Louisville is home to more than baseball bats, bourbon, and the fastest two minutes in sports. Set on the Ohio River on the border with Indiana, Derby City is the largest city in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, with the robust cultural scene to go along with that status, especially when it comes to good food. The city is home to the famous hot brown: a mess of turkey, Mornay sauce, cheese, and bread cobbled together at the Brown Hotel nearly a century ago. Louisville also has plenty of Southern dining, from old-fashioned classics to dishes inflected with French and Mediterranean twists, plus lots of Cuban specialties, vegan beer, Scandinavian pastries, and pan-Asian comfort food. The city’s best eateries offer way more than pit stops before the races.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Lennie Omalza is a Kentucky-based freelance writer. Originally from Hawaii, she is a yoga-loving foodie who travels as often as she can.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.