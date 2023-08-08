 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Customers sit at patio tables outside a brewery.
The scene at Imagine Nation Brewing.
Imagine Nation Brewing

The 15 Essential Restaurants in Missoula, Home of the University of Montana

An Indian restaurant cooking local ingredients into curries, an iconic gyro shop serving loaded fries, the best banh mi and Mexican street food at Clark Fork Market, and more of Missoula’s best meals

by Lotus Porte-Moyel
View as Map
The scene at Imagine Nation Brewing.
| Imagine Nation Brewing
by Lotus Porte-Moyel

Known alternatively as the Garden City and Zootown, Missoula, Montana, prides itself on its abundant farm-fresh ingredients and tight-knit arts, music, and food communities. As you wander around town, you’ll see collaborations between many local businesses: a coffee shop using oat milk from a local creamery, an independent movie theater offering kombucha from a local fermenter, and boba shops and sandwich slingers that launched as stalls at the Clark Fork farmers market. Missoula is also a great place to experience a broad range of flavors, especially for college students at the University of Montana, who have access to late-night college eats, historic food businesses, a craft beer-fueled community space, cuisines shared by the city’s growing immigrant and refugee populations, eateries to power study sessions, and anything in between.

Lotus Porte-Moyel is a journalism and musical theater student at the University of Montana. She grew up cooking with her grandma and mom, and watching Food Network over TV dinners. They have been fascinated by food and travel storytelling for years and hopes to continue working in the craft.

Read More

Ragheef Arabic Flatbread and Kamoon Arabian Cuisine

Copy Link

Originally from Iraq, Ammar Omar and his family opened Ragheef and Kamoon food trucks in 2021 to serve the flavors of Arabia in Missoula. In addition to the trucks, they now have a small restaurant, which goes by the same two names at different hours. During the day, Ragheef serves manakeesh, flatbreads with a variety of toppings including meat, cheese, vegetables, cooked tomatoes, and piquant sauces and spices like pomegranate molasses and za’atar. Try the labneh and falafel man’oushe, one of Ragheef’s most popular items, or go sweeter with the cheese and honey flatbread. At dinnertime, Ragheef gives way to Kamoon, serving dishes like shawarma, kebabs, and baba ghanoush. Visit the restaurant space, open fall through spring, and find the food trucks at the Clark Fork Market and at community events in the summer.

1016 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 493-0249
(406) 493-0249

Imagine Nation Brewing and Garden City Taqueria

Copy Link

Imagine Nation Brewing Co. combines a microbrewery with a center for community transformation. While serving beers, hard seltzer, house-made kombucha, and more, the space also hosts community workshops and events focused on fueling social change in Missoula and beyond. Stationed directly outside of the brewery five days a week, Garden City Taqueria food truck offers tacos, burritos, and quesadillas. Originally from Tarimoro, Guanajuato, owner Alejandro Regalado uses his mom’s recipes and adds his own twists. Try the quesabirria, folded inside crispy corn tortillas and served with a side of rich consomé broth.

1151 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 926-1251
(406) 926-1251
People gather at patio tables outside a brewery.
The patio at Imagine Nation.
Imagine Nation Brewing

Golden Yolk Griddle

Copy Link

Whether you’re looking for an early-morning pick-me-up or juicy late-night grub, Golden Yolk Griddle has your back. Ethan Siegel and Erin Hale started Local Breakfast Sandwiches as a Clark Fork Market stand in 2009, serving popular sandwiches highlighting locally sourced ingredients. After multiple name and brand changes, the business has expanded its menu and relocated to a permanent, walk-up window. Today, the duo offer a classic Farmer’s Market Sandwich (eggs, cheese, and meat or avocado on Le Petit Outre’s Birdman bread), as well as burritos, bowls, tacos, and a full drink and coffee list. Don’t miss the hardy after-hours specials on Friday and Saturday evenings, ideal after a night out.

200 W Pine St, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 926-1145
(406) 926-1145
A close-up on two tacos overflowing with bright orange ingredients.
Vegan tacos with plant-based chorizo, potatoes, cilantro, and roasted red pepper sauce.
Rio Chantel

Break Espresso

Copy Link

With its downtown location, room to spread out, and killer coffee and baked goods, Break is Missoula’s go-to study spot. You can find students and locals chatting, reading, taking notes, and scrambling to get work done any time of the day, 365 days a year. Start your morning off bright and early with caffeine and a breakfast sandwich, or come by for a piece of pie in the evening. You might even spot professors cramming too.

432 N Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 728-7300
(406) 728-7300

Pearl Boba Tea

Copy Link

Owners Asia Caluori and Dustin Anglen opened Pearl Boba Tea as a Clark Fork Market stand in 2021 after traveling in East Asia and falling in love with the Taiwanese dessert drink. Pearl serves a wide variety of tea-based and specialty drinks in flavors like taro, strawberry matcha, and dirty horchata, to be topped with fruit jellies, egg pudding, and popping boba. Visit the downtown location to order from the full menu and check out the Missoula Makers Collective located in the shop, or grab a drink and some Japanese snacks at the smaller storefront in the University Center. 

420 N Higgins Ave # B, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 540-2731
(406) 540-2731

Five on Black

Copy Link

While studying at the University of Montana, Tom Snyder wanted to offer Missoula a grab-and-go restaurant that served healthy and flavorful food. Along with his partner, Lauren, he planned to open a Brazilian restaurant, winning a statewide business-plan competition and earning the chance to travel to Brazil to experience the cuisine. Two years after graduation, they opened the first Five on Black storefront in downtown Missoula, offering traditional Brazilian dishes in build-your-own bowls. Be sure to add the spicy coconut sauce and pão de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread) to your bowl.

325 N Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 926-1860
(406) 926-1860

Morning Birds Bakery

Copy Link

Whether you visit the downtown storefront or stand in line at the Clark Fork Market stand on Saturdays, Morning Birds offers some of the tastiest baked goods in town, including flaky, creamy breakfast pastries; spongy, focaccia; and all sorts of bagels and breads. Try a fruit custard Danish with a crispy shell and chewy, fine layers inside, or a freshly made baguette with crunch in every bite. Hit the shop for sandwiches and drinks from the coffee bar, or order a custom cake for a special occasion.

223 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 540-4333
(406) 540-4333
A berry pie with intricate latticed crust.
Pie at Morning Birds Bakery.
Morning Birds Bakery

Wishbone: Wings & Whatnot

Copy Link

Cousins Belle Gratton and Trevor Diehl started the Wishbone food truck in memory of their grandma, Patty Sutton, who was known for serving Buffalo wings and subs at Pat’s Wings and Things in Fort Collins, Colorado. In keeping with the cuisine, the cousins crank out gourmet fair food, like made-to-order wings, hand-battered corn dogs, fries, and chicken and waffles. Wishbone strives to source local ingredients whenever possible and makes spice blends, batters, and sauces by hand. Watch out for the Ugly Dog, a rotating special that offers a take on the Korean corn dog: mozzarella and hot dog covered in dough, topped with potato cubes and panko breadcrumbs. You can usually find Wishbone parked outside a local brewery like Draught Works, OddPitch Brewing, or Cranky Sam Public House. Follow the truck on Instagram to find the menu and schedule updates.

Missoula, MT
(406) 272-5075
(406) 272-5075
A chef pulls a piece away from a cheesy corn dog, leaving a trail of melted cheese.
Ugly Dog with mozzarella, potato chunks, and panko.
Collin Kuehn

Masala

Copy Link

Walking into this corner shop, you’re hit with wafts of cumin, coriander, and warm naan, as Masala combines Indian flavors with organic ingredients sourced from local farmers and ranchers. Owner Theo Smith is committed to hiring refugee and immigrant chefs from places like Syria, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, partnering with the nonprofit Soft Landings that supports refugees and immigrants in Missoula. Browse the line of curries, chutneys, and crispy and pillowy sides to build a bowl of goodness, best paired with a glass of the house-made chai. At $8 or $9, the most basic Curry Combo offers an affordable meal with rice and curry to spare. Dine in to watch chefs grill rounds of naan in the open kitchen among paintings of majestic dogs, or scarf your curry as you run down the street to a concert at the Wilma theater.

206 W Main St, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 926-6444
(406) 926-6444

Butterfly Herbs

Copy Link

This bohemian Missoula gem is full of treasures and knickknacks, including patterned kitchenware, jewelry, candles, perfumes, and wrapping paper. The shop boasts a wall of bulk spices and herbs, an old-fashioned candy counter, and a cozy coffee shop tucked in the back, which serves drinks using local tea and coffee blends. Among the bulletin board full of posters and the local art on the walls, expect to find regulars reading the paper while sipping coffee and chatting with the staff. Try a $6 sandwich (chips included), or satisfy your sweet tooth with a signature coffee milkshake made with ice cream from local brand Big Dipper Ice Cream. If you’re ordering from the coffee counter, come with cash or use the ATM inside.

232 N Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 728-8780
(406) 728-8780

Clark Fork Market

Copy Link

Bike or stroll along the Clark Fork River to one of the most exciting culinary experiences in Missoula. Open downtown on Saturdays for half of the year, the Clark Fork Market hosts nearly 100 vendors that sell local produce, honey, baked goods, kombucha, meats, flowers, jewelry, art, and more. At least half of the market is composed of grab-and-go food trucks and stands, including Aiko’s Japanese fusion food truck; Mexican street food expert El Gordito; Banh Missoula, which serves classic Vietnamese sandwiches and soups; Ibn Al-Sham with its traditional Syrian desserts; Nourishing Cultures’ kombucha and pickled veggies; and Chinese and Thai dishes at Wok-ee Mountain Asian Cuisine.

101 Carousel Dr, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 880-9648
(406) 880-9648

Michi Ramen Bar

Copy Link

Michi is a go-to for nights on the town. With an extensive menu of drinks, appetizers, and ramen, the underground bar and restaurant is just the place for group celebrations or date nights. Take in the twinkly lights and hand-painted murals while enjoying a cocktail or mocktail, alongside some grilled shishito peppers topped with yuzu mayo, sweet soy, and bonito flakes. Then jump into the ramen and rice bowls, including the yellow curry ramen topped with crispy wontons, lime, shallots, and grilled chicken.

137 W Front St, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 926-1186
(406) 926-1186

Veera Donuts

Copy Link

The pastry case at Veera shines with an assortment of intricately glazed and decorated doughnuts. Owner Haniah Sweeney started selling her vegan and organic treats in 2017 at farmers markets around Missoula, before opening a downtown storefront in 2019. The creme brulee doughnut is as luscious as it looks, with a crackly, caramelly shell, fluffy interior, and vanilla custard filling. Along with doughnuts, the shop offers plant-based breakfast and lunch options like burritos, crunch wraps, sandwiches, and tacos, plus veggie burgers and sides on Sunday nights.

617 S Higgins Ave #2, Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 317-1109
(406) 317-1109

The Greek Pastry Shop

Copy Link

John Kordonouris’s great-grandparents opened this iconic gyro shop in 1977, and the family still owns and operates the Missoula staple, located across from Orange Street Food Farm and a short bike ride away from the university. Surrounded by wallpaper showing off the shores of Greece, employees slice fresh lamb off a rotisserie for traditional gyros, which the shop serves alongside crunchy falafel, buttery spanakopita, and baklava. The Special Fries, loaded with garlicky tzatziki sauce, feta, and cayenne, are a house favorite. It’s best to take your food to a picnic table outside.

520 S 5th St W, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 543-6843
(406) 543-6843

Tagliare Delicatessen

Copy Link

With its drool-worthy case of imported meats, cheeses, and antipasti, Tagliare is a dream for anyone craving a taste of Italy. The original shop remains on Wyoming Street, and the business has expanded with a new location near the University of Montana campus, making the deli’s face-size sandwiches accessible to hungry college students. Partnering with local bakery Le Petit Outre, Tagliare offers about 20 sandwiches, including vegetarian choices and the option to build your own. Before you leave, don’t forget to look through the shelves of pickled vegetables, sweet wafers, imported wines, and other goodies.

1433 S Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59801
(406) 830-3049
(406) 830-3049
Two hands sandwich a sandwich, which is layered with thinly sliced meats and vegetables.
Megadeath sandwich with ham, finocchiona, sopressata, pepperoni, and cappicola.
Lacey May / Purple Hawk Marketing

