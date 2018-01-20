Just 35 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport, Park City is an easily accessible alpine oasis that has something for everyone: a walkable downtown, picture-perfect mountains, and an exciting food scene. When big events come to town — here’s looking at you, Sundance Film Festival — the celebrity sightings and after-parties are next-level, with a hint of Hollywood glamor taking over historic Main Street every January. Whether you’re looking for a lavish dinner and drinks after shopping and gallery-hopping, or you’re fueling up with brunch before ripping through runs of fresh powder, Park City’s restaurants have you covered.

Updated, January 2022:

After you’ve secured your pass – Park City is skiable through Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass, while Deer Valley is available on the Ikon Pass – and made your way to the Wasatch Mountains, it’s time to plan your route through Park City’s hottest spots, fine dining favorites, and enduring cheap eats. From hot ramen straight out of Tokyo to tacos with a 20-salsa-deep topping bar, here’s where to eat in Utah’s favorite ski town.

Katie Shapiro is a freelance cannabis, style, and travel journalist who lives life at its highest and writes about it from her home base in Aspen. She is a senior contributor for Forbes and columnist for the Aspen Times, with other work appearing in the Denver Post , Modern Luxury , Curbed , Thrillist , and more.