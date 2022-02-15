Because nothing beats a plate of fresh catch, a spicy salsa, and a cold beer just steps away from the beach

This beach destination has been on surfers’ maps for a long time, but since 2017, Puerto Escondido has also increasingly become known for its food — whether in its markets, in restaurants offering both local and international cuisine, or in its taco stands and street stalls. Today you can really find every cuisine here, from Japanese to Iranian and Greek to Italian, but the focus of many spots, regardless of approach — and not surprisingly for the major attraction on Oaxaca’s Emerald Coast — is seafood. Fresh catch is fried and nestled in tortillas for fish tacos, it’s kissed with acid and chiles in ceviches and tiritas, it’s grilled and placed atop tostadas, or fried and served with a wedge of lime. Nothing beats a plate of fish or shrimp, a spicy salsa, and a cold beer or cocktail, all often consumed steps away from (or directly on) the beach.

Visitors to Puerto Escondido are likely to spend most of their time in three districts — Rinconada, the main shopping and dining area; Playa Zicatela, one of the world’s top surf destinations (it’s not for beginner surfers, drawing big-wave pros and experienced surfers); and Punta Zicatela, a newer but fast-growing community. But this city is full of diverse restaurants and hidden corners — one of its best seafood spots is literally called “the Bunker” and sits behind a car wash — that position Puerto Escondido as a culinary destination just as much as it’s a place to catch some waves.

Price per person, excluding alcohol:

$ = Less than 200 pesos (less than USD $10)

$$ = 200 - 380 pesos (USD $10 to $18)

$$$ = 380 - 570 pesos (USD $18 to $28)

$$$$ = More than 570 pesos (more than USD $28)

Verónica Jimenez Salcedo is Huatulqueña by conviction, a lover of telling, listening, and living stories and the art of communicating. Tirza Bonifazi is an Italian-Finnish journalist based in Huatulco, with a long career in music and film and a passion for food.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.