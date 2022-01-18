 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

The 26 Essential St. Louis Restaurants

The 38 Essential Buenos Aires Restaurants

The 38 Essential Markham Restaurants

A cook, wearing a branded apron and Malaysian flag hat, pours tea from a metal pitcher to a pot.

Pulling milk tea at Nasi Kandar Pelita.

The 38 Essential Kuala Lumpur Restaurants

Where to find kung pao mantis prawns, pandan layer cake, curry fried chicken, and soft-shell crab burgers in the Malaysian capital

by Ian Poh Jin Tze
Photography by Ian Poh Jin Tze
View as Map

Pulling milk tea at Nasi Kandar Pelita.
by Ian Poh Jin Tze
Photography by Ian Poh Jin Tze

Kuala Lumpur is an experience of contrasts. Against the backdrop of the city’s dizzying skyscrapers, including the iconic Petronas Twin Towers (the tallest buildings in the world at the turn of the 21st century), you’ll find yourself wandering uneven back streets and navigating crowded night markets. Amid the traditional kopitiams (coffee shops) tucked into colonial-era buildings, you’ll find striking splashes of modern graffiti, an art form outlawed in parts of Asia but embraced here.

The flavors of the bustling cosmopolitan city are just as diverse. Malay specialists and generations-old street food hawkers form a melting pot of cultures and cuisines, with chefs cooking Chinese, Indian, European, and Nyonya dishes (the latter being a combination of Chinese ingredients with aromatic Malay herbs and spices such as coconut milk, candlenuts, kaffir lime leaves, and lemongrass). And great eating doesn’t stop at the borders of downtown but extends well into suburbs like Damansara and Cheras as well as coastal areas like Klang, Kapar, and Sekinchan. The pandemic has certainly taken its toll on the city’s dining scene, forcing some classic establishments to close. But much of Kuala Lumpur’s rich culinary heritage remains strong, as chefs fiercely guard family recipes and crowds of loyal customers line up for beloved dishes.

From quintessential nasi lemak to icy chendol, dockside feasts to rice paddy picnics, here’s how to eat your way through the Malaysian capital.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Prices per person, excluding alcohol:

$ = Less than 21 Malaysian ringgit (less than $5 USD)
$$ = 21 - 42 Malaysian ringgit ($5 - $10 USD)
$$$ = 46 - 84 Malaysian ringgit ($11 - $20 USD)
$$$$ = More than 88 Malaysian ringgit ($21 USD and up)

Ian Poh Jin Tze is a freelance writer and photographer passionate about extreme sports and globe-trotting. He spent the past year running Monk3yseendo, a lifestyle Instagram/blog predominantly focused on food, photography, fashion, and travel, and he has been published in the Singapore Airlines in-flight magazine, Asian Food Network, and Le Cordon Bleu. Although he was born in Singapore, he spends 300 days a year living out of his Rimowa.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Ninja Kitchen

Copy Link
186, Jalan Sungai Labu, Taman Seri Sekinchan, 45400 Sekinchan
Selangor, Malaysia
012-339 1331
012-339 1331
Visit Website

Among the rice paddies in the sleepy fishing village of Sekinchan, Ninja Kitchen is a unique home-based restaurant serving an omakase-style menu of seafood with Teochew influences. The owner, globally renowned photographer Heng Mok Zung, welcomes guests to his own beautiful house and begins the dining experience with a private tour before setting them up at a table outside. Traditional tiffin carriers (a reference to Zung’s Nyonya heritage) emerge bearing dishes like lightly salted shrimp garnished with garlic and chiles served in an ice bowl, or saito fish balls filled with minced pork and fried till the outer skin is a crispy golden brown. Diners also have the option to enjoy their meal as a picnic out by a rice paddy as the sun dips down over the horizon, conjuring a brilliant golden mosaic over the field. At the end of the picnic, each table can release a sky lantern. Don’t forget to make a wish (or a reservation). [$$$$]

An outdoor table set with various dishes and decorations, set on a covering of hay near bales, with a large field stretching into the distance beyond
Picnic in a rice paddy.

2. Sekinchan Coconut Farm

Copy Link
Jalan Tali Air 4, 45400 Sekinchan
Selangor, Malaysia
017-745 1263
017-745 1263
Visit Website

Deep within the shade of a coconut plantation, this weekend food market is home to rows of makeshift stalls, where proprietors whip up street food and snacks such as nasi lemak, rojak, and a variety of coconut drinks. It makes a refreshing pit stop on a hot day, but watch out for rain; there’s no covered area to duck under if the clouds open up. [$]

Diners eat at outdoor wooden tables and purchase food from vendors in the background, beneath rows of coconut palms
Vendors and tables at Sekinchan.

3. Suang Le River Restaurant

Copy Link
Tanjung Karang Kuala Selangor, Selangor, 45500 Tanjong Karang
Selangor, Malaysia
019-690 6788
019-690 6788

The first thing that greets diners at Suang Le is the unmistakable smell of fish, followed by the sight of live seafood swimming in tanks that line the wooden floor of the restaurant. Suspended on a dock above swampy mangroves in a small fishing village in Kuala Selangor, the restaurant is mostly patronized by locals, and fishermen pull up to the jetty alongside the dining area every so often to unload their catch. Look out for kung pao stir-fried mantis prawns with chiles and bell peppers as well as clams cooked with bamboo shoots in an aromatic, slightly spicy ginger broth. [$$$]

Fishing boats anchor by jetties in front of a large watery expanse under blue skies
The jetty where fishermen unload to Suang Le River Restaurant.

4. Sungai Janggut Seafood Restaurant

Copy Link
16 batu 15, Jalan Bagan Sungai Janggut, Jeram, 45800 Jeram
Selangor, Malaysia
03-3250 2558
03-3250 2558
Visit Website

Nestled along the banks of a river near the Malacca Strait, this hidden restaurant cooks up the freshest seafood with traditional Malaysian flavors. The menu includes such hits as stir-fried chile bamboo clams, lala clams cooked in a ginger broth, and fresh prawns cooked in curry and served in a coconut. Even better, go off-menu for the crayfish glass noodle soup, a once-popular dish of spicy crayfish cooked in aromatic curry with a dash of turmeric and served in a clay pot. [$$]

A rimmed, handled bowl of noodle soup with huge prawns, sitting on a saucer with a spoon sticking out
Mantis prawn claypot glass noodle dish.

5. Batu 8 Kapar Seafood

Copy Link
162, Batu 8, Jalan Kapar, Selangor, Kampung Perepat, 41400 Klang
Selangor, Malaysia
012-221 8044
012-221 8044
Visit Website

The city center has enough good restaurants to fill a lifetime of eating, but take a gastronomic detour to the small suburb of Kapar for Batu 8 Kapar Seafood. Like many others, the restaurant serves a menu abundant with seafood in an open-air, hangar-like space. Unlike competitors, though, Batu 8 offers an excellent fish mantou: a patty of battered dory, fried to a beautiful golden brown and served in a fluffy Chinese steamed bun. The slightly sweet and salty delicacy is best enjoyed piping hot when the fish is crispiest. [$$]

Fried fish sandwiches on fluffy steamed bunns
Crispy dory mantou.

6. Fruity Bakery & Café

Copy Link
No. 107, Lebuh Turi, Off, Persiaran Raja Muda Musa, Taman Chi Liung, 41200 Klang
Selangor, Malaysia
03-3373 1071
03-3373 1071
Visit Website

This bakery serves a variety of pastries, but it is best known for its apple strudel. Based on a recipe said to have originated in Perth, Australia, the strudel comes out looking like a laminated hoagie with juicy chunks of apples and cream oozing out of a bun of flaky, caramelized puff pastry. [$$]

A long, sandwich-like apple strudel, with filling visible down the side, in a branded cardboard box
The famed apple strudel.

7. Seng Huat Bak Kut Teh

Copy Link
9, Jalan Besar, Kawasan 1, 41000 Klang
Selangor, Malaysia
012-309 8303
012-309 8303
Visit Website

Instead of its formal name, diners fondly refer to this restaurant as “Under the Klang Bridge Bak Kut Teh,” referring to the nearby bridge commonly used as a landmark to find the place. It’s worth seeking out, too. Since 1979, the restaurant has been serving bak kut teh, a dish popular across Singapore and Malaysia in which pork ribs are cooked in a broth with such herbs as dong quai (aka “female ginseng”), star anise, and cinnamon, accompanied by a fragrant bowl of rice or you char kway (strips of fried dough). [$$]

Chefs stand on both sides of a kitchen counter preparing bak kut teh
Chefs prepare bak kut teh.

8. Chong Kok Kopitiam

Copy Link
5, Jalan Stesen, Kawasan 1, 41000 Klang
Selangor, Malaysia
03-3371 0996
03-3371 0996
Visit Website

This traditional kopitiam has been serving local breakfast favorites through half a century and three generations. In the early days, it was a three-story operation, with a coffee shop on the ground floor, restaurant on the second, and hotel on top. Only the coffee shop remains today, but it still draws plenty of customers for roti bakar (toasted bread with homemade coconut jam), soft-boiled eggs, and aromatic coffee. [$$]

Roti bakar (coconut jam sandwich) sliced in half and stacked on a plate, beside a variety of desserts and a bright mug of coffee bearing the restaurant name
Roti bakar, various kueh, and coffee.

9. Regent Pandan Layer Cake Shop

Copy Link
70, Jalan Raya Timur, Kawasan 1, 41000 Klang
Selangor, Malaysia
03-3371 8382
03-3371 8382
Visit Website

In case the name didn’t give it away, the signature at this traditional bakery is the pandan layer cake, and it has been since the place opened in 1977. The cake consists of sheets of chiffon cake stacked in alternating layers with silky-smooth pandan jelly. The shop opens at 9:30 a.m., but there’s typically a long line snaking away from the shuttered doors long before then. Queue up if you want a shot at getting the cake before it gets swept off the shelf, though the yam or durian versions make good backups if you miss your shot. (Tip: You might want to bring an airtight container to contain the smell of that last one.) [$$]

Two bakery workers slice bright green pandan layer cakes with long knives
Slicing the pandan layer cake.

10. Restoran Bubur Goreng

Copy Link
32, 34, Lorong Lang, Taman Berkeley, 41150 Klang
Selangor, Malaysia
016-686 8579
016-686 8579

Many cultures, especially across Asia, turn to porridge for comfort on sick days. But that’s not the kind you’ll find at Bubur Goreng, where the rice porridge isn’t boiled but stir-fried with generous helpings of minced pork, yam cubes, dried prawns, and pork lard. Pair it with a refreshing bottle of Tiger beer. [$$]

A spoon lifts pork, yam, and prawns from a deep brown bowl of porridge
Fried porridge.

11. Foo Foo Fine Desserts

Copy Link
64A, Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
03-2389 3155
03-2389 3155
Visit Website

Take a break from the city’s frenetic pace at this tranquil dessert shop. Tucked on a second floor, the space resembles a greenhouse with lots of plants and huge glass windows. It’s a serene spot for founders Jack Lua and Chong Kin Foo to delight diners with dishes that are elaborate both visually and gastronomically, such as apple strudel with black pepper mango ice cream — which arrives camouflaged as a dumpling — or the strawberry tart with balsamic vinegar ice cream. [$$$]

A sculptural apple strudel, which looks like a dumpling with a handful of paper sticking out, next to a small mound of ice cream
Apple strudel with black pepper mango ice cream.

12. The Good Batch

Copy Link
No. 53, Jalan SS 21/1a, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya
Selangor, Malaysia
03-7733 2303
03-7733 2303
Visit Website

Whether you’re an early riser ready for a hearty breakfast at 9 a.m. or you got a delayed start  after a late night out — only rolling out of bed when hunger pangs roused you for sustenance at 3 p.m. — head to the Good Batch. The homey cafe is renowned for its angmoh — a hearty all-day breakfast consisting of eggs, grilled turkey ham, chicken sausages, sauteed mushrooms, a generous amount of golden hand-cut potatoes, and toasted garlic bread — as well as its Norwegian, freshly smoked gravlax salmon topped with sweet onion confit and accompanied by runny poached eggs with homemade chipotle hollandaise. Don’t forget a selfie on your way out in front of the chic graffitied exterior, which often shows up on Instagram. [$$$]

Eggs with breakfast meat, mushrooms, and fried breakfast items on a plate
All day breakfast.

13. Uncle Lim's Cafe

Copy Link
26, Jln 21/19, Sea Park, 47300 Petaling Jaya
Selangor, Malaysia
012-260 3127
012-260 3127
Visit Website

This cafe has been serving local dishes with light fusion twists since 2003, including its signature assam laksa, rice noodles cooked in a spicy fish broth and topped with sliced vegetables. For something a bit different, diners can get the dish with heartier spaghetti in place of rice noodles. [$]

A bowl of laksa lemak, with chopsticks laid across the rim and a spoon
Laksa lemak.

14. 1978 Cucur Udang

Copy Link
14, Jln 21/19, Sea Park, 46300 Petaling Jaya
Selangor, Malaysia
019-313 3302
019-313 3302
Visit Website

In 1978, the owners of this restaurant started operating out of a house in the quiet Kampung Cempaka neighborhood in Petaling Jaya, but after four decades of steady work, they finally upgraded to a kiosk in 2019. The shop serves its namesake prawn fritters, deep fried to a crispy golden brown on the exterior, yet soft and chewy inside. They’re best consumed immediately while still hot and crispy, paired with the accompanying homemade chili sauce. [$]

Rows of cucur udang (prawn fritters) stacked in a metal tray
Cucur udang.

15. Village Park Restaurant

Copy Link
5, Jalan SS 21/37, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya
Selangor, Malaysia
012-273 8438
012-273 8438
Visit Website

This restaurant is located in a corner of Damansara Uptown, which is known for its great food and gridlock traffic. Go for the famed nasi lemak. Along with the usual coconut rice, egg, sambal, and anchovies, the secret to this extraordinary rendition lies in the ayam goreng rempah, juicy deep-fried chicken seasoned with curry leaves, turmeric, lemongrass, and cumin, all beneath extra layers of crunchy batter mixed with spices. [$$]

A large hunk of ayam goreng rempah on a plate of nasi lemak
Nasi lemak with ayam goreng rempah.

More in Maps

16. Durian Man SS2

Copy Link
Lot 7680, Jalan SS2/24, SS 2, 47300 Petaling Jaya
Selangor, Malaysia
012-234 5619
012-234 5619
Visit Website

Face off with durian, the so-called king of fruits. “Like pungent, runny French cheese” is how the late chef Anthony Bourdain once described it. “Your breath will smell as if you’d been French-kissing your dead grandmother.” At the Durian Man, the fruit appears in various culinary forms, ranging from chocolate to mochi to burnt cheesecake. [$$]

A server holds a durian fruit in a gloved hand and pries it open with the other
Slicing open the thorny durian husk.

17. Damansara Uptown Hokkien Mee

Copy Link
117, 119, 121, Jalan SS 21/37, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya
Selangor, Malaysia
013-334 5550
013-334 5550
Visit Website

At the southern end of Damansara Uptown, you’ll discover this restaurant famous for its hokkien mee. The dish is better known in Penang, where wheat-and-egg noodles come swimming in prawn-based broth with thin slices of pork. The variation here comes not in a bowl but on a plate, with heftier noodles braised in a thick, dark, sweet soy sauce, dotted with pieces of juicy, slightly charred pork lard that lend a hint of sweetness and a touch of smokiness. Don’t forget to try a plate of the crispy, juicy fried chicken wings. [$$]

A plate of hokkien mee
Hokkien mee.

18. Rojak Dan Cendol Din

Copy Link
Pinggir Zaaba, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
16-318 8495
16-318 8495
Visit Website

For many, this food truck revives fond childhood memories of days spent battling blistering heat with icy bowls of chendol (green rice-flour jelly mixed in coconut milk with brown sugar syrup, red beans, and jackfruit or durian). If you need something a bit more substantial before your midday dessert, the truck also serves rojak, a refreshing salad of fresh fruit and vegetables, topped with a slightly spicy palm sugar sauce. The truck is situated along a dusty side road opposite a petrol station. Diners have the option to sit on scattered makeshift tables and plastic chairs (recommended, not only for the atmosphere but also so your chendol doesn’t melt) or have the food packed to go. [$]

Someone pours chendol from a ladle into a plastic cup
Chendol.

19. Dalí

Copy Link
17a, Jalan Setiakasih 7, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
018-977 6687
018-977 6687
Visit Website

Fancy a romantic and exclusive dinner with your loved ones? Chef Jean makes house calls with his romantic dinners and also offers to cook for guests in his own warm home, a quick 15-minute drive from downtown Kuala Lumpur. Originally from Toulouse, he has spent a decade cooking in Michelin-starred restaurants. By day, he runs online cooking classes and occasional fun-filled camps for children. By night, he serenades his way into the hearts of his diners with a heady mix of jovial personality and French-inspired dishes. [$$$$]

A chef’s hand lays an herbal garnish on a mound of omelet with fried toppings
Chef Jean in action.

20. Mercat Barcelona Gastrobar

Copy Link
1 Mont' Kiara, 1, Jalan Kiara, Montkiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
03-6211 7969
03-6211 7969
Visit Website

Barcelona-born David Caral worked with such chefs as Sergi Arola and Nobu Matsuhisa before making his way to Kuala Lumpur to become executive chef — and eventual owner — of Mercat Gastrobar. Since 2014, the restaurant has won over local diners by transporting them to the streets of Spain with dishes like estofado de cordero (lamb stew with truffled mashed potatoes) and fricandó de ternera (Catolonian beef stew with mushrooms). [$$$]

Cream-filled pastries and bits of dried meat on slate planks on a wooden tabletop
Tapas.

21. Ruyi & Lyn

Copy Link
4th Floor Annex Bangsar Shopping Center, 285, Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, 59000 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
03-2083 0288
03-2083 0288
Visit Website

If you’re exploring Kuala Lumpur on a tight schedule, head to Ruyi & Lyn. The Chinese restaurant serves fusion dishes with a local flair in a stylishly decorated banquet hall, and its signature bite-size Ruyi’s Sushi is a highlight for anyone pressed for time. The dish brings together on a platter the best of Malaysian street food, including nasi lemak (fragrant coconut rice with egg, sambal chili, and anchovies), Hainanese chicken rice, and mango sticky rice. [$$$$]

Decorative, complex sushi rolls on a long slate
Rui’s Sushi.

22. Nya

Copy Link
Kuala Lumpur
Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
17-820 6571
17-820 6571
Visit Website

“Time, patience, real ingredients, and no shortcuts,” says Wong Thong Yee, the founder of Nya. These are the secrets to her fantastic Nyonya kueh, bite-size Malay desserts that include such must-tries as the chewy, fragrant tapioca kueh and the kaya (coconut jam), cooked over charcoal for six to eight hours to achieve its smooth texture and high viscosity. Her father, born on the outskirts of Malacca, insisted on traditional cooking methods; Yee learned the lesson well and still skips artificial coloring in favor of dyes extracted from garden-fresh ingredients like pandan leaves and blue pea flowers. Combined with gula melaka (brown sugar) and yam, the results are shades rarely seen outside art museums. [$$$]

Brightly colored snacks in various shapes and sizes, some served on a decorative plate, others on a leaf, all set on a decorative tablecloth
Various sweets and snacks.

23. Macarons by Madeleine

Copy Link
Kuala Lumpur
Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
18-202 1050
18-202 1050
Visit Website

What started out as a part-time passion project creating personalized gifts blossomed into a full-time job for owner Madeleine Lew, who took the leap from the finance world into the food business in 2019. She popularized customized macarons in Malaysia, attracting fans with cute, hand-painted sweets in a variety of flavors, including vanilla, strawberry, and mango. There are fun options dressed for any occasion. [$$$]

A segmented box of Valentine’s Day themed macarons in white, red, and pink, with illustrated hearts and a toy monkey
 Customized macarons.

24. Brickfields Char Kuey Teow

Copy Link
Sports toto, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Char kuey teow — stir-fried rice noodles — are beloved in Malaysia. This stall in the Brickfields neighborhood (the city’s Little India) has earned its place among the city’s best, operating for three decades from a mobile stove located along a bustling road. Each plate consists of piping hot noodles served with generous amounts of pork lard, slices of Chinese sausage and fish cakes, fresh cockles and prawns, crunchy bean sprouts, a drizzle of garlic, and a dash of caramel-infused dark soy sauce. The hawker passionately tosses the ingredients together in a well-seasoned wok, which imparts a kiss of wok hei, the sweet-smoky flavor achieved from caramelization over immense heat. [$]

A chef in a surgical mask and backward baseball cap uses a ladle on a wok
A chef fries char kuey teow.

25. Restaurant Jin Xuan Hong Kong

Copy Link
A32, 36, 116b, 34, Jalan 1, Sri Desa Entrepreneur Park, 58200 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
03-7982 6812
03-7982 6812
Visit Website

From breakfast through lunch, groups of family and friends gather at Jin Xuan Hong Kong for springy shumai filled with succulent pork and topped with crab roe; crusty and flaky egg tarts; and other dim sum favorites. This central location acts as the hub for seven other outlets of the same chain across Kuala Lumpur. [$$$]

Buns, dumplings, a stir-fried dish, dipping sauces, and drinks on a white background
An array of dim sum items.

26. Ali, Muthu & Ah Hock Kopitiam

Copy Link
13, Jalan Balai Polis, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
03-2022 3588
03-2022 3588
Visit Website

The founders of this kopitiam (coffee shop) hoped to reignite customers’ love for local food that’s served with traditional village ambiance: wooden benches, antique fixtures, and monotone family portraits, which make the space feel like entering a time warp. Out front, a sign in multiple languages explains that the shop is guided by the principle of muhibbah, meaning unity, or in this case inclusivity toward diverse aspects of Malaysian cuisine. The menu includes nasi lemak (which is of Indian and Malay origin), chee cheong fun (Chinese rice noodle rolls topped with warm sweet sauce and a downpour of sesame seeds), and roti jala (a lacy, net-like Malay pancake served with curry), all complemented by strong aromatic cups of coffee served in traditional floral kopitiam cups. [$$]

A plate of roti jala, beside a cup of tea in traditional kopitiam mug and a stew
Roti jala.

27. Old China Cafe

Copy Link
11, Jalan Balai Polis, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
03-2072 5915
03-2072 5915
Visit Website

Immerse yourself in Malaysian heritage at this cafe. It’s located in a shophouse that dates to the early 1920s and has much of the original architecture intact — including its swinging doors, complete with wooden latches, straight out of an Old West saloon. Don’t let the rustic decorations distract you from the excellent lineup of Peranakan dishes, such as ayam buah keluak (chicken in tamarind sauce with buah keluak seeds) and ayam pongteh (chicken stew flavored with preserved bean paste). [$$$]

Chicken stew on a plate beside a side plate of blue rice
Ayam pongteh.

28. The Deceased

Copy Link
55, Jalan Sultan, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
012-596 2078
012-596 2078
Visit Website

Thrill-seekers and cocktail drinkers will find plenty to love at the Deceased, a themed bar where every night is like Halloween. The eerie decor is based on Chinese mythology of the afterlife, with plenty of skulls (sometimes filled with nachos) and drinks in spooky glassware. Beneath the hokey decorations are serious cocktails with ingredients like chrysanthemum kombucha and Yakult. [$$$$]

A highball cocktail, garnished with herbs and small worms, sits on a wooden platter beside a small figurine of a skeleton in a wooden chest, a fake spired, and a small ornate bell
An eerie cocktail topped with (real) worms.

29. VCR

Copy Link
2, Jalan Galloway, Bukit Bintang, 50150 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
03-2110 2330
03-2110 2330
Visit Website

This cafe is situated in a stark black building that dates to 1927, when it housed the wardens of the neighboring Pudu Jail. Despite the foreboding exterior, the building is home to aromatic cups of coffee and all-day breakfast fusion dishes served amid stylish, homey decor. Don’t forget to try the signature soft-shell crab burger. [$$$]

A soft shell crab on a runny egg in a sesame bun
Soft shell crab burger.

30. Wong Ah Wah Restaurant

Copy Link
No 1, Jln Alor, Bukit Bintang, 50200 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
03-2144 2463
03-2144 2463
Visit Website

Deep within the heart of the buzzing Jalan Alor night market, tables fill the street outside Wong Ah Wah and crowd beneath the covered patio. Both are good spots for people-watching while savoring saucy plates of barbecued chicken wings and platters of juicy chicken, beef, or mutton satay skewers. [$$]

Chicken wings in a metal holder sit directly over a large charcoal fire
Chicken wings grilled over charcoal.

31. Nasi Kandar Pelita

Copy Link
149, Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
03-2162 5532
03-2162 5532
Visit Website

Three friends opened the original Pelita shop to serve Indian-Malay cuisine in Penang, but the business has grown over the years into a famed chain with an impressive 25 locations. Grab a plate and choose from a buffet of crunchy vegetables, curries (chicken, crab, prawn), ayam kandar (fried chicken marinated in curry seasoning), and sotong goreng tempura (squid generously dipped in batter, fried to a golden brown, and served with a slice of lime). The counter-service spot can get pretty crowded during peak hours, but the queue moves fairly quickly and the place is open 24 hours a day, so you can always stop by when the traffic’s a bit lighter. [$$]

A cook, wearing a branded apron and Malaysian flag hat, pours tea from a metal pitcher to a pot.
Pulling milk tea.

32. Restoran Meng Kee Grill Fish

Copy Link
39, Jln Alor, Bukit Bintang, 50200 Wilayah Persekutuan
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
018-668 3939
018-668 3939
Visit Website

Just a stone’s throw down Jalan Alor from Wong Ah Wah, Restoran Meng Kee Grill Fish is a sight to behold. Sweating chefs stand in a row in front of woks, engulfed in clouds of steam and furiously and precisely tossing food into the air. The pans and spatulas clang in a metallic symphony as the chefs turn out crowd favorites like fried rice, oyster omelets, and spreads of fresh seafood. [$$]

A chef in a bright shirt and backward baseball cap cooks in a wok beside a roaring fire in another pot
A chef in action at Meng Kee Grill Fish.

33. Danji Dumpling

Copy Link
291, Jalan Pudu, Pudu, 55100 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The magic at this roadside stand starts to unfold at 5 a.m. That’s when owner Lin Dan checks on her chicken broth, already simmering with potatoes — which lend a nice starchy texture — from the night before. She also prepares tender, juicy chunks of pork for dumplings, served deep fried or in soup. The only other dish available is an unctuous bowl of chewy noodles, slicked with sesame oil and enriched by dark soy sauce spiked with caramel. Both are made from recipes passed down through generations like closely guarded family heirlooms. [$]

A woman stands in front of her food stall holding two dishes
Owner Lin Dan.

34. Bar Trigona

Copy Link
145, Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
03-2382 8670
03-2382 8670
Visit Website

“It is all about sustainability. We use everything and waste nothing,” says Julian Benjamin Brigget, Trigona’s assistant bar manager. Named for the stingless Trigona honeybee, the bar serves cocktails inspired by indigenous Malaysian culture and local ingredients such as pandan and bunga kantan (torch ginger). Raw honey, harvested from the Malaysian state of Pahang, takes center stage in drinks like the Honey Bloom (white rum, bunga kantan honey, lemon juice, elderflower, dry vermouth, and ginger ale). With its chic decor, luxurious vibe, and huge windows boasting sensational views of the sunset, Trigona makes a perfect spot for romantic dates and friends looking to turn up. It can get a little crowded on weekends, so make a reservation. [$$$$]

A bartender places a two-tone cocktail in front of the camera
A bartender serves up a cocktail.

35. Taman Connaught Night Market

Copy Link
130, 108, Jalan Cerdas, Taman Connaught, 56000 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Visit Website

Every Wednesday as the sun sets, rows upon rows of stalls spring to life over a mile-long stretch of road, selling clothing, accessories, bags, handicrafts, and, of course, street food until midnight. Pre-pandemic, there were sometimes more than 700 stalls in attendance; these days, about half remain (though more are slowly returning). Still, it’s the biggest night market in the city, with a vast array of local favorites. Though individual stalls tend to come and go, you’ll likely find an endless list of local snacks, including rojak, chendol, cute multicolored steamed buns filled with chocolate or red beans, and an all-time-favorite: crispy deep-fried chicken doused in an extremely addictive salted egg yolk sauce. Set aside a minimum of two hours and an empty stomach. [$]

A woman in a Supreme branded hat flings egg yolk chicken into the air from her wok
A street hawker frying egg yolk chicken.

36. Super Kitchen Chili Pan Mee

Copy Link
No. 68, Jalan Cerdas, Taman Connaught, 56000 Kuala Lumpur
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
03-9107 7434
03-9107 7434
Visit Website

This family-run restaurant has been serving bowls of chili pan mee since 2004 and has 10 locations throughout Malaysia and Singapore. Locals love the dish of wheat noodles topped with fried anchovies, minced meat, and chili. Pair your bowl with light snacks such as fried dumplings. [$]

Chopsticks and a spoon hold up a scoop of chili pan mee
Chili pan mee.

37. Penang Road Famous Teochew Chendul

Copy Link
Leisure Mall, L1-43 &, 44, Jalan Manis 6, Taman Segar, 56100 Cheras
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
04-262 6002
04-262 6002
Visit Website

Ask any local and they’ll tell you there’s no better remedy for a hot and humid day in Kuala Lumpur than a refreshing bowl of chendol (you’ll get the same answer, though by different names and spellings, in cities across Southeast Asia, where the street-side dessert is ubiquitous). Curls of green rice-flour jelly are submerged in coconut milk with brown sugar syrup, red beans, and either jackfruit or durian. Penang Road started out with humble beginnings in 1936 but has since grown into a chain with seven outlets across Malaysia. [$]

A bowl of chendul, with a spoon dipped into the noodles and toppings
Chendul.

38. Auntie Lora Kopitiam

Copy Link
23, Jalan Manis 4, Taman Bukit Segar, 56100 Cheras
Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
03-9134 9998
03-9134 9998
Visit Website

If you can’t make it to the neighboring state of Penang, this kopitiam serves homemade Penang prawn noodles (known fondly throughout Malaysia as har meen or heh mee depending on the dialect). Tender, juicy pork ribs are slow-cooked in prawn broth, then combined with rice vermicelli and thick yellow noodles. Fun fact: Although this dish is a famous Penang hawker food, it originated in Fujianese cuisine, which employs lots of braising, stewing, steaming, and boiling. [$$]

A person uses a spoon and chopsticks to eat a bowl of har meen
Har meen.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Ninja Kitchen

186, Jalan Sungai Labu, Taman Seri Sekinchan, 45400 Sekinchan, Selangor, Malaysia
An outdoor table set with various dishes and decorations, set on a covering of hay near bales, with a large field stretching into the distance beyond
Picnic in a rice paddy.

Among the rice paddies in the sleepy fishing village of Sekinchan, Ninja Kitchen is a unique home-based restaurant serving an omakase-style menu of seafood with Teochew influences. The owner, globally renowned photographer Heng Mok Zung, welcomes guests to his own beautiful house and begins the dining experience with a private tour before setting them up at a table outside. Traditional tiffin carriers (a reference to Zung’s Nyonya heritage) emerge bearing dishes like lightly salted shrimp garnished with garlic and chiles served in an ice bowl, or saito fish balls filled with minced pork and fried till the outer skin is a crispy golden brown. Diners also have the option to enjoy their meal as a picnic out by a rice paddy as the sun dips down over the horizon, conjuring a brilliant golden mosaic over the field. At the end of the picnic, each table can release a sky lantern. Don’t forget to make a wish (or a reservation). [$$$$]

186, Jalan Sungai Labu, Taman Seri Sekinchan, 45400 Sekinchan
Selangor, Malaysia
012-339 1331
Visit Website

2. Sekinchan Coconut Farm

Jalan Tali Air 4, 45400 Sekinchan, Selangor, Malaysia