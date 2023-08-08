 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 16 Essential Restaurants in Hilo, Hawai‘i

The 17 Best Places to Eat in State College, Home of Penn State

The 30 Essential Restaurants in the Pioneer Valley, Home of the Five College Consortium

More on Eater See more maps
A shop exterior, with a large hanging sign for donuts, another for coffee, lettering indicating the name of the shop on the facade, and an illustrated sign of an anthropomorphized animal boy in a chef’s toque pushing a giant donut.
Outside Buckeye Donuts.
Buckeye Donuts

The 16 Essential Restaurants Near Ohio State University

Classic restaurants like the Original Pancake House, OSU watering holes like Varsity Club and Out-R-Inn, places to celebrate school spirit like Buckeye Donuts, and more

by Angela Lee
View as Map
Outside Buckeye Donuts.
| Buckeye Donuts
by Angela Lee

Oh come, let’s sing Ohio’s praise. The eats and drinks to the Buckeye Nation we raise.

For many, Ohio State is home to the scarlet and gray, where fans converge on Ohio Stadium, aka the great ‘Shoe, to pay homage on football Saturdays. But for alumni, the Ohio State University will always also be the place where we held a weekly vigil waiting for drinks at Out-R-Inn, stood shoulder to shoulder dancing on sticky floors at Midway, and sat on aged, carpeted dorm room floors eating slices straight out of an Adriatico’s pizza box. The years of success of an OSU graduate can be attributed not only to professors, Sloopy, and Woody Hayes, but to all the laughter, sweat, and tears shared at the bars and restaurants surrounding the campus proper. The hallowed dining halls of campus do their part, but local food and drink businesses deserve their own recognition, as they continue to serve the OSU community, local residents, and visitors.

Angela Lee is a writer and photographer. She graduated from the Ohio State University as a nursing major, but she has a passion for food, storytelling, and searching for her next culinary adventure. Her work has been featured in Edible Columbus, Bon Appétit, and 614 Magazine.

Read More

Cazuela’s Mexicana Cantina

Copy Link

Taco Tuesday is the ideal time to visit Cazuela’s, though a craving for margaritas and tacos on a Thursday is a good reason to visit as well. Located in the middle of a row of two-story houses, the restaurant appears in many ways like the home of a good friend. Take a seat inside and find comfort with a giant chalice filled with your favorite margarita, or find a spot out on the patio and wait for the string lights overhead to pop on; either way, it’s an excellent ending to a long day.

2321 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202
(614) 884-0755
(614) 884-0755

Hudson 29 Kitchen + Drink

Copy Link

A new American restaurant complete with leather booths and soft ambient lighting, Hudson 29 is the ideal place for a celebration, whether you’re a student who just aced a big exam or a professor who finished grading it. The kitchen takes broad cues from the Hudson River Valley (home to the Culinary Institute of America) and Napa to create a crowd-pleasing menu with items like ahi tuna tartare, slow-roasted prime rib, pan-seared scallops, and wood-grilled salmon. Reserve the private dining room for up to eight of your friends, and luxuriate in the moody ambience.

1600 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington, OH 43221
(614) 487-0622
(614) 487-0622
Diners at tables beneath a collection of midcentury pendant lights.
Inside Hudson 29.
Hudson 29 Kitchen + Drink

Brassica

Copy Link

Brassica has become a staple for Ohio State students looking to escape campus for a quick trip to the Mediterranean. The chill counter-service spot offers options like brisket, roasted cauliflower, baba ghanoush, and fresh falafel. Meals come in the form of sandwiches (made with fresh pita), salad, or loaded hummus bowls. Go for the salad and affix it with all the available toppings, including the roasted red pepper sauce and zhug, to try the full array at once.

1442 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington, OH 43221
(614) 929-9997
(614) 929-9997
A close-up on a pita sandwich overflowing with roasted tomatoes, cauliflower, and falafel.
A sandwich at Brassica.
Brassica

Fukuryu Ramen

Copy Link

Launched in partnership with a ramen chain from southern Japan, Fukuryu is the first of its name to grace American soil. Owner Jeff Tsao, an OSU grad who also attended the Culinary Institute of America, opened the first location in Australia in 2014 before bringing the restaurant to Columbus. It’s worth trying the signature tonkatsu ramen (made with pork bone broth) and shoyu ramen (Tokyo-style made with chicken and fish broth), but Fukuryu also sells an assortment of Japanese delicacies and drinks. Look out for the Red Dragon Japanese Fried Chicken, which is tossed in a spicy red sauce, served on its own or in a sandwich with a fried egg, Kewpie mayo, and unagi sauce.

1600 W Lane Ave #160, Upper Arlington, OH 43221
(614) 929-5910
(614) 929-5910
A closeup on a bowl of ramen, with squiggly noodles in a deep red broth, with egg, sesame seeds, and other fixings.
Ramen at Fukuryu.
Angela Lee

Varsity Club Restaurant & Bar

Copy Link

For generations, the Varsity Club has stood as OSU’s go-to watering hole. Located only a short 500 yards from the legendary Shoe, the iconic sports bar has helped carry the history of the Buckeyes since the days of Woody Hayes. Originally established in 1959, the business has maintained its character through the years, with its redbrick exterior, wood paneling, and upright wooden booths. An atmosphere of easy friendship over the scarlet and gray still pervades the place, and it’s a popular option for pregaming before kickoff.

278 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 299-6269
(614) 299-6269

The Original Pancake House

Copy Link

No visit to OSU is complete without a stop at the Original Pancake House, a classic local restaurant that channels a comfy diner or a weekend at grandma’s place. The warm and delightfully fluffy pancakes are topped with a light whipped butter and come in flavors ranging from savory (potato pancakes) to sweet (strawberry) to indulgent (the Buckeye pancake arrives filled and topped with peanut butter and chocolate chips). Aside from the eponymous pancakes, OPH serves a savory chorizo eggs Benedict, cherry Kijafa crepes (made with fruit simmered in Kijafa liqueur), Belgian waffles, and a western omelet.

1633 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington, OH 43221
(614) 695-6810
(614) 695-6810

Also featured in:

Piada Italian Street Food

Copy Link

There are countless Chipotle-style, pick-your-own-adventure restaurants in Columbus, but few are as satisfying as Piada, which applies the formula to Italian food with a range of customizable piadas (street wraps), salads, and pastas. The massive, freshly made piadas are rightly popular, somehow incorporating helpings of saucy pasta along with protein (calamari, steak), toppings (artichokes, bruschetta tomatoes), and sauces (fra diavolo, basil pesto). Add a pepperoni piada stick on the side, or go for a sweet Honduran chocolate brownie at the end.

1315 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 754-1702
(614) 754-1702

Also featured in:

Out-R-Inn

Copy Link

Not a weekend goes by without a full house at Out-R-Inn. Located conveniently just off High Street, this local dive bar is the place to be before, during, and most definitely after a Buckeye game. The drinks on offer aren’t especially noteworthy, but the bar has witnessed years of fan celebrations and commiserations. Peer at the walls and ceilings, and see if you can spot a familiar signature scrawled there, from the blurry night before or maybe several years prior. If the exposed brick, neon beer signs, and graffiti-covered walls could talk, they’d have stories to tell about plenty of OSU grads.

20 Frambes Ave, Columbus, OH 43201

Buckeye Donuts

Copy Link

As a 24-hour establishment, Buckeye Donuts has been a source of sustenance for students during breakfast, second breakfast, elevenses, luncheon, dinner, supper, and of course, midnight snack since 1969. But don’t let the name fool you; the shop serves more than sweets. Beyond the classic cake doughnut or Long John and coffee combo, there are gyros and fries to satisfy anyone looking for a heartier meal.

1998 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 291-3923
(614) 291-3923
A shop exterior, with a large hanging sign for donuts, another for coffee, lettering indicating the name of the shop on the facade, and an illustrated sign of an anthropomorphized animal boy in a chef’s toque pushing a giant donut.
Outside Buckeye Donuts.
Buckeye Donuts

Also featured in:

Apollo's Greek Kitchen

Copy Link

Apollo’s is a popular option for lunch, but a night on the town is never complete without a quick stop for the restaurant’s fresh gyros and a side of crispy fries. Ascend the stairs inside, and feel the instant need for a fluffy warm pita topped with savory lamb and tzatziki. Cool, laid-back, and completely satisfying, Apollo’s is worth the visit.

1758 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 294-4006
(614) 294-4006

Midway

Copy Link

Dancing, cheering, socializing — Midway is a frequent site for all kinds of spontaneous fun. Located on High Street, the clubby bar is often packed with Buckeyes looking to start off the weekend right. Wait for the lights to go down and the neons to go up; that’s your cue to hit the dance floor as the DJ in the corner spins song after song. If the weekend scene feels a little too frenetic, visit midweek for drinks specials, like Midway Madness: $1 wells and $1 bombs. You can even book a party to share the fun and beats with a crowd of friends.

1728 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 817-6997
(614) 817-6997
Two hands cheers with small milk jugs labelled Midway Milk containing red and green drinks.
The colorful concoction known as Midway Milk.
Midway

Hang Over Easy

Copy Link

Hang Over Easy is a staple for OSU students, passed down from class to class of Buckeyes. Large garage doors, a wall-size chalkboard, and vintage posters splashed across subway-tiled walls give the space a lot of character, while the names of dishes — Sloppy Seconds, Frog Eyes, Whole Lotta Goodness — keep the mood light. Find your own favorite item, and share it with the next generation.

1646 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 586-0070
(614) 586-0070
A knife slices into a fried egg releasing gooey yolk, on top of a breakfast dish.
Cutting into brunch at Hang Over Easy.
Hang Over Easy

Adriatico's New York Style Pizza

Copy Link

OSU students rarely go a month without a bite of pizza from Adriatico’s at a class event, party, or the Oval. The restaurant has something for all kinds of pizza lovers, with various crusts ranging from thin to thick. Gather a crew and order the massive Buckeye pie, an impressive 18-by-24-inch, thick-crust, rectangular pizza cut in squares. Every cheese pull is worthy of a social media feed.

1618 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 421-2300
(614) 421-2300

Shake No Eight

Copy Link

In the immortal words of Kelis, the milkshakes truly do bring everyone to the yard — and doors — of this ice cream parlor. Bigger is certainly better when it comes to the shakes made at Shake No Eight. Get yourself a full 16 ounces in flavors like Ohio Blackout, Cotton Candy, Brewed Awakening, and S’mores.

1537 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 429-3600
(614) 429-3600

Alqueria

Copy Link

Tucked outside the hustle and bustle of campus, Alqueria conjures a rustic farmhouse kitchen, turning out impressive farm-to-table fare. Start with a trio of spiced lion’s mane, trumpet, and maitake mushrooms with sourdough toast, before digging into entrees like braised beef short ribs and crispy braised pork shank. Alqueria is a hidden gem.

247 King Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 824-5579
(614) 824-5579

More in Maps

Stauf’s Coffee

Copy Link

During midterms each semester, church is in session at Staufs, as students religiously file in to caffeinate with their favorite coffees and teas while studying. Since the cafe chain converted an old church into a dining space in 2019, it has become a sanctuary for students. The stained glass windows and the vaulted ceilings create the ideal setting for writing term papers, catching up with friends, and reading a good book. Order an iced Buckeye latte, an almond latte, or a classic pour over.

1334 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 928-3993
(614) 928-3993

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Cazuela’s Mexicana Cantina

2321 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202

Taco Tuesday is the ideal time to visit Cazuela’s, though a craving for margaritas and tacos on a Thursday is a good reason to visit as well. Located in the middle of a row of two-story houses, the restaurant appears in many ways like the home of a good friend. Take a seat inside and find comfort with a giant chalice filled with your favorite margarita, or find a spot out on the patio and wait for the string lights overhead to pop on; either way, it’s an excellent ending to a long day.

2321 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202
(614) 884-0755
(614) 884-0755

Hudson 29 Kitchen + Drink

1600 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

A new American restaurant complete with leather booths and soft ambient lighting, Hudson 29 is the ideal place for a celebration, whether you’re a student who just aced a big exam or a professor who finished grading it. The kitchen takes broad cues from the Hudson River Valley (home to the Culinary Institute of America) and Napa to create a crowd-pleasing menu with items like ahi tuna tartare, slow-roasted prime rib, pan-seared scallops, and wood-grilled salmon. Reserve the private dining room for up to eight of your friends, and luxuriate in the moody ambience.

1600 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington, OH 43221
(614) 487-0622
(614) 487-0622
Diners at tables beneath a collection of midcentury pendant lights.
Inside Hudson 29.
Hudson 29 Kitchen + Drink

Brassica

1442 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Brassica has become a staple for Ohio State students looking to escape campus for a quick trip to the Mediterranean. The chill counter-service spot offers options like brisket, roasted cauliflower, baba ghanoush, and fresh falafel. Meals come in the form of sandwiches (made with fresh pita), salad, or loaded hummus bowls. Go for the salad and affix it with all the available toppings, including the roasted red pepper sauce and zhug, to try the full array at once.

1442 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington, OH 43221
(614) 929-9997
(614) 929-9997
A close-up on a pita sandwich overflowing with roasted tomatoes, cauliflower, and falafel.
A sandwich at Brassica.
Brassica

Fukuryu Ramen

1600 W Lane Ave #160, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Launched in partnership with a ramen chain from southern Japan, Fukuryu is the first of its name to grace American soil. Owner Jeff Tsao, an OSU grad who also attended the Culinary Institute of America, opened the first location in Australia in 2014 before bringing the restaurant to Columbus. It’s worth trying the signature tonkatsu ramen (made with pork bone broth) and shoyu ramen (Tokyo-style made with chicken and fish broth), but Fukuryu also sells an assortment of Japanese delicacies and drinks. Look out for the Red Dragon Japanese Fried Chicken, which is tossed in a spicy red sauce, served on its own or in a sandwich with a fried egg, Kewpie mayo, and unagi sauce.

1600 W Lane Ave #160, Upper Arlington, OH 43221
(614) 929-5910
(614) 929-5910
A closeup on a bowl of ramen, with squiggly noodles in a deep red broth, with egg, sesame seeds, and other fixings.
Ramen at Fukuryu.
Angela Lee

Varsity Club Restaurant & Bar

278 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43201

For generations, the Varsity Club has stood as OSU’s go-to watering hole. Located only a short 500 yards from the legendary Shoe, the iconic sports bar has helped carry the history of the Buckeyes since the days of Woody Hayes. Originally established in 1959, the business has maintained its character through the years, with its redbrick exterior, wood paneling, and upright wooden booths. An atmosphere of easy friendship over the scarlet and gray still pervades the place, and it’s a popular option for pregaming before kickoff.

278 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 299-6269
(614) 299-6269

The Original Pancake House

1633 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

No visit to OSU is complete without a stop at the Original Pancake House, a classic local restaurant that channels a comfy diner or a weekend at grandma’s place. The warm and delightfully fluffy pancakes are topped with a light whipped butter and come in flavors ranging from savory (potato pancakes) to sweet (strawberry) to indulgent (the Buckeye pancake arrives filled and topped with peanut butter and chocolate chips). Aside from the eponymous pancakes, OPH serves a savory chorizo eggs Benedict, cherry Kijafa crepes (made with fruit simmered in Kijafa liqueur), Belgian waffles, and a western omelet.

1633 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington, OH 43221
(614) 695-6810
(614) 695-6810

Piada Italian Street Food

1315 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221

There are countless Chipotle-style, pick-your-own-adventure restaurants in Columbus, but few are as satisfying as Piada, which applies the formula to Italian food with a range of customizable piadas (street wraps), salads, and pastas. The massive, freshly made piadas are rightly popular, somehow incorporating helpings of saucy pasta along with protein (calamari, steak), toppings (artichokes, bruschetta tomatoes), and sauces (fra diavolo, basil pesto). Add a pepperoni piada stick on the side, or go for a sweet Honduran chocolate brownie at the end.

1315 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 754-1702
(614) 754-1702

Out-R-Inn

20 Frambes Ave, Columbus, OH 43201

Not a weekend goes by without a full house at Out-R-Inn. Located conveniently just off High Street, this local dive bar is the place to be before, during, and most definitely after a Buckeye game. The drinks on offer aren’t especially noteworthy, but the bar has witnessed years of fan celebrations and commiserations. Peer at the walls and ceilings, and see if you can spot a familiar signature scrawled there, from the blurry night before or maybe several years prior. If the exposed brick, neon beer signs, and graffiti-covered walls could talk, they’d have stories to tell about plenty of OSU grads.

20 Frambes Ave, Columbus, OH 43201

Buckeye Donuts

1998 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201

As a 24-hour establishment, Buckeye Donuts has been a source of sustenance for students during breakfast, second breakfast, elevenses, luncheon, dinner, supper, and of course, midnight snack since 1969. But don’t let the name fool you; the shop serves more than sweets. Beyond the classic cake doughnut or Long John and coffee combo, there are gyros and fries to satisfy anyone looking for a heartier meal.

1998 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 291-3923
(614) 291-3923
A shop exterior, with a large hanging sign for donuts, another for coffee, lettering indicating the name of the shop on the facade, and an illustrated sign of an anthropomorphized animal boy in a chef’s toque pushing a giant donut.
Outside Buckeye Donuts.
Buckeye Donuts

Apollo's Greek Kitchen

1758 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201

Apollo’s is a popular option for lunch, but a night on the town is never complete without a quick stop for the restaurant’s fresh gyros and a side of crispy fries. Ascend the stairs inside, and feel the instant need for a fluffy warm pita topped with savory lamb and tzatziki. Cool, laid-back, and completely satisfying, Apollo’s is worth the visit.

1758 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 294-4006
(614) 294-4006

Midway

1728 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201

Dancing, cheering, socializing — Midway is a frequent site for all kinds of spontaneous fun. Located on High Street, the clubby bar is often packed with Buckeyes looking to start off the weekend right. Wait for the lights to go down and the neons to go up; that’s your cue to hit the dance floor as the DJ in the corner spins song after song. If the weekend scene feels a little too frenetic, visit midweek for drinks specials, like Midway Madness: $1 wells and $1 bombs. You can even book a party to share the fun and beats with a crowd of friends.

1728 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 817-6997
(614) 817-6997
Two hands cheers with small milk jugs labelled Midway Milk containing red and green drinks.
The colorful concoction known as Midway Milk.
Midway

Hang Over Easy

1646 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43201

Hang Over Easy is a staple for OSU students, passed down from class to class of Buckeyes. Large garage doors, a wall-size chalkboard, and vintage posters splashed across subway-tiled walls give the space a lot of character, while the names of dishes — Sloppy Seconds, Frog Eyes, Whole Lotta Goodness — keep the mood light. Find your own favorite item, and share it with the next generation.

1646 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 586-0070
(614) 586-0070
A knife slices into a fried egg releasing gooey yolk, on top of a breakfast dish.
Cutting into brunch at Hang Over Easy.
Hang Over Easy

Adriatico's New York Style Pizza

1618 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43201

OSU students rarely go a month without a bite of pizza from Adriatico’s at a class event, party, or the Oval. The restaurant has something for all kinds of pizza lovers, with various crusts ranging from thin to thick. Gather a crew and order the massive Buckeye pie, an impressive 18-by-24-inch, thick-crust, rectangular pizza cut in squares. Every cheese pull is worthy of a social media feed.

1618 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 421-2300
(614) 421-2300

Shake No Eight

1537 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201

In the immortal words of Kelis, the milkshakes truly do bring everyone to the yard — and doors — of this ice cream parlor. Bigger is certainly better when it comes to the shakes made at Shake No Eight. Get yourself a full 16 ounces in flavors like Ohio Blackout, Cotton Candy, Brewed Awakening, and S’mores.

1537 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 429-3600
(614) 429-3600

Alqueria

247 King Ave, Columbus, OH 43201

Tucked outside the hustle and bustle of campus, Alqueria conjures a rustic farmhouse kitchen, turning out impressive farm-to-table fare. Start with a trio of spiced lion’s mane, trumpet, and maitake mushrooms with sourdough toast, before digging into entrees like braised beef short ribs and crispy braised pork shank. Alqueria is a hidden gem.

247 King Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 824-5579
(614) 824-5579

Related Maps

Stauf’s Coffee

1334 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43201

During midterms each semester, church is in session at Staufs, as students religiously file in to caffeinate with their favorite coffees and teas while studying. Since the cafe chain converted an old church into a dining space in 2019, it has become a sanctuary for students. The stained glass windows and the vaulted ceilings create the ideal setting for writing term papers, catching up with friends, and reading a good book. Order an iced Buckeye latte, an almond latte, or a classic pour over.

1334 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 928-3993
(614) 928-3993

Related Maps