 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 38 Essential Restaurants in Paris

The 25 Essential San Juan Restaurants

The 38 Essential Copenhagen Restaurants

More on Eater See more maps
A closeup on bagels with fillings and pickles on the side.
Bagels at Ottawa Bagelshop.
Liliana Piazza

The 24 Essential Restaurants in Ottawa

Where to find wood-fired sourdough bagels, egg rolls that fueled an NHL rivalry, braised pork belly at the city’s coolest hangout, romantic dinners at an idyllic forest hideaway, and more of Ottawa’s best food

by Joel Balsam, Tim Forster, and Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Bagels at Ottawa Bagelshop.
| Liliana Piazza
by Joel Balsam, Tim Forster, and Eater Staff Updated

At some point Ottawa was slapped with an inaccurate label: “The city that fun forgot.” To be fair, the country’s capital and bureaucratic hub doesn’t call to mind the late-night clubbing you’ll find in Montreal or Toronto. But the city’s food scene cannot be painted with the same rude brush. Hip restaurants serving small plates and natural wine are widespread in both Ottawa and its sister city across the bridge, Gatineau, providing dining experiences as good as anywhere in North America. The bagels are just as good as Montreal’s. And the capital excels in global eats, including some of the best shawarma outside of Lebanon, Vietnamese pho bursting with flavor, and hulking Italian sandwiches. Eating in Ottawa is, in fact, fun.

Joel Balsam is an Ottawa-born freelance journalist and guidebook author. His work has appeared in TIME, National Geographic Travel, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and more.

Read More

Restaurant Les Fougeres

Copy Link

Head just a few minutes north of Gatineau to Chelsea for Les Fougères, arguably the region’s best spot for a romantic evening. The restaurant has been impressing diners since 1993 with delicate French-inspired dishes like veal sweetbread, duck confit, and fresh seafood from nearby waterways. The idyllic, forested setting is special too, with floor-to-ceiling windows in the restaurant that put the birds and trees on display and a curved bar made with rammed earth from the nearby Morrison’s Quarry.

783 Route 105, Chelsea, QC J9B 1P1, Canada
(819) 827-8942
(819) 827-8942

Fraser Cafe

Copy Link

The menu, the name, and even the decor may seem relatively unassuming, but the Fraser brothers (Ross and Simon) are loved in Ottawa. The seasonal food at their restaurant, located on the cusp of fancy Rockcliffe, feels like a microcosm of multicultural Canada: grounded in Ottawa, but with eyes turned to the world. Dinner dishes include Korean fried eggplant, chicken satay slaw, and crab ravioli.

7 Springfield Rd, Ottawa, ON
(613) 749-1444
(613) 749-1444

Shawarma Palace

Copy Link

If you eat one thing in Ottawa, make it a shawarma plate from this legendary Lebanese spot on Rideau. Spits are piled high and wide with copious amounts of spiced chicken and beef, and every plate is a feast of meat, rice, salad, hummus, garlic sauce, potatoes, and pita. Sadly for vegetarians, the falafel isn’t as great. There are other branches around town, but the Rideau location tends to have the freshest ingredients.

464 Rideau St, Ottawa, ON K1N 5Z3, Canada
(613) 789-9533
(613) 789-9533
A plate of chicken shawarma, with other platters of food nearby.
Chicken shawarma.
Galina Afanaseva

Also featured in:

Soif

Copy Link

Owned by award-winning sommelier Véronique Rivest, Soif somehow flies under the radar in Gatineau. Located in a former burger joint over the bridge in Hull, the restaurant boasts a winning, natural-leaning wine list. Food offerings are French with plenty of nods to Canada, like bison tartare and a local Quebec cheese board. Soif also offers private wine-tasting workshops.

88 Montcalm, Hull, QC
(819) 600-7643
(819) 600-7643
A light-filled dining room in the afternoon, with light wood tables and sleek chairs, and maps for decoration on a textured wall.
Inside Soif.
Dominique Binoist

Thali

Copy Link

Award-winning local chef Joe Thottungal’s second venture, after St. Laurent’s beloved Coconut Lagoon, specializes in — you guessed it — South Indian thalis. The contents of each copper platter vary daily depending on what’s in season, but it’s always delightful. A mouth-watering list of curries, vindaloos, biryanis, and soups are also on offer.

136 O'Connor St, Ottawa, ON K2P 2G7, Canada
(613) 594-4545
(613) 594-4545
An airy dining room with huge floor to ceiling windows, long light wood tables, and pendant lights hanging from the high ceiling.
Inside Thali.
Thali

Whalesbone

Copy Link

By virtue of geography, Ottawa isn’t often thought of as a seafood kind of place, but Whalesbone makes the city the envy of every other landlocked locale. The sustainably sourced seafood dishes, cooked with finesse, offer striking textures and flavors, and you’ll leave wondering why Whalesbone doesn’t sell crispy salmon skin as a bagged snack. The Elgin Street location — spacious compared to the tiny Bank Street flagship — ventures into meatier territory, dry-aging steaks in-house. The Kent Street location and Elmdale Oyster House are under the same group.

231 Elgin St, Ottawa, ON
(613) 505-4300
(613) 505-4300
A tostada topped with large pink cubes of fish beneath a blanket of cheese and chopped veg, with a lime wedge alongside.
Seafood tostada at Whalesbone.
Kristeen Lynch

Town / Citizen

Copy Link

Husband-and-wife duo Marc Dorion and Lori Wojcik’s sister restaurants Town and Citizen are really two fine dining restaurants in one; the spaces, around the corner from each other, share a kitchen and menu. In both spots, the couple serve tasty, approachable, European-inspired food with the help of a knowledgeable staff. Hit dishes include seafood bouillabaisse, roast chicken with house-made Boursin, and the show-stopper ricotta-stuffed meatballs, but you really can’t go wrong with anything. The pandemic-era bottle shop inside Town is still going strong, selling hip wines, beers, and spirits.

296 Elgin St, Ottawa, ON
(613) 695-8696
(613) 695-8696
A plate of red sauce-drenched meatballs on a bar by a glass of wine.
Meatballs.
Rémi Thériault

Union Local 613

Copy Link

Approximately nobody thinks of Ottawa as a destination for Southern food — and, yet, here we are. Union Local 613 does fancied-up versions of shrimp and grits, fried chicken, and side ribs. Upstairs, Jabberwocky Supper Club does high-end monthly menus with vegan options, and the Staffroom speakeasy, set behind a bookcase downstairs, is the spot for cocktails on the hush-hush.

315 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON
(613) 231-1010
(613) 231-1010

Arlo Wine & Restaurant

Copy Link

Since it opened in 2020, Arlo on Somerset has been the talk of the town, skyrocketing to become one of Ottawa’s favorite restaurants. Co-owner and sommelier Alex McMahon, who interned at Noma, infuses some of the dogma of the Copenhagen restaurant into Arlo, focusing on fresh, local flavors without pretense. The result is an undeniable success, with terrific seasonal food from chef and co-owner Jamie Stunt and a natural wine list among the city’s best.

340 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON K2P 0J9, Canada
(613) 421-1424
(613) 421-1424
A silver tray of oysters, with a handle that looks like a blue genie’s hand, beside glasses of wine.
Oysters at Arlo.
Rémi Thériault

Rangoon

Copy Link

The only Burmese restaurant in town, Rangoon dishes up spicy, coconut-laden food at reasonable prices from its Chinatown premises. Expect lots of garlic and ginger, as well as a tea leaf salad, coconut shrimp, and deeply flavorful fish noodle soup that set the restaurant apart. Rangoon is a unique experience in a town where Thai food is more common, and also a great option for takeout.

634 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON K1R 5K4, Canada
(613) 680-8821
(613) 680-8821
A restaurant interior with tables set for lunch with menus and sun-filled windows in the back.
Inside Rangoon.
Ngun Tial

Moo Shu Ice Cream & Kitchen

Copy Link

Though the shop specializes in dairy-based ice cream, Moo Shu on Bank Street has gained a following in Ottawa for its tasty and extravagant vegan options too, as well as its commitment to using farm-fresh ingredients. There’s toasted oak and black olive ganache for the dairy eaters, and for dairy-averse customers, lychee-rose and raspberry swirl. Bubble waffle cones come out on weekends, and savory snacks are available, including frozen vegan dumplings and everything bagel hot dogs.

477 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K2P 1Z2, Canada
(613) 565-1524
(613) 565-1524
Hands hold four brightly colored ice cream cones in front of a street on a clear day.
Strawberry, Korean banana milk, Ramune soda, and strawberry Pocky ice cream flavors.
Moo Shu Ice Cream

New Pho Bo Ga La

Copy Link

Walk along the strip of Somerset between Booth and Bronson, and you’ll see plenty of signs for pho. Family-run New Pho Bo Ga La (not to be confused with Pho Bo Ga L.A) is always a solid choice among the options. Flavorful and filling bowls of noodle soup dominate the menu, with options like bún bò huế and Thai tom kha alongside an array of pho options, alongside various plated dishes over rice or vermicelli. The restaurant is open Ottawa-late, so 11 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends.

763 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON K1R 6R1, Canada
(613) 233-2222
(613) 233-2222
A plate of ribs and other meats with salad.
A mixed plate of proteins at New Pho Bo Ga La.
Dennis La

Corner Peach

Copy Link

In a former South Asian grocery with exposed brick, Corner peach is a restaurant and corner store selling craft brews and locally roasted coffee; it’s also about as hip as dining in Ottawa gets. Co-owners and co-chefs Caroline Murphy (formerly at Edgar) and Emma Campbell (Supply and Demand and Oz Kafe) dish up comfort food on small vintage plates reminiscent of your grandmother’s kitchen. The menu changes regularly, but expect options like French onion soup, fried Brussels sprouts, and braised pork belly.

802 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON K1R 7J9, Canada
(613) 302-6829
(613) 302-6829
A bar room with checkerboard tile floors, bright blue stools, an exposed brick wall, and pendant orb lights.
Inside Corner Peach.
Caroline Murphy

Torta Boyz

Copy Link

What started as a Preston Street food truck serving no-nonsense tortas has become a must-try restaurant in Chinatown. Along with sandwiches, look for the fries, loaded with sloppy sauces, pickled onions, and toppings like barbacoa, tinga, or cauliflower. While the food can certainly be eaten quickly, stick around for a mezcal margarita with jamaica (hibiscus).

60A Lebreton St N, Ottawa, ON K1R 7H4, Canada
A chef squirts sauce onto an already heaping open sandwich.
A torta in the making.
Shane Cay

The Green Door Restaurant & Bakery

Copy Link

First opened back in 1988, the Green Door has been serving vegetarian, vegan, organic, and gluten-free food since well before it was cool. Options like cheddar and broccoli quiche, spanakopita, and red lentil patties are always made from scratch and laid out in a self-serve buffet. The dessert selection is especially popular, with an array of tasty cakes, pies, and cheesecakes, as well as gluten free and vegan options, all available for preorder.

198 Main St, Ottawa, ON K1S 1C6, Canada
(613) 234-9597
(613) 234-9597
A plate full of vegetables beside a buffet of additional dishes.
Items from the buffet.
The Green Door Restaurant

More in Maps

Di Rienzo

Copy Link

If only every grocery store had a sandwich counter like Di Rienzo’s. This neighborhood institution claims to offer “the best sandwiches in Ottawa” and probably deserves that title. The key is simplicity: No-nonsense Italian subs with mortadella, prosciutto, and more are slightly Canadianized (see: Havarti as one cheese of choice), and dished up at low, low prices, with a limited number of hot and more extravagant options. Younger, “creative” sandwich slingers nearby stuff bread with Doritos or pierogies, but they can’t call themselves a classic like Di Rienzo’s.

111 Beech St, Ottawa, ON
(613) 729-4037
(613) 729-4037
A storefront with Italian flag colors and the name Di Rienzo.
Outside Di Rienzo.
Mario Castiglione

Ottawa Bagelshop and Deli

Copy Link

Ottawa isn’t lacking for Montreal-style bagels thanks to Bagelshop. Since 1984, the shop has been turning out sesame seed-coated, rink-shaped dough, boiled in honey water, and finished in a wood oven. The bagels are similar to options at St-Viateur Bagel in Montreal, where the shop got its recipe, though Bagelshop does claim to offer the only wood-fired sourdough bagel in Canada, as well as tasty sandwiches and babka.

1321 Wellington St. W, Ottawa, ON K1Y 3B2, Canada
(613) 722-8753
(613) 722-8753
A closeup on bagels with fillings and pickles on the side.
Bagels at Ottawa Bagelshop.
Liliana Piazza

Heartbreakers Pizza

Copy Link

Opened days before the first pandemic lockdowns hit, Heartbreakers has become an Ottawa mainstay for funky pizza flavors and natural wine. Toppings include quality local ingredients in combinations that would confuse any Italian nonna, with pies featuring chermoula, hot honey, pea and tarragon cream, or halal lamb. Order some garlic dipping sauce on the side, and try the wings, which are rubbed in honey, chile, mint, and basil.

465 Parkdale Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 1H5, Canada
(613) 724-1144
(613) 724-1144
Diners dig into two pizzas with toppings.
Pies at Heartbreakers.
Julia Scott

Supply and Demand

Copy Link

Husband-and-wife team Steve and Jennifer Wall have a sharp eye for flavor, and they prioritize it over whatever is monetarily hip. The fresh and airy Westboro restaurant has an ever-changing menu that combines fresh-made pasta, raw bar dishes, and exceptionally well-treated meat. The place is always busy, so definitely make a reservation if you can.

1335 Wellington St, Ottawa, ON
(613) 680-2949
(613) 680-2949
A bar exterior at night.
Outside Supply and Demand.
Christian Lalonde

Chesterfield's Gastro Diner

Copy Link

As comfortable as the couch it’s named after, this “not-so-greasy spoon” diner does brunch worth lining up for. Classic options like eggs Benedict and waffles are available, but they come with some added flair. Fun mains include the air-fried chicken on challah Benny or Cinnamon Toast Crunch French toast, while sides feature cauliflower poutine and loaded avocados.

1433 Wellington St. W #111, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2X2, Canada
(613) 680-8990
(613) 680-8990

Sherwood Supermarket

Copy Link

Sherwood doesn’t look like much more than a corner store, but its no-fuss sandwiches have captivated the neighborhood for three decades. The most popular is the pulled chicken sandwich with bacon and avocado on egg bread, but the shop also features options like smoked meat, crab, turkey bacon, and other fillings — all for a very reasonable $9 or less.

111 Sherwood Dr, Ottawa, ON K1Y 3V1, Canada
(613) 729-6011
(613) 729-6011
A sandwich filled with meat and vegetables, sliced in half to show its contents.
A sandwich from Sherwood.
Stephanie Foden

The Belmont

Copy Link

This teeny-tiny Old Ottawa South restaurant might have a quaint pub vibe, but the cuisine is more elevated than you might expect from the interior. The full English breakfast (called a Full Belmont) is made with quality local ingredients, while the dinner menu spans the globe, from scallop ceviche to patatas bravas to the famous Trini doubles.

1169 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7, Canada
(613) 979-3663
(613) 979-3663
A plate of ceviche topped with slices of radish and microgreens, along with a pile of chips, and a glass of wine.
Bay scallop ceviche.
Adrian Vezina

Golden Palace Restaurant

Copy Link

When the Senators played the Montreal Canadiens in the 2013 NHL playoffs, then-mayor Jim Watson bet a plate of Golden Palace egg rolls on his team (and won). It’s just one sign that Ottawa’s quintessential dish has got to be the egg rolls from this Chinese restaurant, which has been in business since 1960. A concoction of pork and veggies is stuffed into a golden-brown fried wrapper blackened at the tips, and it’s especially great dunked in hot mustard or delicious plum sauce. While the rest of the menu is just okay, people come from far and wide for these egg rolls.

2195 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K2B 7E8, Canada
(613) 820-8444
(613) 820-8444
A tray of mini egg rolls surrounding a deep orange sauce in a dipping bowl.
The famous egg rolls.
Golden Palace

Semsem

Copy Link

Run by a Palestinian family, this low-key South Keys spot churns out some of the best baked goods in town, like tangy za’atar-dusted breads and squeaky halloumi man’oushe flatbreads. For those with heftier appetites, there are bigger, spice-laden plates centered around chickpeas and fava beans. Takeout and delivery are available.

2430 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 0T7, Canada
(613) 733-5736
(613) 733-5736
A bowl of fatteh topped with herbs, pomegranate seeds, and slivered nuts.
Fatteh at Semsem.
Galina Afanaseva

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Restaurant Les Fougeres

783 Route 105, Chelsea, QC J9B 1P1, Canada

Head just a few minutes north of Gatineau to Chelsea for Les Fougères, arguably the region’s best spot for a romantic evening. The restaurant has been impressing diners since 1993 with delicate French-inspired dishes like veal sweetbread, duck confit, and fresh seafood from nearby waterways. The idyllic, forested setting is special too, with floor-to-ceiling windows in the restaurant that put the birds and trees on display and a curved bar made with rammed earth from the nearby Morrison’s Quarry.

783 Route 105, Chelsea, QC J9B 1P1, Canada
(819) 827-8942
(819) 827-8942

Fraser Cafe

7 Springfield Rd, Ottawa, ON

The menu, the name, and even the decor may seem relatively unassuming, but the Fraser brothers (Ross and Simon) are loved in Ottawa. The seasonal food at their restaurant, located on the cusp of fancy Rockcliffe, feels like a microcosm of multicultural Canada: grounded in Ottawa, but with eyes turned to the world. Dinner dishes include Korean fried eggplant, chicken satay slaw, and crab ravioli.

7 Springfield Rd, Ottawa, ON
(613) 749-1444
(613) 749-1444

Shawarma Palace

464 Rideau St, Ottawa, ON K1N 5Z3, Canada

If you eat one thing in Ottawa, make it a shawarma plate from this legendary Lebanese spot on Rideau. Spits are piled high and wide with copious amounts of spiced chicken and beef, and every plate is a feast of meat, rice, salad, hummus, garlic sauce, potatoes, and pita. Sadly for vegetarians, the falafel isn’t as great. There are other branches around town, but the Rideau location tends to have the freshest ingredients.

464 Rideau St, Ottawa, ON K1N 5Z3, Canada
(613) 789-9533
(613) 789-9533
A plate of chicken shawarma, with other platters of food nearby.
Chicken shawarma.
Galina Afanaseva

Soif

88 Montcalm, Hull, QC

Owned by award-winning sommelier Véronique Rivest, Soif somehow flies under the radar in Gatineau. Located in a former burger joint over the bridge in Hull, the restaurant boasts a winning, natural-leaning wine list. Food offerings are French with plenty of nods to Canada, like bison tartare and a local Quebec cheese board. Soif also offers private wine-tasting workshops.

88 Montcalm, Hull, QC
(819) 600-7643
(819) 600-7643
A light-filled dining room in the afternoon, with light wood tables and sleek chairs, and maps for decoration on a textured wall.
Inside Soif.
Dominique Binoist

Thali

136 O'Connor St, Ottawa, ON K2P 2G7, Canada

Award-winning local chef Joe Thottungal’s second venture, after St. Laurent’s beloved Coconut Lagoon, specializes in — you guessed it — South Indian thalis. The contents of each copper platter vary daily depending on what’s in season, but it’s always delightful. A mouth-watering list of curries, vindaloos, biryanis, and soups are also on offer.

136 O'Connor St, Ottawa, ON K2P 2G7, Canada
(613) 594-4545
(613) 594-4545
An airy dining room with huge floor to ceiling windows, long light wood tables, and pendant lights hanging from the high ceiling.
Inside Thali.
Thali

Whalesbone

231 Elgin St, Ottawa, ON

By virtue of geography, Ottawa isn’t often thought of as a seafood kind of place, but Whalesbone makes the city the envy of every other landlocked locale. The sustainably sourced seafood dishes, cooked with finesse, offer striking textures and flavors, and you’ll leave wondering why Whalesbone doesn’t sell crispy salmon skin as a bagged snack. The Elgin Street location — spacious compared to the tiny Bank Street flagship — ventures into meatier territory, dry-aging steaks in-house. The Kent Street location and Elmdale Oyster House are under the same group.

231 Elgin St, Ottawa, ON
(613) 505-4300
(613) 505-4300
A tostada topped with large pink cubes of fish beneath a blanket of cheese and chopped veg, with a lime wedge alongside.
Seafood tostada at Whalesbone.
Kristeen Lynch

Town / Citizen

296 Elgin St, Ottawa, ON

Husband-and-wife duo Marc Dorion and Lori Wojcik’s sister restaurants Town and Citizen are really two fine dining restaurants in one; the spaces, around the corner from each other, share a kitchen and menu. In both spots, the couple serve tasty, approachable, European-inspired food with the help of a knowledgeable staff. Hit dishes include seafood bouillabaisse, roast chicken with house-made Boursin, and the show-stopper ricotta-stuffed meatballs, but you really can’t go wrong with anything. The pandemic-era bottle shop inside Town is still going strong, selling hip wines, beers, and spirits.

296 Elgin St, Ottawa, ON
(613) 695-8696
(613) 695-8696
A plate of red sauce-drenched meatballs on a bar by a glass of wine.
Meatballs.
Rémi Thériault

Union Local 613

315 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON

Approximately nobody thinks of Ottawa as a destination for Southern food — and, yet, here we are. Union Local 613 does fancied-up versions of shrimp and grits, fried chicken, and side ribs. Upstairs, Jabberwocky Supper Club does high-end monthly menus with vegan options, and the Staffroom speakeasy, set behind a bookcase downstairs, is the spot for cocktails on the hush-hush.

315 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON
(613) 231-1010
(613) 231-1010

Arlo Wine & Restaurant

340 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON K2P 0J9, Canada

Since it opened in 2020, Arlo on Somerset has been the talk of the town, skyrocketing to become one of Ottawa’s favorite restaurants. Co-owner and sommelier Alex McMahon, who interned at Noma, infuses some of the dogma of the Copenhagen restaurant into Arlo, focusing on fresh, local flavors without pretense. The result is an undeniable success, with terrific seasonal food from chef and co-owner Jamie Stunt and a natural wine list among the city’s best.

340 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON K2P 0J9, Canada
(613) 421-1424
(613) 421-1424
A silver tray of oysters, with a handle that looks like a blue genie’s hand, beside glasses of wine.
Oysters at Arlo.
Rémi Thériault

Rangoon

634 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON K1R 5K4, Canada

The only Burmese restaurant in town, Rangoon dishes up spicy, coconut-laden food at reasonable prices from its Chinatown premises. Expect lots of garlic and ginger, as well as a tea leaf salad, coconut shrimp, and deeply flavorful fish noodle soup that set the restaurant apart. Rangoon is a unique experience in a town where Thai food is more common, and also a great option for takeout.

634 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON K1R 5K4, Canada
(613) 680-8821
(613) 680-8821
A restaurant interior with tables set for lunch with menus and sun-filled windows in the back.
Inside Rangoon.
Ngun Tial

Moo Shu Ice Cream & Kitchen

477 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K2P 1Z2, Canada

Though the shop specializes in dairy-based ice cream, Moo Shu on Bank Street has gained a following in Ottawa for its tasty and extravagant vegan options too, as well as its commitment to using farm-fresh ingredients. There’s toasted oak and black olive ganache for the dairy eaters, and for dairy-averse customers, lychee-rose and raspberry swirl. Bubble waffle cones come out on weekends, and savory snacks are available, including frozen vegan dumplings and everything bagel hot dogs.

477 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K2P 1Z2, Canada
(613) 565-1524
(613) 565-1524
Hands hold four brightly colored ice cream cones in front of a street on a clear day.
Strawberry, Korean banana milk, Ramune soda, and strawberry Pocky ice cream flavors.
Moo Shu Ice Cream

New Pho Bo Ga La

763 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON K1R 6R1, Canada

Walk along the strip of Somerset between Booth and Bronson, and you’ll see plenty of signs for pho. Family-run New Pho Bo Ga La (not to be confused with Pho Bo Ga L.A) is always a solid choice among the options. Flavorful and filling bowls of noodle soup dominate the menu, with options like bún bò huế and Thai tom kha alongside an array of pho options, alongside various plated dishes over rice or vermicelli. The restaurant is open Ottawa-late, so 11 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends.

763 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON K1R 6R1, Canada
(613) 233-2222
(613) 233-2222
A plate of ribs and other meats with salad.
A mixed plate of proteins at New Pho Bo Ga La.
Dennis La

Corner Peach

802 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON K1R 7J9, Canada

In a former South Asian grocery with exposed brick, Corner peach is a restaurant and corner store selling craft brews and locally roasted coffee; it’s also about as hip as dining in Ottawa gets. Co-owners and co-chefs Caroline Murphy (formerly at Edgar) and Emma Campbell (Supply and Demand and Oz Kafe) dish up comfort food on small vintage plates reminiscent of your grandmother’s kitchen. The menu changes regularly, but expect options like French onion soup, fried Brussels sprouts, and braised pork belly.

802 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON K1R 7J9, Canada
(613) 302-6829
(613) 302-6829
A bar room with checkerboard tile floors, bright blue stools, an exposed brick wall, and pendant orb lights.
Inside Corner Peach.
Caroline Murphy

Torta Boyz

60A Lebreton St N, Ottawa, ON K1R 7H4, Canada

What started as a Preston Street food truck serving no-nonsense tortas has become a must-try restaurant in Chinatown. Along with sandwiches, look for the fries, loaded with sloppy sauces, pickled onions, and toppings like barbacoa, tinga, or cauliflower. While the food can certainly be eaten quickly, stick around for a mezcal margarita with jamaica (hibiscus).

60A Lebreton St N, Ottawa, ON K1R 7H4, Canada
A chef squirts sauce onto an already heaping open sandwich.
A torta in the making.
Shane Cay

The Green Door Restaurant & Bakery

198 Main St, Ottawa, ON K1S 1C6, Canada

First opened back in 1988, the Green Door has been serving vegetarian, vegan, organic, and gluten-free food since well before it was cool. Options like cheddar and broccoli quiche, spanakopita, and red lentil patties are always made from scratch and laid out in a self-serve buffet. The dessert selection is especially popular, with an array of tasty cakes, pies, and cheesecakes, as well as gluten free and vegan options, all available for preorder.

198 Main St, Ottawa, ON K1S 1C6, Canada
(613) 234-9597
(613) 234-9597
A plate full of vegetables beside a buffet of additional dishes.
Items from the buffet.
The Green Door Restaurant

Related Maps

Di Rienzo

111 Beech St, Ottawa, ON

If only every grocery store had a sandwich counter like Di Rienzo’s. This neighborhood institution claims to offer “the best sandwiches in Ottawa” and probably deserves that title. The key is simplicity: No-nonsense Italian subs with mortadella, prosciutto, and more are slightly Canadianized (see: Havarti as one cheese of choice), and dished up at low, low prices, with a limited number of hot and more extravagant options. Younger, “creative” sandwich slingers nearby stuff bread with Doritos or pierogies, but they can’t call themselves a classic like Di Rienzo’s.

111 Beech St, Ottawa, ON
(613) 729-4037
(613) 729-4037
A storefront with Italian flag colors and the name Di Rienzo.
Outside Di Rienzo.
Mario Castiglione

Ottawa Bagelshop and Deli

1321 Wellington St. W, Ottawa, ON K1Y 3B2, Canada

Ottawa isn’t lacking for Montreal-style bagels thanks to Bagelshop. Since 1984, the shop has been turning out sesame seed-coated, rink-shaped dough, boiled in honey water, and finished in a wood oven. The bagels are similar to options at St-Viateur Bagel in Montreal, where the shop got its recipe, though Bagelshop does claim to offer the only wood-fired sourdough bagel in Canada, as well as tasty sandwiches and babka.

1321 Wellington St. W, Ottawa, ON K1Y 3B2, Canada
(613) 722-8753
(613) 722-8753
A closeup on bagels with fillings and pickles on the side.
Bagels at Ottawa Bagelshop.
Liliana Piazza

Heartbreakers Pizza

465 Parkdale Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 1H5, Canada

Opened days before the first pandemic lockdowns hit, Heartbreakers has become an Ottawa mainstay for funky pizza flavors and natural wine. Toppings include quality local ingredients in combinations that would confuse any Italian nonna, with pies featuring chermoula, hot honey, pea and tarragon cream, or halal lamb. Order some garlic dipping sauce on the side, and try the wings, which are rubbed in honey, chile, mint, and basil.

465 Parkdale Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 1H5, Canada
(613) 724-1144
(613) 724-1144
Diners dig into two pizzas with toppings.
Pies at Heartbreakers.
Julia Scott

Supply and Demand

1335 Wellington St, Ottawa, ON

Husband-and-wife team Steve and Jennifer Wall have a sharp eye for flavor, and they prioritize it over whatever is monetarily hip. The fresh and airy Westboro restaurant has an ever-changing menu that combines fresh-made pasta, raw bar dishes, and exceptionally well-treated meat. The place is always busy, so definitely make a reservation if you can.

1335 Wellington St, Ottawa, ON
(613) 680-2949
(613) 680-2949
A bar exterior at night.
Outside Supply and Demand.
Christian Lalonde

Chesterfield's Gastro Diner

1433 Wellington St. W #111, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2X2, Canada

As comfortable as the couch it’s named after, this “not-so-greasy spoon” diner does brunch worth lining up for. Classic options like eggs Benedict and waffles are available, but they come with some added flair. Fun mains include the air-fried chicken on challah Benny or Cinnamon Toast Crunch French toast, while sides feature cauliflower poutine and loaded avocados.

1433 Wellington St. W #111, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2X2, Canada
(613) 680-8990
(613) 680-8990

Sherwood Supermarket

111 Sherwood Dr, Ottawa, ON K1Y 3V1, Canada

Sherwood doesn’t look like much more than a corner store, but its no-fuss sandwiches have captivated the neighborhood for three decades. The most popular is the pulled chicken sandwich with bacon and avocado on egg bread, but the shop also features options like smoked meat, crab, turkey bacon, and other fillings — all for a very reasonable $9 or less.

111 Sherwood Dr, Ottawa, ON K1Y 3V1, Canada
(613) 729-6011
(613) 729-6011
A sandwich filled with meat and vegetables, sliced in half to show its contents.
A sandwich from Sherwood.
Stephanie Foden

The Belmont

1169 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7, Canada

This teeny-tiny Old Ottawa South restaurant might have a quaint pub vibe, but the cuisine is more elevated than you might expect from the interior. The full English breakfast (called a Full Belmont) is made with quality local ingredients, while the dinner menu spans the globe, from scallop ceviche to patatas bravas to the famous Trini doubles.

1169 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7, Canada
(613) 979-3663
(613) 979-3663
A plate of ceviche topped with slices of radish and microgreens, along with a pile of chips, and a glass of wine.
Bay scallop ceviche.
Adrian Vezina

Golden Palace Restaurant

2195 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K2B 7E8, Canada

When the Senators played the Montreal Canadiens in the 2013 NHL playoffs, then-mayor Jim Watson bet a plate of Golden Palace egg rolls on his team (and won). It’s just one sign that Ottawa’s quintessential dish has got to be the egg rolls from this Chinese restaurant, which has been in business since 1960. A concoction of pork and veggies is stuffed into a golden-brown fried wrapper blackened at the tips, and it’s especially great dunked in hot mustard or delicious plum sauce. While the rest of the menu is just okay, people come from far and wide for these egg rolls.

2195 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K2B 7E8, Canada
(613) 820-8444
(613) 820-8444