A glassy pool, deck chairs and an open-air restaurant area, palm trees, and a brilliant sunset.
The view from the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, home of Ka‘ana Kitchen.
Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort

The 25 Essential Maui Restaurants

Fried chicken from Top Chef alum Sheldon Simeon, cream puffs shaped like Totoro, classic loco moco and saimin, the ideal stall for Maui’s iconic banana bread, and more of the island’s best meals

by Shannon Wianecki and Bill Addison Updated
The view from the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, home of Ka‘ana Kitchen.
| Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort
by Shannon Wianecki and Bill Addison Updated

Maui’s radical beauty feels almost mythic: verdant, rain-carved volcanoes, strings of perfect crescent beaches, and rainbows that seem to flirt with the hood of your car. Though larger and less populous than O‘ahu, Maui can feel even more crowded; its infrastructure was built for 165,000 residents, not the 10 million visitors that flow through the Aloha State each year. Keep that in mind while navigating the traffic on Hāna Highway and the long lines for coconut-passionfruit shave ice. Also remember that the price to live in paradise far exceeds what the average server makes these days, and tip accordingly.

Scores of dining rooms capitalize on the view, offering front-row seats for the nightly pyrotechnic sunset. But increasingly, the best chefs on Maui are migrating away from the tony resorts to their own kitchens, and steep rents prevent them from opening flashy restaurants. Many of the most righteous meals on Maui can be found at plain-faced strip malls, food trucks, and farms. Wherever you choose to eat, you’ll likely see a plethora of Maui-made products on menus and in grocery stores, as the “eat local” trend continues to engender relationships between island chefs and farmers.

This list includes a concise cross section of dining options: a handful of tourist destinations worthy of their popularity, a few neighborhood hangouts for variations on local fare, and a requisite pit stop for pineapple-macadamia nut pie.

Shannon Wianecki writes about food, culture, and native ecosystems for publications including BBC, Smithsonian, and Hana Hou — the Hawaiian Airlines magazine. Growing up in Hawai’i her favorite snack was raw opihi (limpet) fresh off the rocks.

Star Noodle

This oceanfront fan favorite is as popular as ever, so reserve a table far in advance. The fiddlehead fern salad features crunchy, earthy pohole ferns, a local delicacy you won’t find elsewhere. The extra smoky broth in the hapa ramen is rendered from pigs roasted whole in the traditional Hawaiian īmu (underground oven) at the lū‘au next door. The ‘ahi avo is simplicity itself: cubes of ruby red tuna and ripe avocado kissed by lemon, pressed olive oil, and extra-delicate soy sauce. The bar also turns out refreshing libations like Asian pear with vodka, muddled calamansi with gin, and watermelon sours — all perfect pairings with the salty breeze.

1285 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761
(808) 667-5400
A heaping plate of thin noodles topped with strands of scallion
Garlic noodles at Star Noodle
Star Noodle [official]

Moku Roots

At Moku Roots, sandwiches come swaddled in ti leaves tied with banana-fiber twine, and drinks are delivered in refillable mason jars. But what’s inside the eco-friendly containers deserves equal praise. Try the vegetarian Rueben — brined eggplant, sauerkraut, and vegan cheese melted on rye — or the kabocha kale salad tossed in cardamom vinaigrette. Even the bar menu tilts toward the healthy, featuring a vegan colada with fresh macadamia milk and organic cane sugar. Co-owner Alexa Caskey harvests menu ingredients from her own farm down the road, Mala ‘Akala.

335 Keawe St #211, Lahaina, HI 96761
(808) 214-5106
A burger stacked high with taro patty, coconut bacon, avocado, cabbage, lettuce, tomato, red and green bell peppers
Vegan taro burger at Moku Roots
Moku Roots [official]

Sale Pepe

The restaurant’s motto, “This too shall pasta,” is perfectly apt for chef Michele di Bari’s menu. Most diners who find their way to this inconspicuous eatery on the backside of Front Street order the wood-fired pizza, and you can’t go wrong with the Bianca topped with sausage made in-house from Malama Farm’s kurobuta pork. But it’s the pasta that tugs at the heartstrings: hand-twisted strozzapreti, wide ribbons of pappardelle, and tantalizing spaghetti neri studded with fresh clams and smears of spicy Calabrian ’nduja. Start your meal with an Aperol spritz, and you might just think you’re in Milan, the chef’s hometown. Dine in or order online.

878 Front St #7, 8, Lahaina, HI 96761
(808) 667-7667
A small stone bowl full of noodles in tomato sauce topped with shredded cheese on a dark countertop
Noodles from Sale Pepe
Sale Pepe [official]

Papa'aina

Chef Lee Anne Wong earned a fan club for her sophisticated, Hawai‘i-style brunch at Koko Head Café on O‘ahu. In 2019 she moved to Maui to found a harbor-front venue that matches the charm of her cuisine, setting up shop in the Pioneer Inn, which was once the haunt of whalers and Hawaiian royals. Traditional breakfast dishes get a gourmet upgrade: Fish benedicts come on sourdough muffins with miso-mustard hollandaise and striped marlin reeled in across the street. Breakfast ramen is a warm-your-soul bowl of chewy noodles with a poached organic egg and bacon. Toast bygone pirates with a pineapple mimosa, or get Miso Smashed, a bourbon cocktail with a spoonful of miso-honey, yuzu, and mint. Dine on the shaded, open-air lanai or order online, and be sure to check the website for special culinary events.  

658 Wharf St, Lahaina, HI 96761
(808) 661-3636
From above, a table laden with dishes like dutch baby pancake, a sandwich, a bowl of ramen, and a fruit bowl, with a bright plant for a centerpiece
Breakfast at Papa’aina
Papa’aina [official]

Fond

Owners Jojo and Eliza Vasquez pour their hearts into this laid-back eatery tucked away in a Napili strip mall. For lunch there are bentos and burgers, and for dinner, flavor-packed roast pork and lentil cassoulet served in a cast iron pan. The Wednesday special, the FFC (Fond fried chicken) bucket, is truly finger-lickin’ good. But the real magic happens on Sunday night, when a five-course dinner doubles as a cooking class. Reserve one of the few seats at the chef’s counter to watch as chef Jojo shows off his brand of molecular gastronomy. For an amuse bouche, he might whip vichyssoise into a pillowy foam sprinkled with crumbled biscuit and caviar, then follow it with fresh Perigord truffle shaved onto caramelized scallops. Even at $140 a seat, it’s a steal.

5095 Napilihau St suite 115, Lahaina, HI 96761
(808) 856-0225
Takeout containers on a wood table, including a large bucket of fried chicken, a small cake, a vegetable rice dish, and steamed veggies
Fond family chicken bucket
Fond [Facebook]

Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop

Situated just inland along the island’s western fringe, this all-day restaurant puts extra consideration into American standards: French toast with coconut creme anglaise and local eggs for breakfast, with salads, sandwiches, burgers, and pot pies for later in the day. Really, though, it’s the individual dessert pies — flaky of crust and generous of filling — that make Leoda’s worth pulling off the road for. Ubiquitous apple-crumb or berry variations round out the selection, but home in on the flavors that evoke the place: coconut cream, pineapple-macadamia nut, and Olowalu lime.

820 Olowalu Village Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761
(808) 662-3600
Olowalu Lime Pie at Leoda’s Pie House
Photo: Leoda’s Pie House / Facebook

Café o Lei at the Mill House

The Mill House’s setting in the Waikapū Valley is so picturesque that it borders on comical. The patio perches on the brink of a pond, with the jagged West Maui Mountains rising in the distance. The restaurant is part of the Maui Tropical Plantation, a 60-acre facility showcasing the island’s agricultural diversity; the dining room displays evidence of Maui’s plantation past, with massive mill gears and two steam engines. Dinner standards such as lamb shank and polenta are satisfying, but it’s best to come for happy hour, when the valley is lit with glowing pastels and craft cocktails are just $6. Try the Plantation Mule with tart lilikoʻi and Pau vodka.

1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku, HI 96793
(808) 270-0333
Beef ragu
Bill Addison

Ichiban Okazuya

One of Maui’s few remaining mom-and-pop shops, Ichiban Okazuya didn’t just survive the pandemic; it expanded its hours. The plantation-era menu, which was perfect, remains unchanged, but the beloved local lunch spot now stays open until sunset, and customers can order from a takeout window instead of squishing in like sardines to the one-room kitchen. Plate lunches come with your choice of entree, side dish, and a scoop of rice. The chicken katsu might be Maui’s best, and the sauteed opakapaka (snapper) could sell for three times the price in a resort setting. Nourishing sides — nishime, wakame salad, and chow fun noodles — are even better topped with a few tempura shrimp.

2133 Kaohu St, Wailuku, HI 96793
(808) 244-7276
Esters Fair Prospect

Two friends launched this tiny tiki bar far off the tourist path in Wailuku. After a stroll around town to see the truly exceptional street murals, take a seat on the patio and sip on a tropical libation served in a ceramic mermaid cup. The Surf and Go Naked is a liquid slingshot of gin, lilikoʻi juice, and IPA caramel, while Mercury in Retrograde mixes mezcal with absinthe and a pineapple-coconut shrub. Hit up happy hour, when the barkeeps pour classic daiquiris straight up for $8. Tasty bar snacks include fresh guacamole and charcuterie with prosciutto, triple cream, and pineapple jam.

2050 Main St STE 1B, Wailuku, HI 96793
(808) 868-0056
A ribbed glass with a cocktail over crushed ice, with a bright flower for garnish, sitting on a serving tray decorated with spindly branches, in front of wood slats blurred in the background
Mai tai at Esters Fair Prospect
Esters Fair Prospect [Facebook]

Shikeda Bento Patisserie

Chefs Shin Kim and Sean Ikeda blended their names to create Shikeda, a Japanese patisserie that regularly sells out of its delectable sweets and bentos by the afternoon. Get there at 11 a.m. sharp for the best selection of miso pork belly and unagi lunch boxes packed with ume-dusted rice and pickled seaweed. Or skip straight to the dessert case, which resembles a Bergdorf Goodman jewelry counter. The Totoro-shaped choux au craquelin (cookie-top cream puffs) are almost too adorable to devour. The pavlova are delicate ballerina skirts made of meringue. And then there are the roulades, light and airy roll cakes of every flavor: banana, matcha, Kula lavender, and holiday specials such as candy cane and cocoa. The chefs can’t quit experimenting, so look for new flavors to rotate in and don’t become too attached to anything that may rotate out.

2050 Main St FC4, Wailuku, HI 96793
(808) 500-2556
A cream puff shaped like the character Totoro with edible eyes and ears, “holding” a cocktail umbrella over a figurine.
Cream puff shaped like Totoro.
Shikeda Bento Patisserie

Sam Sato's

Locals outnumber tourists at this Maui institution, an always-busy diner run by the same family since 1933. Among affordable plate lunches headlined by beef teriyaki and pork spare ribs, the menu’s uncontested star is the dry mein, a satisfying variation on saimin (noodle soup) that’s been a specialty of the restaurant since the 1960s. Thick, yielding noodles, boiled and seasoned with soy sauce, come garnished with strips of char siu pork, scallions, bean sprouts, and a cup of dashi on the side. While paying at the register, order a few turnovers or baked manju filled with pineapple, coconut, or azuki bean.

1750 Wili Pa Loop, Wailuku, HI 96793
(808) 244-7124
Dry mein at Sam Sato’s
Photo by Bill Addison

Tight Tacos Maui

Reggie Ballesteros helped open two street taco shops in Portland before returning home to Hawai‘i, where his tiny walk-up window in Kahului’s industrial sector is busy from the moment it slides open at 11 a.m. Tucked into hand-pressed corn tortillas, the rajas melt in the mouth, and the carnitas are fatty in the best, most flavorful sense. Make sure your order includes a scoop of esquites, and keep an eye out for specials like $3 taco Tuesday and the sloppy, celebratory plato de birria: three crispy tortillas stuffed with braised beef and melted cheese, served with consomé.

349 Hanakai St, Kahului, HI 96732
(808) 707-1221
Three crispy tortillas filled with juicy meat, stacked on a paper plate beside a disposable cup of consomme
Plato di birria
Tight Tacos [official]

Broth at Alive and Well

Inside a small health food store, the chefs at Broth ladle out wonderful bowls of ramen loaded with enoki mushrooms, broccolini, and char siu pork dyed pink with beet rather than typical food coloring. The ramen, along with banh mi and green bowls, is served until 5 p.m., but if you arrive before noon you can order avocado toast with lox, miso tahini, or curried chicken. The kitchen spotlights vegetables grown on nearby farms and happily accommodates paleo and vegan substitutions. The drink menu deserves careful consideration: It’s tough to decide between the matcha smoothie, fresh-pressed dragon fruit lemonade, and indulgent bulletproof nitro coffee fortified with coconut cream, almond butter, cacao nibs, and a coconut-based supplement called Brain Octane.

340 Hana Hwy, Kahului, HI 96732
(808) 877-4950
A bowl of brightly colored ramen in broth, with grilled kimchi, seaweed, soft boiled egg, and other fixins
Kalbi kimchi ramen
Alive and Well [Facebook]

Kitoko Maui

French-trained pastry chef Cole Hinueber left Spago to open this miniature five-star restaurant on wheels, currently parked at South Maui Gardens in Kīhei. In a monogrammed chef’s coat, Hinueber toasts wakame-flecked focaccia on a binchotan grill for the base of an open-faced ‘ahi Reuben. His bentos are edible jewel boxes packed with braised beef, seared swordfish, or tofu alongside nori-wrapped rice, market-fresh vegetables, and dollops of wasabi-pea puree. Don’t skip dessert here: Rich cacao sorbet comes in a hollowed-out cacao pod. It’s best paired with the financier topped with lilikoʻi sauce, toasted meringue teardrops, and Thai basil from the chef’s garden.

Piikea Ave, Kihei, HI 96753
(808) 214-7582
Tin Roof

Top Chef alum Sheldon Simeon and his wife, Janice, opened their daytime noodle shop in spring 2016, and lines have been snaking out the door ever since. They serve highly customizable bowls with a base of white rice, brown rice, or garlic noodles (the clear winner), crowned with fried chicken thighs, garlic shrimp, poke, or pork belly. Check the board by the register (or Tin Roof’s Instagram) for daily specials, which frequently reflect Simeon’s Filipino heritage, like sarciado, a fish dish that includes egg and tomato. The restaurant is takeout only; take your goodies over to the picnic benches at nearby Kanaha Beach.

360 Papa Pl y, Kahului, HI 96732
(808) 868-0753
From above, a bowl of garlic shrimp over rice, staged with ingredients nearby.
Garlic shrimp bowl.
Tin Roof

Poi by the Pound

Less than two miles from Kahului Airport and hidden in a strip mall ringed by car dealerships, Poi by the Pound serves definitive versions of casual Hawaiian classics: loco moco, saimin, kālua pork with cabbage. Breakfast veers into pancake and omelet territory; a grilled rib-eye, with sides of kimchi and sweet rolls, will tempt at dinnertime. The restaurant’s centerpiece is its Hawaiian Plate, a feast of kālua pork, pork laulau (wrapped in fragrant taro leaves), chicken long rice in a gingery broth, tomato-laced lomi salmon, the requisite rice and macaroni salad, and, per the restaurant’s name, a cup of unusually creamy poi.

430 Kele St, Kahului, HI 96732
(808) 283-9381
Hawaiian Plate at Poi By The Pound
Photo by Bill Addison

Ka‘ana Kitchen

Ka‘ana Kitchen at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort is a standout among the island’s numerous hotel restaurants. It deftly channels local flavors into modern American plates: ‘Ahi tataki meets caprese salad in a clever synthesis that includes tomatoes, burrata, and lilikoʻi. Squares of fried mochi and a cornflake coating add textural dimensions to crackly fried chicken. Beer, wine, and cocktails receive equally thoughtful attention. Come early for a drink on the nearby terrace bar, which offers spectacular sunset views.

3550 Wailea Alanui Dr, Wailea, HI 96753
(808) 573-1234
Ahi tuna with plums at Ka’ana Kitchen
Photo by Bill Addison

Akamai Coffee

Akamai (which means “smart” or “clever” in Hawaiian) offers 100 percent Maui-grown and roasted coffee, including the award-winning Maui Mokka varietal. You can taste the quality in the cup, and the baristas know their business. In addition to perfectly foamy cappuccinos and lattes with decorative art, the cafe offers New Orleans-style cold brew with chicory and seasonal espresso drinks spiked with macadamia nut and butterscotch. To nosh on, try the sophisticated avocado toast sprinkled with microgreens or the Belgian waffle with berry compote. Bags of whole roasted beans are pricey but worth it. Beyond the brick-and-mortar cafe locations, Akamai operates two drive-up windows, one in Kīhei and another in Kahului.

116 Wailea Ike Dr, Kihei, HI 96753
(808) 868-0003
A latte filled to the brim of a coffee mug decorated with the cafe’s name in cursive script
Coffee at Akamai
Akamai Coffee [Facebook]

The Market

On an island where decent sandwiches are hard to come by, the Market Wailea comes to the rescue with a seared ‘ahi melt on a brioche bun featuring locally caught fish, and the Proper BLT featuring crispy pork belly, wild greens, and tomato on sourdough. For breakfast, the Green Eggs & Kale panini is a delicious mess of melted provolone and whole grain mustard. In addition to the deli, the grocery stocks gourmet kitchen staples and local microbrews.

10 Wailea Gateway Pl B-106, Kihei, HI 96753
(808) 879-2433
A cafe dining room, where two women sit at a high top table, with a cart full of packaged food nearby
Inside the Market
The Market [official]

Only Ono BBQ

Every Saturday, Only Ono BBQ hosts a dim sum drive-in at the Heritage Hall in Pā‘ia. Just text in your order by Friday night, arrive at your chosen time slot, pay via Venmo or cash in a sealed envelope, and your food is brought to your car. Chef Keith Apana knows barbecue inside out, and there isn’t a single dud on the menu. Standouts include the juicy shu mai, scrumptious bolo bao, and what might be the crispiest, most decadent roast pork outside of China. If there’s a Texas brisket special, nab it. And if you miss the Saturday rendezvous, you’ll have a second chance the following night. Only Ono offers a pared-down menu at the Maui Sunday Market in Kahului (where you also need to preorder).

401 Baldwin Ave, Paia, HI 96779
(808) 777-9026
A takeout container packed with chopped roast pork with very crispy skin on top
Crispy roast pork from Only Ono
Only Ono BBQ [Facebook]

Mama’s Fish House

At first glance, Mama’s comes across as a tourist snare. The tiki hut motif borders on kitschy and entrees cost an eye-popping $80, but the spot has legitimate appeal. Under Maui-born executive chef Perry Bateman, the kitchen team shows consistent, confident technique. Each fish is listed along with who caught it and where, which helps justify the price in an era of overfishing and mystery filets. As salt air wafts in from the private cove, waitstaff dressed in vintage Aloha wear deliver warm bread and an amuse-bouche, followed by starters like seared local octopus or grilled Haleakalā beef served in half a papaya. From there, dive into the fragrant bouillabaisse with saffron-scented chunks of Tristan lobster and Kauaʻi shrimp. Reservations fill up months in advance, so book as early as possible.

799 Poho Pl, Paia, HI 96779
(808) 579-8488
Traditional Hawaiian Platter at Mama’s Fish House
Photo by Bill Addison

Marlow

Chef Jeff Scheer is a purist. At Marlow, every ingredient must be exact, from the hand-milled flour in the sourdough to the Lopes Farm beef Scheer buys whole and breaks down into meatballs, briskets, and loins. His one-room Upcountry pizza kitchen is a celebration of local products: Elevated pizza toppings include Kaua‘i prawns roasted in the wood-fired oven, Kula zucchini lightly dressed in Parmesan cream, and braised pork with a dash of passionfruit butter. The fungi pie is a favorite, as is the duck confit with creamy cannellini beans and a hint of mustard. Bring friends so you can try all of the house-made gelatos: Kula strawberry, pistachio, cappuccino, and olive oil.

30 Kupaoa St A104, Makawao, HI 96768
(808) 868-3366
A margherita pizza held on a paddle in front of a pizza oven with a fire blazing inside.
Pizza fresh from the oven.
Marlow

Maui Bees

On a few idyllic acres in Kula, Mark and Leah Damon keep bees, grow organic vegetables, and tend to their sweet-tempered milk cows. Their pick-your-own farm has evolved into a gourmet Eden where visitors can feast on pumpkin soup and gluten-free brownies before they take away jars of macadamia blossom honey. The Damons host farm dinners on Friday and Saturday nights, three-hour experiences that include tours of their “bee museum” followed by a seven-course tasting experience. The vegetable-forward menu spotlights novelties grown on the farm: honeycomb, mulberries, Surinam cherries, and asparagus picked at the peak of ripeness.

150 Pulehunui Rd, Kula, HI 96790
(808) 359-8012
Nuka

The owners of Nuka turned an old Hā‘iku auto supply into a wonderfully modern izakaya and sushi bar. Order a few small plates to start: spicy edamame, miso eggplant, and kinpira gobo (slivered burdock and carrot dressed in sake). Then dive into a sashimi platter, where the supply of fresh tuna and snapper is bolstered by the owner’s own fishing boat. Or for a simple, satiating meal, try a Nuka bowl: fresh herbs and veggies piled atop rice and topped with ‘ahi katsu, blackened tofu, or shio koji salmon. Patience is necessary here; they don’t take reservations, and the wait is often long.

780 Haiku Rd, Haiku, HI 96708
(808) 575-2939
A plate of several pairs of fish and shrimp nigiri, and a maki roll
Nigiri at Nuka
Nuka [official]

Aunty Sandy's Banana Bread

To make use of the island’s surplus of bananas, a cottage industry of stalls that sell banana bread thrive throughout Maui. On the road to Hāna (an extraordinarily beautiful drive that will melt the cynicism of even the most jaded traveler), Aunty Sandy’s sits at a jut in the road near Ke‘anae Point — happily, at the precise location in the winding drive where a snack seems especially appealing, so it’s little wonder the business has thrived for more than 30 years. Bakers pull fresh loaves from the oven throughout the day, so chances are high that your banana bread will still be warm. The stand also sells drinks and shave ice.

210 Keanae Rd, Haiku, HI 96708
(808) 248-7448
Aunty Sandy’s Banana Bread
Photo by Bill Addison

