K 3B1
(418) 640-0597
(418) 640-0597

Champlain Restaurant

There is no better place than Champlain to dive into the latest culinary trends. Chef Gabriel Molleur-Langevin (trained at Noma in Copenhagen and Fäviken in Åre, Sweden) offers elegant, minimalist food worthy of the imposing gastronomic heritage of the historic Le Château Frontenac, one of the most photogenic hotels in the world. Expect Japanese influences through fermentation as well as collaborations with local food producers. 

1 des Carrieres Rue, Quebec QC G1R 5J5
(418) 692-3861
(418) 692-3861
A luxe restaurant interior with a wall of wine bottles behind glass.
Inside Champlain.
Fairmont Le Château Frontenac

Nina Pizza Napolitaine

Ninety seconds is all it takes to cook a pie in Nina’s 900-degree wood-fired ovens, which are tamed by owners Penelope Lachapelle and Lucie Nadeau, the undisputed queens of Neapolitan pies in Quebec City. Crafted from fine ingredients, the pizzas are simple and satisfying. But to truly understand the gift of Nina, go beyond pizza and indulge in burrata and any of the cocktails. The St-Roch location is the original and showcases one of the city’s last wood-fired ovens, but both locations are very kid-friendly.

410 Saint-Anselme Rue (St-Joseph), Quebec QC G1K 5T2
(581) 742-2012
(581) 742-2012
A chef tears cheese to top a pizza.
Adding cheese to a pizza.
Nina Pizza Napolitaine

Franky Johnny

Jonathan Marcoux and François Borderon joined forces to create a sandwich revolution in St-Sauveur. The Franky Johnny counter assembles generous and comforting creations. Go for the classic that keeps regulars returning for more: pork belly in focaccia with lightly fermented veggies in a zesty homestyle mayo. Don’t hesitate to pair it with the house kombucha.

208 Saint-Vallier Rue O, Quebec QC G1K 1K2
(418) 524-5660
(418) 524-5660

Restaurant Le Clan

Set in a historic building on a side street in the heart of touristy Old Quebec, Le Clan serves food driven by chef Stéphane Modat’s incomparable passion for Quebec’s terroir. Modat sources ingredients from friends on the Lower North Shore of the province — whom he calls ‘’le clan’’ — to produce dishes free from conventions. Pier-Alexis Soulière, dubbed Canada’s best sommelier in 2021, orchestrates the wine menu and pairings.

44 des Jardins Rue, Quebec QC G1R 4L7
(418) 692-0333
(418) 692-0333

Le Renard et La Chouette

Beloved veggie-centric Le Renard et La Chouette in St-Sauveur (owned by Thania Goyette and Louis Bouchard Trudeau of Le Pied Bleu, also on this list) is not just a restaurant but also an urban cheese factory called La Laiterie Urbaine. Every week, Goyette transforms milk sourced from a producer in the Beauce region into curds, cream cheese, and aged logs. Nearly every ingredient for the famous Alsatian-inspired flammkuchen is made in house, as is the bread.

125 Saint-Vallier Rue O, Quebec QC G1K 1J9
(418) 914-5845
(418) 914-5845

Restaurant Alentours

Chef Tim Moroney takes sustainability to heart at his restaurant. Everything on the daily menu in this elegant, minimalist dining room is sourced within a radius of 150 kilometers (about 93 miles), though milk, yeast, salt, wines, and ciders travel just a few clicks farther to reach the restaurant. The entire business runs on hydroelectric energy, and organic waste is composted.

715 Saint-Bernard Rue, Quebec QC G1N 1J4
(581) 985-2050
(581) 985-2050

Verre Pickl’

Small spaces often make for memorable experiences, especially at this French Mexican bistro. Through a fixed menu, chef duo Alexandra Romero and Jérôme Gilpin offer a refined, elaborate experience. The duo showcase local seasonal ingredients through the lenses of Gilpin’s French training and Romero’s Mexican heritage. The wine menu, which changes constantly, almost exclusively features private imports and natural wines. Reservations are mandatory.

1314 Avenue Maguire, Sainte-Foy, QC G1T 1Z3
(581) 748-8750
(581) 748-8750
A diner digs a spoon into a bowl of thick yellow sauce topped with creamy cheese and other fixings.
A dish at Verre Pickl’.
Verre Pickl’

Restaurant Tanière

Taking up residence in underground vaults dating to 1686, Tanière offers an immersive experience based on detailed research of Quebec’s culinary history. Choose a seat at the counter to hear from chef François-Emmanuel Nicol and his team about the creative process, inspirations, techniques, and seasonal ingredients in each modernist dish. Then check out sibling establishments L’Orygine and Légende for more of the group’s signature fresh, local, root-to-fruit approach.

36 Rue Saint-Pierre, La Cité-Limoilou, QC G1K 3Z6
(418) 872-4386
(418) 872-4386

Tora-Ya Ramen

Walk into Tora-Ya, and you’ll be greeted with a loud “irasshaimase!” (“welcome, please come in!”) along with the tantalizing smell of slow-simmering broths prepared according to chef and owner Miyano Sakai’s family recipes. The wait can be long for this popular ramen, especially in Quebec City’s colder months, and the restaurant doesn’t offer reservations. But every menu option is available for takeout. And to drink, there’s an impressive list of privately imported sakes, including organic options.

75 Saint-Joseph Rue E, Quebec QC G1K 3A6
(418) 780-1903
(418) 780-1903
A bowl of ramen topped with pale slices of meat, a boiled egg, vegetables, and seaweed.
Ramen at Toro-Ya.
Tora-Ya Ramen

Le Pied Bleu

Le Pied Bleu celebrates the pig with a nose-to-tail menu that features charcuterie, renowned blood sausages, and Québécois adaptations of classic Lyonnaise dishes. Owners Thania Goyette and Louis Bouchard Trudeau have created a two-in-one destination: On one side, there’s a charcuterie counter featuring a wide array of classic terrines, pates, and sous vide dishes, and on the other, a bouchon where the kitchen mixes Quebec terroir with chef Fabrice Quenehen’s background in France’s Savoie region. Calvados, Beaujolais, and Côtes du Rhône vintages flow in abundance on any given day. Brunch at Pied Bleu is an absolute must, especially with a large group of friends.

179 Saint-Vallier Rue O, Quebec QC G1K 1J9
(418) 914-3554
(418) 914-3554

Diner Saint-Sauveur

This retro-styled, somewhat punk diner — outfitted with faux-leather banquettes and bright neon colors — brings a vibrant Québécois spin to Southern soul food. Expect sweet and spicy chicken with waffles, a foie gras shepherd’s pie, and generously dressed burgers. All mains are offered with funky side dishes like fried pickles, mac and cheese, and poutine with a thick, herby sauce. The staff are super friendly, and the place becomes even more festive after midnight.

450 Saint-Vallier Rue O, Quebec QC G1K 1K8
(581) 741-4090
(581) 741-4090
A plate of poutine piled high with fixings.
Poutine at Diner Saint-Sauveur.
Diner Saint-Sauveur

Battuto

Battuto stands out in Quebec City’s landscape for its minimalist, refined approach to Italian cuisine. Young, dynamic owners Guillaume St-Pierre, Paul Croteau, and Pascal Bussières take a neo-bistro approach, executing classic Italian dishes with French twists. Like any Italian nonna, the restaurant makes its bread, pasta, and sauces from scratch every day. Reservations are mandatory for most of the year (and hard to get), but drop-ins are welcome exclusively for the summer patio.

527 Langelier Blvd (Christophe-Colomb E), Quebec QC G1K 5P7
(418) 614-4414
(418) 614-4414
From above, a plate of stuffed pasta.
Pasta at Battuto.
Battuto

Buvette Scott

Simple and affordable, Buvette Scott is an underground wine bar with a neo-bistro soul serving wine by the glass and spinning vinyl all night at the bottom of Scott Street. Chef and co-owner Jean-Philippe Lessard creates affordable fare from local ingredients and seasonal produce, and no dish stays on the menu for more than a week. Buvette Scott’s minuscule little brother, Sardines, is also worth checking out for its farmhouse cheese, canned sardines, and atmosphere that channels an easy-going Portuguese way of life.

821 Scott Rue, Quebec QC G1R 3C8
(581) 741-4464
(581) 741-4464
Layered, fried potatoes piled with creamy mixed toppings.
Potatoes at Buvette Scott.
Buvette Scott

Phil’s Fish & Chips

There’s nothing in Quebec quite like Phil’s, which delivers trips to the heart of London in every bite. Chef and owner Philip Hammond ensures that the fish batter is handmade every morning using red ale, the green peas are hand-mushed, Allen’s malt vinegar sits on every table, and sticky toffee pudding is available to top off every meal.

2900 Chemin Saint-Louis, Quebec, QC, Canada, Quebec
(418) 650-3474
(418) 650-3474

Helena

Helena offers Quebec-style Portuguese cuisine with finesse. The experience is at once flamboyant (thanks to the flaming grills), seductive (the irresistible beauty of Quebec seafood), and heartwarming (the comforting scents of chef-owner Helena Loureiro’s native land).

990 Rte de l'Église local 106, Québec, QC G1V 3V5, Canada
(514) 878-1555
(514) 878-1555

Kaiji Sushi and Izakaya

Kaiji is more than fine Japanese cuisine. Chef Phong Thach, who learned the art of sushi from experts at Kaizen sushi bar in Montreal, deconstructs and elevates the dish like no other. Every menu item is as colorful as it is delicious, showcasing truly unexpected flavor combinations like white truffle and fruit. 

990 Rte de l'Église local 104, Québec, QC G1V 3V5, Canada
(418) 655-6313
(418) 655-6313

Chez Muffy

Part of the prestigious Relais & Chateaux list of establishments, Chez Muffy is located in a historic maritime warehouse from 1822 that includes its original stone walls and wooden beams. Chefs Alex Bouchard and Arthur Muller showcase great savoir faire and artistic ability in every dish, calling on European techniques and influences and using fresh produce sourced directly from their garden on Île d’Orléans.

10 Saint-Antoine Rue, Quebec QC G1K 4C9
(418) 692-1022
(418) 692-1022

Restaurant Melba

Chef-owners Alexandra Roy and her partner, Charles Provencher-Proulx, drew inspiration from their travels in the French countryside for this midcentury-style bistro. Together with Guillaume St-Pierre (chef and co-owner of Battuto), they offer simple yet superbly refined dishes alongside an eclectic wine list of exclusive vintages and global rarities.

398 Rue Saint-Vallier O, Quebec City QC G1K 1K6
(418) 614-3042
(418) 614-3042

Maude Épicerie

Chef and owner Maude Desroches operates a locavore grocery store equipped with a kitchen that celebrates the food of local farmers. Here is where you’ll find the best brunch in town — a flavor-filled journey through local and seasonal food cultures with such sweet and salty dishes as crepes with house-cured meats.

1501 Chem. de la Canardière, Québec, QC G1J 2C8, Canada
(581) 300-3300
(581) 300-3300

Chez Biceps BBQ

Meat lovers, this is the place for you. The menu is composed of slow-smoked, grilled, and braised meats served in a shack-like space where the low ceiling is decorated with dollar bills. Bourbon on the rocks and house-made hot sauce on the side are must-haves, especially to accompany the juicy smoked brisket. Book ahead, especially for Friday and Saturday evenings.

5151 Henri-Bourassa Blvd, Quebec QC G1H 3B1
(418) 914-5991
(418) 914-5991

Albacore

Stunning Albacore stands out among the group of four sister restaurants that bill themselves as “restaurant pirates,” the others being Kraken Cru, L’Affaire est Ketchup, and Patente et Machin. Chef Benoit Poliquin is a punk with a passion for all things seafood. Go for the impressive seafood platter or any of the fish-centric creations, but come back for sweetbread, a staple dish among all four sister restaurants.

819 d'Abraham Cote, Quebec QC G1R 1A4
(418) 914-6441
(418) 914-6441

Kebec Club Privé

Chef Pierre-Olivier Pelletier is one of the country’s rising stars, representing Canada at the San Pellegrino Young Chef Academy in Milan, Italy, in 2023. He and partner Cassandre Osterroth welcome guests in a chic commercial loft in the St-Roch district, where they cook and serve a 10-course meal with exacting finesse. Guests sit at a single large table to enjoy a high-dining experience made from local foods, herbs, and spices that the couple forage across the Quebec City region.

767 Saint Joseph Rue E, Quebec QC G1K 3C6
(819) 342-2030
(819) 342-2030
A top-down view of a seafood dish presented in a clam shell.
A dish at Kebec Club Privé.
Kebec Club Privé

