Montreal has a reputation as Quebec’s culinary hub, but the province’s much smaller capital — known among local diners as Canada’s best-kept secret — deserves equal attention. Quebec City’s gastronomic scene is booming. Atop the list of reasons: fresh, local ingredients sourced from farmlands located a mere 15 minutes from the city center, a perk that could make any Montreal chef jealous.
The broad dining scene, cultivated by the city’s chefs, brewers, and patissiers, offers traditional Québécois cuisine — and not just old staples like tourtière or pouding chômeur — while other menus go beyond Quebec’s borders entirely, serving silky ramen, retro Southern soul food, and crispy Portuguese charcoal-grilled chicken.
