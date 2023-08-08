New Haven calls to mind Yale University and apizza, but the diverse Connecticut city can’t be reduced to these two icons. After all, Yalies are not the only ones who contribute to New Haven’s youthful energy; students from Gateway College, Southern Connecticut State University, University of New Haven, and Quinnipiac University fill restaurants and bars too. And pizza is not the only food worth eating in this vibrant city, which features excellent bakeries, distinctive neighborhoods like East Rock, and restaurants that double as architectural artifacts or community hubs.

Located squarely between New York and Boston on the country’s fastest train line, the Elm City is a crossroads for travelers, locals, students, faculty, and curious diners passing through the Northeast Corridor. All that foot traffic fuels an expansive restaurant industry, though some of the best meals lie beyond the buzzing heart of downtown and the limits of university shuttle systems. Hop on a CT Transit bus when you don’t feel like walking or biking the fairly compact, relatively flat landscape — but whatever you do, be sure to experience all of the nostalgic institutions and modern innovators who make New Haven’s dining scene special.