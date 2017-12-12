 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
From above, a table full of dishes including stuffed grape leaves, rice, meat, and chile sauce.
Dinner spread at Mahir Lokantası
Mahir Lokantası / official

The 38 Essential Istanbul Restaurants

From eggplant börek at a century-old spot that served Winston Churchill and Audrey Hepburn, to harissa lamb shank at a chic, modern oasis in the bustling city, here’s where to eat in Istanbul

by Tuba Şatana Updated
Dinner spread at Mahir Lokantası
| Mahir Lokantası / official
by Tuba Şatana Updated

Few cities rival the immense character of Istanbul. Over centuries, it has been the epicenter of nations and home to many ethnicities and cultures. It’s also a melting pot of people from around Turkey — from the Aegean coast to Eastern Turkey — as well as immigrants from abroad who bring their own cuisines and cultures to pockets across the city. Over the course of a day, visitors may find themselves wandering around kebab shops in an Anatolian-influenced area, perusing stores in a posh shopping district, relaxing with a cup of coffee at a laid back European-style cafe, or picking from the area’s freshest produce at a food market.

The dining options are nearly infinite, from fish restaurants among the villas along the Bosphorus to classic street carts to mind-blowing fine dining. Visitors can enjoy a strong cup of Turkish coffee or surprising Turkish wines, a humble simit or perfect meatballs. On weekdays, busy workers grab breakfast on the go and spend little time at lunch, but the pace slows on the weekends and in the evenings. Locals flock to leisurely weekend breakfasts and spend evenings eating, drinking rakı, and talking at favorite meyhanes (taverns) and restaurants.

French antiquarian Petrus Gyllius wrote of Constantinople in 1561, “It seems to me that while other cities may be mortal, this one will remain as long as there are men on earth.” Here are immortal Istanbul’s essential restaurants.

Tuba Şatana is a food writer focusing on its creators, artisans, the city’s food scene and the food culture of Turkey’s geography, living in Istanbul. She is also creator and founder of Istanbul Food and Sapor İstanbul Food Symposium.)

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Kıyı Restaurant

Opened in 1966, Kıyı (“coast” in Turkish) is an iconic fish and seafood restaurant located right on the water. It’s the place to try classic seafood dishes like tarama (a spread made with fish roe, olive oil, and lemon), lakerda (salt-preserved bonito), midye dolma (spicy rice-stuffed mussels), fried calamari, and octopus salad. With immaculate service and seasonal fish cooked delicately, Kıyı is still the best fish restaurant in Istanbul.

Tarabya, Haydar Aliyev Cd. No:186 D:A, 34457 Sarıyer/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 262 00 02
A wood-paneled dining room with bright illustrations on the walls and white tablecloths and place settings on the tables.
The dining room at Kıyı.
Kıyı

Araka

After the popular Müzedechanga closed, the restaurant’s chef, Pınar Taşdemir, opened her own simple, eloquent restaurant at the end of 2018. Araka was a hit from day one thanks to Taşdemir’s contemporary, refreshing cooking, both in her a la carte and tasting menus. She shows off her skills in signature vegetable dishes (“araka” translates to “pea” in Turkish) like beetroots braised in olive oil topped with cheese mousse, or purslane salad with mashed fava beans. She also has a knack for building complementary flavors across different dishes, like sea bass ceviche, smoked bonito with collard greens, and lamb with onions. Dining here is like visiting a peaceful, tasteful home full of amazing food and ambiance.

Yeniköy, Yeniköy Mahallesi, Kapalı Bakkal Sk. No:8, 34464 Sarıyer/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 223 72 23
A dining room with exposed brick wall, many octopus-like pendant lights, and empty wood tables set for a meal.
The dining room at Araka.
Araka

Apartıman Yeniköy

What began as a neighborhood bistro has become a destination for Sunday breakfast, killer cocktails in the evening, and farm-to-table dishes all the time. Murat Kazdal runs the operation while his sister Burçak leads the kitchen. Chef Kazdal is obsessed with sourcing quality ingredients, which she uses to apply subtle flourishes to classic Istanbul recipes. Specials change by the season, the week, and even daily, but whatever is on the menu, know you can’t go wrong. It’s difficult to stop eating the balık basma, a fish rillette with tahini and currant — until you see chef Kazdal’s steak tartare with ponzu and wasabi truffle dressing, the smoked anchovy salad with bergamot dressing, fava with ginger, or the rack of lamb with lemon balm pesto. With the restaurant’s good food and cool vibes, it’s easy to become a regular, like everyone else who dines there. 

Yeniköy, Köybaşı Cd. No:153, 34464 Sarıyer/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 223 44 77
A swing-top jar with chunky spread and wooden serving spoon beside slices of toasted bread and pickled vegetables.
Eel bergamot stew served with bread and pickles at Apartıman Yeniköy.
Apartıman Yeniköy

Aman Da Bravo Bistronomique

Some establishments give off a clear attitude. In the case of Aman da Bravo, owned by Melis Korkud and chef İnanç Çelengil, that attitude is stylish, chic, modern, and relaxing, all wrapped up in a quiet oasis away from the city center. The food made with seasonal ingredients is as compelling as the restaurant itself. Surrender to bottarga capellini, grilled Yedikule lettuce with Caesar dressing, spinach roots with beluga lentils, harissa lamb shank with orzo and duxelles, or grilled baby calamari baby potatoes and tarragon. Never miss the desserts and cocktails.

Reşitpaşa Mahallesi, Emirgan Sk. No:20, 34467 Sarıyer/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 277 15 16
A restaurant interior with white tablecloth-set tables beneath an angled roof studded with skylights. Nearby there’s an old interior brick wall and mellow light and plant indentations in another wood-lined wall.
Inside Aman Da Bravo Bistronomique.
Tuba Şatana

Bi Nevi Deli

Since 2014, Bi Nevi Deli has been serving creative, colorful, plant-based dishes. Founders Belkıs Boyacıgiller and Özge Şen source their ingredients from organic and local producers, offering a wide variety of gluten-free, raw, vegetarian, paleo, and vegan items. Creamy almond lime zucchini noodles, a falafel burger, buckwheat pancakes, house-made cashew cheese toast, and turmeric lattes all make your gut — and your soul — feel good.

Etiler, Dilhayat Sk. No:10/1, 34337 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 358 60 32
From above, a plate of seitan strips, a swoop of cream, and roasted vegetables.
The low carb Philly (seitan, peppers, mushrooms, cashew cream).
Bi Nevi Deli

Petra Roasting Co.

Petra Coffee Roasting is a big player in the coffee business in Istanbul. The cool, buzzy Gayrettepe HQ — which also operates as a production space for the coffee brand — is the perfect place to hang with drinks, amazing pastries, sourdough bread varieties, and a hip all-day dining menu: eggs, tartines, steak and fries, an awesome chicken schnitzel, Waldorf salad, and a diner burger. Sit awhile to enjoy the music and the people-watching, then visit their General Store in the back for hip clothing, home goods, and other designer items (and stop by the other Petra branches in the city as well).

Gayrettepe Mahallesi, Hoşsohbet Sokak Panorama Selenium Residence Mağaza 1, 34349 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 356 10 53
A cafe interior with a large wall of glass bricks behind a long coffee bar and an ornate chandelier.
Inside Petra Roasting Co.
Petra Roasting Co.

Alaf Kuruçeşme

Chef Deniz Temel says his cooking tells a story about his nomadic roots. At Alaf Kuruçeşme, his dishes wander across Turkey, reflecting flavors and characteristics from seven regions. You can feel the heat and generosity of Şanlıurfa in his kıyma (soupy, cracked wheat salad served with meat tartar) and the breeze of the Aegean in the restaurant’s sea urchins. From the dried meat from Thrace to the selection of Anatolian cheeses, the gastronomic journey always feels fresh and exciting. The restaurant’s location overlooking the Bosphorus doesn’t hurt.

Kuruçeşme, Kuruçeşme Cd. No:19, 34345 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
0532 015 94 19
A bowl of stew with a large meatball in the center on a slate table with table setting.
Kıyma at Alaf Kuruçeşme.
Alaf Kuruçeşme

Turk Fatih Tutak

Every single detail is important at this fine dining restaurant from chef Fatih Tutak, whose passion is reflected in his choice of ingredients and the techniques he uses to make the most of them. Chef Tutak only serves a tasting menu and changes it often, but you might see mackerel with Tire eggplant and caviar; milk-fed lamb with okra and girolle mushrooms and sweetbreads; heirloom tomato with Kargı tulum cheese and Tokat sour cherry. After dinner, guests are invited to the kitchen to admire the jars full of sauces, condiments, and other experiments, which reveal the serious research and development behind every dish. The wine and cocktails are impeccable and the service is top-notch.

Cumhuriyet Hacıahmet Silahşör Cad, Cumhuriyet, Yeniyol Sk. No:2, 34440 Şişli/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 709 56 79
Slices of cooked lamb in a pool of sauce with hunks of roasted vegetables.
Milk-fed lamb, rice puree, and crisp rice.
Tuba Şatana

Mahir Lokantası

In the buzzy business district of Şişli, Mahir Lokantası is a humble locals’ hangout that serves food inspired by eastern Turkey, the home of owner Mahir Nazlıcan. Born to a family of restaurateurs, Nazlıcan is always on the premises making sure customers enjoy their meals. The menu offers specials each day of the week, and regulars show up on certain days to enjoy their favorite plates, like kuru dolma (stuffed dried vegetables), içli köfte (meat-stuffed bulgur balls), kuzu incik (lamb shank), vegetable stew cooked in the brick oven, rice dishes, hearty soups, and one of the best lahmacuns (meat-covered flatbread) in town. Don’t miss kadayıf and semolina for dessert, along with some tea.

Cumhuriyet, Tavukçu Fethi Sk. 28/B, 34380 Şişli/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 234 93 94
From above, a table full of dishes including stuffed grape leaves, rice, meat, and chile sauce.
A full spread at Mahir Lokantası.
Mahir Lokantası

Tatbak

Every meal at Tatbak starts with their famous lahmacun. The flatbread comes topped with a mincemeat mixture of tomatoes, parsley, and garlic. Add additional parsley, a gentle squeeze of lemon, roll it into a wrap, and dig in. Then explore the restaurant’s kebab offerings, a favorite of locals, including yoğurtlu kebab (meat kebabs with yogurt and tomato sauce served over cubes of pide bread) and kuzu şiş (marinated lamb skewer served with bulgur pilaf, roasted pepper, and tomatoes). The restaurant has been open since 1960 in the posh Nişantaşı district and has maintained a steady following of regulars ever since.

Teşvikiye, Akkavak Sk. 38 B, 34365 Nişantaşı Şişli/Şişli/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 248 04 25
A flatbread topped with mincemeat and diced vegetables.
Lahmacun at Tatbak.
Tuba Şatana

Adana Ocakbasi

Tucked away on a side street in the busy Kurtuluş neighborhood, this small, shabby grill was once a hidden gem, but now its reputation has spread all over the city. The restaurant’s signature dish is Adana kebab, served with grilled tomatoes and peppers, thin lavash bread, and onions with sumac. Start with ciğer şiş, (liver kebab) and sweetbreads grilled to perfection while sipping rakı and watching the usta (master griller) prepare your order on the charcoal fire as the heat slaps your face.

Bozkurt Mahallesi, Bay Sungur Sk. No:2, 34375 Şişli/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 247 01 43
A kebab on a plate with pieces of flatbread and vegetables.
Kebab at Adana Ocakbaşı.
Tuba Şatana

Üstün Palmie Pastanesi

From legendary cherry liqueur-filled chocolates to old-school cakes and cookies, Üstün Palmie is like an ambassador from another era in the old Kurtuluş neighborhood. The patisserie is known for its Paskalya çöreği (Easter bun) with mahlep (pounded wild cherry pit) and mastic from Greece, ay çöreği (a crescent moon-shaped pastry filled with chocolate cake, preserved fruit, and nuts), ice cream-based desserts, and cold lemonade in summer.

Feriköy Mahallesi, Baruthane Cd. 63/A, 34375 Şişli/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 231 92 53
Chocolates wrapped in red foil stacked on sheets of parchment paper.
Chocolates at Üstün Palmiye Pastanesi.
Tuba Şatana

Damla Dondurma

Everyone has a favorite flavor at this old-school ice cream parlor. Since 1989, the Tufan brothers have served up strawberry, lemon, caramel, tutti frutti, and sour cherry all year long. They use sahleb (orchid root) for consistency and taste across the flavors, and have bought their milk from the same dairy for many years. Order by the scoop or take some home by the kilo. People line up for a taste of childhood, especially if the sun is shining, so be prepared to wait.

Feriköy Mh., Kurtuluş cad. No:90, 34377 Şişli/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 233 49 25
Scoops of colorful ice cream crammed into a clear plastic bowl with a spoon, on a counter with a branded napkin.
Ice cream at Damla Dondurma.
Tuba Şatana

Karadeniz Döner Asım Usta

Visitors can’t leave Istanbul without trying a proper döner, and Karadeniz Döner does right by the big rotating luscious hunk of meat. Owner Asım Usta personally slices his famous döner thinly with a big döner knife and tucks it into house-made pide (you can also order it plain or in a wrap) starting around 11 a.m. (get there early, the meat hardly lasts into the afternoon). Prepare to wait in line — it’s worth it.

No:, Sinanpaşa Mahallesi, Mumcu Bakkal Sk. No:6, 34353 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 261 76 93
A chef heaps chopped meat into fluffy pide, beside a large spit of meat.
Asım Usta at work.
Tuba Şatana

7-8 Hasan Paşa Fırını

People are constantly glued to the big window of this bakery in the Beşiktaş food market, an iconic business that has been serving customers in the same spot since 1903. Inside, you won’t find fancy macaroons or eclairs; the shelves and the big marble display in the middle of the shop are lined with biscuits, old granny-style kurabiye (cookies), kırık kıraks (breadsticks with anise seeds or plain), üzümlü kurabiye (raisin cookies), portakallı kurabiye (orange scented cookies), walnut sponge cakes, Easter bread, almond cookies, and more.

Sinanpaşa, Şht. Asım Cd. No:8, 34353 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 261 97 66
A sign in Turkish on a bakery exterior.
Outside 7-8 Hasan Paşa Fırını.
Tuba Şatana

Üç yıldız Şekerleme

Head to the bustling Beyoğlu Balık Pazarı, one of the city’s busiest areas, to try this nostalgic confectionery. Since 1926, the shop has tempted locals with colorful jars full of akide şekeri (hard candy), trays of fruit jellies, varieties of lokum (Turkish delight), tahini halva, and almond marzipan you should not plan to share. Delicious jams made from rose petal, quince, strawberry, fig, orange, and sour cherry are sold from old copper cauldrons, and the mastic Turkish delight melts in your mouth. It’s a delightful shop for picking up boxes of treats to bring home.

Hüseyinağa Mahallesi, Dudu Odaları Sk. No:7, 34435 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 293 81 70
Rows of large ornate semitransparent red canisters filled with various candies.
Turkish delight at Üç Yıldız Şekerleme.
Tuba Şatana

Petek Turşuları

Everything gets pickled in Turkey: cucumbers, green tomatoes, chiles, cabbage, beets, carrots, okra, garlic, plums — the list goes on. The pickles are paired with meat, stews, and fish, while the pickle juice makes a refreshing drink. Petek Turşuları excels at both: Alternate sips of your preferred pickle juice with bites of the shop’s crunchy, salty, sour pickles while admiring the colorful jars that surround you. Bottoms up!

Duduodaları Sokak 1d, Balıkpazarı, Balıkpazarı, Istanbul, Hüseyinağa Mahallesi, 34435 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 249 13 24
Two glasses of light pink drinks topped with pale green pickles.
Pickle juice at Petek Turşuları.
Tuba Şatana

Mikla

Chef-owner Mehmet Gürs launched his new Anatolian cuisine at Mikla in 2012, and many imitators have followed. The menu reflects Gürs’s Turkish-Scandinavian heritage, as well as the years he spent exploring local traditions and rich food culture all over Anatolia. The kitchen honors ingredients from artisans and small producers with careful preparations. For a special night out, order the tasting menu and get the Turkish wine pairing too.

The Marmara Pera Meşrutiyet Caddesi 15 34430, Beyoğlu, İstanbul, Asmalı Mescit Mahallesi, 34430 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 293 56 56
A large plate that looks like a sea shell, holding octopus and vegetables in a small pool of sauce.
A modernist dish at Mikla.
Mikla

Şahin Lokantası

This restaurant displays its daily specialties in a brightly lit case at the back of the dining room. Take a look and you’ll likely see a big tray of the trademark dish, karnıyarık: eggplant stuffed with mincemeat, onions, and spices, best enjoyed with pilaf and cacık (a refreshing yogurt dish with diced cucumber and mint). The eggplants are almost always gone by early afternoon. Save room for the kadayıf, shredded dough as thin as angel hair pasta that’s cooked until golden with a crunchy top, soft interior, and a layer of walnuts in the middle.

Asmalı Mescit Mahallesi, Orhan Adlı Apaydın Sk. 11/A, 34430 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 244 25 43
A tray of stuffed eggplant with a large metal spatula in the center.
Karnıyarık at Sahin Lokantasi.
Tuba Şatana

Asmalı Cavit

The quintessential Turkish dining experience consists of a long night at a meyhane, sitting around a table with friends, ordering all sorts of meze with lots of rakı (anise-scented alcohol), and having long conversations for hours. The fantastic mezes at Asmalı Cavit include eggplant salad, tarama, fava beans, marinated sea bass, lakerda (salt-preserved bonito), samphire salad, and şakşuka (mixed fried vegetables with yogurt and tomato sauce). After cold mezes, continue with yaprak ciğer (thin slices of liver served with onion), and save some space for their famous köfte (meatballs). Meze is a way of life and you can live well at Asmalı Cavit.

Asmalı Mescit Mahallesi, Asmalı Mescit Cd. 16/D, 34430 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 292 49 50
Trays of food in a deli counter.
Mezze spread at Asmalı Cavit.
Asmalı Cavit

Yeni Lokanta

Yeni’s simple and amicable decor can transport you away from the noise of Istiklal Avenue just outside, especially when the waiter brings burnt butter and sourdough bread to the table, offering a sneak peek of the meal to come. Chef-owner Civan Er skillfully incorporates local ingredients into modern Turkish cooking on both the tasting menu and a la carte offerings. Aubergine with sour cherry wine-poached figs is a genius plate, and smoked tomato and watermelon is a mouthful of summer with sumac and isot (Urfa pepper). None of the plates are shy, and there’s a glass of wine made from local grapes to go with everything.

Tomtom Mahallesi, Kumbaracı Ykş. No:66, 34433 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 292 25 50
A spare dining room with tables set against a banquette, pendant lights with little green shades, and a long picture on the far wall.
Dining room at Yeni Lokanta.
Yeni Lokanta

Restaurant Mabou

A German chef, Turkish ingredients, and French soul add up to something special at Mabou. Chef-owner Cem Ekşi takes a different approach to the basic staples of Turkish cuisine, pairing carob molasses with ceviche, eggplant steak with a side of spicy tahini-dressed potatoes, sea bass with a milky bitter almond paste, and so on. His clever take on istakozlu kuru, a classic bean stew, comes with lobster meat and bisque. Ekşi changes the menu according to the best ingredients of the season, so there’s always a new surprise at this small, playful restaurant.

Asmalı Mescit, General Yazgan Sk. 8b, 34430 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 252 47 53
A pile of greens topped with sliced almonds.
Yedikule lettuce with almonds and salted dry yogurt.
Tuba Şatana

Galata Simitçisi

Simit, a sesame-coated ring of dough, is the most common all-day street food in Istanbul, and buying one directly from a simit bakery guarantees it will be crispy and fresh. Although it can be found in every corner of the city, few are as delicious as the version at Galata Simitçisi. In addition to a simit, try a çatal, a semi-savory cookie that crumbles in the mouth (çatal means fork, which it resembles in shape). Both are great with Turkish tea.

Kemankeş Mah., Mumhane Cd. 47/A, 34425 Karaköy - Beyoğlu/Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 244 77 75
Round, seed-studded simits piled on a counter.
A pile of simits.
Tuba Şatana

Mürver

Mürver’s open fire touches much of the restaurant’s surf and turf menu, though a brick oven, curing, and smoking also help bring flavor to the variety of fish, seafood, meat, and vegetables. Chef Mevlüt Özkaya and his team serve the restaurant’s classic ash-grilled octopus and succulent Thracian lamb all year round, while the rest changes seasonally. Whether you dine at the chef’s table looking at the fires or with the view of the magnificent historical peninsula, the drippings, cracklings, and smoky flavors come together nicely with an excellent wine and cocktails menu.

Kemankes Kara Mustafa Pasa Mah, Kemankeş Cd. 57-59, 34425 Karaköy/Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 372 07 50
Strips of grilled octopus on a bed of greens.
Octopus in ash with warm Aegean salad.
Tuba Şatana

Nato Lokantası

Esnaf lokantası are tradesmen’s restaurants where working people can enjoy a traditional Turkish homestyle meal away from home. One of the best examples is Nato, which has been serving the Karaköy neighborhood since 1952. The menu of vegetable stews, soups, pilafs, and meat dishes changes daily. Everything is displayed on hot plates at one end of the restaurant; just order with your eyes before finding a spot at the shared tables to wait for your chosen dishes to be served. The kuzu haşlama (braised lamb with light lemon sauce) is not to be missed, nor is the half portion of döner on pilaf.

Kemankeş Karamustafa Paşa Mahallesi, Necatibey Caddesi Karanlık Fırın Sk.no.4 Karaköy, 34425 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 249 64 24
From above, a hunk of boiled meat, carrot, and potato in broth.
A traditional plate at at Nato Lokantası.
Tuba Şatana

Neolokal

Inside Salt Galata, a former bank in Karaköy that’s been transformed into a modern art gallery, chef Maksut Aşkar serves modern interpretations of local dishes from throughout Anatolia. The kitchen spins traditional ingredients into wonderfully modern plates, with a matching wine list from local producers who utilize indigenous grapes. The food looks so pretty you may not want to ruin it, and the view overlooking the Historical Peninsula and the Golden Horn isn’t so bad either.

Arap Cami Mahallesi, Bankalar Cd. No:11, 34420 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 244 00 16
From above, a vibrant green dish topped with herbs presented on a deep blue plate.
A dish at Neolokal.
Seren Dal

Karaköy Lokantası

A modern tradesmen restaurant by day and a meyhane (tavern) by night, Karaköy is popular among white-collar workers, artists, writers, and lovers of good food from Istanbul and abroad. At lunch, diners choose from a daily menu, while at night they line up to choose mezes from a display case. Options often include olive oil-braised artichokes, fried liver, spinach roots cooked with olive oil, kidney bean salad, crispy fried zucchini, calamari, octopus, and seasonal fish. Reservations are only offered for dinner and tables can be hard to come by, so reserve a week in advance or try your luck walking in for lunch.

Kemankeş Karamustafa Paşa, Kemankeş Cd. No:37 A, 34425 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 292 44 55
A table set with white tablecloth and dishes including dips, bread, meat, and stuffed grape leaves, against a sunny shaded window.
Lunch at Karaköy Lokantası.
Karaköy Lokantası

Karaköy Güllüoğlu

If the first bite of baklava at Karaköy Güllüoğlu doesn’t mesmerize you, nothing will. Run by the sixth generation of the same family, the shop is the place to try all kinds of baklava at their finest. Early harvested pistachios give the treats that distinctive emerald color, the clarified butter adds a creamy texture and stunning smell, and the sheets of dough handmade by the ustas provide that perfect crispy crunchy texture. Be sure to try the baklava ice cream while you’re there.

Kemankeş Cad. Katlı Otopark Altı No: 3-4, Kemankeş Karamustafa Paşa, 34425 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
0850 308 4545
Slices of baklava on a glossy plate.
Baklava at Karaköy Güllüoğlu.
Karaköy Güllüoğlu

Tarihi Karaköy Balık Lokantası

You’ll find the best grilled fish in town on a side street lined with hardware shops. A display set in the restaurant’s small windowsill shows off the most appetizing fish, some of which will soon be your lunch. Start with skewered shrimp and a crunchy salad, but be sure to order the sea bass en papillote, cooked in parchment paper with tomatoes on the charcoal grill. Lunch only.

Arap Cami Mahallesi, Tersane Caddesi & Kardeşim Sokak Grifin Han D:45/A, 34420 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 251 13 71
From above, two grilled fish fillets on a plate with side salad.
Grilled fish at Tarihi Karaköy Balık Lokantası.
Tuba Şatana

Pandeli Lokantası

The story starts over a century ago, when Pandeli Çobanoğlu served piyaz (bean salad) from a street cart near the Spice Market. Eventually he worked his way up to opening this iconic restaurant. Today Pandeli Lokantası is one of the oldest restaurants in town, with 119 years of history and a list of historic guests like Winston Churchill, Audrey Hepburn, and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. Located on the first floor of the Spice Market, the space mesmerizes guests with its iconic blue tiles, but many diners choose to sit looking out at the ferries and trams passing through Eminönü Square. Pandeli serves classic Istanbul cuisine with a couple of modern twists thrown in. The signature dishes are divine, including hünkar beğendi (charcoal-roasted eggplant pureed with milk, butter, and cheese, served with tomato-braised veal), dönerli patlıcan böreği (eggplant börek topped with döner), lamb shank with mashed spinach, sea bass en papillote, almond cookies, and vişne tiridi (bread pudding soaked in cherry syrup, served with clotted cream).

Mısır Çarşısı No: 1, Rüstem Paşa, 34110 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 527 39 09
A corner table with dark leather banquet and chairs beneath bright blue tiled walls and a window looking out on Istanbul.
A table with a view at Pandeli Lokantası.
Pandeli Lokantası

Cankurtaran Gıda

The Spice Bazaar, also known as the Egyptian Bazaar, is more than just a tourist destination. Locals come for Cankurtaran Gıda, a market stall famous for high-quality goods since 1946. Wares include cheeses from all around Turkey, plus the best pastırma (salt and spiced cured meat), sucuk (Turkish sausage), honey, and kaymak (clotted cream) in town. Do not leave without tulum, pungent, earthy ewe’s milk cheese ripened in a goatskin casing from Erzincan in the southeastern part of the country. Their packaging travels well.

Rüstem Paşa Mahallesi, Ragıp Gümüşpala Cad. Çiçek pazarı Sokak Mısır Çarşısı No:33, 34116 Eminönü/Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 527 14 74
A crowd mingles in a busy market.
Customers at Cankurtaran Gıda.
Tuba Şatana

Şehzade Cağ Kebap

Cağ kebabı is like the ancestor of döner. The lamb meat is sliced thicker than döner and cooked horizontally on a big skewer over hot charcoal, before it’s cut and served on small skewers called cağ. The dish made its way to Istanbul years ago from Erzurum, a city in eastern Turkey, and Şehzade is the best place to try it. The succulent lamb is best devoured with thin lavash bread, onion, ezme (spicy tomato and herb salad), and yogurt. For dessert, try the kadayıf dolması, a fried sweet filled with nuts and soaked in simple syrup.

Hoca Paşa Mahallesi, Ankara Caddesi & Hoca Paşa Sokak 3/A, 34112 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 520 33 61
Diners at tables outside an open restaurant.
Outside Şehzade Cağ Kebabı.
Tuba Şatana.

Hocapaşa Pidecisi

Since 1964 this small shop has served humble, delicious pide to residents of the Sirkeci neighborhood. The flatbread is prepared to order and topped with kıyma (ground meat, spices, tomato), kavurma (confit of meat), and peynir (cheese). The usta (master cook) will prepare your pide right before your eyes, shaping the dough, topping it, and placing it in the wood-burning oven. The kavurmalı pide is especially good, the fat of the meat melting into the dough in the oven. Sip a cold ayran alongside and alternate with bites of pickles.

Hoca Paşa Mahallesi, Ankara Caddesi & Hoca Paşa Sokak No:11, 34110 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 512 09 90
Two pides in an oven beside a raging fire.
Pide at Hocapaşa Pidecisi.
Tuba Şatana

Giritli Restaurant

Whether you’re dining in the courtyard in the summer or inside the historic mansion in winter, a meal at Giritli offers a truly relaxing experience on the Historical Peninsula. The restaurant serves Aegean cuisine by way of Crete, the home of owner Ayşe Şensılay’s grandparents, in a menu that changes with ingredient availability and the season. Start your night with countless cold then hot mezes, ahead of fish or meat for the main course. Look for Girit mezesi (a spread of goat cheese, green olives, garlic, and walnuts), grilled octopus, seasonal wild greens, Denizli pilavı (rice cooked with spices and seafood), and köpoğlu (fried vegetables topped with garlic yogurt).

Cankurtaran, Keresteci Hakkı Sk. No:8, 34122 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 458 22 71
Patio tables set with gingham tablecloths on a stone patio beneath shading trees with a large house wrapping around the courtyard.
Patio seating at Giritli.
Giritli Restaurant

Baylan Pastanesi

One of the oldest pastry shops in the city, classic charmer Baylan Pastanesi is famous for Kup Griye, an ice cream dessert made with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, whipped cream, and almond brittle. It goes especially well with an espresso. If that sounds like too much, Baylan’s petit fours, ice cream cakes, and homemade chocolates will satisfy any sweet tooth. If you spend your visit on the European side, Baylan is the perfect reason to visit the Asian side of town.

Caferağa Mahallesi, Muvakkıthane Cd. No:19, 34710 Kadıköy/İstanbul, Turkey
(0216) 346 63 50
An ornate glass filled with ice cream, caramel, and topped with an oblong piece of brittle.
Kup Griye at Baylan Pastanesi.
Baylan Pastanesi

Çiya Sofrası

Take the ferry to the Asian side of Istanbul for a true taste of Anatolia. Çiya Sofrası acts as a memorial kitchen, serving the forgotten dishes of what chef-owner Musa Dağdeviren calls “peasant food.” Start with the salads and meze, then move to the seasonal stews. Don’t forget to save some room for the rich lamb kebabs cooked over charcoal. The food at Çiya delivers bold, vibrant, uplifting flavors in one of the city’s most diverse dining experiences.

Caferağa Mahallesi, Güneşli Bahçe Sk. No:43, 34710 Kadıköy/İstanbul, Turkey
(0216) 330 31 90
A chef ladles one of many stews and dishes onto a plate.
The kitchen at Çiya Sofrası.
Tuba Şatana

Beyti

Although far from the city center, Beyti is an institution that has served meat lovers since 1945. Housed within a modern Ottoman Turkish-style building, the restaurant offers prime cuts hand-picked by owner Beyti Güler. Start with zeytinyağlı (vegetable dishes braised in olive oil) then move on to su böreği (börek pastry made with phyllo dough and cheese) and a mixed grill plate. Then enjoy the Beyti kebab or a rack of lamb. This Istanbul classic is popular for lunch and dinner.

Şenlikköy Mahallesi, Orman Sk. No:8, 34153 Bakırköy/İstanbul, Turkey
(0212) 663 29 90
A table crammed with dishes.
A full spread at Beyti.
Beyti

Basta Neo Bistro

Until two of Turkey’s best chefs, Kaan Sakarya and Derin Arıbaş, came along, the Istanbul dining scene was missing a restaurant like this neo-bistro. Their French haute cuisine background is reflected in the finessed flavors and the execution of the plates, while their Turkish heritage gives everything a genuine touch. The one-page menu runs the gamut: purslane with bottarga and yogurt, lamb brains with caper salsa, tiger prawns with orzo, and cold fava soup served with artichokes and zucchini.

Caddebostan, Operatör Cemil Topuzlu Cd. No:39, 34728 Kadıköy/İstanbul, Turkey
(0216) 755 77 50
A cylinder of hummus with an oil-filled divot, surrounded by slices of dried meat.
Hummus at Basta Neo Bistro.
Basta Neo Bistro

