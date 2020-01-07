 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A man sits on a railing over Marseilles, France
Marseilles, France
Meghan McCarron

The 21 Essential Marseille Restaurants

Sardinian ravioli served on a graffiti-covered staircase, kochari at an Egyptian cultural center, cocoa-cream tartlets topped with smoked eel from a former basketball star, and more great bites to try now in Marseille

by Alexander Lobrano Updated
Marseilles, France
| Meghan McCarron
by Alexander Lobrano Updated

A modern Mediterranean bistro style of cooking has made Marseille one of the most exciting places to eat in Europe right now. Borrowing from the kitchens of all of the countries that surround the storied sea, the city’s talented young chefs are inventing bright, original, flavorful dishes.

France’s second-largest city, which grew up around one of the great natural harbors of the Mediterranean, has always been a stewpot of a place. During the 19th century, Marseille shared the title of world’s fastest-growing city with Chicago, as immigrants from Italy, Spain, and Greece came to work in its docks, mills, and factories. Then, in the 1950s and ’60s, the city saw waves of arrivals from former French colonies, especially from North Africa.

The ancient port’s history as the most cosmopolitan city in France helps explain the head-spinning variety in the food scene today, which has shown through especially since 2013. In the last decade, the city has smartened up with impressive urban-renewal projects, including Richard Rogers’s beautiful renovation of Le Vieux Port, a sleek new tram system, and architect Rudy Ricciotti’s magnificent Mucem museum. Tourism exploded and many ambitious restaurants opened to feed these new visitors, moving Marseille away from a longstanding reputation for bouillabaisse, its signature fish stew. Cheap rents and outstanding produce clinched the deal for talented young chefs from all over France, who suddenly saw Marseille through fresh eyes. Post-COVID, up-and-comers continue to hang out their first shingles, and the restaurant scene just gets better every day.

Alexander Lobrano is a Paris-based food writer and the author of My Place at the Table: A Recipe for a Delicious Life in Paris, Hungry for France, and Hungry for Paris.

Le Petit Nice Passedat

Chef Gérald Passedat’s family founded this hotel-restaurant on a craggy stone point sticking out into the Mediterranean in 1917, and since he took over in 1985, he’s made it into one of the world’s best seafood restaurants. The dining room with white tablecloths has sweeping views over the sea, and the menu changes according to what the fishing boats bring in every day. Passedat’s minimalist cooking style showcases fresh fish and shellfish in dishes like carpaccio of sea bream with caviar and bottarga, sea anemone beignets with seaweed sauce, and sea bass in an herb bouillon with chopped tomatoes.

17 Rue des Braves, 13007 Marseille, France
04 91 59 25 92
04 91 59 25 92
A hunk of vibrant lobster tail sits in a deep dark blue sauce in a white soup bowl that’s nearly invisible against a neutral background
Lobster in mauve
Richard Haughton

Chez Michel

Bouillabaisse, the fish stew made with locally caught rockfish, potatoes, tomatoes, saffron, and other ingredients, is arguably the dish that Marseille is most famous for. You’ll find it on menus all over town, but this family-run restaurant, in business since 1946, is where the locals come. Here it’s served as a two-course meal — first the rich brick-colored fish soup with croutons and garnishes of aioli and rouille, and then a platter of the fish and shellfish that have been cooked in the soup. Service can be a bit stiff, but the bouillabaisse always delivers.

6 Rue des Catalans, 13007 Marseille, France
04 91 52 30 63
04 91 52 30 63
A soup dish filled with bouillabaisse sits in the middle of a table between a dish of cooked fish and shellfish, and a serving dish with two bowls of condiments, as well as wine glasses in front of a window with the blinds down letting in peaks of light
Bouillabaisse with fish platter and condiments
Chez Michel [Official Photo]

Sépia

After cooking at several Alain Ducasse restaurants in Paris, chef Paul Langlère moved to Marseille and set up shop in a charming bungalow surrounded by a garden with great views over the city. His brief lunch menu changes daily, and his dinner menu every few weeks, so that he can follow the seasons and cook with the best local produce. Past dishes have included oysters from the nearby Camargue with apple, mint, and ginger; gravlax with passionfruit and citrus; duck with Jerusalem artichoke puree, roasted salsify, hazelnuts, and dates; and roasted lamb shoulder with oyster mushrooms en persillade. 

2 Rue Vauvenargues, 13007 Marseille, France
09 83 82 67 27
09 83 82 67 27
Trees and a cityscape outside the windows of an empty dining room, lit softly with pendants, featuring wooden tables of various shapes and low brick walls beneath the windows
The stunning view from Sépia
Julie Tinetti

Chez Etienne

Marseille fell in love with pizza when a wave of Italian immigrants arrived toward the end of the 19th century. Locals all have their own favorite pizzeria, but the one almost everyone agrees on is this simple Panier district place plastered with photographs of famous customers who’ve long flocked for pizzas from the wood-burning oven. There are other dishes to order, too, like steaks and succulent fried baby squid with a lot of garlic. Come early or late to avoid a long wait for a table.

43 Rue Lorette, 13002 Marseille, France
04 91 54 76 33
04 91 54 76 33

CopperBay Marseille

After creating several of the best cocktail bars in Paris, the talented bar team behind CopperBay set up shop in Marseille just a few minutes from Le Vieux Port, the city’s historic harbor. In a nod to the city’s favorite spirit, they pour a variety of pastises as well as a number of inventive craft cocktails. Try a Tahini Sour, which is made with tahini and pisco, a perfect reflection of the city’s diversity. There are bar snacks, too, including pickled mussels, duck rillettes, and burrata.

36 Boulevard Notre Dame, 13006 Marseille, France
Empty stools sit at a gilded, lit bar against a deep blue painted wall, with menus written out on butcher paper rollers hung on the back wall, bottles on the illuminated back bar, and gold fixtures set on a wooden bar top
The bar at CopperBay
CopperBay [Official Photo]

Ourea

After cooking at Semilla, a popular modern bistro in Saint-Germain-des-Prés in Paris, chef Matthieu Roche moved to Marseille and opened this intimate bistro with co-owner Camille Fromont near Le Vieux Port in the heart of the city. A native of Aix-en-Provence, Roche says he returned to the south because he missed the high quality of the produce available there and also the energy of Provence’s largest city. A low-key dining room with cement floors is the backdrop for dishes like carpaccio of black mullet smoked over fennel stalks with a salad of cucumbers marinated in turmeric and horseradish; gnocchi with a sauce of ramps and baby broccoli; and a passionfruit tart with a lime-meringue topping and lemon sorbet.

72 Rue de la Paix Marcel Paul, 13006 Marseille, France
04 91 73 21 53
04 91 73 21 53
Cooked fish sits in a soup dish with a pool of juices with eggplant, peppers, and raspberries, among other veggiews
Burbot with caponata, roasted peppers, and raspberries
Ourea [Official Photo]

Deep

This excellent new coffee shop was opened by former Brooklyn and Venice Beach resident Tony Collins, who had the idea of bringing great coffee to Marseille. The shop roasts its own beans in a big black Probat roaster that dominates the small space. You can also come by for pastries in the morning, and a hot dish or two — maybe fusilli with leeks and Gorgonzola, or fresh pea soup — every day at lunchtime.

15 Rue Glandeves, 13001 Marseille, France
09 72 65 80 24
09 72 65 80 24
A cafe storefront with the name DEEP in big letters across the top of the window, and customers gathered outside and in
Outside Deep
Deep Coffee Roasters / Facebook

Cédrat

Before opening his snug bistro with a back garden terrace, chef Éric Maillet was sous chef to Gérald Passedat, the dean of Marseille cooking, at his excellent seafood restaurant Le Petit Nice. The pedigree shows up in the precise creative bistro dishes on Maillet’s regularly changing chalkboard menu. Seafood and vegetables are the stars, including a recent starter salad of string beans, peas, snow peas, cherries, and pine nuts in an earthy vinaigrette; and sea bream and grilled baby potatoes with a sauce vierge (chopped tomatoes and basil in olive oil).

81 Rue Breteuil, 13006 Marseille, France
04 91 42 94 41
04 91 42 94 41
Cuts of cooked fish surround a shark-fin like piece of fish skin sticking straight up from the center of the plate, with a bright red sauce and garnishes sprinkled around the white plate
A seafood dish starring at Cédrat
Cédrat [Official Photo]

Cantoche

Sisters Louise and Julia Toche’s new downtown Mediterranean comfort-food bistro, between Le Vieux Port and the trendy Noailles district, serves an original menu of delicious dishes like Swiss chard tourte; mussels with leche de tigre, roasted tomatoes, and parsley oil; and braised beef with baby leeks, mushrooms, and mostarda. Set in an old cafe, with a colorfully tiled bar, the friendly and festive environment is also great for people-watching and taking the pulse of the city. The kitchen’s commitment to using fresh, seasonal, locally sourced produce is the holy grail in Marseille right now.

13 Rue Haxo, 13001 Marseille, France
04 91 70 24 99
04 91 70 24 99

La Mercerie

British chef Harry Cummins and Quebecois sommelier Laura Vidal met while working together at Frenchie in Paris, and opened this market-menu bistro with an open kitchen in an old sewing shop in the Noailles district last spring. It’s been playing to a full house ever since. Book a seat at the long repurposed wood bar to watch the chefs at work, or grab a table and dig into dishes like a saute of razor clams with shallots and ham; gnocchi with lamb and black olive ragout; grilled line-caught turbot with artichokes, spinach, and young garlic; and rice pudding flavored with fig leaves and strawberries. The menu evolves constantly, and the wine list includes great selections by the glass. In nice weather, the small terrace outside is the place to be.

9 Cours Saint-Louis, 13001 Marseille, France
04 91 06 18 44
04 91 06 18 44

Also featured in:

Petrin Couchette

The latest address from the team behind La Mercerie is a cafe-cum-bakery in the heart of the city that’s a nonstop hitmaker from breakfast to 7 p.m. The bakery prepares loaves from organic flour using natural yeast, and the kitchen serves up excellent shakshuka, egg-and-mayo sandwiches, sausage rolls, focaccia, brownies, and cookies with chocolate from the city’s only bean-to-bar chocolate producer, La Baleine à Cabosse. Stop by to pick up supplies for a train trip or on your way to the beach. The coffee’s really good, too. 

7 Cr Saint-Louis, 13001 Marseille, France
04 91 39 00 21
04 91 39 00 21

Chez Yassine

No city in France has a more intimate relationship with the cooking of North Africa. That’s clear at this simple Tunisian restaurant in one of the busiest market streets in town, which constantly serves dishes atop fluorescent green placemats to diners seated in metal chairs. Try the lablabi, a cumin-spiced chickpea soup with garlic and homemade harissa; spicy egg kafteji in tomato sauce; and juicy grilled merguez sausages served with an assortment of salads. The lamb couscous on Fridays and the grouper couscous on Sundays are excellent.

8 Rue d'Aubagne, 13001 Marseille, France
09 80 83 39 13
09 80 83 39 13
From above, a multicolored dish filled with eggy stew of vegetables, olives, shredded meat, and peppers
Spicy kafteji
Chez Yassine / Facebook

Epicerie l'Idéal

Former food writer Julia Sammut — whose mother and sister run the respected La Fenière restaurant in the tiny nearby village of Cadenet — opened her “ideal grocery store” (as the name translates) in the Noailles quarter. Here she sells a personally curated selection of the foods she loves most, including cheese, charcuterie, condiments, olives, pasta, and other high-quality goods. At noon, these foodstuffs star in a short, regularly changing menu that’s served at a wooden tables in the shop and on the sidewalk outside. Recent preparations included lamb shoulder baked with pomegranate molasses, chickpeas with braised octopus, a zucchini tart with smoked Sardinian ricotta, and almond and orange blossom ice cream.

11 Rue d'Aubagne, 13001 Marseille, France
09 80 39 99 41
09 80 39 99 41
Sidewalk tables outside L’Epicerie Ideal
L’Epicerie Ideal
Meghan McCarron

Restaurant Bubo

In Provence, bubo means “to remember,” and this is what chef Fabien Torrente does. The contemporary tasting menus recall the traditional flavors of this sunny stretch of France, but reinterpreted in a modern way. For lunch, Torrente serves bento boxes that include a starter, a main course, and a dessert, and then offers a more elaborate menu at dinner. The dishes change often but tend toward umami, like a deconstructed vitello tonnato (chopped veal with capers and creamy tuna sauce) or roast lamb with zucchini stuffed with braised beef cheeks. For dessert, there’s a creamy chocolate mousse with orange and rhubarb ice cream.

34 Rue du Dr Fiolle, 13006 Marseille, France
09 50 13 58 28
09 50 13 58 28
A long rectangular cut of fish topped with medallions of bright vegetables sitting in a bright saffron cream dotted with fixings
Pain de brochet with saffron
Bubo

Limmat

A storefront tucked into a graffiti-covered stone staircase leading up from the Cours Julien to the Rue d’Aubagne is the offbeat setting for one of the most popular new restaurants in Marseille. Chef Lili Gadola, who formerly worked at Épicerie L’Idéal, cooks up a chalkboard menu that changes daily. The offerings usually include fresh local seafood and dishes from her native Switzerland, which also supplied the name of her restaurant; the Limmat is a river that empties into Lake Zurich. Expect intriguingly creative and carefully prepared dishes like onions stuffed with grouper in a coulis of dried figs and fennel; Sardinian ravioli dusted with Parmesan; and red tuna sashimi with smoked bonito, chickpeas, zucchini, fava beans, and peppers.

41 Rue Jean-Baptiste-Estelle, 13006 Marseille, France
04 91 47 49 35
04 91 47 49 35

More in Maps

Restaurant Saisons

Chef Julien Diaz’s approach in the kitchen is as clean and contemporary as the decor of his restaurant. Here he prizes seasonal Mediterranean produce on a menu that evolves regularly, but tends toward dishes like oven-roasted Corsican brocciu cheese with thinly sliced radishes, fresh peas, cucumbers, and pickled radish; saffron risotto with cypress oil, Corsican honey, and grated pinecone; and John Dory roasted in seaweed butter with peas and an earthy-green crab broth. The well-dressed crowd receives suave service and a great selection of local wines poured by the glass.

8 Rue Sainte-Victoire, 13006 Marseille, France
09 51 89 18 38
09 51 89 18 38
An unseen cook delicately plates a final ingredient on one of several plates lined up on a bar with the kitchen prep stations blurred in the background
Putting on the finishing touch
Saisons [Official Photo]

La Boîte à Sardine

Before you head into this very popular fish house for a meal, do what the regulars do and eyeball the catch of the day at the adjacent fish market that’s owned by the restaurant. Owner Fabien Rugi’s nautically themed decor of ropes, fishnets, and buoys is amusingly tongue-in-cheek, but the cooking here is seriously good, including a regularly changing roster of dishes like fresh sea urchins in season, razor clams from Sète with fresh cilantro and lemon, grilled rouget (red mullet), and fried baby squid. Finish up with a slice of fiadone, Corsican cheesecake. Reservations are essential.

2 Boulevard de la Libération, 13001 Marseille, France
04 91 50 95 95
04 91 50 95 95
A bubbling pot brims with chunks of varied seafood and greens
Boiling seafood
La Boîte à Sardine / Facebook

AM par Alexandre Mazzia

Alexandre Mazzia might be the most innovative chef working in Marseille today. The former professional basketball player opened this simply decorated, modern tasting-menu bistro in a residential district in 2014. Mazzia works in the open kitchen, where his cooking is informed by his childhood in Pointe-Noire in the Congo, where his father was a merchant dealing in exotic wood, and also the flavors of Provence. Mazzia’s increasingly acclaimed cooking includes a tiny cocoa-cream-filled tartlet topped with smoked eel, beet juice, and fresh black pepper; semolina with orange blossom water, horseradish, and shellfish jus; and grilled red mullet with duck jus, green satay sauce, and a condiment of raspberries and harissa.

9 Rue François Rocca, 13008 Marseille, France
04 91 24 83 63
04 91 24 83 63
Two small dishes are plated on round stone-like pedestals sitting on a steel prep station with a cook’s hands resting on the surface nearby
One of Mazzia’s innovative tasting menu courses
JPGARABEDIAN

La Cantine de Nour d'Égypte

Tucked away in Marseille’s Egyptian Cultural Center, this casual restaurant with brightly colored cushions and painted wood furniture serves dishes like kochari, a traditional street food made from rice, pasta, lentils, and chickpeas, garnished with tomato sauce and fried onions. There’s also ful, falafel sandwiches, and Egyptian flan, in addition to two different daily main course specials. The non-alcoholic drinks list includes helba, an infusion of fenugreek, and mint tea.

10 Rue Bernex, 13001 Marseille, France
09 80 63 06 56
09 80 63 06 56
From above, a plate with three hunks of halva shaped into hamsas (hands) dusted with rose petals and bits of pistachio
Halva hands of Fatima
Nour d’Egypte / Facebook

Regain

In under a year, chef Sarah Chougnet-Strudel and former wine merchant Lucien Salomon’s alluringly low-key retro bistro has become a much-loved institution among Marseille’s creative types. The childhood friends have outfitted the space with a big chestnut-paneled zinc-topped bar, varnished terracotta tile floor, and anthracite-gray wainscotting. Chougnet-Strudel previously cooked with Pascal Barbot at L’Astrance, Anne-Sophie Pic, and Hélène Darroze, and at the Greenhouse in London, followed by a stint in Singapore, while Salomon previously worked at La Cave de Belleville in Paris. Their impressive pedigrees inform the excellent regularly changing menu and wine list here, where modern comfort food includes pork belly with beets and mussel cream; udon with a sabayon of white miso, turnips, and ricotta salata; and soy-lacquered cauliflower with grilled polenta and grated ewe’s milk cheese. 

53 Rue Saint-Pierre, 13005 Marseille, France
04 86 68 33 20
04 86 68 33 20

Les Eaux de Mars

Just steps from the spectacular Napoleon III-vintage Palais Longchamp, this laidback street-corner bistro with a big raw-wood bar has developed a loyal crowd of regulars, who come for chef Noémie Lebocey. Her culinary style showcases and accentuates the natural flavors of produce, especially in the carefully chosen garnishes on dishes, like the ricotta beignets, fennel, and roasted tomatoes that accompany her fish soup. Lebocey’s menu evolves regularly, but consistently surprises with original dishes like an onion tart with whipped cream seasoned with smoked oregano, arugula, and buckwheat, or an apricot tart with smoked rosemary ice cream. 

135 Rue Consolat, 13001 Marseille, France
04 91 07 61 36
04 91 07 61 36

More in Maps

Related Maps

