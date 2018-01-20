 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A bustling downtown main street with snow covered mountains beyond.
Main Street.
Jason Cameron/Getty Images

The 21 Essential Restaurants in Park City, Utah

Where to find filling breakfasts before hitting the slopes, après ski cocktails, and fine dining spots perfect for Sundance celeb-spotting

by Katie Shapiro and Megan Barber Updated
Main Street.
| Jason Cameron/Getty Images
by Katie Shapiro and Megan Barber Updated

Just 35 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport, Park City is an easily accessible alpine oasis that has something for everyone: a walkable downtown, picture-perfect mountains, and an exciting food scene. When big events come to town — here’s looking at you, Sundance Film Festival — the celebrity sightings and after-parties are next-level, with a hint of Hollywood glamor taking over historic Main Street every January. Whether you’re looking for a lavish dinner and drinks after shopping and gallery-hopping, or you’re fueling up with brunch before ripping through runs of fresh powder, Park City’s restaurants have you covered.

Updated, January 2022:

After you’ve secured your pass – Park City is skiable through Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass, while Deer Valley is available on the Ikon Pass – and made your way to the Wasatch Mountains, it’s time to plan your route through Park City’s hottest spots, fine dining favorites, and enduring cheap eats. From hot ramen straight out of Tokyo to tacos with a 20-salsa-deep topping bar, here’s where to eat in Utah’s favorite ski town.

Katie Shapiro is a freelance cannabis, style, and travel journalist who lives life at its highest and writes about it from her home base in Aspen. She is a senior contributor for Forbes and columnist for the Aspen Times, with other work appearing in the Denver Post, Modern Luxury, Curbed, Thrillist, and more.

Yuta

Opened in 2017, Auberge Resorts’ Lodge at Blue Sky is a nature-immersed culinary adventure, whether you’re staying at the hotel or can make the 25-minute drive from downtown. With executive chef Jason Franey at the helm of the kitchen’s wood-fired hearth, Yuta embarks on a new direction this winter. The James Beard Award Best Chef nominee and Eleven Madison Park alum creates of-the-moment rotating menus featuring mountain-inspired dishes — with all ingredients sourced locally or grown on-property – like warm carrot soup, bison tartare, and grilled Wasatch Valley wagyu coulotte.

27649 Old Lincoln Hwy, Wanship, UT 84017
(435) 336-6420
A chef plates a dish with tweezers.
Chef Jason Franey.
Yuta

Hana Ramen Bar

Husband-and-wife team CC and Mike Harrison trained under legendary ramen chef Takeshi Koitani in Tokyo, and now they deliver a taste of the Japanese capital in Utah. Don’t let the no-frills space deter you from a soul-warming, noodle-filled bowl of tonkotsu (a three-day labor of love process), bao, fried chicken, and gyoza.

6546 N Landmark Dr D, Park City, UT 84098
(435) 962-9188
A closeup on a bowl of ramen.
Fat Boy ramen at Hana.
Hana Ramen Bar

Vessel Kitchen

The fourth outpost in the area of this fast-casual, counter-service cafe chain is a healthy pit stop between heavier meals. Before adding anything to the menu, the team asks themselves three questions: “Can we make it from scratch? Can we source great ingredients? Do we love it ourselves?” The fresh fare that qualifies includes a steelhead trout plate with sesame miso marinade, poke tuna with spicy sesame couscous, Thai carrots with avocado, and naan tacos. There are mix-and-match proteins and market sides too, as well as kombucha from Salt Lake City-based Mamachari on tap.

1784 Uinta Way # E-1, Park City, UT 84098
(435) 200-8864
A rectangular bowl piles with shredded chicken, vegetables, and cilantro.
Chicken and grains bowl.
Vessel Kitchen

Bartolo's Park City

Husband-and-wife team Alex and Rhia Bartolo opened the doors to this neighborhood trattoria in 2019 and have since served up Italian favorites with a focus on pastas. While the dinner menu impresses with entrees like branzino saltimbocca, Idaho trout, and risotto alla Milanese, brunch and lunch are the best bets. Decadent daytime dishes include a blueberry Dutch baby pancake, beets with tomato and burrata, savory veggie waffle, and chicken parmigiana.

1241 Center Dr #L100, Park City, UT 84098
(435) 604-0608
A round oof burrata topped with pesto, on a bed of beets and tomatoes.
Beets, tomato, and burrata.
Bartolo’s Park City

Hearth and Hill

Situated in Park City’s restaurant row 2.0 (far from Main Street in Kimball Junction), Hearth and Hill attracts locals for an approachable take on contemporary American cuisine. The industrial space is warmed up with big, group-friendly booths and a lively bar where you can create your own Old Fashioned or order signature cocktails like the Pink Sky (gin with Alpine Distilling’s Preserve Liqueur, lemon, cranberry, and mint). Executive chef Jordan Harvey, who worked alongside proprietor Brooks Kirchheimer at the Montage Deer Valley, is known for his eclectic dishes for brunch (Sunday only), lunch, and dinner, with a broad range of dishes including ahi poke, arancini, Korean fried chicken, and steak frites.

1153 Center Dr, Park City, UT 84098
(435) 200-8840
Chopsticks hover over a poke bowl.
Poke bowl.
Hearth and Hill

Chop Shop Park City

Chop Shop was founded in December 2020 by a trio of friends who took inspiration from the traditional European deli experience. As Park City’s first-ever full-service butcher, the meat (and cheese) emporium has become a go-to in town for high-quality and rare cuts. The menu changes daily depending on what’s fresh, but expect charcuterie spreads, pates, and takeaway items, as well as artisan pizzas. Door-to-door delivery is also available for raw meat products.

1177 Center Dr, Park City, UT 84098
(435) 604-0244
Two large hunks of raw steak on a cutting board.
Meat from Chop Shop.
Chop Shop Park City

Dos Olas Cantina

As the area’s newest luxury alpine lodge, the Pendry Park City is a chic upgrade to the base of Canyons Village. Ski in to Dos Olas Cantina, one of the property’s four in-house restaurants, where you can try executive chef Carlos Segura’s robust menu inspired by his roots in Mexico City. Mezcal, tequila, and margaritas are available for imbibing alongside barbacoa nachos, tinga de pollo tacos, cauliflower con mole, and ceviches. And be sure to save room for a churro sandwich for dessert.

2417 W High Mountain Rd, Park City, UT 84098
(435) 513-7198
Chocolate drizzles over a dessert sandwich with churros for buns.
Churro sandwich.
Dos Olas Cantina

Tupelo Park City

Along with Rime Seafood and Steak at the St. Regis Deer Valley (also on this list), chef Matthew Harris has his hands in another longtime favorite down the hill, Tupelo, which last year relocated from Main Street to the space that was formerly Adolph’s Restaurant. Always start with the buttermilk biscuits (ask for an extra side of honey butter) before choosing literally anything on the seasonal menu, which is built from ingredients sourced from farms around the country and Harris’s own backyard garden. This winter’s standouts include Rockhill Creamery cheese fritters with whipped goat cheese and pomegranate pepper jam; roasted Idaho trout with duck fat potatoes, brussel sprouts, smoked bacon, mustard vinaigrette, and shaved black truffles; and mussels from Sue’s Seafood in Kittery, Maine, with white wine, herbs, lemon, garlic, and bread from Red Bicycle Breadworks nearby.

1500 Kearns Blvd, Park City, UT 84060
(435) 292-0888
Freshie’s Lobster Park City

Park City’s landlocked location is no problem for Freshie’s Lobster, which has been doling out piles of crisp crustacean (flown in daily from Maine) salad on New England hot dog buns since 2009. There’s usually a line out the door, thanks to a number of awards, including the World’s Best Lobster Roll at the 2017 Down East Lobster Roll Festival in Portland. Don’t forget to add the brown-butter corn and classic coleslaw on the side.

1897 Prospector Ave, Park City, UT 84060
(435) 631-9861
A closeup on a lobster roll from above.
A lobster roll at Freshie’s.
Freshie’s Lobster Park City

Five5eeds

Named for Australian husband-and-wife owners Andrew and Tiffany Percy’s five children, Five5eeds has you covered with soul-warming coffee (sourced from Down Under, of course) and staples like grain bowls and shakshuka. It’s a big improvement over the standard hotel breakfast, and it won’t leave you feeling too full for a day out on the slopes.

1600 Snow Creek Drive EF, Park City, UT 84060
(435) 901-8242
A closeup on a skillet full of shakshuka with grilled bread.
Shakshuka.
Five5eeds

Twisted Fern

Chef-owner Adam Ross’s impeccable food is a bit under the radar thanks to Twisted Fern’s location in a strip mall, but you’ll come back again and again for starters like garlic sesame crispy chickpeas and Spanish octopus, along with standing mains including shiitake fritters, Joyce Farms half chicken, and Utah elk.

1300 Snow Creek Drive, Suite RS, Park City, UT 84060
(435) 731-8238
Blackened octopus leg on a bed of puree.
Spanish octopus.
Twisted Fern

El Chubasco

Heat-seekers and hangover sufferers, this one’s for you: El Chubasco makes more than 20 varieties of spicy, restorative salsa daily, all perfect for pouring over huge, smothered burritos, chile rellenos, tacos, enchiladas, and more. Don’t miss the other house-made condiments like charred jalapenos, escabeche, mole, and spicy crema.

1890 Bonanza Dr, Park City, UT 84060
(435) 645-9114
From above, a quartet of tacos with sauces.
Tacos at El Chubasco.
El Chubasco

Nosh

Head to this casual Israeli cafe for a quick bite or to pick up an après ski spread to go. Chef-owner Jason Greenberg shares his perfected herbed falafel in pita and bowls, which come with hummus, greens, Israeli salad, pickled slaw, yogurt sauce, and tahini. The matzo ball soup, latkes, and braised chicken rival any bubbe’s.

1890 Bonanza Dr Suite 112, Park City, UT 84060
(435) 800-2086
A bowl of falafel and vegetables covered in tahini drizzles.
A bowl from Nosh.
Nosh

Harvest

Those with vegan or gluten-free preferences will love Harvest, a brightly lit, comfortable cafe serving soups, grain bowls, smoothies, and locally roasted coffee. The all-day menu is heavy on breakfast offerings, but you can opt for the Vietnamese banh mi (which comes as either a salad or sandwich) or chicken laksa for a heartier lunch.

820 Park Ave suite 101, Park City, UT 84060
(435) 604-0463
Slices fruit layered in a bowl.
Acai bowl.
Harvest

High West Distillery & Saloon

An award-winning distillery known for small-batch whiskeys, High West is the hottest spot in Park City. Reservations for dinner are usually a must, but if there’s a wait, you can kill time in the adjacent Saloon drinking killer cocktails like the signature High West Old Fashioned. Or opt for a flight of four whiskey tastings, then tuck into comfort food like elk and bison bolognese, poutine, fondue, and pork schnitzel. A prix fixe experience is available at the neighboring Nelson Cottage.

703 Park Ave, Park City, UT 84060
(435) 649-8300
A bartender creates a ball of flame over a cocktail.
Firing off a cocktail at the High West Saloon.
High West Distillery & Saloon

Handle

Step into the Handle dining room to find natural woods, an open kitchen, and a new American menu heavy on the shared plates. While modern comfort food is ubiquitous across the city, Handle shines with a strong cocktail program and bright items like cauliflower glazed in sweet chile and orange sauce and an olive oil-poached octopus caesar salad.

136 Heber Ave, Park City, UT 84060
(435) 602-1155
Courtesy of Handle

Bangkok Thai On Main

As the first Thai restaurant to land in Park City, Bangkok Thai has been a Main Street institution since 1994. Now under new ownership, chef Wichayanee (“Yanee”) Chayangkura doles out warming winter items while honoring the beloved restaurant’s history. Start with classic appetizers like coconut sesame shrimp, roasted duck with steamed buns, and chicken satay, before moving on to three-flavor sea bass, pineapple fried rice, and pork belly prik king. There’s also an extensive curry and noodle menu to round out your feast.

605 Main St, Park City, UT 84060
(435) 649-8424
A diner holds a noodle in chopsticks above a bowl of food.
Dining at Bangkok Thai.
Bangkok Thai On Main

Yuki Yama Sushi

The sushi pickings are slimmer in Park City than in other ski towns. Yuki Yama, which translates to “snow mountain,” offers the best local option with seamless Japanese hospitality, complete with a covetable table in the private tatami room for up to nine guests. Start with executive chef Kirk Terashima’s crispy tuna tartare and yama-mame (boiled soybean pods sauteed in sesame oil, garlic, togarashi, and cherry preserves), before diving into savory pork ramen, well-composed sushi rolls, and everything else. Don’t be shy and ask for recommendations from the restaurant’s extensive and limited-availability Japanese whisky, sake, and spirits list.

586 Main St, Park City, UT 84060
(435) 649-6293
Slices of sashimi presented on a slate board with sake.
Sashimi at Yuki Yama.
Yuki Yama Sushi

Riverhorse on Main

This sophisticated but unstuffy sanctuary offers big-city style and a welcoming ski town attitude. Sit upstairs at the bar or snag a reservation (way in advance) for the dining room, which boasts brick walls and blown-glass light fixtures. The menu offers a revolving cast of generous mains like macadamia nut-crusted Alaskan halibut and a 20-ounce cowboy rib-eye with scalloped potato, green beans, and blue cheese butter. To feed a group, go for platters from the land (wagyu bites, pork potstickers, Nashville hot quail) or the sea (ahi tartare, poached shrimp, smoked salmon pancake). Can’t score a table? Head to casual sister restaurant Saltbox for grab-and-go wraps, salads, and smoked meats.

540 Main St, Park City, UT 84060
(435) 649-3536
A skewered fried item and a dip presented on a textured plate.
A dish at Riverhorse.
Riverhorse on Main

Firewood

Have a craving for wood-fired meats and cocktails? Head to chef John Murcko’s Main Street restaurant, where eating rillettes, coal-roasted carrots, and lamb shank is only half the fun. The restaurant’s giant wood-fired grill is set behind a dramatic wall of antique windows so you can spy on all of the action in the kitchen.

306 Main St, Park City, UT 84060
(435) 252-9900
Large antique windows line one wall of a dining room providing a look into the kitchen.
Windows into the kitchen at Firewood.
Firewood

Rime Seafood + Steak

As the elegant signature restaurant of the five-star St. Regis Deer Valley, Rime Seafood + Steak presents a classic menu built on sustainably caught seafood and locally sourced meats that arrive every morning. Longtime St. Regis Deer Valley chef Matthew Harris is dedicated to tried-and-true dishes like diver scallops, grilled whole bass, and colossal cuts of beef from Snake River Farms and Niman Ranch. Pair each course with a selection from the restaurant’s award-winning wine cellar, which holds over 10,000 bottles.

2300 Deer Valley Dr E, Park City, UT 84060
(435) 940-5760
A slice of rare steak and a slice of mushroom presented in a green sauce.
Steak at Rime.
Rime Seafood + Steak

