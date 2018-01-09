A tasting menu at a Syrian stalwart, poutine at a casse-croûte (Quebec-style diner), an ’80s bistro serving steak frites late into the night, spicy pork collar and natural wines at a buzzy Thai spot, and more of Montreal’s best meals

“Where should I eat?” The Eater 38 hopes to answer that age-old question. This curated list offers a glimpse into Montreal’s thrilling food scene, home to an offbeat blend of poutine and pikliz. You’ll find Italian, Jewish, Vietnamese, and Haitian spots, and, of course, meaty French-leaning restaurants too. Together this ragtag bunch help make this city a standout place to eat. Spanning cuisines, neighbourhoods, and price points, this guide is our shortlist of Montreal’s must-try spots, reflecting the new openings driving conversation, the trends playing out across dining tables, and the generational icons holding down their communities.

We update this list quarterly to make sure it reflects the ever-changing Montreal dining scene.