Oh come, let’s sing Ohio’s praise. The eats and drinks to the Buckeye Nation we raise.

For many, Ohio State is home to the scarlet and gray, where fans converge on Ohio Stadium, aka the great ‘Shoe, to pay homage on football Saturdays. But for alumni, the Ohio State University will always also be the place where we held a weekly vigil waiting for drinks at Out-R-Inn, stood shoulder to shoulder dancing on sticky floors at Midway, and sat on aged, carpeted dorm room floors eating slices straight out of an Adriatico’s pizza box. The years of success of an OSU graduate can be attributed not only to professors, Sloopy, and Woody Hayes, but to all the laughter, sweat, and tears shared at the bars and restaurants surrounding the campus proper. The hallowed dining halls of campus do their part, but local food and drink businesses deserve their own recognition, as they continue to serve the OSU community, local residents, and visitors.