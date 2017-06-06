 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A chef works nearby a grill where meats cook.
The grill at El Palenque.
rhfletcher/Shutterstock

The 23 Essential Montevideo Restaurants

Where to find a quintessential parrilla for steak with house-made chimichurri and flan, prawns and clams from Uruguay’s picturesque coastline, and more great meals in Montevideo

by Marcela Baruch and Nell McShane Wulfhart Updated
The grill at El Palenque.
| rhfletcher/Shutterstock
by Marcela Baruch and Nell McShane Wulfhart Updated

Many visitors come to Uruguay to slow down. The country is most famous for its white sand beaches where you can lie by the Atlantic, legal marijuana if the sand and sun don’t quite relax you enough, and a food culture that centers on nap-inducing meats. Life is calm here, which makes it a perfect family destination. It’s often said that global culture changes come to Uruguay about 20 years late.

The capital, Montevideo, is a bit of a different story. The relaxed, family-oriented vibe is there in residential neighborhoods such as Carrasco, Punta Gorda, Parque Rodó, or Palermo, where it’s still common to find children playing on the sidewalk during the day. But the center of the city is far livelier, especially the constantly expanding culinary scene. A miles-long river path offers access to the coolest neighborhoods, making it easy to explore the coastal metropolis. Classic restaurants such as García, El Palenque, or Café Misterio share space with contemporary operations like De Morondanga and República. Even among the art deco and midcentury modern architecture of the Old City, you’ll find plenty of trendy cafes and new restaurants taking up residence in historic buildings.

This is a meat-eating country, and there are more parrillas (steakhouses) than any other type of restaurant. Cuts from the entire cow, from guts to tail, are cooked over wood fires, very close to the flame, in keeping with centuries of tradition. However, in the last decade, a new generation has begun to change the culinary scene. The trendiest spots focus on small plates, or raciones, while sourdough bakeries and restaurants focusing on vegetables and fish are becoming more popular each day. When in doubt, find yourself a chivito, the king of late-night, post-bar food, which Anthony Bourdain described as “the apex of the sandwich making arts.”

Based in Montevideo, Uruguay, Marcela Baruch is a journalist, food critic, and sommelier. She contributes to a variety of international publications, is the co-author of three books, and can be found blogging at PeregrinaGourmet.com.

El Palenque

The landmark Mercado del Puerto was born in 1868 as a marketplace, but over the years it slowly became almost entirely filled with competing parrillas. One of them, El Palenque, has been a benchmark of service and quality in Montevideo for more than 60 years. The standout parrilla was founded by Don Emilio Portela, and today it’s run by his children and grandchildren. The restaurant has several areas: a countertop surrounding the grill that offers a more informal experience, two dining rooms decked out with white tablecloths, and sidewalk seating. Though El Palenque is known for the quality of its beef, the menu also remains faithful to the Spanish heritage of the founding family, offering plenty of grilled octopus, fish, and shellfish. — Marcela Baruch

Pérez Castellano 1579, 11000 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay
2917 0190
2917 0190

Sometimes Sunday

Founded by Colombians Ana María Quintana and Julián Medina, Sometimes Sunday mixes Asian flavors with smoked foods inspired by the American South, and offers an especially great brunch. The small, minimal space, on pedestrian street Pérez Castellano, contains a cafeteria, cocktail bar, and open kitchen. Medina and Quintana import coffee from Nariño in Colombia and roast it together with Antonio Gutiérrez and the owners of fellow brunch spot Café Gourmand. The menu highlights include eggs, green curry, roasted grapefruit with sugar and chile, and a pulled pork sandwich with 12-hour smoked meat. Along with coffee, order some local craft beer or the bloody mary. — MB

Calle Perez Castellano 1518, 11000 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay
099 752 324
099 752 324
A server carries a large jam-filled sandwich topped with cream and a vegetable loaded dish.
Brunch at Sometimes Sunday.
Cecilia Gervaso

Es Mercat

Trained in the kitchens of Mallorca and the United States, chef Roberto Connio had the audacity to set up a seafood-focused restaurant just a few meters from the Mercado del Puerto, Montevideo’s temple of meat. He serves whole fish cooked on the grill or pan, bones and all; “the bones,” Connio says, “are part of the flavor.” The daily chalkboard menu may list grilled anchovies, fried silverside, clams from La Coronilla, grilled octopus, piquillo peppers stuffed with brandade, or a tortilla. The average Uruguayan eats only 15 pounds of fish per year (versus 220 of red meat), so Es Mercat’s customers are mostly foreigners and Spanish expats. Connio also runs the more casual El Otro Es Mercat with his son Facundo. — MB

Colón 1550, 11000 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay
2917 0169
2917 0169

Jacinto

Chef Lucía Soria, a protege of Argentina’s celebrity chef Francis Mallmann, has had her own place in Montevideo’s Ciudad Vieja for 10 years now. Open all day long, the beautiful space is the perfect spot for taking a break while exploring the neighborhood. Soria’s food is healthy and market-driven, and she makes the best salads in Uruguay using top-notch ingredients like arugula, burrata, goat cheese, and grapes. The small plates on the dinner menu — shrimp empanadas, grilled squid with radish and tomatoes, and inventive toasts made with campo-style bread from the restaurant’s bakery — are incredibly moreish. Soria’s work can also be found at Rosa Pizzería in the Pocitos neighborhood, which serves pizzas and traditional Uruguayan dishes with an Italian spin, and Rosa Vegetal, a small place with a plant-based menu, located across the street from Jacinto. — Nell McShane Wulfhart

Sarandí 349, 11000 Montevideo, Uruguay
+598 2915 2731
+598 2915 2731
Free Range Jace/Flickr

Estrecho

Arrive before 1 p.m. or after 2:30 p.m. to snag a bar stool at this small restaurant, since the place fills up at lunchtime with office workers and tourists. The daily menu is made up of just a handful of dishes, which might include paprika chicken with truffled polenta and dried tomato pesto, or the classic Uruguayan steak sandwich, the chivito, prepared with upgraded ingredients like filet mignon, arugula, coriander chimichurri, and a poached egg, and served deconstructed on a plate rather than a roll. Desserts, like a caramelized pear tart with pink pepper and creme brulee ice cream, are always inventive. — NMW

Sarandí 460, 11000 Montevideo, Uruguay
+598 2915 6107
+598 2915 6107
Facebook

Arariyo

Sofía Kim came from South Korea to join her husband Duk Gyu a decade ago. Together they opened Arariyo, a minimal restaurant featuring Korean home cooking in the Old City, very near the port. For years only Koreans visited them, but tourists and locals slowly came along. Kim cooks what she learned from her mother and mother-in-law in a simple open kitchen, including excellent kimchi soup, mandu, noodle soup, fried rice, and truly great banchan. During the pandemic, the couple’s son Martín began teaching social media followers the family’s recipes, and he has joined his mother in the kitchen. — MB

Bartolomé Mitre 1587, 11000 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay
094 326 600
094 326 600

La Tira Parrillita Palermo

Montevideo used to have medio tanques (street barbecues) on corners all over the city, acting as pitstops for taxi drivers and workers. They inspired producer Fernanda Rodríguez and her husband, chef José Luis Torres, to open parrilla La Tira in 2019, where they source meat from a nearby butcher shop and vegetables from the street market. Sitting on the sidewalk, standing at the narrow bar tacked onto the open windows, or enjoying food at one of the mismatched tables in the square across the street, residents of the Palermo neighborhood made La Tira a go-to place to gather. Don’t miss the perfectly cooked strip steak, the chorizos, and salads, and be sure to have a vermouth or a beer with your meal. — MB

Magallanes 1104, 11200 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay
099 752 003
099 752 003
A light blue restaurant exterior, decorated with illustrations of butterflies.
Outside La Tira.
La Tira Parrillita Palermo

Escaramuza

A gorgeous, high-ceilinged bookstore with colorful tiled floors forms the entrance to this charming cafe, tailor-made for a quiet midmorning coffee and snack or a late afternoon craft beer (note that tables fill up rapidly at lunchtime). The simple menu includes spinach tarts, soups, and sandwiches on bread that is dense and moist (still a rarity in a city that prefers the airy baguette), plus a generous selection of desserts, like carrot cake and brownies. The owners are also behind another beautiful cafe space, Cultural Alfabeta, and the kitchen of the new five-star Hotel Montevideo. — NMW

Dr. Pablo de María 1185, 11200 Montevideo, Uruguay
+598 2401 3475
+598 2401 3475
A cardboard box open to reveal various pastries and sweets.
Desserts at Escaramuza.
Escaramuza

Baker's Bar

While the craft beer scene in Montevideo is on the rise, a decent cocktail can still be hard to find. Baker’s, on an unremarkable corner in the mostly residential Cordón neighborhood, makes the best mixed drinks in town and fills up with a hip young crowd almost every night (you can reserve a table in advance, though). The Grito de Ascencio, a gin concoction with grapefruit juice, tonic, cucumber, and bitters, and the Me Mataste, with Aperol, white wine, ginger syrup, and passionfruit, are two standouts. The owners just opened a second bar, which goes by the same name, in Pocitos. — NMW

Pablo De Maria 1198, Montevideo, Montevideo
(+59) 897-457260
(+59) 897-457260
Facebook

La Milpa Taqueria

Belén Valverde and Matias de los Santos fell in love in Punta del Este, moved to Spain and then Mexico, until finally they were invited to join Mexican chef Rosio Sanchez at Hija de Sánchez in Copenhagen. Two years later, during the pandemic, the young couple decided to return to Montevideo (Matías says they missed the taste of lime, cilantro, and Mexican spices in Europe). They opened La Milpa, a fun small taquería inside the Mercado Ferrando food hall, where you should try the al pastor and barbecue tacos, and their house-made hot sauces and tortillas. — MB

Chaná 2120 esq, Joaquín de Salterain, 11200 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay
Three tacos on a tray with lime wedges.
Tacos at La Milpa Taqueria.
Alvaro Gargiulo

República Rotisería

República Rotisería is the daytime-only restaurant from chef Mauricio Olivieri, pastry chef Florencia Tassino, and barista Federico Chafes. Inspired by Lele Cristóbal’s Café San Juan in Buenos Aires, the gourmands opened their take on a rotisería, a casual, deli-style restaurant. They found a garage in the Cordón neighborhood that they could manage themselves. Chafes, who is a graphic designer in addition to being a barista, did all the very ’90s branding. The menu is equally retro, but with a youthful perspective. Don’t miss out on the Olympic sandwich with house-made ham, the alfajores of dulce de leche with red fruit jam and fleur de sel, the spinach pie made with filo pastry, the crispy creamed potatoes, and the carrot cake. The latest addition is a soft serve machine that goes perfectly with the vibe. — MB

Acevedo Díaz 1269, 11200 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay
2401 7547
2401 7547
A silver chalice filled with strawberries under a thick layer of singed sambayon.
Olive cake and strawberries in syrup and burnt sambayon.
Ana Tassino

De Morondanga

Manuel González Arnao, Santiago Perdomo, Diego Fernández, and Alfonso Cretenze met in the kitchen at Montevideo’s bar El Mingus. After years working and traveling abroad together, they decided to open a little corner bar in the Cordón neighborhood, at the time a sleepy area far from the most popular restaurants in the city. There they stood out from the beginning, with tables made from upside-down barrels and a tiny open kitchen. The space was so basic that the quartet called it De Morondanga (“minimal” in local slang). The stuffed mushrooms, prawns from Valizas (a fishing village on the Uruguayan coast), and clams from La Coronilla are the most famous dishes on the menu. All the food is served tapas-style, and dinner costs about $25 per person. In 2021 they expanded to a second restaurant across the street with a larger dining room and more kitchen space, called Nueva Esquina (“New Corner”). They don’t do reservations, so it’s best to get there early around 7 p.m. when they open. — MB

Dr. Mario Cassinoni 1200, 11200 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay
Two plates of croquetas and barbecued cauliflower.
Croquetas de pescado.
Alfonso Cretenze

Santé Postres y Afines

Argentine by birth and Uruguayan by adoption, Irene Delponte trained as a film producer, but with the birth of her first son, she changed careers entirely. “Suddenly I started cooking and taking photos. This was when Instagram was used only on iPhones, and the community was much smaller,” she says. Delponte trained in pastry at the Cordon Bleu institute in Lima and began to make traditional sweets with her own flair, gaining fans online for her alfajor absolutely stuffed with dulce de leche and her version of a Snickers bar. More recently she’s experimented with pate of winter fruits and miso-infused salty caramel and dulce de leche. Her sweets are found in some bars and cafes in Montevideo, but she mainly sells them through social media and at food festivals. — MB

Montevideo, Montevideo Department, Uruguay
A closeup on a cookie topped with jam, a dehydrated strawberry slice, and caramel.
Cookie from Santé Postres y Afines.
Irene Delponte

Savarin

Since June 2018, Savarin has been giving a masterclass in pairing French technique with Uruguayan produce in Montevideo. This is the first restaurant from chef José Pedro Cobas and his wife, patissiere Sofia Rozas, who met while working at Relais & Châteaux restaurant La Bourgogne in glitzy Punta del Este. Their work with seasonal products is impeccable, with a special focus on vegetables (if you happen to visit in spring, don’t miss the asparagus and artichoke preparations). The restaurant also offers a deservedly famous dish of Uruguayan lamb braised with grilled seasonal vegetables, though the vegetable curry with coconut milk sauce and fish offerings (sourced from an artisanal fishery) are also great. The dining room is simple, and in warm weather you can also enjoy the patio surrounded by flowers and greenery. — MB

Maldonado 2370, 11300 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay
2707 4578
2707 4578
A diner digs into a plate of asparagus beside a glass of red wine.
Asparagus at Savarin.
Camila G. Jettar

Baco

French bistro Baco sends out the best steak tartare in Montevideo. The first international outpost of the famous restaurant by the same name in Santiago, Chile, Montevideo’s Baco is run by Sophie Le Baux — daughter of founder Frédéric — and her Argentinean husband Matías Fasolo. The vibe is similar to the Chilean original: Wine boxes decorate the walls, and handwritten messages to guests are everywhere. Dishes are always well-executed and accompanied by a wide selection of high-end wines by the glass. The creamy bone marrow, steak with bearnaise sauce and pont neuf potatoes, beef bourguignon, and varied selection of cheeses are also worth trying. From the dessert menu, the creme brulee is a must, as is the house-made ice cream. — MB

J.L, José Luis Zorrilla de San Martín 93, 11300 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay
2716 0014
2716 0014
Bone marrow on a serving board with bread.
Bone marrow.
Ignacio Alarcon

Bertha

The sourdough bread boom arrived in Uruguay before COVID-19 but escalated (in tandem with the rest of the world) quickly afterwards. Now you can get a great loaf at a handful of great bakeries around town, but head to Bertha also for fluffy medialunas, brioche cinnamon buns, and mortadella sandwiches. Neither of the owners, Agustina Rodríguez and Virginia Olij, are career chefs, but they began Bertha as a side project and soon had a hit on their hands, eventually leading to a space in Pocitos where diners could eat in. — MB

José Benito Lamas 2864, 11600 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay
098 092 333
098 092 333
Pastries and loaves behind a bakery counter.
Breads and pastries.
Nicol s Kmaid

La Otra Parrilla

The ultimate neighborhood parrilla, this corner spot is popular with locals and a few tourists who have sniffed out its top-notch cuts of beef and house-made chimichurri. The smiling servers deliver a perfectly cooked entraña (skirt steak) for around $30 per person. There’s also a good wine list with some top Uruguayan vintages, and the house-made flan (with a dollop of the ever-present dulce de leche) is one of the best in the city. — NMW

Tomás Diago 758, Montevideo, Montevideo
(+59) 827-113006
(+59) 827-113006
A large well-done steak.
Steak at La Otra Parrilla.
La Otra Parrilla

Expreso Pocitos

A landmark restaurant that’s been around since 1910, Expreso was renovated in late 2016, replacing its retro tables and beautiful wooden fixtures with something that looks more like the interior of an Olive Garden. Despite the face-lift, it’s still a go-to for one of the best chivitos in the city. The gut-busting hot sandwich is composed of steak, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on a roll, with the addition of bacon when ordered Canadiense-style — as it should be. Expreso is open until midnight every night, so stop by after hitting a bar; chivitos make great post-drinking meals that’ll cut your chances of a hangover way, way down. — NMW

Juan Benito Blanco, Montevideo, Montevideo
(598) 708-0496
(598) 708-0496

Pixelita Helados

The cook and pastry chef Pia Morosini, who also goes by the pseudonym Lady Pixelita, has worked with Francis Mallmann and Ignacio Mattos, the New York-based Uruguayan chef-owner of Estela, among others. An ever-curious globetrotter, she trained as an ice cream maker in Italy, before bringing her Pixelita brand artisanal ice cream and sorbet project to Uruguay. Her products are free of preservatives, dyes, and artificial flavorings. They’re sold via social media and email, but you can also pick up a scoop at the shop in the Nuevo Pocitos neighborhood. In addition to classics such as dulce de leche and seasonal fruit sorbets, Morosini recently developed flavors with inspiration from classic cocktails, like lemon and vermouth, grapefruit and Campari, and peach and amaretto. — MB

11300 Montevideo, Montevideo Department, Uruguay
092 709 905
092 709 905
A worker scoops bright yellow ice cream into a cup.
Scoops at Pixelita Helados.
Pia Morosini

García

For many years, Uruguay was internationally recognized for its quality meat, but it was inaccessible to locals; virtually all of it was exported. Eduardo Parodi, one of the owners, says García — originally opened as a canteen in 1967 in the Carrasco neighborhood — hit its stride in 2000 when the kitchen began to grill export-quality meat for local diners, first lamb and then beef, followed by an improved wine list and other offerings. Now García is a fine dining benchmark in the city. True to the Uruguayan old-school style, the waiters continue to dress the salad at the table, and the service is formal, down to the white tablecloths. Don’t miss the rack of lamb and the salads, and keep in mind the portions are huge so it’s always advisable to share. A couple of years ago the restaurant team opened a second location in the Punta Carretas neighborhood to great success. — MB

Av. Alfredo Arocena 1587, 11300 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay
2600 2703
2600 2703
A closeup on a hunk of steak sliced to reveal its red center, next to a branded steak knife.
Steak at Garcia.
Garcia

Café Misterio

Businessman Roberto Behrens and chef Juan Pablo Clerici opened Café Misterio almost 30 years ago, offering cocktails and snacks in the posh neighborhood of Carrasco. The restaurant slowly turned into one of Montevideo’s best restaurants, adding a sushi bar and inviting foreign chefs to take over the kitchen. The space was renovated, but it retains its timeless look. Pack in with the regulars who have been coming for decades to enjoy classic truffled Milanese, gnocchi, the catch of the day with potato puree and verjus, and Nikkei tiraditos. Every year Clerici collaborates with the Familia Deicas winery to make the house wines. — MB

1700, of, Republic, Costa Rica, 11500 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay
2601 8765
2601 8765

Manzanar Restaurant

Gustavo Barbero is one of the partners in the much-lauded Parador La Huella in the upscale beach town of José Ignacio. After years of working at their father’s restaurants, his daughters, Jimena and Victoria, proposed a new endeavor: a restaurant that would shake things up in Carrasco with a menu based on wood-fired cooking and a delicious dessert selection dominated by fruit. Manzanar opened in 2017 in an abandoned commercial building that had belonged to a supermarket chain (called Manzanares, hence the restaurant’s name). The vibe in the wide-open space is noisy and relaxed, as patrons enjoy the well-executed cocktail menu and watch the action at multiple wood-fired grills and in the pastry room. None of the Barberos are professional cooks, so the kitchen is run by Argentinean Vanina Canteros and Colombian Danitza Natalia Suesca, who send out a shot of house-made broth to guests as an amuse-bouche. They were the first in the city to add a dish of corvina (sea bass) ribs in place of the more traditional beef or lamb ribs. It’s a must-try. — MB

Carlos F. Sáez 6463, 11500 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay
095 121 925
095 121 925
A shot of two restaurant spaces, one interior and one a patio, where a server sets tables.
The outdoor space at Manzanar.
Manzanar

1921 Restaurant

Located behind the majestic, French-inspired facade of the Carrasco Hotel, 1921 is named for the year of the hotel’s inauguration. The building had been abandoned for a decade when, in 2013, it was brought roaring back to life and turned into a freshly renovated Sofitel. The rather solemn dining room is still reminiscent of the early 20th century, but the warm servers and sommeliers do a great job of countering the formality of the space. Argentine chef Maximiliano Matsumoto, a disciple of Germán Martitegui in Buenos Aires, led the reopening at the end of 2021. On one of the most contemporary menus in Montevideo, Matsumoto’s preparations are delicate and harmonious, especially the dishes based on vegetables from local organic farms. The 800-gram beef rib to share stands out on the dinner menu. — MB

Rambla República de México 6451, 11500 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay
(598)-2601 1601
(598)-2601 1601
A fisheye lens view of a dining room, looking up toward an ornate, multipart chandelier.
Inside 1921 Restaurant.
Juanjo Vazquez

