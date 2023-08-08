The go-to restaurants along Mass Street, the liveliest bars in town, and the ice cream, doughnuts, pizza, beer, and other essentials every KU student and Lawrence townie needs

Lawrence, Kansas, home to the University of Kansas and Haskell Indian Nations University, was founded in the 1850s by anti-slavery crusaders intent on making the territory a free state. Today, the town — lovingly known to locals as “LFK” for “Lawrence Fucking Kansas” — remains known for its free-spirited vibe and progressive small-town community. It has become synonymous with college basketball, as KU overtook the University of Kentucky for highest total wins in 2022, claiming the title of winningest team in men’s NCAA history. Meanwhile, Haskell is the only intertribal Native American university in the country, with more than 150 tribes represented in the student body. Not far from both campuses, you’ll find a bustling downtown neighborhood centered on Lawrence’s iconic Massachusetts Street, where students and locals go to eat, drink, shop, and celebrate basketball victories. With creative food-focused entrepreneurs and a vibrant restaurant scene, there’s no shortage of great places to eat and drink.