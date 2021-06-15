 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 18 Essential Cape Town Restaurants

The 38 Essential Honolulu Restaurants

The 24 Essential Maui Restaurants

More on Eater See more maps
A view of the lush Blue Mountains from a resort.
Strawberry Hill Hotel.
Strawberry Hill Hotel

The 29 Essential Restaurants in Kingston, Jamaica

Garlic lobster at a beachside hut, coffee in Jamaica’s Blue Mountains, an iconic club for reggae, a combination pizzeria and cannabis dispensary, and more of Kingston’s best meals

by Leisha Wong Updated
View as Map
Strawberry Hill Hotel.
| Strawberry Hill Hotel
by Leisha Wong Updated

Kingston is a feast for the senses. The city pulsates to reggae music; streets ripple with a cacophony of taxi horns and motorbikes; the air is smoky with the aromas of pan chicken. While food has always been an integral part of the city’s allure, in recent years this facet has leveled up, as chefs produce innovative and creative interpretations of Jamaica’s culinary traditions, securing the city’s place on the global culinary map.

Down on the flats, you’ll find street food, redefined Caribbean gourmet, distinct dishes from the island’s various cultures, vegetable-forward flavors from the Rastafarian community, and fresh seafood best eaten with sand between your toes. Up in the hills — 3,500 feet up in the lush Blue Mountains — a rich natural bounty from the earth finds its way to tables, accompanied by a serene breeze and quiet rolling clouds.

Kingston may not offer the quintessential sun and sand experience that you’ll get down the coast, but it ingrains in visitors its own unapologetic, raw, spicy Jamaican flavor.

Lifestyle writer Leisha Wong has lived in Kingston, Jamaica, for the past 17 years and turned her passion for food into curating food events, including Jamaica’s first food market event, Kingston Kitchen.

Read More

Summerhouse

Copy Link

Located at Harmony Hall — a former estate and national monument that dates back to the late 19th century — Summerhouse redefines heritage Caribbean dining in a picturesque setting. Talented sister duo Suzanne and Michelle Rousseau present recipes from Jamaica’s culinary traditions and the broader Caribbean region. An East Indian mezze platter features baigan (roasted eggplant), pumpkin and coconut choka, roti, and raita, alongside a redefined pickled herring flambeed in rum. Among the notable proteins you’ll find local sausages, citrus-infused catch of the day, and a fancified version of pan chicken (a street corner staple that features chicken grilled in a steel drum pan). Sunday brunch at Summerhouse is a celebratory affair, with well-dressed guests sipping on bubbly and sharing Scotch bonnet cornbread, chevre crusted with cassava, creamy seafood risotto, smoked marlin lox, and fluffy crab cakes with plantain salsa.

Harmony Hall, Ocho Rios, Jamaica
(876) 858-0031
(876) 858-0031
a peek through palm fronds at a table set up for a meal with wine and plates.
Brunch at Summerhouse.
Michael Condran

Blue Brews Bistro

Copy Link

Escape the hustle of Kingston and head to this quaint hillside cafe. Blue Brews is located inside Holywell National Park, an hour’s drive up in the mountains, where walking trails allow visitors to explore the diverse vegetation, cascading streams, and local birds. All-day breakfast (pancakes, omelets, and bagel sandwiches) and a wide variety of burgers, wraps, and sandwiches lead into heavier options like smoked pork chops and juicy roast chicken. But coffee is the star here. Keep it simple with a drip coffee or espresso shot, made using 100 percent Blue Mountain coffee from the Old Tavern Estate, a 100-acre farm nestled next to Holywell.

Holywell Park Hardwar Gap, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 426-1204
(876) 426-1204
A hand holds up a to-go cup of coffee in front of the sign for Blue Brews, on a sunny day surrounded by lush trees.
Outside Blue Brews.
Blue Brews Bistro

Stush in the Bush

Copy Link

At Stush in the Bush, hidden in the hills of St. Ann, owners Lisa and Christopher Binns have brought magic to the local vegan landscape with thoughtful menus inspired by the seasons and a passion for sustainability. Guests are welcomed to lunch with hors d’oeuvres that can include crispy plantain with almond hummus, yam and pineapple croquettes, and watermelon tartare. The rest of the meal is a melody of in-season flavors: spicy arrabbiata with almond ricotta, black linguine and “meatballs,” open-flame grilled pizza, or nasturtium flowers stuffed with cashew ricotta, accompanied by a spread of homemade pepper sauces and dressings. After lunch, an Earth walk through the farm — and perhaps the opportunity to help plant a tree — invites visitors to establish an intimate connection with the ingredients they just enjoyed, followed by coffee and desserts like cinnamon rolls, rum raisin ice cream, and beignets with lemon curd.

111 Bamboo Way Freehill, Kingston, Jamaica
876-562-9760
876-562-9760

Majestic Sushi & Grill

Copy Link

Following his love for reggae music, Kazumi Utoguchi, affectionately known as Taka, came to Jamaica in the 1990s. He has since built an empire of restaurants under the East Japanese umbrella, including East New Kingston, Annex East, and the most high-end concept, Majestic Sushi & Grill. At this chic location, you’ll find sashimi and sushi platters, nigiri, and hand rolls, as well as steaming ramen bowls, teppanyaki, and more. It’s all situated within the intimate and lush surroundings of Stony Hill. Music is as integral a part of the East Japanese experience as the freshness of the seafood, whether it’s Beres Hammond playing through the speakers or the crowd-favorite DJ Marie playing live on Friday nights.

Stony Hill, Jamaica
(876) 564-1334
(876) 564-1334

Eits Cafe

Copy Link

The plates that emerge from the tiny kitchen at Eits Café are helping define modern farm-to-table dining in Kingston. The restaurant specializes in dishes like plump barrel-roasted chicken (literally chicken cooked slowly in an aged rum barrel) and savory crepes with coconut curry conch and mountain mango chutney. Then there’s that dreamy Goddess dressing, house-baked bread with Scotch bonnet butter — it’s easy to go on and on.

B1, Jamaica
(876) 367-8191
(876) 367-8191

Café Blue

Copy Link

If you are going to enjoy Jamaica’s Blue Mountain coffee, there is no better place to do it than the source. Café Blue, perched on a mountain’s edge in Irish Town, offers coffee picked at the brand’s nearby Clifton Mountain Estate. Keep it simple with a cup of 100 percent Blue Mountain coffee, or if you’re game, order the Misty Blue, which calls on a shot of rum for an extra kick. There’s also a wide menu of breakfasts, sandwiches, and pastries if you want to stay a while. Head to the outdoor deck, drink in the view, and indulge in the full bean-to-cup experience.

B1, Jamaica
(876) 944-8918
(876) 944-8918

Kingston Dub Club

Copy Link

Situated in the hills overlooking Kingston, this hideaway is a sanctuary for roots, rockers, reggae, and dub music. Each Sunday, with a “stubby” Red Stripe in hand, lovers of Jamaica’s music celebrate the past, present, and future of reggae music. Wednesdays are for live sessions, when up-and-coming Kingston talent takes the stage for live shows.

7b Skyline Dr, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 815-1184
(876) 815-1184
a crowd of people dancing in front of colorful speakers.
Kingston Dub Club
Kingston Dub Club/Facebook

Uncorked

Copy Link

Uncorked began as a simple bar, but it has come to lead the charge in shifting the island’s appreciation of wine and customers’ accessibility to it. At the same time, the initial menu of small snacks has morphed into a fully fledged restaurant, with impressive cheese and charcuterie platters, weekly specials, and innovative breakfast and brunch menus that feel both locally and internationally inspired. Still, this is first and foremost a wine bar, with one of the largest selections in Jamaica. A second Kingston location on Constant Spring Road brings great cheese, wine, and gourmet food to more neighborhood fans.

Shop 2, Sovereign North, 29 Barbican Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 632-5500
(876) 632-5500

Eleni's Bakery Jamaica

Copy Link

When Eleni Daperis and her husband Dmitri came to Jamaica from Montreal, it was not to open a bakery. But lack of access to fresh, minimally processed bread pushed the couple to open Eleni’s Bakery. It was an instant hit, and today the bake shop has expanded into a full restaurant, with an extensive breakfast and lunch menu, and a large selection of freshly baked sourdough breads, French pastries, and other desserts. The popular croissant attracts crowds early each morning; grab one with a cup of premium Marley brand coffee and while away the morning at one of the outdoor tables.

Sovereign North Plaza, 29 Barbican Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 544-2731
(876) 544-2731

Fromage Brasserie

Copy Link

For a vibe reminiscent of a Parisian sidewalk cafe, Fromage Brasserie (and its sister restaurant Fromage Bistro) is the place. While the chic people-watching of the French capital may be hard to replicate, the steak frites with bacon and onion truffle butter transports you halfway to Rue Cler. There are also some not-so-Francophile dishes on the menu, like sticky Korean barbecue pork ribs and spicy snapper Creole stew, that are equally worth a trip.

67 Constant Spring Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 649-0820
(876) 649-0820

Marianna’s Kitchen

Copy Link

Marianna Farag forges elaborate, creative vegan dishes that reflect her Greek, Syrian, and Egyptian background, as well as the flavors and traditions she picked up along the way to the Caribbean. Stepping into Marianna’s Kitchen feels like stepping into her home, a place where the culinary-curious come to feast upon whatever Farag has prepared that day, which could be inspired by local ingredients or the soundtrack the chef heard the night before. Daily specials are described in detail, like protein-packed homemade “meatballs” with tomato turmeric fenugreek sauce, served with toasted almonds, organic fluffy quinoa, and salad. Specials are surrounded by a host of delicious supporting acts like stuffed grape leaves, gluten-free mujadara with mango-cucumber salsa, or fried “chicken” with salad.

67 Constant Spring Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 668-2092
(876) 668-2092

Chez Maria

Copy Link

Sunset is best enjoyed with rooftop views over Kingston and a platter of kibbeh, falafel, and baba ghanoush at this family-owned Lebanese restaurant. As a staple in Kingston for over 15 years, Chez Maria’s recent relocation to this rooftop terrace space has made it only more popular. Friends gather after work for the laid-back vibes and freshly prepared favorites like kebabs, shawarmas, and shish tawook. There are also some unexpectedly delicious finds, like falafel tacos and flat kofta and hummus, mixed in with some Italian options, including delicious pizzas and bruschetta.

Shop 20, 24-28 Barbican Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 430-3822
(876) 430-3822

Chilitos Jamexican Food

Copy Link

A liter of margaritas is just the thing to go along with your Jamexican elote, ackee chimichangas, or jerk chicken tacos. This seamless melding of Mexican and Jamaican ingredients comes together in a laid back location — part repurposed container, part backyard bash — defined by easygoing service and relaxed vibes. Margarita Mondays and Taco Tuesday specials draw a crowd of young professionals, who come for the food and stay for the chilled vibes.

88 Hope Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 433-3822
(876) 433-3822

Orchid Thai

Copy Link

Nestled in the corner of a plaza, Orchid transports customers to an intimate Thai dining experience. Hanging wicker lanterns cast a moody, seductive light as you sit down to crab fried rice (which you can personalize with your preferred level of spice), steamed whole fish fragrant with Thai basil, ginger, scallion, and lime, and an array of aesthetic cocktails. Come with a group of friends to really take advantage of the wide array of choices, including some specialties like Northern Thai pork curry stew, massaman curry featuring slow-cooked lamb shank, and pad kee mao noodles.

Orchid Village Plaza, 20 Barbican Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 234-1745
(876) 234-1745
A bowl of large, head-on shrimp in a bright red broth.
Soup with shrimp at Orchid Thai.
Orchid Thai

Tamarind Continental

Copy Link

A menu that’s too broad can be a bad sign, but not at Tamarind Continental. A spin-off of Tamarind Indian, the Continental features three distinct menus — Indian, pan-Asian fusion, and French Italian — offering something to suit all cravings. The result is a sophisticated smorgasbord of flavors. Spicy Mughlai mutton with a side of buttery naan should appear on your table, alongside a meaty filet of snapper brightened with herb-citrus butter. The butter chicken pizza is comforting and spicy, a surprisingly satisfying combination of two disparate traditions.

Barbican Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 620-5301
(876) 620-5301
White dishes with bright orange food and garnishes.
Dishes at Tamarind
Tamarind

More in Maps

Regency Bar & Lounge

Copy Link

Regency Bar & Lounge is old-world Jamaica, the kind of place where bartenders wear bow ties and white suits while mixing some of the most creative cocktails in the city. It’s easy to imagine James Bond creator Ian Fleming came here for gin and tonics when he was in Kingston in the 1950s. Today, drinkers enjoy curried goat rice balls, mac and cheese with lobster and specks of Scotch bonnet pepper, and other delicious reasons to pause and refuel between cocktails.

17 Waterloo Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 926-2211
(876) 926-2211
candles on tables on a covered patio with foliage at night.
The patio at the Regency Bar & Lounge.
Terra Nova Jamaica

Broken Plate Restaurant

Copy Link

Mediterranean vibes abound at this rooftop restaurant, where chef Damion Stewart’s fresh approach to food makes a welcome addition to the Kingston culinary scene. Small plates include ahi tuna bruschetta with a Scotch bonnet kick; sweet and smoky pork belly with the quintessential crunch; and pesto flatbread topped with fragrant buttery escargot, spicy chorizo, and mozzarella. Larger plates showcase specialties from the land and sea, including standouts like the curry goat pasta, deliciously tender lamb shank, and the Broken Burger infused with subtle flavors of pesto contrasted with sharp cheddar. Craft cocktails also feature local flavors, like the lychee mule, a take on the caipirinha with fresh mango and gin, and a riff on the Long Island iced tea that features local ginger beer.

Progressive Shopping Center, 24 Barbican Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
876-667-6891
876-667-6891

Kaya Pizzeria and Herb House

Copy Link

A pizzeria at a cannabis house just makes sense. Kaya Pizzeria doles out some of the island’s best wood-fired, thin-crust pizza, showcasing local ingredients as well as traditional Italian recipes. Whether cannabis is part of your meal or not, the deck at Kaya is a welcoming, open-air space perfect for all, complete with murals and retro artwork. The Kingston location is the third for the Kaya family, following the success of the original location in Drax Hall (the first medical cannabis house in the Caribbean).

82 Lady Musgrave Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
876- 927-7004
876- 927-7004
A loungey patio with many couches and a mural.
Kaya Herb House and Pizzeria.
Kaya Herb House/Facebook

Tea Tree Crêperie

Copy Link

This creperie and tea shop began as a partnership between Carrie “Quizz’’ Sigurdson and her mother Maree, two Canadian expats with a dream to open a tea house. Today the cafe turns out beautifully light crepes overflowing with a fun variety of fillings. In one crepe, beef tenderloin comes in bearnaise sauce, while in another the same meat is paired with blue cheese and cheddar; the bestseller among the savory options, though, is the smoked marlin with cream cheese topped with spicy pepper jelly. There are sweet crepes too, filled with Nutella, apple crumble, lemon curd, or s’mores. The menu now also includes one of the best eggs Benedicts on the island, typically served on an English muffin, but you should ask for yours on the house-made bagel instead, a deliciously chewy alternative. And yes, the cafe does have tea, but for something stronger go for the potent Magic Mint Lemonade.

Unit # 2, 80 Lady Musgrave Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 978-7333
(876) 978-7333

Nirvanna

Copy Link

Indian and pan-Asian cooking are the focus of this elegant Kingston refuge. The team in the kitchen, which hails from Mumbai, prepares a varied lineup of traditional Indian curries and juicy tandoor specialties, each artfully presented. The restaurant is one of a trio of venues run by restaurateur Jaya Chatani (along with Masala Wok and Nirvana Global), who is deftly helping to diversify the island’s culinary scene.

Shop 1 Building A, 80 Lady Musgrave Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 927-9634
(876) 927-9634

Devon House Bakery and Ice Cream

Copy Link

Devon House is a linchpin in the Jamaican gastronomic scene. At the Bakery, there are luxe versions of Jamaica’s signature hand pies, golden puff pastry creations that encase fillings like curry goat, beef, chicken, lobster, shrimp, or callaloo. Sweet options include sweet potato pudding, bread pudding, and rum cake. The only thing that can follow a patty from Devon House is a cone from the treasured Devon House Ice Cream, the other half of the business. Locals gather on the lawn each Sunday for popular flavors like Grapenut, Devon stout, and rum raisin. There are toppings, but these cones are best enjoyed on their own in their natural surroundings. 

Shop #10, 26, Hope Rd, Kingston 10, Jamaica
876-566-3198
876-566-3198
A hand holds a fried patty.
The ultimate patty from Devon House.
Devon House Bakery/Facebook

Tacbar

Copy Link

Pork belly, fried snapper, stout-braised oxtail, and more find their way into corn tortillas at Tacbar. The restaurant represents an integration of Jamaican and Mexican flavors, showcasing simple Mexican street food in an elevated way. From Thursday to Sunday, prepare to party your way through some tacos, as the city’s young and happening crowds converge for bites, margaritas, and a lot of dancing.

26 Hope Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 336-0223
(876) 336-0223
Three fried fish tacos on patterned branded paper in a sheet pan.
Tacos at Tacbar.
Tacbar

The Steak House on The Verandah

Copy Link

After a facelift, Devon House is poised to embrace its place as Kingston’s epicurean center. Following in the steps of culinary maven Norma Shirley and the late, great chef Colin Hylton, chef-owner Christian Sweeney delivers light, fresh, and modern renditions of Jamaican classics, like an unexpected take on steamed water crackers served with a bold creamed herring sauce and topped with shrimp. While many still come for the wide selection of steaks and chops, more adventurous dishes like Scotch bonnet tuna tartare, garlic-infused mussels, and jerk sausage are rewriting the restaurant’s famous experience. Oyster lovers gather on Fridays for a briny feast, hosted by local legendary oyster man Ricky Pinchas (supposedly the go-to supplier for former Prime Minister Edward Seaga); enjoy freshly shucked oysters with a selection of unique sauces to enhance their flavor, including a spicy, ganja-infused concoction.

Devon house, 26 Hope Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 353-9728
(876) 353-9728
A luxurious mansion entrance framed by palm trees.
Outside Devon House.
Devon House Jamaica

Chillin’ Restaurant and Bar

Copy Link

The traditional Jamaican box lunch is a simple takeout lunch, usually consisting of local dishes for a reduced price. But don’t take your box lunch away from Chillin’, where a meal is best enjoyed on the bright and breezy deck. The menu here features island-renowned curry goat from Murray’s Farm (the original location is in Clarendon, about an hour from Kingston), alongside a selection of other traditional dishes like stew peas with pigtail, fried chicken, and oxtail.

5 Holborn Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 665-6661
(876) 665-6661
A dish of green stew sits on a table with rice.
Chillin’ Restaurant and Bar
Chillin’ Restaurant and Bar

Strawberry Hill Hotel

Copy Link

Having hosted such greats as Mick Jagger and Grace Jones, Strawberry Hill is a haven of Jamaican casual sophistication and elegance. Leisurely weekend lunches are the move here, where traditional fretwork and batik prints provide the perfect backdrop to a menu of new Jamaican cuisine, like steamed whole local fish or the duo of curry goat and oxtail. Go for lunch and stay to watch the sun set lazily over the city, a Blackwell rum punch in hand.

Little Kew Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
876-944-8400
876-944-8400
A wood table with flowers, salt and pepper, and many plates of salads.
Brunch at Strawberry Hill.
Strawberry Hill Hotel

M10 Bar & Grill

Copy Link

M10 was once a truck stop, but the only vehicles you’ll find here today belong to diners who flock for delicious, homestyle food. Known for some of Jamaica’s best fried chicken (be sure to ask for it with curry gravy), red pea soup (a thick soup made from red peas and pigtail), cow foot and beans, and oxtail stew, M10’s menu also features glitzier options like surf and turf and lobster thermidor.

6 Vineyard Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 930-2112
(876) 930-2112

Di Dragon Restaurant

Copy Link

This is the definition of a hidden gem. Situated way off the beaten path, on the waterways of Portmore, Di Dragon is possibly the island’s best Chinese restaurant. Fans make the trek to indulge in the famed salt-and-pepper lobster, garlic crab, and ginger-scallion pork. Make sure to make a reservation, and if you can, place your order in advance to save yourself the long (warranted) wait.

173 Armada Way, Portmore, Jamaica
(876) 630-7665
(876) 630-7665

Gloria's Seafood

Copy Link

For many Jamaicans, Gloria’s Seafood is the requisite first stop on the way home from Norman Manley airport. From humble beginnings, Gloria Harris grew an empire that is now synonymous with fresh, wholesome Jamaican seafood. Perched on the water overlooking the infamous town of Port Royal, Gloria’s offers freshly caught fish, cooked whichever way you wish — in a rich brown stew, steamed with Excelsior water crackers, or fried with spicy escovitch sauce — as well as a slew of other dishes like curried and honey jerk shrimp or lobster. The wait on a Friday evening is worth it for the chance to see the small town come alive with street vendors. On your way in, make sure to visit the oyster man, who serves up local Jamaican oysters with a variety of sweet and spicy sauces. A sister location downtown at Victoria Pier also serves seafood specialties in a more central locale.

5 Queen St, Port Royal, Jamaica
(876) 967-8066
(876) 967-8066
A giant cooked lobster covered in other shellfish and lemons.
A lobster feast at Gloria’s.
Gloria’s Seafood/Facebook

Also featured in:

Aunt May’s Fish Restaurant

Copy Link

Located about 30 minutes from New Kingston, Hellshire is a bustle of eateries stacked along the shoreline, each serving nearly identical uncomplicated menus that highlight the day’s seafood haul alongside fried or steamed bammy (cassava flatbread) and crispy festivals (sweet fried dough). Although Miss May — as the original proprietor of this celebrated beachside hut was affectionately known — passed away in 2020, her legacy lives on through the simple dishes that emerge from the rudimentary kitchen. The restaurant distinguishes itself from the crowd with consistent, honest cooking that transforms humble ingredients and seasonings into soul-warming dishes: steamed fish with melty okra, pumpkin, and tomatoes; tender, buttery garlic lobster (in season July to March each year); and flaky fried snapper enhanced with a spicy pickled escovitch sauce poured from a bucket. For the true Hellshire experience, eat with your hands, feel the sand between your toes, and wash up at the standpipe when you finish.

V4W4+RGV, Hellshire, Jamaica
(876) 438-9896
(876) 438-9896
Plates of prawns and fish.
Seafood at Aunt May’s.
Leisha Wong

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Summerhouse

Harmony Hall, Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Located at Harmony Hall — a former estate and national monument that dates back to the late 19th century — Summerhouse redefines heritage Caribbean dining in a picturesque setting. Talented sister duo Suzanne and Michelle Rousseau present recipes from Jamaica’s culinary traditions and the broader Caribbean region. An East Indian mezze platter features baigan (roasted eggplant), pumpkin and coconut choka, roti, and raita, alongside a redefined pickled herring flambeed in rum. Among the notable proteins you’ll find local sausages, citrus-infused catch of the day, and a fancified version of pan chicken (a street corner staple that features chicken grilled in a steel drum pan). Sunday brunch at Summerhouse is a celebratory affair, with well-dressed guests sipping on bubbly and sharing Scotch bonnet cornbread, chevre crusted with cassava, creamy seafood risotto, smoked marlin lox, and fluffy crab cakes with plantain salsa.

Harmony Hall, Ocho Rios, Jamaica
(876) 858-0031
(876) 858-0031
a peek through palm fronds at a table set up for a meal with wine and plates.
Brunch at Summerhouse.
Michael Condran

Blue Brews Bistro

Holywell Park Hardwar Gap, Kingston, Jamaica

Escape the hustle of Kingston and head to this quaint hillside cafe. Blue Brews is located inside Holywell National Park, an hour’s drive up in the mountains, where walking trails allow visitors to explore the diverse vegetation, cascading streams, and local birds. All-day breakfast (pancakes, omelets, and bagel sandwiches) and a wide variety of burgers, wraps, and sandwiches lead into heavier options like smoked pork chops and juicy roast chicken. But coffee is the star here. Keep it simple with a drip coffee or espresso shot, made using 100 percent Blue Mountain coffee from the Old Tavern Estate, a 100-acre farm nestled next to Holywell.

Holywell Park Hardwar Gap, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 426-1204
(876) 426-1204
A hand holds up a to-go cup of coffee in front of the sign for Blue Brews, on a sunny day surrounded by lush trees.
Outside Blue Brews.
Blue Brews Bistro

Stush in the Bush

111 Bamboo Way Freehill, Kingston, Jamaica

At Stush in the Bush, hidden in the hills of St. Ann, owners Lisa and Christopher Binns have brought magic to the local vegan landscape with thoughtful menus inspired by the seasons and a passion for sustainability. Guests are welcomed to lunch with hors d’oeuvres that can include crispy plantain with almond hummus, yam and pineapple croquettes, and watermelon tartare. The rest of the meal is a melody of in-season flavors: spicy arrabbiata with almond ricotta, black linguine and “meatballs,” open-flame grilled pizza, or nasturtium flowers stuffed with cashew ricotta, accompanied by a spread of homemade pepper sauces and dressings. After lunch, an Earth walk through the farm — and perhaps the opportunity to help plant a tree — invites visitors to establish an intimate connection with the ingredients they just enjoyed, followed by coffee and desserts like cinnamon rolls, rum raisin ice cream, and beignets with lemon curd.

111 Bamboo Way Freehill, Kingston, Jamaica
876-562-9760
876-562-9760

Majestic Sushi & Grill

Stony Hill, Jamaica

Following his love for reggae music, Kazumi Utoguchi, affectionately known as Taka, came to Jamaica in the 1990s. He has since built an empire of restaurants under the East Japanese umbrella, including East New Kingston, Annex East, and the most high-end concept, Majestic Sushi & Grill. At this chic location, you’ll find sashimi and sushi platters, nigiri, and hand rolls, as well as steaming ramen bowls, teppanyaki, and more. It’s all situated within the intimate and lush surroundings of Stony Hill. Music is as integral a part of the East Japanese experience as the freshness of the seafood, whether it’s Beres Hammond playing through the speakers or the crowd-favorite DJ Marie playing live on Friday nights.

Stony Hill, Jamaica
(876) 564-1334
(876) 564-1334

Eits Cafe

B1, Jamaica

The plates that emerge from the tiny kitchen at Eits Café are helping define modern farm-to-table dining in Kingston. The restaurant specializes in dishes like plump barrel-roasted chicken (literally chicken cooked slowly in an aged rum barrel) and savory crepes with coconut curry conch and mountain mango chutney. Then there’s that dreamy Goddess dressing, house-baked bread with Scotch bonnet butter — it’s easy to go on and on.

B1, Jamaica
(876) 367-8191
(876) 367-8191

Café Blue

B1, Jamaica

If you are going to enjoy Jamaica’s Blue Mountain coffee, there is no better place to do it than the source. Café Blue, perched on a mountain’s edge in Irish Town, offers coffee picked at the brand’s nearby Clifton Mountain Estate. Keep it simple with a cup of 100 percent Blue Mountain coffee, or if you’re game, order the Misty Blue, which calls on a shot of rum for an extra kick. There’s also a wide menu of breakfasts, sandwiches, and pastries if you want to stay a while. Head to the outdoor deck, drink in the view, and indulge in the full bean-to-cup experience.

B1, Jamaica
(876) 944-8918
(876) 944-8918

Kingston Dub Club

7b Skyline Dr, Kingston, Jamaica

Situated in the hills overlooking Kingston, this hideaway is a sanctuary for roots, rockers, reggae, and dub music. Each Sunday, with a “stubby” Red Stripe in hand, lovers of Jamaica’s music celebrate the past, present, and future of reggae music. Wednesdays are for live sessions, when up-and-coming Kingston talent takes the stage for live shows.

7b Skyline Dr, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 815-1184
(876) 815-1184
a crowd of people dancing in front of colorful speakers.
Kingston Dub Club
Kingston Dub Club/Facebook

Uncorked

Shop 2, Sovereign North, 29 Barbican Rd, Kingston, Jamaica

Uncorked began as a simple bar, but it has come to lead the charge in shifting the island’s appreciation of wine and customers’ accessibility to it. At the same time, the initial menu of small snacks has morphed into a fully fledged restaurant, with impressive cheese and charcuterie platters, weekly specials, and innovative breakfast and brunch menus that feel both locally and internationally inspired. Still, this is first and foremost a wine bar, with one of the largest selections in Jamaica. A second Kingston location on Constant Spring Road brings great cheese, wine, and gourmet food to more neighborhood fans.

Shop 2, Sovereign North, 29 Barbican Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 632-5500
(876) 632-5500

Eleni's Bakery Jamaica

Sovereign North Plaza, 29 Barbican Rd, Kingston, Jamaica

When Eleni Daperis and her husband Dmitri came to Jamaica from Montreal, it was not to open a bakery. But lack of access to fresh, minimally processed bread pushed the couple to open Eleni’s Bakery. It was an instant hit, and today the bake shop has expanded into a full restaurant, with an extensive breakfast and lunch menu, and a large selection of freshly baked sourdough breads, French pastries, and other desserts. The popular croissant attracts crowds early each morning; grab one with a cup of premium Marley brand coffee and while away the morning at one of the outdoor tables.

Sovereign North Plaza, 29 Barbican Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 544-2731
(876) 544-2731

Fromage Brasserie

67 Constant Spring Rd, Kingston, Jamaica

For a vibe reminiscent of a Parisian sidewalk cafe, Fromage Brasserie (and its sister restaurant Fromage Bistro) is the place. While the chic people-watching of the French capital may be hard to replicate, the steak frites with bacon and onion truffle butter transports you halfway to Rue Cler. There are also some not-so-Francophile dishes on the menu, like sticky Korean barbecue pork ribs and spicy snapper Creole stew, that are equally worth a trip.

67 Constant Spring Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 649-0820
(876) 649-0820

Marianna’s Kitchen

67 Constant Spring Rd, Kingston, Jamaica

Marianna Farag forges elaborate, creative vegan dishes that reflect her Greek, Syrian, and Egyptian background, as well as the flavors and traditions she picked up along the way to the Caribbean. Stepping into Marianna’s Kitchen feels like stepping into her home, a place where the culinary-curious come to feast upon whatever Farag has prepared that day, which could be inspired by local ingredients or the soundtrack the chef heard the night before. Daily specials are described in detail, like protein-packed homemade “meatballs” with tomato turmeric fenugreek sauce, served with toasted almonds, organic fluffy quinoa, and salad. Specials are surrounded by a host of delicious supporting acts like stuffed grape leaves, gluten-free mujadara with mango-cucumber salsa, or fried “chicken” with salad.

67 Constant Spring Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 668-2092
(876) 668-2092

Chez Maria

Shop 20, 24-28 Barbican Rd, Kingston, Jamaica

Sunset is best enjoyed with rooftop views over Kingston and a platter of kibbeh, falafel, and baba ghanoush at this family-owned Lebanese restaurant. As a staple in Kingston for over 15 years, Chez Maria’s recent relocation to this rooftop terrace space has made it only more popular. Friends gather after work for the laid-back vibes and freshly prepared favorites like kebabs, shawarmas, and shish tawook. There are also some unexpectedly delicious finds, like falafel tacos and flat kofta and hummus, mixed in with some Italian options, including delicious pizzas and bruschetta.

Shop 20, 24-28 Barbican Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 430-3822
(876) 430-3822

Chilitos Jamexican Food

88 Hope Rd, Kingston, Jamaica

A liter of margaritas is just the thing to go along with your Jamexican elote, ackee chimichangas, or jerk chicken tacos. This seamless melding of Mexican and Jamaican ingredients comes together in a laid back location — part repurposed container, part backyard bash — defined by easygoing service and relaxed vibes. Margarita Mondays and Taco Tuesday specials draw a crowd of young professionals, who come for the food and stay for the chilled vibes.

88 Hope Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 433-3822
(876) 433-3822

Orchid Thai

Orchid Village Plaza, 20 Barbican Rd, Kingston, Jamaica

Nestled in the corner of a plaza, Orchid transports customers to an intimate Thai dining experience. Hanging wicker lanterns cast a moody, seductive light as you sit down to crab fried rice (which you can personalize with your preferred level of spice), steamed whole fish fragrant with Thai basil, ginger, scallion, and lime, and an array of aesthetic cocktails. Come with a group of friends to really take advantage of the wide array of choices, including some specialties like Northern Thai pork curry stew, massaman curry featuring slow-cooked lamb shank, and pad kee mao noodles.

Orchid Village Plaza, 20 Barbican Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 234-1745
(876) 234-1745
A bowl of large, head-on shrimp in a bright red broth.
Soup with shrimp at Orchid Thai.
Orchid Thai

Tamarind Continental

Barbican Rd, Kingston, Jamaica

A menu that’s too broad can be a bad sign, but not at Tamarind Continental. A spin-off of Tamarind Indian, the Continental features three distinct menus — Indian, pan-Asian fusion, and French Italian — offering something to suit all cravings. The result is a sophisticated smorgasbord of flavors. Spicy Mughlai mutton with a side of buttery naan should appear on your table, alongside a meaty filet of snapper brightened with herb-citrus butter. The butter chicken pizza is comforting and spicy, a surprisingly satisfying combination of two disparate traditions.

Barbican Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 620-5301
(876) 620-5301
White dishes with bright orange food and garnishes.
Dishes at Tamarind
Tamarind

Related Maps

Regency Bar & Lounge

17 Waterloo Rd, Kingston, Jamaica

Regency Bar & Lounge is old-world Jamaica, the kind of place where bartenders wear bow ties and white suits while mixing some of the most creative cocktails in the city. It’s easy to imagine James Bond creator Ian Fleming came here for gin and tonics when he was in Kingston in the 1950s. Today, drinkers enjoy curried goat rice balls, mac and cheese with lobster and specks of Scotch bonnet pepper, and other delicious reasons to pause and refuel between cocktails.

17 Waterloo Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 926-2211
(876) 926-2211
candles on tables on a covered patio with foliage at night.
The patio at the Regency Bar & Lounge.
Terra Nova Jamaica

Broken Plate Restaurant

Progressive Shopping Center, 24 Barbican Rd, Kingston, Jamaica

Mediterranean vibes abound at this rooftop restaurant, where chef Damion Stewart’s fresh approach to food makes a welcome addition to the Kingston culinary scene. Small plates include ahi tuna bruschetta with a Scotch bonnet kick; sweet and smoky pork belly with the quintessential crunch; and pesto flatbread topped with fragrant buttery escargot, spicy chorizo, and mozzarella. Larger plates showcase specialties from the land and sea, including standouts like the curry goat pasta, deliciously tender lamb shank, and the Broken Burger infused with subtle flavors of pesto contrasted with sharp cheddar. Craft cocktails also feature local flavors, like the lychee mule, a take on the caipirinha with fresh mango and gin, and a riff on the Long Island iced tea that features local ginger beer.

Progressive Shopping Center, 24 Barbican Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
876-667-6891
876-667-6891

Kaya Pizzeria and Herb House

82 Lady Musgrave Rd, Kingston, Jamaica

A pizzeria at a cannabis house just makes sense. Kaya Pizzeria doles out some of the island’s best wood-fired, thin-crust pizza, showcasing local ingredients as well as traditional Italian recipes. Whether cannabis is part of your meal or not, the deck at Kaya is a welcoming, open-air space perfect for all, complete with murals and retro artwork. The Kingston location is the third for the Kaya family, following the success of the original location in Drax Hall (the first medical cannabis house in the Caribbean).

82 Lady Musgrave Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
876- 927-7004
876- 927-7004
A loungey patio with many couches and a mural.
Kaya Herb House and Pizzeria.
Kaya Herb House/Facebook

Tea Tree Crêperie

Unit # 2, 80 Lady Musgrave Rd, Kingston, Jamaica

This creperie and tea shop began as a partnership between Carrie “Quizz’’ Sigurdson and her mother Maree, two Canadian expats with a dream to open a tea house. Today the cafe turns out beautifully light crepes overflowing with a fun variety of fillings. In one crepe, beef tenderloin comes in bearnaise sauce, while in another the same meat is paired with blue cheese and cheddar; the bestseller among the savory options, though, is the smoked marlin with cream cheese topped with spicy pepper jelly. There are sweet crepes too, filled with Nutella, apple crumble, lemon curd, or s’mores. The menu now also includes one of the best eggs Benedicts on the island, typically served on an English muffin, but you should ask for yours on the house-made bagel instead, a deliciously chewy alternative. And yes, the cafe does have tea, but for something stronger go for the potent Magic Mint Lemonade.

Unit # 2, 80 Lady Musgrave Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 978-7333
(876) 978-7333

Nirvanna

Shop 1 Building A, 80 Lady Musgrave Rd, Kingston, Jamaica

Indian and pan-Asian cooking are the focus of this elegant Kingston refuge. The team in the kitchen, which hails from Mumbai, prepares a varied lineup of traditional Indian curries and juicy tandoor specialties, each artfully presented. The restaurant is one of a trio of venues run by restaurateur Jaya Chatani (along with Masala Wok and Nirvana Global), who is deftly helping to diversify the island’s culinary scene.

Shop 1 Building A, 80 Lady Musgrave Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 927-9634
(876) 927-9634

Devon House Bakery and Ice Cream

Shop #10, 26, Hope Rd, Kingston 10, Jamaica

Devon House is a linchpin in the Jamaican gastronomic scene. At the Bakery, there are luxe versions of Jamaica’s signature hand pies, golden puff pastry creations that encase fillings like curry goat, beef, chicken, lobster, shrimp, or callaloo. Sweet options include sweet potato pudding, bread pudding, and rum cake. The only thing that can follow a patty from Devon House is a cone from the treasured Devon House Ice Cream, the other half of the business. Locals gather on the lawn each Sunday for popular flavors like Grapenut, Devon stout, and rum raisin. There are toppings, but these cones are best enjoyed on their own in their natural surroundings. 

Shop #10, 26, Hope Rd, Kingston 10, Jamaica
876-566-3198
876-566-3198
A hand holds a fried patty.
The ultimate patty from Devon House.
Devon House Bakery/Facebook

Tacbar

26 Hope Rd, Kingston, Jamaica

Pork belly, fried snapper, stout-braised oxtail, and more find their way into corn tortillas at Tacbar. The restaurant represents an integration of Jamaican and Mexican flavors, showcasing simple Mexican street food in an elevated way. From Thursday to Sunday, prepare to party your way through some tacos, as the city’s young and happening crowds converge for bites, margaritas, and a lot of dancing.

26 Hope Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 336-0223
(876) 336-0223
Three fried fish tacos on patterned branded paper in a sheet pan.
Tacos at Tacbar.
Tacbar

The Steak House on The Verandah

Devon house, 26 Hope Rd, Kingston, Jamaica

After a facelift, Devon House is poised to embrace its place as Kingston’s epicurean center. Following in the steps of culinary maven Norma Shirley and the late, great chef Colin Hylton, chef-owner Christian Sweeney delivers light, fresh, and modern renditions of Jamaican classics, like an unexpected take on steamed water crackers served with a bold creamed herring sauce and topped with shrimp. While many still come for the wide selection of steaks and chops, more adventurous dishes like Scotch bonnet tuna tartare, garlic-infused mussels, and jerk sausage are rewriting the restaurant’s famous experience. Oyster lovers gather on Fridays for a briny feast, hosted by local legendary oyster man Ricky Pinchas (supposedly the go-to supplier for former Prime Minister Edward Seaga); enjoy freshly shucked oysters with a selection of unique sauces to enhance their flavor, including a spicy, ganja-infused concoction.

Devon house, 26 Hope Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 353-9728
(876) 353-9728
A luxurious mansion entrance framed by palm trees.
Outside Devon House.
Devon House Jamaica

Chillin’ Restaurant and Bar

5 Holborn Rd, Kingston, Jamaica

The traditional Jamaican box lunch is a simple takeout lunch, usually consisting of local dishes for a reduced price. But don’t take your box lunch away from Chillin’, where a meal is best enjoyed on the bright and breezy deck. The menu here features island-renowned curry goat from Murray’s Farm (the original location is in Clarendon, about an hour from Kingston), alongside a selection of other traditional dishes like stew peas with pigtail, fried chicken, and oxtail.

5 Holborn Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 665-6661
(876) 665-6661
A dish of green stew sits on a table with rice.
Chillin’ Restaurant and Bar
Chillin’ Restaurant and Bar

Strawberry Hill Hotel

Little Kew Rd, Kingston, Jamaica

Having hosted such greats as Mick Jagger and Grace Jones, Strawberry Hill is a haven of Jamaican casual sophistication and elegance. Leisurely weekend lunches are the move here, where traditional fretwork and batik prints provide the perfect backdrop to a menu of new Jamaican cuisine, like steamed whole local fish or the duo of curry goat and oxtail. Go for lunch and stay to watch the sun set lazily over the city, a Blackwell rum punch in hand.

Little Kew Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
876-944-8400
876-944-8400
A wood table with flowers, salt and pepper, and many plates of salads.
Brunch at Strawberry Hill.
Strawberry Hill Hotel

M10 Bar & Grill

6 Vineyard Rd, Kingston, Jamaica

M10 was once a truck stop, but the only vehicles you’ll find here today belong to diners who flock for delicious, homestyle food. Known for some of Jamaica’s best fried chicken (be sure to ask for it with curry gravy), red pea soup (a thick soup made from red peas and pigtail), cow foot and beans, and oxtail stew, M10’s menu also features glitzier options like surf and turf and lobster thermidor.

6 Vineyard Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
(876) 930-2112
(876) 930-2112

Di Dragon Restaurant

173 Armada Way, Portmore, Jamaica

This is the definition of a hidden gem. Situated way off the beaten path, on the waterways of Portmore, Di Dragon is possibly the island’s best Chinese restaurant. Fans make the trek to indulge in the famed salt-and-pepper lobster, garlic crab, and ginger-scallion pork. Make sure to make a reservation, and if you can, place your order in advance to save yourself the long (warranted) wait.

173 Armada Way, Portmore, Jamaica
(876) 630-7665
(876) 630-7665

Gloria's Seafood

5 Queen St, Port Royal, Jamaica

For many Jamaicans, Gloria’s Seafood is the requisite first stop on the way home from Norman Manley airport. From humble beginnings, Gloria Harris grew an empire that is now synonymous with fresh, wholesome Jamaican seafood. Perched on the water overlooking the infamous town of Port Royal, Gloria’s offers freshly caught fish, cooked whichever way you wish — in a rich brown stew, steamed with Excelsior water crackers, or fried with spicy escovitch sauce — as well as a slew of other dishes like curried and honey jerk shrimp or lobster. The wait on a Friday evening is worth it for the chance to see the small town come alive with street vendors. On your way in, make sure to visit the oyster man, who serves up local Jamaican oysters with a variety of sweet and spicy sauces. A sister location downtown at Victoria Pier also serves seafood specialties in a more central locale.

5 Queen St, Port Royal, Jamaica
(876) 967-8066
(876) 967-8066