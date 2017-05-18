Where to find wood-fired sourdough bagels, egg rolls that fueled an NHL rivalry, braised pork belly at the city’s coolest hangout, romantic dinners at an idyllic forest hideaway, and more of Ottawa’s best food

At some point Ottawa was slapped with an inaccurate label: “The city that fun forgot.” To be fair, the country’s capital and bureaucratic hub doesn’t call to mind the late-night clubbing you’ll find in Montreal or Toronto. But the city’s food scene cannot be painted with the same rude brush. Hip restaurants serving small plates and natural wine are widespread in both Ottawa and its sister city across the bridge, Gatineau, providing dining experiences as good as anywhere in North America. The bagels are just as good as Montreal’s. And the capital excels in global eats, including some of the best shawarma outside of Lebanon, Vietnamese pho bursting with flavor, and hulking Italian sandwiches. Eating in Ottawa is, in fact, fun.