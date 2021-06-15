 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 20 Essential Restaurants in Waikīkī

The 38 Essential Rome Restaurants

The 33 Essential Zurich Restaurants

More on Eater See more maps
Shutterstock

The 25 Essential Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta

Where to find smoky lamb pastor, heirloom corn quesadillas, coconut micheladas, and pescado zarandeado in Puerto Vallarta

by Paola Briseño-González Updated
View as Map
by Paola Briseño-González Updated
Shutterstock

Puerto Vallarta prides itself as being “the friendliest city in the world,” and hospitality runs through many locals’ veins. But the city of about half a million residents existed long before The Night of the Iguana started attracting visitors. Unlike many other vapid coastal tourist destinations, Vallarta has a strong regional culinary identity. The food style is a product of the stunning landscape, located between the Sierra Madre Occidental mountains on one side and the Banderas Bay in the Pacific Ocean on the other, and the cuisine is historically anchored by tropical ingredients, mariscos culture, and sazón that evokes the bold flavors of Jalisco.

A day of dining for a typical Pata Salada (that’s Mexican coastal surf speak for a native of Puerto Vallarta) usually involves going out to eat tostadas piled high with ceviche molido during the hottest hours of the day and then quenching the ensuing thirst with a fermented drink like tuba or tejuino in the afternoon. At night, the options are endless. Do you want to try Vallarta’s very own regional style of taco, the mighty arriero? Or do you want to keep it old-school with some excellent tacos de al pastor? Or maybe a nightcap of raicilla on the beach? Vallarta has a way of making you feel like you can never spend enough time there — but you can try.

Paola Briseño-González is a cooking writer and recipe developer from Puerto Vallarta based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Asadero Las Parotas

Copy Link

Nayarit remains an underdog in Mexican gastronomy, but it’s worth an hour’s drive to taste the wood-fired lamb al pastor at Asadero Las Parotas. The family-owned restaurant is located in San Juan de Abajo, a farming community that has seen steady gentrification, but the restaurant’s geographic isolation away from Puerto Vallarta and residents’ deep loyalty have allowed it to thrive. Eduardo Vielma started serving Tapalpa-style lamb al pastor in 2013, utilizing meat from lambs he raises himself. The corn tortillas are handmade and served with frijoles charros and salsas, which brilliantly cut through the fat of the meat. The restaurant also offers plantains, slowly grilled alongside the lamb, that make for a perfect smoky dessert after the feast, served with a generous drizzle of condensed milk. This lamb feast is only available for lunch on Sundays, so plan accordingly.

Prol. 5 de Mayo S/N, Carretera al Colomo, Frente al Panteon, Sin Nombre Loc. San Juan de Abajo, 63730 San Juan de Abajo, Nay., Mexico
322 173 9658
322 173 9658
Various cuts of lamb on large spits over an open-fire grill.
Lamb on the grill.
Asadero Las Parotas

Makai Restaurant

Copy Link

Seafood, charcuterie, and experimental takes on mariscos using locally grown vegetables make this unassuming restaurant a must-stop on the way out to Punta Mita. The chef is Sebastián Renner, a native hailing from Tapalpa, Jalisco, who went from cooking across Europe at Michelin-starred restaurants to cooking next to an Oxxo gas station along the side of the road. Cocina de mar is the style at Makai, where local pristine seafood, often spearfished by Renner himself, is the star. The tostadas are stacked with ceviche verde made with local fish and pepitas. The seafood charcuterie features local ahi tuna cured like jamón serrano, and bottarga made with local fish and grated over a crudo. But the sleeper hit is the pig jowl taco over a mashed plantain puree, which just goes perfectly with a cocktail made with barranca, the type of mezcal native to Tapalpa. After your meal, walk across the jungle to La Lancha, one of the last public beaches in Punta Mita. 

Carretera a Punta de Mita, Km 15, Punta de Mita, 63730 Punta de Mita, Nay., Mexico
322 274 6193
322 274 6193
From above, a bowl of muhammara topped with chunks of octopus.
Octopus muhammara.
Makai Restaurant

Restaurante Fernando

Copy Link

Pescado zarandeado is like carne asada for Patas Saladas, the celebratory dish for weekends or the feast you bring to the beach. It has reached almost mythical status along the Banderas Bay, and it’s not uncommon to hear people desperately asking where to find the best take. This version, just a few miles away from Nayarit’s coast, is that “best” version. The butterflied fresh fish is painted with a savory adobo made of dried chiles, placed in a zaranda (basket), and slowly smoked for about 40 minutes. It maintains a juicy flake and is served with a refreshing salsa verde made from raw tomatillos. Owner Fernando Olivares perfected this fish over the course of decades before passing the torch to his son, César. The camarones zarandeados, made roughly the same way, are just as delicious, but it’s the bean-filled tacos that practically steal the show; they’re filled with an almost custardy, hyper-seasoned mash of beans and dried chiles and crisped up over an open wood fire. You’ll have to drive about 45 minutes from Puerto Vallarta’s downtown, but it is worth it. Just make sure to reserve your fish a day ahead of time by calling the restaurant.

Lazaro Cardenas 95, Centro, 63735 San Vicente, Nay., Mexico
329 295 8247
329 295 8247
Grill baskets hold several fish over a grill with flames.
Traditional pescado zarandeado at Restaurante Fernando.
Gil Hernandez

La Tienda Grande

Copy Link

Opening La Tienda Grande was like coming back home for chef Salvador “Chava” Carrillo. After working his way up to chef de cuisine at La Leche, one of the very first fine dining restaurants in Puerto Vallarta, Chava left to cut his teeth in Dubai. He eventually came back home and opened a restaurant in the working-class neighborhood of Ixtapa, where he grew up. His menu is inspired by his international experience, with dishes like Anita’s Pasta (a squid ink fettuccine with chiltepín chile and shrimp), charcoal beef carpaccio with black sour sauce, and sea smoked ham (cured local sashimi, bone marrow cream, amaranth, and sunflower seeds). Carrillo’s restaurant is as colorful as his menu, with navy blue tables, wicker basket chandeliers, and lightbulbs decorated with hanging field corn. It’s 30 minutes away from El Centro, but there is no other restaurant like La Tienda Grande in the Banderas Bay.

Entre Calle Hidalgo y calle Juarez, int 172 A Ixtapa, Centro Ixtapa, 48280 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 291 7717
322 291 7717
A server presents several ornate-looking dishes in a darkened room.
Dishes at La Tienda Grande.
La Tienda Grande

La Milpa Fonda Bistro

Copy Link

Puerto Vallarta isn’t known for heirloom masa-centric menus, but that is slowly changing thanks to restaurants like Milpa Fonda Bistro, located in the El Pitillal neighborhood about 20 minutes from El Centro. Expect gorditas de chicharrón, cappuccinos made with pinole (toasted corn), multicolor quesadillas made with two or more types of heirloom corn, sweet corn cheesecakes, and more seasonal dishes that recognize corn’s role as the foundation of Mexican gastronomy.

C. Exiquio Corona 748, La Floresta, 48290 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 260 9610
322 260 9610
From above, a plate of eggs covered in red and green salsas with black beans, avocado, and lots of chopped cilantro and onion.
Huevos divorciados.
La Milpa Fonda Bistro

El Itacate Molino de Nixtamal

Copy Link

It’s surprisingly hard to find tortillas made with heirloom corn in Puerto Vallarta. This molino and tortillería tucked away in the Albatros neighborhood was opened by Mexico City natives Édgar and Alan Llamas and Lucia Bouchan, who nixtamalize the corn and grind it to make masa for textbook-perfect tortillas. They also press sopes, tlacoyos, and gorditas; and you can pick your choice of filling for the perfect antojito like chicharrón prensado (compressed chicharrón), requesón (ricotta-like cheese), fava beans, chickpeas, and more. El Itacate doesn’t have a storefront, so place your order via Instagram DM or WhatsApp for pick up or delivery. The masa offerings are available by the dozen and the team vacuum-seals upon request, which makes it incredibly easy to stuff these treats into your suitcase.

Encino 128, Albatros, 48315 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
+52 322 294 7798
+52 322 294 7798
blue corn tortillas cooking on a comal.
Fresh tortillas at El Itacate
Itacate de Maiz / Facebook

Cenaduria Tia Anita

Copy Link

A cenaduría offers one of the best eating experiences in Mexico, the kind of classic antojitos around dinnertime that satisfy both hunger and that universal yearning for home-cooked comfort. The typical menu at these establishments centers on corn-centric dishes such as pozole, tacos dorados, tamales, enchiladas, and tostadas. At this cenaduría, located on the patio of a home deep in Puerto Vallarta’s working-class neighborhood of El Pitillal, the kitchen makes tasty versions of all of the above. Note: Get there on the earlier side to avoid heartbreak over the tamales and pozole, which tend to sell out.

5 de Mayo 70, Centro Pitillal, 48298 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 224 0469
322 224 0469
Tamale bundles in a pot.
Tamales in the making.
Cenaduria Tia Anita

Tacos La Mucca

Copy Link

Puerto Vallarta’s own regional taco, the taco arriero, contains about three regular-sized tacos-worth of carne asada on a thick handmade tortilla, all draped with melted cheese, beans, and minced cabbage. The monster of a meal originated in La Aurora, a working-class neighborhood, where it was meant to fill customers up and keep them going strong. Tacos La Mucca is the latest concept opened by chef Joel Ornelas, of Tintoque and El Puerco de Oro, who elevates the arriero with tortillas made from local heirloom corn and wood-fired Angus beef. You can add bone marrow to your taco too.

Hamburgo 156, Versalles, 48310 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
From above, a closeup on a taco filled with meat, melted cheese, beans, and cabbage, on a plate beside other items.
Taco arriero at La Mucca.
Javier Cabral

El Puerco de Oro

Copy Link

It takes a lot to stand out in Puerto Vallarta’s taco scene, but this taquería, recently opened in the Versalles neighborhood, won over a loyal clientele almost immediately. Part of the Joel Ornelas restaurant group, the restaurant is run by Ornelas’s mother, Ana Martina Garcia. The menu only offers five items: tacos de chicharrón en salsa verde, the flagship pork belly tacos, bean and panela cheese tacos, quesadillas, and guacamayas (Guanajuato-style tortas filled with crispy chicharrón, except served on sourdough Jalisco-style crusty birote salado rolls). The tortillas are made from local heirloom blue corn, and El Puerco de Oro may have the most epic salsa counter in town.

Calle España 325 D, Versalles, 48310 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 596 0089
322 596 0089
Two tacos on a bright orange plate, one with meat and the other with a large slab of panela cheese and beans.
Tacos at El Puerco de Oro.
Paola Briseño-González

Miscelánea Vallarta

Copy Link

Pretty brunch spots featuring millennial favorites are a relatively new thing in Puerto Vallarta. Miscelánea was one of the first and the cafe does an outstanding job, offering high-quality ingredients like sourdough bread in molletes (traditional open-faced Mexican breakfast sandwiches layered with refried beans and melted cheese), oat pancakes, and a torta stuffed with chilaquiles. The cafe also adds a tropical twist to coffee drinks, like the coco brew that’s half coconut water and half cold brew, and the moringa latte that blends the superfood powder with milk and an espresso shot.

C. Milán #255, Versalles, 48310 Mexico, Jal., Mexico
322 386 2988
322 386 2988
From above, a dish covered in sauce, cheese, avocado, and radish slices.
A dish at Miscelánea Vallarta.
Miscelánea Vallarta

Tacos Sahuayo

Copy Link

Tacos Sahuayo is a perfect example of a locals spot, nowhere near the Centro or any hotel. In the La Vena neighborhood, just look for the huddle of people on plastic chairs eating taco after taco of Sahuyo’s extremely well-seasoned trompo de al pastor. The trompero does a great job of rotating the meat next to the roaring flame, allowing just enough char on each juicy piece. The savory adobo seasoning is also a good representation of the dish’s roots, aromatic with warm spices like clove and cinnamon.

Paseo Benemérito de las Americas 290, La Vena, 48320 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 783 7692
322 783 7692
A trompo of meat spins in front of embers.
Al pastor trompo at Tacos Sahuayo. by Carlos Manuel Briseño González
Carlos Manuel Briseño González

Ocho Tostadas

Copy Link

Jacinto Macedo started selling ceviche out of a street cart and people loved it so much he built a restaurant dedicated to it. The menu has grown much larger, but the quality has withstood the test of time. Make time for a seafood feast at the original location, and be sure to order the chicharrón de pescado, taquitos de jaiba (a crab-filled cross between creamy enchiladas and tacos dorados), and the tostadas with ceviche molido, topped with your choice of raw or whole poached butterflied shrimp and layered with sliced avocado. Wash everything down with the restaurant’s tamarind margaritas made with raicilla instead of tequila. For dessert, make sure to order the carlota de limón, Vallarta’s equivalent of a key lime pie made with María cookies.

Río Guayaquil 413, Lázaro Cárdenas, 48330 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 222 7691
322 222 7691
Plates of two kinds of shrimp tostadas covered with fixings and avocado slices.
Shrimp tostadas.
Paola Briseño-González

El Solar

Copy Link

El Solar has it all: It’s a few feet away from the water. It features great local craft beer and cocktails made with raicilla, Puerto Vallarta’s regional mezcal made with tropical agave. It’s far enough from the malecón. And when you start to get hungry, you can ask for the menu from the sister restaurant next door, El Barracuda, which offers excellent botanas like chicharrón de queso with octopus and a nice aguachile. The playlist is great as well, with a nice mix of Puerto Vallarta’s signature lounge and reggae.

Paraguay 1294, 5 de Diciembre, 48350 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 222 4034
322 222 4034
A bright green cocktail garnished with a lime slice.
A tempting beverage at el Solar.
Carlos Briseño Gonzalez

Tacón de Marlín

Copy Link

Even burritos get the coastal treatment at El Tacón, where they’re called burritas. They’re seafood masterpieces, encapsulating the Vallarta mariscos philosophy: affordable, high quality, filling, and delicious. The burritas have no rice, beans, or french fries, just beautiful seared seafood, a smattering of shredded lettuce, a little bit of cheese that simply acts as a binder, and sliced tomatoes. The original is filled with smoked marlin, but the versions with shrimp, octopus, smoked crab, and bacon-wrapped fish filet are all equally good (you can get a combination of fillings as well). They are big and cut in half, with each half of the burrita kissing the flat top grill to make sure you get as much browned, crispy surface as possible. This restaurant has several locations in Puerto Vallarta, including one outside the airport that makes for an excellent last meal in paradise.

C. Honduras 145-Int. E, 5 de Diciembre, 48350 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 223 9353
322 223 9353
A burrito stuffed with a deep red chopped seafood mixture, guacamole, and other ingredients, sliced in half to reveal the interior.
A burrita at El Tacón del Marlín.
El Tacón del Marlín

Birrieria y Taquería Liz

Copy Link

Birria may have only recently blown up in the United States, but in Vallarta, it’s always been the breakfast taco of the people. This tiny taquería in Centro offers goat and beef versions, both tender and delicious. The light, handmade tortillas create the kind of nimble taco that fits with an easy morning routine. You can order your tacos dorados or suaves, or get your feast on with a quesabirria or huaraches topped with birria. Make sure to order a cup of consomé with your plate to taste the essence of the birria spices.

Panamá 199, 5 de Diciembre, 48350 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
Three tacos presented with various sauces and consomé.
Tacos de birria.
Carlos Manuel Briseño Gonzalez

More in Maps

Puesto de Mariscos El Jefe

Copy Link

Beating Vallarta’s tropical heat demands electrolyte-filled beverages, but when you’re in paradise, all you really want to drink is ice-cold beer. El Jefe solved that conundrum with the coco-chelado, essentially a coconut-water michelada served inside a freshly cracked, local coconut. A machete-wielding server scoops the buttery, tender meat out of a green coconut, fills the cavity with the coco-chelado, spears the meat on the rim with toothpicks along with a generous amount of plump shrimp, and drizzles the whole thing with sour chamoy sauce.

Rep. de Chile 167, Centro, 48300 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 105 3709
322 105 3709
A view into a drink-filled coconut, topped with a ton of shrimp and coconut meat.
Coco chelado at Mariscos El Jefe.
Javier Cabral

Tuba El Muelas

Copy Link

One of the last vestiges of old Vallarta are the vendors along the south end of the malecón (boardwalk) dressed all in white selling tuba, a traditional fermented drink made with coyol — small palm fruits that look like tiny coconuts — that is just perfect in the relentless tropical heat. The beverage dates back to the arrival of peoples from the Philippines to the ports of Jalisco, Colima, and Guerrero during the 17th century. Gilberto “El Muelas” Moyao, originally from Chichihualco, Guerrero, has been selling tuba for 30 years. His version stands out thanks to the addition of pineapple, which he grinds up using a molino (mill) before sweetening the mixture with piloncillo and leaving it to ferment in palm fronds for a day and a half. The result is a lightly fermented beverage served chilled over ice and garnished with chopped walnuts and diced apples.

Paseo Díaz Ordaz S/N, Centro, 48300 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
A vendor stands with a jug and other drink supplies on a sunny stretch of concrete between palm trees.
Gilberto “El Muelas” Moyao.
Carlos Manuel Briseño González

El Colibrí

Copy Link

Puerto Vallarta’s own tropical speakeasy is located in El Centro, tucked among the clubs and the masses of tourists. The drinks here are lively, and while the menu changes often, you can usually find options like coconut oil-washed gin and tonics with yuzu, or raicilla combined with house-made orgeat and charred pineapple. There are also classic cocktails made with coffee and Mexican whiskey.

Morelos 582, Centro, 48300 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 294 7390
322 294 7390
Bottles and other ingredients line a back bar where a bartender works, with large palm fronds and a dark gray bar framing the view.
The bar at El Colibrí.
El Colibrí

Puerto Cafe

Copy Link

Every little detail at Puerto Cafe, from the vinyl-only background music to the intentionally sourced Mexican coffee, is what you may imagine when you think of the “perfect neighborhood coffee shop.” Owner and barista Aldo Hernández is a native of Mexico City, grew up in Puerto Vallarta, and left a career as an engineer to open Puerto Cafe. There are fruity pour overs, velvety cappuccinos, and — most important of all — vibes. The team is mostly made up of young skateboarders that Hernández trained himself, and you never know who you’ll see there. If you love what the staff pours for you, pick up a bag to take back home.

Morelos 540, Proyecto escola, Centro, 48300 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 131 3891
322 131 3891
An empty half-lit cafe interior in the afternoon.
Inside Puerto Cafe.
Puerto Cafe

El Planeta Vegetariano

Copy Link

This buffet-style spot is hidden deep among the many enchanting andadores (staircases) in Vallarta’s Centro neighborhood. The restaurant specialized in old school vegetarian food way before the words “plant-based” or “vegan” were heard around town. The place is open all day, and staff switch out buffet items around lunchtime, except for the legendary, flagship black beans. For breakfast, look for chilaquiles; birria made with house-made soy strips; all-you-can-drink green juice; and pancakes filled with sweet papaya, puffed amaranth, and cajeta (goat milk caramel). For lunch or dinner, depending on the day of the week, you’ll find potato-stuffed chiles rellenos, pumpkin seed albondigas, sweet potato lasagna, and banana bread pudding for dessert.

Iturbide 270, Proyecto escola, Centro, 48300 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 222 3073
322 222 3073
Dishes including a skewer, pilaf, “meatballs” in soup, and salad on a brightly patterned table.
A variety of options from the buffet.
Paola Briseño-González

Tintoque

Copy Link

If you only budget for one splurge meal in Puerto Vallarta, make it a memorable one at this restaurant situated next to the Rio Cuale. Raised in Vallarta, chef-owner Joel Ornelas draws from his roots to create the constantly evolving menu, emphasizing locally sourced seafood, meat, dairy, and vegetables with impeccable technique-driven dishes. Ornelas’s greatest hits include an esquite made from blue, yellow, and white heirloom corn fortified with huitlacoche and cooked like a risotto (like the most extravagant street corn that you’ll ever have), a ponzu aguachile with uni that’s chock full of shellfish, and a quesadilla stuffed with sesos (brains) and more huitlacoche that becomes the main act the moment it hits your table. Tintoque also has an outstanding weekend brunch with pan dulce freshly baked by pastry chef Irving Leíja. Keep an eye out for collaboration dinners with other chefs from around Mexico.

Aquiles Serdán 445, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 221 1460
322 221 1460
From above, a crustacean shell filled with various types of seafood.
Aguachile de ponzu y marisco.
Tintoque

Tacos de Cabeza el Chulo

Copy Link

It’s only a matter of time until you become obsessed with tacos al vapor. This is arguably the purest and simplest form of a taco, involving steaming a whole cow head until the beef is buttery and tender. The tacos are separated into cachete (cheek meat), lengua (tongue), labio (lips), or surtido (a mix of all three), and each cut has its own texture. The tortillas are also steamed, which provides an ethereal and wispy texture throughout each bite. It is extremely easy to eat half a dozen of these tacos and still want more. Tacos de Cabeza el Chulo turns out an excellent version, and it’s stumbling distance from El Centro.

Aguacate 263-209, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 146 9325
322 146 9325
Cooks working behind an outdoor prep table.
The scene outside el Chulo.
Carlos Manuel Briseño González

Tacos Light Armando's

Copy Link

Can a taco be “light?” Taco Light Armando’s claims to make them that way, and it’s easy to believe after you see the pile of very finely minced cabbage atop all the tacos. Come here for the tacos de tripa, which are super crispy and perfectly seasoned, enough to convince any offal-averse taco lover to give organs a shot. The taquería also rounds out every taco with a spoonful of tender cooked beans. 

Naranjo & Lázaro Cárdenas, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 181 9115
322 181 9115
Tacos with beans, chopped onion, and meat on a plastic-lined blue background.
Tacos de tripa.
Carlos Manuel Briseño Gonzalez

Bonito Kitchen

Copy Link

If you need a break from pristine seafood and a never-ending taco crawl, head to Bonito Kitchen for alluring dumplings with fillings like short rib with pho broth, Shanxi-style pork ribs with Sichuan peppercorns, and lobster with miso butter veloute. If you find yourself hankering for ramen or pho, Bonito makes worthwhile versions of both. The ramen noodles are custom-made for the restaurant by a respected noodle maker in Mexico City, while the pho features an 18-hour beef broth and oxtail (available only on Saturdays).

Venustiano Carranza 512, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 259 5797
322 259 5797
From above, various kinds of dumplings.
Dishes at Bonito Kitchen.
Bonito Kitchen

Marisma Fish Taco

Copy Link

The best fish taco in all of Mexico is actually sold out of this daytime-only taco stand, opened in Vallarta’s Zona Romántica neighborhood in 2001. That’s a bold claim, but the elements that make up this “taco de dedo de pescado” back it up: a slightly oversized handmade corn tortilla that’s chewy and buttery on its own, a battered and fried-to-order strip of fresh mahi-mahi, and onions marinated in a Huichol-like salsa. The rest of the toppings are there too, with paper-thin shredded cabbage, salsa Mexicana (the name for pico de gallo-style salsa in Jalisco), guacamole, and as many squiggles of chipotle crema as your heart desires. Make sure to also try the rest of the seafood guisados like salpicón de jaiba (crab guisado), smoked marlin picadillo, and calamar a la diabla.

Naranjo 320, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 222 1395
322 222 1395
A fried fish taco on a plastic-lined plate with a wedge of lime.
Dedito de pescado.
Paola Briseño-González

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Asadero Las Parotas

Prol. 5 de Mayo S/N, Carretera al Colomo, Frente al Panteon, Sin Nombre Loc. San Juan de Abajo, 63730 San Juan de Abajo, Nay., Mexico

Nayarit remains an underdog in Mexican gastronomy, but it’s worth an hour’s drive to taste the wood-fired lamb al pastor at Asadero Las Parotas. The family-owned restaurant is located in San Juan de Abajo, a farming community that has seen steady gentrification, but the restaurant’s geographic isolation away from Puerto Vallarta and residents’ deep loyalty have allowed it to thrive. Eduardo Vielma started serving Tapalpa-style lamb al pastor in 2013, utilizing meat from lambs he raises himself. The corn tortillas are handmade and served with frijoles charros and salsas, which brilliantly cut through the fat of the meat. The restaurant also offers plantains, slowly grilled alongside the lamb, that make for a perfect smoky dessert after the feast, served with a generous drizzle of condensed milk. This lamb feast is only available for lunch on Sundays, so plan accordingly.

Prol. 5 de Mayo S/N, Carretera al Colomo, Frente al Panteon, Sin Nombre Loc. San Juan de Abajo, 63730 San Juan de Abajo, Nay., Mexico
322 173 9658
322 173 9658
Various cuts of lamb on large spits over an open-fire grill.
Lamb on the grill.
Asadero Las Parotas

Makai Restaurant

Carretera a Punta de Mita, Km 15, Punta de Mita, 63730 Punta de Mita, Nay., Mexico

Seafood, charcuterie, and experimental takes on mariscos using locally grown vegetables make this unassuming restaurant a must-stop on the way out to Punta Mita. The chef is Sebastián Renner, a native hailing from Tapalpa, Jalisco, who went from cooking across Europe at Michelin-starred restaurants to cooking next to an Oxxo gas station along the side of the road. Cocina de mar is the style at Makai, where local pristine seafood, often spearfished by Renner himself, is the star. The tostadas are stacked with ceviche verde made with local fish and pepitas. The seafood charcuterie features local ahi tuna cured like jamón serrano, and bottarga made with local fish and grated over a crudo. But the sleeper hit is the pig jowl taco over a mashed plantain puree, which just goes perfectly with a cocktail made with barranca, the type of mezcal native to Tapalpa. After your meal, walk across the jungle to La Lancha, one of the last public beaches in Punta Mita. 

Carretera a Punta de Mita, Km 15, Punta de Mita, 63730 Punta de Mita, Nay., Mexico
322 274 6193
322 274 6193
From above, a bowl of muhammara topped with chunks of octopus.
Octopus muhammara.
Makai Restaurant

Restaurante Fernando

Lazaro Cardenas 95, Centro, 63735 San Vicente, Nay., Mexico

Pescado zarandeado is like carne asada for Patas Saladas, the celebratory dish for weekends or the feast you bring to the beach. It has reached almost mythical status along the Banderas Bay, and it’s not uncommon to hear people desperately asking where to find the best take. This version, just a few miles away from Nayarit’s coast, is that “best” version. The butterflied fresh fish is painted with a savory adobo made of dried chiles, placed in a zaranda (basket), and slowly smoked for about 40 minutes. It maintains a juicy flake and is served with a refreshing salsa verde made from raw tomatillos. Owner Fernando Olivares perfected this fish over the course of decades before passing the torch to his son, César. The camarones zarandeados, made roughly the same way, are just as delicious, but it’s the bean-filled tacos that practically steal the show; they’re filled with an almost custardy, hyper-seasoned mash of beans and dried chiles and crisped up over an open wood fire. You’ll have to drive about 45 minutes from Puerto Vallarta’s downtown, but it is worth it. Just make sure to reserve your fish a day ahead of time by calling the restaurant.

Lazaro Cardenas 95, Centro, 63735 San Vicente, Nay., Mexico
329 295 8247
329 295 8247
Grill baskets hold several fish over a grill with flames.
Traditional pescado zarandeado at Restaurante Fernando.
Gil Hernandez

La Tienda Grande

Entre Calle Hidalgo y calle Juarez, int 172 A Ixtapa, Centro Ixtapa, 48280 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico

Opening La Tienda Grande was like coming back home for chef Salvador “Chava” Carrillo. After working his way up to chef de cuisine at La Leche, one of the very first fine dining restaurants in Puerto Vallarta, Chava left to cut his teeth in Dubai. He eventually came back home and opened a restaurant in the working-class neighborhood of Ixtapa, where he grew up. His menu is inspired by his international experience, with dishes like Anita’s Pasta (a squid ink fettuccine with chiltepín chile and shrimp), charcoal beef carpaccio with black sour sauce, and sea smoked ham (cured local sashimi, bone marrow cream, amaranth, and sunflower seeds). Carrillo’s restaurant is as colorful as his menu, with navy blue tables, wicker basket chandeliers, and lightbulbs decorated with hanging field corn. It’s 30 minutes away from El Centro, but there is no other restaurant like La Tienda Grande in the Banderas Bay.

Entre Calle Hidalgo y calle Juarez, int 172 A Ixtapa, Centro Ixtapa, 48280 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 291 7717
322 291 7717
A server presents several ornate-looking dishes in a darkened room.
Dishes at La Tienda Grande.
La Tienda Grande

La Milpa Fonda Bistro

C. Exiquio Corona 748, La Floresta, 48290 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico

Puerto Vallarta isn’t known for heirloom masa-centric menus, but that is slowly changing thanks to restaurants like Milpa Fonda Bistro, located in the El Pitillal neighborhood about 20 minutes from El Centro. Expect gorditas de chicharrón, cappuccinos made with pinole (toasted corn), multicolor quesadillas made with two or more types of heirloom corn, sweet corn cheesecakes, and more seasonal dishes that recognize corn’s role as the foundation of Mexican gastronomy.

C. Exiquio Corona 748, La Floresta, 48290 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 260 9610
322 260 9610
From above, a plate of eggs covered in red and green salsas with black beans, avocado, and lots of chopped cilantro and onion.
Huevos divorciados.
La Milpa Fonda Bistro

El Itacate Molino de Nixtamal

Encino 128, Albatros, 48315 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico

It’s surprisingly hard to find tortillas made with heirloom corn in Puerto Vallarta. This molino and tortillería tucked away in the Albatros neighborhood was opened by Mexico City natives Édgar and Alan Llamas and Lucia Bouchan, who nixtamalize the corn and grind it to make masa for textbook-perfect tortillas. They also press sopes, tlacoyos, and gorditas; and you can pick your choice of filling for the perfect antojito like chicharrón prensado (compressed chicharrón), requesón (ricotta-like cheese), fava beans, chickpeas, and more. El Itacate doesn’t have a storefront, so place your order via Instagram DM or WhatsApp for pick up or delivery. The masa offerings are available by the dozen and the team vacuum-seals upon request, which makes it incredibly easy to stuff these treats into your suitcase.

Encino 128, Albatros, 48315 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
+52 322 294 7798
+52 322 294 7798
blue corn tortillas cooking on a comal.
Fresh tortillas at El Itacate
Itacate de Maiz / Facebook

Cenaduria Tia Anita

5 de Mayo 70, Centro Pitillal, 48298 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico

A cenaduría offers one of the best eating experiences in Mexico, the kind of classic antojitos around dinnertime that satisfy both hunger and that universal yearning for home-cooked comfort. The typical menu at these establishments centers on corn-centric dishes such as pozole, tacos dorados, tamales, enchiladas, and tostadas. At this cenaduría, located on the patio of a home deep in Puerto Vallarta’s working-class neighborhood of El Pitillal, the kitchen makes tasty versions of all of the above. Note: Get there on the earlier side to avoid heartbreak over the tamales and pozole, which tend to sell out.

5 de Mayo 70, Centro Pitillal, 48298 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 224 0469
322 224 0469
Tamale bundles in a pot.
Tamales in the making.
Cenaduria Tia Anita

Tacos La Mucca

Hamburgo 156, Versalles, 48310 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico

Puerto Vallarta’s own regional taco, the taco arriero, contains about three regular-sized tacos-worth of carne asada on a thick handmade tortilla, all draped with melted cheese, beans, and minced cabbage. The monster of a meal originated in La Aurora, a working-class neighborhood, where it was meant to fill customers up and keep them going strong. Tacos La Mucca is the latest concept opened by chef Joel Ornelas, of Tintoque and El Puerco de Oro, who elevates the arriero with tortillas made from local heirloom corn and wood-fired Angus beef. You can add bone marrow to your taco too.

Hamburgo 156, Versalles, 48310 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
From above, a closeup on a taco filled with meat, melted cheese, beans, and cabbage, on a plate beside other items.
Taco arriero at La Mucca.
Javier Cabral

El Puerco de Oro

Calle España 325 D, Versalles, 48310 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico

It takes a lot to stand out in Puerto Vallarta’s taco scene, but this taquería, recently opened in the Versalles neighborhood, won over a loyal clientele almost immediately. Part of the Joel Ornelas restaurant group, the restaurant is run by Ornelas’s mother, Ana Martina Garcia. The menu only offers five items: tacos de chicharrón en salsa verde, the flagship pork belly tacos, bean and panela cheese tacos, quesadillas, and guacamayas (Guanajuato-style tortas filled with crispy chicharrón, except served on sourdough Jalisco-style crusty birote salado rolls). The tortillas are made from local heirloom blue corn, and El Puerco de Oro may have the most epic salsa counter in town.

Calle España 325 D, Versalles, 48310 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 596 0089
322 596 0089
Two tacos on a bright orange plate, one with meat and the other with a large slab of panela cheese and beans.
Tacos at El Puerco de Oro.
Paola Briseño-González

Miscelánea Vallarta

C. Milán #255, Versalles, 48310 Mexico, Jal., Mexico

Pretty brunch spots featuring millennial favorites are a relatively new thing in Puerto Vallarta. Miscelánea was one of the first and the cafe does an outstanding job, offering high-quality ingredients like sourdough bread in molletes (traditional open-faced Mexican breakfast sandwiches layered with refried beans and melted cheese), oat pancakes, and a torta stuffed with chilaquiles. The cafe also adds a tropical twist to coffee drinks, like the coco brew that’s half coconut water and half cold brew, and the moringa latte that blends the superfood powder with milk and an espresso shot.

C. Milán #255, Versalles, 48310 Mexico, Jal., Mexico
322 386 2988
322 386 2988
From above, a dish covered in sauce, cheese, avocado, and radish slices.
A dish at Miscelánea Vallarta.
Miscelánea Vallarta

Tacos Sahuayo

Paseo Benemérito de las Americas 290, La Vena, 48320 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico

Tacos Sahuayo is a perfect example of a locals spot, nowhere near the Centro or any hotel. In the La Vena neighborhood, just look for the huddle of people on plastic chairs eating taco after taco of Sahuyo’s extremely well-seasoned trompo de al pastor. The trompero does a great job of rotating the meat next to the roaring flame, allowing just enough char on each juicy piece. The savory adobo seasoning is also a good representation of the dish’s roots, aromatic with warm spices like clove and cinnamon.

Paseo Benemérito de las Americas 290, La Vena, 48320 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 783 7692
322 783 7692
A trompo of meat spins in front of embers.
Al pastor trompo at Tacos Sahuayo. by Carlos Manuel Briseño González
Carlos Manuel Briseño González

Ocho Tostadas

Río Guayaquil 413, Lázaro Cárdenas, 48330 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico

Jacinto Macedo started selling ceviche out of a street cart and people loved it so much he built a restaurant dedicated to it. The menu has grown much larger, but the quality has withstood the test of time. Make time for a seafood feast at the original location, and be sure to order the chicharrón de pescado, taquitos de jaiba (a crab-filled cross between creamy enchiladas and tacos dorados), and the tostadas with ceviche molido, topped with your choice of raw or whole poached butterflied shrimp and layered with sliced avocado. Wash everything down with the restaurant’s tamarind margaritas made with raicilla instead of tequila. For dessert, make sure to order the carlota de limón, Vallarta’s equivalent of a key lime pie made with María cookies.

Río Guayaquil 413, Lázaro Cárdenas, 48330 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 222 7691
322 222 7691
Plates of two kinds of shrimp tostadas covered with fixings and avocado slices.
Shrimp tostadas.
Paola Briseño-González

El Solar

Paraguay 1294, 5 de Diciembre, 48350 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico

El Solar has it all: It’s a few feet away from the water. It features great local craft beer and cocktails made with raicilla, Puerto Vallarta’s regional mezcal made with tropical agave. It’s far enough from the malecón. And when you start to get hungry, you can ask for the menu from the sister restaurant next door, El Barracuda, which offers excellent botanas like chicharrón de queso with octopus and a nice aguachile. The playlist is great as well, with a nice mix of Puerto Vallarta’s signature lounge and reggae.

Paraguay 1294, 5 de Diciembre, 48350 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 222 4034
322 222 4034
A bright green cocktail garnished with a lime slice.
A tempting beverage at el Solar.
Carlos Briseño Gonzalez

Tacón de Marlín

C. Honduras 145-Int. E, 5 de Diciembre, 48350 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico

Even burritos get the coastal treatment at El Tacón, where they’re called burritas. They’re seafood masterpieces, encapsulating the Vallarta mariscos philosophy: affordable, high quality, filling, and delicious. The burritas have no rice, beans, or french fries, just beautiful seared seafood, a smattering of shredded lettuce, a little bit of cheese that simply acts as a binder, and sliced tomatoes. The original is filled with smoked marlin, but the versions with shrimp, octopus, smoked crab, and bacon-wrapped fish filet are all equally good (you can get a combination of fillings as well). They are big and cut in half, with each half of the burrita kissing the flat top grill to make sure you get as much browned, crispy surface as possible. This restaurant has several locations in Puerto Vallarta, including one outside the airport that makes for an excellent last meal in paradise.

C. Honduras 145-Int. E, 5 de Diciembre, 48350 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
322 223 9353
322 223 9353