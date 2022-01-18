 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Outdoor diners at tables on the sand, with the hills and buildings of Mallorca stretching out in the distance

Dining on the sand at Patiki Beach.

Patiki Beach/Facebook

The 17 Essential Mallorca Restaurants

Where to find classic fisherman’s stew, spicy crispy duck, Argentinian gaucho-style beef pasties, and fresh citrus sorbet on the largest Balearic island

by Isabelle Kliger
Dining on the sand at Patiki Beach.

|

Patiki Beach/Facebook
by Isabelle Kliger

Famous for its endless sandy beaches and hordes of selfie stick-wielding tourists (many sunburned to within an inch of their lives), Mallorca hasn’t had the chance to develop a reputation for its gastronomy. But it turns out that the largest of Spain’s Balearic Islands has had the potential to be a top-notch food destination all along.

With a rich agricultural heritage, the central part of the island is mainly devoted to growing crops like olives, grapes, citrus fruit, and almonds, which yield excellent olive oils, wines, preserves, and pastries. Pig farms produce meat for everyone’s favorite Mallorcan delicacy, the tangy sobrassada sausage, while the gourmet salts from the southeastern plains have achieved global recognition. Fish stocks in the Mediterranean are not what they once were, but chefs make good use of local varieties including rockfish, razor fish, and gamba roja de Sóller (red shrimp), used in dishes like sopes de peix Mallorquines (Mallorcan fish soup) or its Ibizan equivalent, bullit de peix.

Recent years have seen the island evolve into a favorite among food lovers. Led by Mallorcan slow food trailblazer Maria Solivellas of Ca na Toneta, top national and homegrown chefs are serving up tantalizing plates of seasonal food made from ingredients produced on the island and enhanced by global culinary influences left by decades of mass tourism. Together, Mallorca’s restaurants are fashioning a slower, more sustainable form of tourism.

From rural restaurants serving contemporary takes on classic recipes to neighborhood haunts with creative menus inspired by Asian and Latin American cuisine, the best restaurants in Mallorca are ready to wow.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Prices per person, excluding alcohol:

$ = Less than 15 euros (less than $17 USD)
$$ = 15 - 29 euros ($17 to $33 USD)
$$$ = 30 - 50 euros ($34 to $56 USD)
$$$$ = More than 50 euros (more than $56 USD)

Isabelle Kliger is a half-British, half-Swedish freelance journalist who moved to Barcelona 11 years ago and spends her time writing about travel, food, and pop culture.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Terrae

Carrer de la Verge del Carme, 19, 07470 Port de Pollença
Illes Balears, Spain
620 70 72 52
620 70 72 52
Visit Website

Born in Isla de Margarita in the Venezuelan Caribbean, chef David Rivas worked in Barcelona, Oslo, and Hong Kong before settling in Mallorca. These days, he can be found in his rustic-chic restaurant Terrae, set in the idyllic seaside town of Port de Pollença. A mix of foraged and locally sourced ingredients form avant-garde dishes like marinated squid with fennel and parsley mayo; leek croquettes in cauliflower cream; and French toast with marinated fruit and goat cheese foam. [$$$]

A dining room with lots of woven baskets, wood, and industrial lighting
Inside Terrae.
Terrae

2. Patiki Beach

Camí del Far, 2, 07108 Sóller
Illes Balears, Spain
971 63 45 58
971 63 45 58
Visit Website

Rays of sunlight slip through the bamboo roof and play across your table as you tuck into colorful plates of fresh food at Patiki Beach. Despite looking like a typical Spanish chiringuito, or beach bar, this laid-back spot is a far cry from the tourist traps farther down the beach in busy Port de Sóller. Embodying Mallorca’s barefoot, bohemian vibes, British chef Grace Berrow serves up an ever-changing menu of whatever is in season and can be sourced on the day. [$$]

From above, a bright ceramic plate topped with a large heap of labneh topped with dukkah, a pile of dark grapes, and a bunch of greens
Labneh, roasted grapes, dukka, pickled grape molasses, oregano/lemon oil, and grilled sourdough.
Patiki Beach/Facebook

3. Restaurant Ca na Toneta

Carrer de s'Horitzó, 21, 07314 Caimari
Illes Balears, Spain
971 51 52 26
971 51 52 26
Visit Website

You cannot talk about Mallorcan slow food without mentioning Ca na Toneta and its pioneering chef, Maria Solivellas. Today, she can be found running the family restaurant in the tiny town of Caimari alongside her sisters Teresa and Cati. The chef works with carefully selected Mallorcan producers and strictly uses seasonal ingredients that are almost exclusively organic, so you can be sure every bite of Solivellas’s tasting menu will be packed with flavor and color. Her tomatoes taste like sunshine, and the crispy pork belly literally melts in the mouth. [$$$$]

Diners sit at high tables against a wall and gather in the back of a long restaurant space, with a cook prepping meals to one side and large chalkboard menus on the far wall
Inside Ca na Toneta.
Ca na Toneta/Facebook

4. Ètic

Carrer de Sa Mar, 43, 07100 Sóller
Illes Balears, Spain
971 63 89 92
971 63 89 92
Visit Website

By day, RE Organic is a supermarket that supplies islanders with seasonal, pesticide-free, zero-kilometer produce. In the evenings, it transforms into Ètic, Mallorca’s first fully organic restaurant, where chefs Edu Martinez and David Tatar serve up healthy, sustainable, and extremely tasty dishes. The kitchen caters to most types of diets, offering guests the choice of vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, or grain-free menu options. [$$]

Inside a sunny dining room, with large doors opening to a patio, wooden four tops set for dinner, and pillows along a bench on one side
The dining room at Ètic.
Re Organic

5. Sa Fàbrica de Gelats

Plaça des Mercat, s/n, 07100 Sóller
Illes Balears, Spain
971 63 85 01
971 63 85 01
Visit Website

This artisanal ice cream shop in the medieval town of Sóller uses locally grown organic fruit for its legendary orange and lemon sorbets. The town is set at the foot of the stunning Tramuntana mountain range in a region famous for its citrus farming. The company collaborates with local growers and unemployment offices to promote fair employment practices. Not into sorbet? Not a problem. Sa Fàbrica de Gelats also offers around 40 ice cream flavors, all locally made. [$]

Scoops of orange sorbet in a glass decorated with an illustration of a man in a wide-brimmed hat running with a giant cone of sorbet, alongside slices of orange
Orange sorbet.
Sa Fàbrica de Gelats

6. Ca's Patró March

Carrer Sa Cala, 16, 07179 Deià
Illes Balears, Spain
Visit Website

Restaurants don’t get more scenic than Ca’s Patró March. Balanced perilously over the postcard-perfect rocky cove at Cala Deià, the restaurant looks as if it might tumble into the crystalline water at any moment. Fans are grateful it hasn’t so they can continue to gorge themselves on giant plates of freshly caught fish and other seafood, accompanied by crisp, local white wine. Tables are often fully booked weeks in advance; get in early and don’t forget to ask for a table en la primera linea (right next to the sea). [$$$]

Diners at tables on a waterside jetty
Precarious seating at Ca’s Patró March.
Ca’s Patró March/Facebook

7. Restaurant Nama

Carrer Arxiduc Luís Salvador, 22, 07179 Deià
Illes Balears, Spain
971 63 61 02
971 63 61 02
Visit Website

Full of warmth and flair, Nama is a go-to for Southeast Asian cuisines. Half-Sri Lankan, half-German owner Namali Schleberger runs the restaurant alongside chef Bonnie “Bon Bon” Han, who was born in Singapore and raised in Australia, and Han’s Valencian partner, Arantxa. Together, the trio have created a geographically expansive menu ranging from laksa to teppanyaki beef and in the process have turned Nama into one of the most sought-after culinary destinations on the island. Using local, organic ingredients, chef Han’s standouts include the tender massaman beef curry with roti and her spectacular organic chicken and shrimp wontons in chile vinaigrette. [$$$]

A duck leg slightly shredded to reveal the interior of the meat, sitting upright on a plate with a large herb-topped salad and a lime wedge
Spicy crispy duck with mango salad.
Restaurant Nama/Facebook

8. Es Taller Valldemossa

Carrer de Santiago Russiñol, 1, 07170 Valldemossa
Illes Balears, Spain
971 61 63 96
971 61 63 96
Visit Website

The hillside town of Valldemossa is like something out of a medieval fairy tale with its labyrinth of rickety cobbled lanes and stone houses with bottle-green shutters. Just off the main road you might spot an Argentinian-born chef lovingly tending his organic vegetable garden. His name is Nico Gago Aubert, and he runs a slow food emporium set in a converted automotive workshop (es taller translates to “the workshop”). His hearty, healthy dishes range from pad thai and green curry with duck to Peruvian causas and Argentinian “gaucho-style” beef pasties. [$$]

A man in an apron spreads seeds into a row in a vegetable garden
Tending the garden.
Es Taller Valldemossa

9. Brut

Carrer la Carretera, 37, 07430 Llubí
Illes Balears, Spain
971 18 82 31
971 18 82 31
Visit Website

Opened in 2018 in the sleepy town of Llubí, deep in the Mallorcan heartland, tiny Brut is able to accommodate only 12 lucky diners at a time. Using local, fresh, and seasonal produce from small-scale farmers, the kitchen designs tasting menus that combine ancient Balearic techniques with modern flavors and pairs the dishes with natural wines, craft beers, and kombucha. The result is a dining experience that is colorful, unexpected, and achingly contemporary.  [$$$$]

A cement-lined restaurant interior with a bar and high chairs, lounge chairs, modern light fixtures and decorations
Inside Brut.
Brut/Facebook

10. Es Rebost

Avinguda del Comte de Sallent, 29, 07003 Palma
Illes Balears, Spain
971 31 41 65
971 31 41 65
Visit Website

Don’t let Es Rebost’s fast-food appearance put you off. With four outlets in Palma (including one at the airport), it’s a Mallorca institution. The chain works exclusively with local farmers and artisans so every ingredient can be traced back to its origins — from the Son Vives Mahonés cheese to the Can Company charcuteries and the carob syrup and flour from Es Garrover. Since the motto is “fast slow food,” keep things simple with the tumbet (Mallorcan veggie gratin) and a burger d’aqui made from beef mixed with sobrassada and garnished with Mahonés cheese. [$$]

A hearty grain salad with pieces of potato, pepper, peas, and herbs, served in an earthenware bowl beside a smaller bowl of olives
A beautiful salad.
Es Rebost

Copy Link
Passeig de Mallorca, 20, 07012 Palma
Illes Balears, Spain
971 78 11 19
971 78 11 19
Visit Website

Mallorca takes itself a bit less seriously than the rest of Spain. Maybe it’s the sea breeze or the constant sunshine, but living on island time really does seem to make people more relaxed. Nobody embodies this laid-back approach more than chef Adrián Quetglas. The chef of Mallorcan descent was raised in Argentina and traveled the world before opening his eponymous restaurant in Palma in 2015. Michelin-starred status has not deterred Quetglas from his mission to “democratize” fine dining; he continues to offer a superb five-course lunchtime tasting menu for only 40 euros ($45). [$$$ - $$$$]

A golden orb in a pool of sauce with rock-like accompaniments
A mystical looking dish from Adrián Quetglas.
Adrián Quetglas

Copy Link
Passeig de Mallorca, 16, 07012 Palma
Illes Balears, Spain
971 22 74 65
971 22 74 65
Visit Website

Ignasi Coli takes the revival of down-home cooking to a whole new level at Ca n’Ignasi (Ignasi’s house). In unfussy, rustic surroundings, Coli re-creates the recipes that have been enjoyed in Mallorcan homes for centuries (and often serves them himself). Concoctions include local fishermen’s favorite stew, bullit de peix, and rice with rabbit and snails. Bottles of wine start from 9 euros, and a four-course tasting menu will set you back 35. [$$$]

A seafood dish at Ca n’Ignasi.
Ca n’Ignasi/Facebook

13. Fera

Carrer de la Concepció, 4, 07012 Palma
Illes Balears, Spain
682 31 94 71
682 31 94 71
Visit Website

Purists may not approve of Fera’s brand of Mediterranean-Asian fusion, but local food lovers can’t get enough of it. Opened in Palma in 2017 under the watchful eye of Austrian chef Simon Petutschnig, Fera is hidden down a cobbled street in the center of town in a restored mansion just off busy Jaume III. The chef uses first-rate ingredients like Wagyu beef, raised in Teruel, Spain, and combines them with artisanal Mallorcan produce like Son Naava’s biodynamic Demeter oils and wines, all turned up with Asian spices. [$$$$]

Bits of carrots arranged ornately in a pool of sauce
Part of the veggie tasting menu.
Fera

14. Vandal

Plaça del Progrés, 15, 07013 Palma
Illes Balears, Spain
871 04 51 74
871 04 51 74
Visit Website

You can’t swing a bottle of malbec without hitting an Argentinian chef in Mallorca. It’s true at Vandal, though chef Bernabé Caravotta and sommelier Sebastián Perez probably wouldn’t let you swing any bottles around. The team at this trendy urban haunt in hip Santa Catalina pair modern Latin American and Asian-inspired bites with signature cocktails. A ceviche cone with coconut foam is served with a Vino Sour 2.0 of white wine, lemon, and ceviche syrup, while the Patagonian black hake with Jerusalem artichokes, sea urchin, almonds, and garlic comes with a tangy tequila-based Red Patrón.  [$$$]

A server holds a bowl decorated with a fish illustration. A cone of ceviche with foam sticks out the top
Ceviche turbinate with coconut foam.
Vandal

15. El Txoko de Martín

Plaça del Pont, 07014 Palma
Illes Balears, Spain
871 00 40 80
871 00 40 80
Visit Website

The pandemic has sent cooks in search of their roots, resulting in a renewed love of down-home cooking across Spain. Nowhere is this more visible than at a casa de comidas, an informal place where locals go for lunches of casserole, omelet, or stew. Even Spain’s most Michelin-starred chef, Martín Berasategui, got in on the trend with one of 2021’s most high-profile openings, a casa de comidas in Palma. Menu highlights include the omelet with cod and caramelized onions, tomatoes stuffed with baby squid, and steak tartare “like Martín eats it” — all infused with that Berasategui magic. [$$$]

A huge sliced steak served in a metal tray with rope handles
Steak, steak, steak.
Nando Esteva

16. Botànic

Carrer del Forn de la Glòria, 14, 07012 Palma
Illes Balears, Spain
971 75 05 50
971 75 05 50
Visit Website

“Green is the new sexy” reads the tagline for this plant-forward restaurant set along the ground floor and leafy patio of the superb Can Bordoy boutique hotel. Palma-born chef Andrés Benítez takes inspiration for his dishes and spices from all over: Vietnam, China, Thailand, the Middle East, Mexico, India. And while plants are the main protagonists, the menu also makes space for meat and fish options that adhere to the locavore, zero-kilometer philosophy. Top choices include the candied leek with truffle hollandaise and the lettuce tacos with grilled octopus. [$$$]

People cheers with bright cocktails, on pink garnished with a skewer of berries and lemon, the other green topped with herbs
Well-garnished drinks.
Botànic

17. Dins Santi Taura

Plaça de Llorenç Villalonga, 4, 07001 Palma
Illes Balears, Spain
656 73 82 14
656 73 82 14
Visit Website

It came as no surprise earlier this year when Dins Santi Taura was voted the best restaurant in Mallorca in a poll of the island’s chefs. The ever-smiling chef, who lends his name to the restaurant, won a Michelin star in late 2020, too. Set in the chic El Llorenç Parc de la Mar hotel, Dins is the place to discover contemporary takes on classic Balearic recipes, such as rockfish panada (pastry) and the classic trampó salad served with salted sardines. Book a seat at the chef’s counter and prepare to be blown away. [$$$$]

A neatly crimped pastry served on a wooden plank
Rockfish panada.
Dins Santi Taura

