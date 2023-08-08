 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 16 Essential Restaurants in Hilo, Hawai‘i

The 17 Best Places to Eat in State College, Home of Penn State

The 30 Essential Restaurants in the Pioneer Valley, Home of the Five College Consortium

More on Eater See more maps
A small, red-brick building with bright red door and shutters and the name Louis’ Lunch above the small shingled roof. f11photo/Shutterstock

13 Essential New Haven Restaurants

Where to find quintessential apizza, fresh Italian pasta, a trendy spot for oysters and cocktails, Mexican street food with local beer, and classic hamburgers and falafel

by Stasia Brewczynski
View as Map
by Stasia Brewczynski
f11photo/Shutterstock

New Haven calls to mind Yale University and apizza, but the diverse Connecticut city can’t be reduced to these two icons. After all, Yalies are not the only ones who contribute to New Haven’s youthful energy; students from Gateway College, Southern Connecticut State University, University of New Haven, and Quinnipiac University fill restaurants and bars too. And pizza is not the only food worth eating in this vibrant city, which features excellent bakeries, distinctive neighborhoods like East Rock, and restaurants that double as architectural artifacts or community hubs.

Located squarely between New York and Boston on the country’s fastest train line, the Elm City is a crossroads for travelers, locals, students, faculty, and curious diners passing through the Northeast Corridor. All that foot traffic fuels an expansive restaurant industry, though some of the best meals lie beyond the buzzing heart of downtown and the limits of university shuttle systems. Hop on a CT Transit bus when you don’t feel like walking or biking the fairly compact, relatively flat landscape — but whatever you do, be sure to experience all of the nostalgic institutions and modern innovators who make New Haven’s dining scene special.

Stasia Brewczynski is a New England-based writer with a particular interest in the relationship between food businesses and the communities they are a part of.

Read More

Camacho Garage

Copy Link

Westville is one of New Haven’s quietest suburban neighborhoods, but chef Arturo Franco-Camacho — also known for City Point waterfront favorite Shell and Bones — has turned a former gas station into a daily destination for contemporary Mexican street food and nightlife, proving there’s an appetite for more action in the area. Take a seat at the emerald-tiled center bar or sit on the large, semi-enclosed terrace for a view of the Central Patio, a section of street reclaimed from cars to make room for arts markets and free dance classes from neighboring Alisa’s House of Salsa. Alisa Bowens-Mercado, who owns the dance studio, is also Connecticut’s first Black woman brewery owner; pair her refreshing Rhythm Brewing lager or a pisco sour with Franco-Camacho’s braised lamb barbacoa flautas or some quesadillas featuring wild mushrooms and huitlacoche.

36 Fountain St, New Haven, CT 06515
(203) 691-1969
(203) 691-1969
Two large croquetas on little beds of sauce, topped with more sauce and herb sprigs.
Croquetas.
Camacho Garage

Dope N Delicious

Copy Link

A block off the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail, between art center NXTHVN and the Q House community center on the corner of Dixwell and Henry, chef DeAri Allick cooks lamb chops with smashed potatoes and crispy steak-and-cheese egg rolls served with DND sauce, his seafood-based, umami-rich signature. An anti-violence advocate and community organizer, Allick runs his casual restaurant down the street from Hillhouse High, where he played basketball as a teen. Dope N Delicious serves as a gathering spot where neighbors enjoy multiple meals a day and events draw exuberant crowds.

300 Dixwell Ave, New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 691-6463
(203) 691-6463

Fair Haven Oyster Company

Copy Link

After capturing New Haven’s affection with East Rock’s new American charmer Tavern on State and the city’s only whole-animal butcher shop Provisions on State, chef Emily Mingrone has made Northeast seafood the star of her latest venture. Whether you’re peering out of the portholes in Fair Haven Oyster Co.’s trendy midcentury modern dining room or sitting on the deck overlooking the Quinnipiac River, focus on small plates — like Maine scallop crudo or roasted littleneck clams with gochujang butter — paired with cocktails like the Diamondback Smash, a blend of shiso-infused bourbon, cognac, yellow Chartreuse, vermouth, and lemon. And of course order a round of East Coast oysters for the table, served with Zab’s Hot Sauce and nori mignonette.

307 Front St, New Haven, CT 06513
(203) 745-5741
(203) 745-5741
A plate of whole grilled sardines drizzled with orange sauce, parsley, and garlic.
Grilled sardines with nardello pepper conserva.
Winter Caplanson

L'Orcio

Copy Link

Housed in a historic Queen Anne Victorian-style building on State Street, L’Orcio stands out amid New Haven’s notable Italian food scene and the popular East Rock neighborhood with its Florentine flavors, fresh pasta, and an expansive, secluded garden patio. Order antipasti like pan-fried stuffed sardines, followed by luscious casarecce con funghi featuring three types of mushrooms and a creamy tomato sauce, before checking out events at nearby community collective Never Ending Books or the Bradley Street Bicycle Co-op.

806 State St, New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 777-6670
(203) 777-6670

Also featured in:

Sherkaan

Copy Link

Duck down a pedestrian-only path off the bustling Broadway Triangle, which hasn’t yet given way entirely to chain stores thanks to indie shops like Neville Wisdom and Grey Matter Books, to find Sherkaan’s colorful dining room and ample patio amid Eero Saarinen’s midcentury Yale architecture. This place is a hip highlight of New Haven’s strong Indian food scene, serving dishes like goat biryani and chickpea chole bhature inspired by Central and South Indian street foods. The drinks are also playful yet poised, from shareable punch bowls to complex mocktails; try a nimbu pani with lime cordial, black salt, lime juice, masala soda, and mint before catching a show at Toad’s Place.

65 Broadway, New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 405-5808
(203) 405-5808

Mamoun's Falafel

Copy Link

An iconic stop from lunch through late night, Mamoun’s started out in Greenwich Village in 1971 before the Chater family opened a New Haven outpost on Howe Street in 1977. Located halfway between popular watering holes like Three Sheets and Rudy’s Bar, the petite restaurant has glowed up with a significant patio out back in the former parking lot. Obviously the falafel — crispy on the outside, moist and bright green inside — deserves your attention, but don’t sleep on the kebab, shawarma, fava bean ful medames, and eggplant makdous either.

85 Howe St, New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8444
(203) 562-8444

Hachiroku Shokudo & Sake Bar

Copy Link

Orange Street’s brick-walled Hachiroku — Japanese for “86,” a nod to the restaurant code for running out of a menu item or cutting off a patron — opened quietly in spring 2022 but quickly became a poorly kept secret. This sake bar and shokudo, or casual dining room, attracts industry workers and aficionados. Try chef Yutaka Murai’s sweet and savory miso-cured black cod, roasted rose duck breast, and pickled mountain yam alongside curated flights of Japanese whisky or sake, plus desserts from Hen & Heifer. Or check out Hachiroku at East Rock, the 14-seat, BYOB location on State Street, which focuses on hand rolls and small plates.

261 Orange St, New Haven, CT 06510
(203) 691-7984
(203) 691-7984

Union League Cafe

Copy Link

Roger Sherman, a Founding Father and New Haven’s first mayor, once lived at this historic site across from Yale’s Old Campus; the current building, designed in the 19th century by local architect Richard Williams in the Beaux-Arts style, has housed a private social club, an opera house, and a theater. Since 1977, French-inspired brasserie Union League Cafe has lived here, becoming a go-to for celebratory occasions like graduation and parents’ weekend. Embrace the luxe vibe and start with duck confit or escargots, followed by butter-poached lobster or oxtail ravioli. Save room for pastry chef Teila Chappel’s desserts, like mon coeur, a bittersweet chocolate mousse with cherry compote, cherry coulis, and a cocoa biscuit.

1032 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06510
(203) 562-4299
(203) 562-4299
A red pastry filled with light pink cream and dotted with dark accents.
Save room for dessert at Union League Cafe.
Union League Cafe

Anchor Spa

Copy Link

In various forms, the Anchor Spa has been a Connecticut institution since 1939. Across from the Shubert Theatre, steps from College Street Music Hall, and around the bend from Yale Repertory Theatre, it had aged into a well-loved, sometimes raucous dive known for its blue facade and diverse cross section of guests. It shuttered in 2015, but less than a year later, Yale alum Karl Franz Williams — who also owns Harlem cocktail lounge 67 Orange Street — gave it a vibrant new life with fantastic cocktails and food to match. Sink into one of the round booths framed by collegiate wood shelving and order the Yale Beets Harvard, a bold yet balanced cocktail featuring two types of rum, beet syrup, orange acid, and molasses bitters, or a mule with house-made Uncle Waithley’s Scotch bonnet ginger beer. For food, try the goat curry, the shrimp and garlic fry bread sandwich, or a generous plate of plantain chips.

272 College St, New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 821-7065
(203) 821-7065
Pieces of fried chicken on a plate with an open paper bag and dipping sauce.
Bag of fried chicken.
Anchor Spa

Louis' Lunch

Copy Link

Louis’ Lunch may or may not have invented the hamburger — it’s a claim that has been both certified by the Library of Congress and invalidated by evidence. Either way, the fact is the patties at this tiny brick-walled restaurant are ground fresh and cooked to order in vertical cast-iron grills dating to the late 1800s. Don’t ask for ketchup; burgers come on white toast with your choice of cheese spread, grilled onion, and fresh tomato. You can eat your burger with potato salad or a local Foxon Park birch beer in a small wooden booth etched with decades of graffiti, or consume it as originally intended: on the go.

261 Crown St, New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-5507
(203) 562-5507
A small, red-brick building with bright red door and shutters and the name Louis’ Lunch above the small shingled roof.
Outside the historic Louis’ Lunch.
f11photo/Shutterstock

Mecha Noodle Bar

Copy Link

A small but growing Connecticut-based chain, Mecha is an energetic setting for snacking on roasted mushroom dumplings and grilled edamame with garlic confit and slurping Asian staples like ramen and pho. The downtown hot spot also keeps things lively with playful cocktails like the Lotus Flower Bomb Sangria with plum wine and shochu as well as a cachaça-spiked, mango lassi-inspired bubble tea.

201 Crown St, New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 691-9671
(203) 691-9671

Also featured in:

Sally's Apizza

Copy Link

New Haven takes apizza, as the famous Neapolitan-inspired style is called locally, very seriously, and yes, you should sample it all — from pizzeria/brewpub/nightclub Bar’s mashed potato bacon pie to the Big Green Truck’s New Haven-adjacent-style wood-fired pizza on wheels. When visitors are in town, however, you need to school them in Charcoal Fingers 101, so take them to Sally’s. Sit with a Nebco SeaHag IPA in the narrow, memorabilia-filled dining room to watch the famous coal-fired oven at work. The platonic ideal order at Sally’s consists of two pizzas: one red (half tomato pie, half pepperoni) and one white (half potato rosemary, half clam).

237 Wooster St, New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-5271
(203) 624-5271

Sandra's Next Generation

Copy Link

Chef Sandra Harris Pittman takes after her mother — Alabama-born chef Mary Harris, namesake of Mama Mary’s on Whalley Avenue — when it comes to making memorable soul food. Visit Sandra’s Next Generation in the Hill neighborhood, down the street from Yale New Haven Hospital, for a taste of oxtail empanadas and a church plate piled with crisp and juicy fried chicken, collard greens, Carribean rice, black-eyed peas, and fried okra. Sandra’s eliminated indoor dining during the pandemic but offers outdoor seating, including covered picnic tables.

636 Congress Ave, New Haven, CT 06519
(203) 787-4123
(203) 787-4123

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Camacho Garage

36 Fountain St, New Haven, CT 06515

Westville is one of New Haven’s quietest suburban neighborhoods, but chef Arturo Franco-Camacho — also known for City Point waterfront favorite Shell and Bones — has turned a former gas station into a daily destination for contemporary Mexican street food and nightlife, proving there’s an appetite for more action in the area. Take a seat at the emerald-tiled center bar or sit on the large, semi-enclosed terrace for a view of the Central Patio, a section of street reclaimed from cars to make room for arts markets and free dance classes from neighboring Alisa’s House of Salsa. Alisa Bowens-Mercado, who owns the dance studio, is also Connecticut’s first Black woman brewery owner; pair her refreshing Rhythm Brewing lager or a pisco sour with Franco-Camacho’s braised lamb barbacoa flautas or some quesadillas featuring wild mushrooms and huitlacoche.

36 Fountain St, New Haven, CT 06515
(203) 691-1969
(203) 691-1969
Two large croquetas on little beds of sauce, topped with more sauce and herb sprigs.
Croquetas.
Camacho Garage

Dope N Delicious

300 Dixwell Ave, New Haven, CT 06511

A block off the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail, between art center NXTHVN and the Q House community center on the corner of Dixwell and Henry, chef DeAri Allick cooks lamb chops with smashed potatoes and crispy steak-and-cheese egg rolls served with DND sauce, his seafood-based, umami-rich signature. An anti-violence advocate and community organizer, Allick runs his casual restaurant down the street from Hillhouse High, where he played basketball as a teen. Dope N Delicious serves as a gathering spot where neighbors enjoy multiple meals a day and events draw exuberant crowds.

300 Dixwell Ave, New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 691-6463
(203) 691-6463

Fair Haven Oyster Company

307 Front St, New Haven, CT 06513

After capturing New Haven’s affection with East Rock’s new American charmer Tavern on State and the city’s only whole-animal butcher shop Provisions on State, chef Emily Mingrone has made Northeast seafood the star of her latest venture. Whether you’re peering out of the portholes in Fair Haven Oyster Co.’s trendy midcentury modern dining room or sitting on the deck overlooking the Quinnipiac River, focus on small plates — like Maine scallop crudo or roasted littleneck clams with gochujang butter — paired with cocktails like the Diamondback Smash, a blend of shiso-infused bourbon, cognac, yellow Chartreuse, vermouth, and lemon. And of course order a round of East Coast oysters for the table, served with Zab’s Hot Sauce and nori mignonette.

307 Front St, New Haven, CT 06513
(203) 745-5741
(203) 745-5741
A plate of whole grilled sardines drizzled with orange sauce, parsley, and garlic.
Grilled sardines with nardello pepper conserva.
Winter Caplanson

L'Orcio

806 State St, New Haven, CT 06511

Housed in a historic Queen Anne Victorian-style building on State Street, L’Orcio stands out amid New Haven’s notable Italian food scene and the popular East Rock neighborhood with its Florentine flavors, fresh pasta, and an expansive, secluded garden patio. Order antipasti like pan-fried stuffed sardines, followed by luscious casarecce con funghi featuring three types of mushrooms and a creamy tomato sauce, before checking out events at nearby community collective Never Ending Books or the Bradley Street Bicycle Co-op.

806 State St, New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 777-6670
(203) 777-6670

Sherkaan

65 Broadway, New Haven, CT 06511

Duck down a pedestrian-only path off the bustling Broadway Triangle, which hasn’t yet given way entirely to chain stores thanks to indie shops like Neville Wisdom and Grey Matter Books, to find Sherkaan’s colorful dining room and ample patio amid Eero Saarinen’s midcentury Yale architecture. This place is a hip highlight of New Haven’s strong Indian food scene, serving dishes like goat biryani and chickpea chole bhature inspired by Central and South Indian street foods. The drinks are also playful yet poised, from shareable punch bowls to complex mocktails; try a nimbu pani with lime cordial, black salt, lime juice, masala soda, and mint before catching a show at Toad’s Place.

65 Broadway, New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 405-5808
(203) 405-5808

Mamoun's Falafel

85 Howe St, New Haven, CT 06511

An iconic stop from lunch through late night, Mamoun’s started out in Greenwich Village in 1971 before the Chater family opened a New Haven outpost on Howe Street in 1977. Located halfway between popular watering holes like Three Sheets and Rudy’s Bar, the petite restaurant has glowed up with a significant patio out back in the former parking lot. Obviously the falafel — crispy on the outside, moist and bright green inside — deserves your attention, but don’t sleep on the kebab, shawarma, fava bean ful medames, and eggplant makdous either.

85 Howe St, New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8444
(203) 562-8444

Hachiroku Shokudo & Sake Bar

261 Orange St, New Haven, CT 06510

Orange Street’s brick-walled Hachiroku — Japanese for “86,” a nod to the restaurant code for running out of a menu item or cutting off a patron — opened quietly in spring 2022 but quickly became a poorly kept secret. This sake bar and shokudo, or casual dining room, attracts industry workers and aficionados. Try chef Yutaka Murai’s sweet and savory miso-cured black cod, roasted rose duck breast, and pickled mountain yam alongside curated flights of Japanese whisky or sake, plus desserts from Hen & Heifer. Or check out Hachiroku at East Rock, the 14-seat, BYOB location on State Street, which focuses on hand rolls and small plates.

261 Orange St, New Haven, CT 06510
(203) 691-7984
(203) 691-7984

Union League Cafe

1032 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06510

Roger Sherman, a Founding Father and New Haven’s first mayor, once lived at this historic site across from Yale’s Old Campus; the current building, designed in the 19th century by local architect Richard Williams in the Beaux-Arts style, has housed a private social club, an opera house, and a theater. Since 1977, French-inspired brasserie Union League Cafe has lived here, becoming a go-to for celebratory occasions like graduation and parents’ weekend. Embrace the luxe vibe and start with duck confit or escargots, followed by butter-poached lobster or oxtail ravioli. Save room for pastry chef Teila Chappel’s desserts, like mon coeur, a bittersweet chocolate mousse with cherry compote, cherry coulis, and a cocoa biscuit.

1032 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06510
(203) 562-4299
(203) 562-4299
A red pastry filled with light pink cream and dotted with dark accents.
Save room for dessert at Union League Cafe.
Union League Cafe

Anchor Spa

272 College St, New Haven, CT 06511

In various forms, the Anchor Spa has been a Connecticut institution since 1939. Across from the Shubert Theatre, steps from College Street Music Hall, and around the bend from Yale Repertory Theatre, it had aged into a well-loved, sometimes raucous dive known for its blue facade and diverse cross section of guests. It shuttered in 2015, but less than a year later, Yale alum Karl Franz Williams — who also owns Harlem cocktail lounge 67 Orange Street — gave it a vibrant new life with fantastic cocktails and food to match. Sink into one of the round booths framed by collegiate wood shelving and order the Yale Beets Harvard, a bold yet balanced cocktail featuring two types of rum, beet syrup, orange acid, and molasses bitters, or a mule with house-made Uncle Waithley’s Scotch bonnet ginger beer. For food, try the goat curry, the shrimp and garlic fry bread sandwich, or a generous plate of plantain chips.

272 College St, New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 821-7065
(203) 821-7065
Pieces of fried chicken on a plate with an open paper bag and dipping sauce.
Bag of fried chicken.
Anchor Spa

Louis' Lunch

261 Crown St, New Haven, CT 06511

Louis’ Lunch may or may not have invented the hamburger — it’s a claim that has been both certified by the Library of Congress and invalidated by evidence. Either way, the fact is the patties at this tiny brick-walled restaurant are ground fresh and cooked to order in vertical cast-iron grills dating to the late 1800s. Don’t ask for ketchup; burgers come on white toast with your choice of cheese spread, grilled onion, and fresh tomato. You can eat your burger with potato salad or a local Foxon Park birch beer in a small wooden booth etched with decades of graffiti, or consume it as originally intended: on the go.

261 Crown St, New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-5507
(203) 562-5507
A small, red-brick building with bright red door and shutters and the name Louis’ Lunch above the small shingled roof.
Outside the historic Louis’ Lunch.
f11photo/Shutterstock

Mecha Noodle Bar

201 Crown St, New Haven, CT 06511

A small but growing Connecticut-based chain, Mecha is an energetic setting for snacking on roasted mushroom dumplings and grilled edamame with garlic confit and slurping Asian staples like ramen and pho. The downtown hot spot also keeps things lively with playful cocktails like the Lotus Flower Bomb Sangria with plum wine and shochu as well as a cachaça-spiked, mango lassi-inspired bubble tea.

201 Crown St, New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 691-9671
(203) 691-9671

Sally's Apizza

237 Wooster St, New Haven, CT 06511

New Haven takes apizza, as the famous Neapolitan-inspired style is called locally, very seriously, and yes, you should sample it all — from pizzeria/brewpub/nightclub Bar’s mashed potato bacon pie to the Big Green Truck’s New Haven-adjacent-style wood-fired pizza on wheels. When visitors are in town, however, you need to school them in Charcoal Fingers 101, so take them to Sally’s. Sit with a Nebco SeaHag IPA in the narrow, memorabilia-filled dining room to watch the famous coal-fired oven at work. The platonic ideal order at Sally’s consists of two pizzas: one red (half tomato pie, half pepperoni) and one white (half potato rosemary, half clam).

237 Wooster St, New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-5271
(203) 624-5271

Sandra's Next Generation

636 Congress Ave, New Haven, CT 06519

Chef Sandra Harris Pittman takes after her mother — Alabama-born chef Mary Harris, namesake of Mama Mary’s on Whalley Avenue — when it comes to making memorable soul food. Visit Sandra’s Next Generation in the Hill neighborhood, down the street from Yale New Haven Hospital, for a taste of oxtail empanadas and a church plate piled with crisp and juicy fried chicken, collard greens, Carribean rice, black-eyed peas, and fried okra. Sandra’s eliminated indoor dining during the pandemic but offers outdoor seating, including covered picnic tables.

636 Congress Ave, New Haven, CT 06519
(203) 787-4123
(203) 787-4123

Related Maps