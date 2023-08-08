The 17 Best Places to Eat in State College, Home of Penn State

Scoops of Mint Nittany at Penn State’s iconic Berkey Creamery, brunch at the popular Waffle Shop, chili at the decades-old Corner Room, and more of State College’s best restaurants

With a charming small-town vibe, State College offers more than just the school spirit hinted at in the town’s name. The dining options are abundant and varied enough to feed a population of 40,000, which nearly doubles when class is in session — not to mention the couple million visitors per year who attend the school’s legendary football games and the lively Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts. There are plenty of chain restaurants to choose from, but downtown State College’s impressive lineup of independent eateries provides a more accurate taste of the college town. Students, residents, visitors, and Nittany Lions fans are sure to find something to satisfy their appetites among the eclectic gastropubs, global cuisines, and beloved coffeehouses.

Victoria Gough is a recent Penn State graduate with a BA in advertising and public relations. She lives in Massachusetts.