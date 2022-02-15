 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Small motorboats anchored off a beach where crowds hover around restaurants
Playa Maguey
Juan de Dios Garza Vela

The 27 Essential Restaurants in Huatulco

From seafood-stuffed pineapple to an unmatched green pozole, here’s where to eat in the resort-filled Oaxacan beach town

by Tirza Bonifazi and Verónica Jiménez Salcedo
Photography by Verónica Jiménez Salcedo unless otherwise noted
Playa Maguey
| Juan de Dios Garza Vela
by Tirza Bonifazi and Verónica Jiménez Salcedo
Photography by Verónica Jiménez Salcedo unless otherwise noted

The popular Oaxacan beach destination of Huatulco sits just in between the Sierra Madre Sur mountain range and the Pacific Ocean, and boasts more than 20 miles of stunning coastline with lush tropical vegetation. The local community is made up of those who were lucky enough to be born here, and those who were drawn in from elsewhere by the beauty of the area. The town’s diverse population comes through in its varied gastronomy. Eating in Huatulco can take you on a journey through Oaxaca and other Mexican states, as well as Italy, France, the U.S., Canada, Argentina, and Chile. You’re here for the seafood, of course, but also tlayudas, traditional dishes from the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, pastas, charcuterie, the best Argentine and Mexican steaks, healthy juices and smoothies, wines, mezcal — and incredible coffee, which is grown up in the mountains, just a few thousand meters above the sea.

Price per person, excluding alcohol:
$ = Less than 200 pesos (less than USD $10)
$$ = 200 - 380 pesos (USD $10 to $18)
$$$ = 380 - 570 pesos (USD $18 to $28)
$$$$ = More than 570 pesos (more than USD $28)

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Verónica Jimenez is Huatulqueña by conviction, a lover of telling, listening and living stories and the art of communicating. Tirza Bonifazi is an Italian-Finnish journalist based in Huatulco, with a long career in music and film and a passion for food.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. La Fragua Del Abuelo Chelo

Matamoros s/n, El Tamarindo, 70980 Santa María Huatulco
Oax., Mexico
958 107 7449
958 107 7449
The kitchen of this family-run country restaurant sits atop what was once grandpa Chelo’s former metal workshop. Today Chelo’s daughter Reyna Isabel Reyes Jimenez works here preparing handmade tortillas, pumpkin tamales with beans, and her special caldo de gallina, the farmhouse chicken soup (only Saturdays and Sundays), along with other traditional dishes of the region like costilla de puerco en salsa de chicatana, pork rib with a sauce made with chicatana ants sauce. [$-$$]

A cook stands at a wood-fired comal preparing tortillas
Preparing tortillas

2. Comedor Revienta Comadre

Carretera Costera Pinotepa, Salina Cruz - Santiago Pinotepa Nacional Km. 237, El Zapote, 70980 Santa María Huatulco
Oax., Mexico
954 124 4034
954 124 4034
Just outside the International Airport of Huatulco sits this family-run restaurant specializing in typical specialties of the state of Guerrero and the Costa Chica, where the family Santos Quiroz have their roots. The green pozole here is the best in the area (available Sundays from 11 a.m. till it’s sold out), as are the ribs, which come in a variety of presentations including encacahuatadas, entomatadas, en mole, en adobo, en amarillo, en salsa verde, en salsa de chile de arbol, and en salsa de chile morita. These, plus seafood dishes like shrimp in salsa and caldo de pescado, are not to be missed. [$-$$]

A clay bowl of pozole and a tray of food including tortillas and pickled vegetables, on a counter in front of an open-air dining area where pots hang against a colorful wall
Green pozole and ribs

3. Restaurante Ay Caray!

Santa María Huatulco
Oax., Mexico
Beneath a worn palapa on the tiny tourist cove of Bahía Maguey, Ay Caray stands apart from the other tourist restaurants thanks to its traditional wood oven and the seafood masterwork of chef-owner Sandra Cardenas. Enjoy traditional Costa delicacies like seafood-stuffed pineapples blanketed in blistered cheese, whole roasted spiny lobsters, seafood moles, and whole-roasted parrotfish alongside a cool michelada with your feet in the sand.  — Lesley Suter

A pineapple is stuffed and covered with a blanket of cheese.
Piña rellena at Ay Caray!
Juan de Dios Garza Vela

Copy Link
Colorín 509, H, 70987 Crucecita
Oax., Mexico
958 587 1391
958 587 1391
This traditional Italian restaurant was named for the late owner’s grandmother, Teresina, and today her granddaughters continue the family tradition of serving pizzas, pastas, gnocchis, and paninis to the people of Huatulco. A crowd favorite pie is the Chiaro di Luna, made with fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, and arugula. [$$]

A large herb-topped pizza and a bottle of red wine with a poured glass on a table in a light-filled dining room

Copy Link
Palma Real 310, H, 70987 Crucecita
Oax., Mexico
958 124 4830
958 124 4830
The restaurant opened as ¡Ay Caray! in 2005, later became Hemingway’s, and finally changed to Alfredo’s in 2013, but the owner has always been the same: chef Alfredo Patiño Ramirez. Come  here for tacos, pastas, the catch of the day, or the camarones de la jefa, the specialty of Alfredo’s late mother, Doña Alfreda, prepared with a spicy sauce made with tusta chiles, tomatoes, and white wine. In high season there is live music almost daily, and it’s just as common to come here for a round of drinks as a full meal. Note: The restaurant closes each September and October. [$$-$$$]

A man stands with his hands on a marble countertop looking at the camera in front of shelves of bottles
Alfredo Patiño Ramirez

Copy Link
Blvrd Chahue, H, 70987 Crucecita
Oax., Mexico
958 125 3265
958 125 3265

For 15 years, the corner of Carrizal and Guamúchil in La Crucecita has smelled delicious thanks to Don Silvino Hernández, founder of Tamalería Bahías. Tamales de rajas with poblano peppers, tamales en salsa verde, tamales jarocho with yerba santa leaves, and of course, tamales with mole. Get one of each with a warm atole made with oatmeal, rice, or chocolate. [$]

Copy Link
Bugambilias 603 La Crucecita, H, 70989 Santa Cruz Huatulco
Oax., Mexico
958 587 0070
958 587 0070
Luis Estavillo and Elva Medina, the owners of Los Portales, came to Huatulco from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua in 1987, and brought with them their traditional menudo de panza de res con maíz pozolero, tripe with a large-grain variety of corn served in a pungent broth made from dried red chiles. The restaurant sits in the heart of La Crucecita, just in front of the main park, and offers a beautiful view to match the menu mixed with traditional regional and unique dishes. Tacos al pastor star alongside a pizza al pastor, or alambre — which usually consists of grilled beef topped with chopped bacon, bell peppers, onions, and melted cheese, but the menu offers a variety of them, including a vegetarian one, to accompany a mezcal served in a traditional clay jug. [$-$$]

A large plate of tacos, with bowls of salsa
Tacos at Los Portales

Copy Link
Bugambilia #601 Sector h, Centro de la Población, 70987 Crucecita
Oax., Mexico
958 587 1881
958 587 1881
The family behind Casa Mayor are third-generation coffee producers and their plantation, Finca el Pacífico, was the first one in Oaxaca to be certified organic. The coffee here is as fresh as it gets — have a cup alongside house specialties like the Casa Mayor eggs: fried tortillas stuffed with Mexican-style eggs topped with beans, roasted chiles, and chorizo on top. At night the mood shifts with live music, cocktails, and a beautiful view of La Crucecita’s main square. [$-$$]

A wood table with various dishes arranged around cups of coffee and more ornate coffee drinks
Coffees and dishes at Café Casa Mayor

Copy Link
Carrizal 908, H, 70989 Crucecita
Oax., Mexico
958 587 0783
958 587 0783

Opened in November 1991 by Francisco “Grillo” Ríos and his wife Doña Pola, this local seafood landmark is now run by the couple’s three children, Francisco (the cook), Gabriel, and Reyna Ríos. The menu never changes here, and that’s the point: For decades it’s been a reliable locals’ spot for serving simple fresh fish at affordable prices — think grilled catch of the day, ceviches, seafood cocktails, and soups, accompanied by the coldest beer in town, in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere. [$$]

A chef stands with knives in hand in a kitchen, with plates and ingredients on shelves behind
Francisco Ríos

Copy Link
Flamboyant #210, H, 70987 Crucecita
Oax., Mexico
958 587 0702
958 587 0702
Founded in 1993 by Eduardo “Lalo” Burgos, La Crema is one of Huatulco’s most iconic bars and the oldest in town. Recently relocated from its original address to Flamboyan, just a couple of blocks away, La Crema is a timeless, casual kind of place to gather with friends for margaritas or a round of pizza and beers. Try the wood-fired pies, burgers, or La Crema’s Bolognese nachos, washed down with, of course, mezcal. [$$]

A bar interior with dark blue lighting and cactuses decorating the curved ceiling
Inside La Crema Bar

Copy Link
Cocotillo 212 La Crucecita, H, 70987 Bahías de Huatulco
Oax., Mexico
958 688 1778
958 688 1778
Located in La Crucecita, the heart of Huatulco, Rocoto is the work of chef Claudia Jordán. Jordán was living in Chile, missing the heat of Mexican cooking, when she found rocoto, a traditional Chilean chile that scratched the itch. Now, in her beach town kitchen, she utilizes rocoto as well as other Chilean ingredients in a variety of Mexican dishes with South American touches. Try the spicy ceviche Lima with fresh dorade or the surf & turf, featuring a slow-cooked beef rib and buttery shrimp. [$$-$$$]

A plate of octopus with lots of fixings in a pool of sauce, beside a glass and bottle of white wine, in a jazzy restaurant interior
Octopus and a nice glass of white

Copy Link
H, 70987 Crucecita
Oax., Mexico
958 109 0983
958 109 0983
Eduardo Santiago, known as Lalo, started this mobile project in the middle of the pandemic, first as a meal delivery service on his motorcycle, then as a fully-fledged food truck. Today, you can find Marea Alta parked at the entrance of the Marina Chahué with the unmatched views of the marina. Come for a variety of mariscos, including fresh empanadas, fish tiraditos, seafood salads, and aguachiles. Delivery is available for those who’d rather not leave the sand. [$]

Diners sit on stools beside a food truck
The Marea Alta truck

Copy Link
Tamazulapan, Sector Uno mza 11 lte 26, H2, 70089 Santa María Huatulco
Oax., Mexico
958 587 0554
958 587 0554
Doña Azucena and her family have turned El Padrino into a Huatulqueño classic. This beloved taqueria features a wide variety of stewed tacos made with handmade tortillas, but also sopes, tortas, and tlayudas, as well as juices made with fresh fruit from the region. At breakfast or lunch, choose to have your tacos stuffed with a selection of guisados (stews), including cochinita pibil, chicken tinga, rice and egg, chicken with cream, and others. It can be hard to get a table, but the food is worth the wait. [$]

A chef places tortillas on a comal
Doña Azucena

Copy Link
Calle Kiosko de, Sta. Cruz SN, Santa Cruz Huatulco
70987 Oax., Mexico
958 587 1228
958 587 1228
The iconic Kiosko of Santa Cruz has been the home of Café Huatulco for 26 years. Locals and visitors mix together over the aroma of coffee made with local Pluma beans, enjoying the view of the nearby marina in the peaceful atmosphere of the park. The Café has a simple menu featuring good coffee and tasty dishes like gratin chilaquiles served in a clay bowl and banana leaf-wrapped tamales stuffed with mole, spinach, picadillo, and sweet beans. At night Café Huatulco hosts cultural events like trova concerts, art exhibitions, or fashion shows, and reliably features a great selection of mezcals. [$-$$]

A kiosk in a tree-lined park on a sunny day
The iconic Kiosko of Santa Cruz

Copy Link
Avenida Salina Cruz S/N, Esquina con, Blvrd Chahue, Sector I, 70987 Bahias de Huatulco
Oax., Mexico
958 587 0807
958 587 0807
This family-run beachside destination is known for meat, whether it’s a marinated flank steak (the house specialty), smoked ribs, or grilled Argentine and Mexican sausages. Order the “parrillada” for a little of everything with a pile of delicious frijoles charros, or cowboy beans. Jaime Lemini is behind everything from the shrimp soup and crisp fried shrimp to the live ranchera ballads — yes, the cook also sings. [$$-$$$]

A man stands in a cowboy hat in front of a display of bottles and cowboy-themed decorations
Jaime Lemini

Copy Link
Parque Bahía Santa Cruz, Huatulco Salvaje 308, Santa Cruz Huatulco
70987 Oax., Mexico

Started in 2013 as a small market with just 11 local producers, MOH (short for Mercado Orgánico de Huatulco) has grown over the years to become a bona fide destination for regional produce, and the beating heart of the Bahía de Santa Cruz park. Open every Saturday during the high season, and every first and third Saturday in the low season, it features producers from across the area showcasing their harvest: organic fruits and vegetables, marmalades, spicy salsas, honey, coffee, chocolate, free-range eggs, mezcal, and a host of spices and tropical plants. Recently the market debuted a prepared foods aisle with vendors selling dobladas, tamales, and much more. [$]

A woman in an apron stands in front of a comal in a park
A vendor at the Mercado Orgánico

Copy Link
Sierra de Tamazulapam 106-108, H2, 70980 Crucecita
Oax., Mexico
958 117 1107
958 117 1107

The menu at Doña Leti’s Tlayudas la Escondida offers tostadas and sandwiches, but you’re here for the crisp tlayudas. Try one with tasajo, chorizo, chicken, or mixed meats, with a Jamaica water or a sweet horchata. This is primarily a locals’ spot, but savvy tourists often stumble in by word of mouth. [$]

A chef stands tending a flame-fired stove
Doña Leti

Copy Link
Calle mazateco Sector, R, 70987 Crucecita
Oax., Mexico

Mario Valderrama and Keaton Marie are behind this beachy juice and smoothie bar with a health-focused cafeteria menu. Though not on the ocean, the wood, bamboo, palm, and surfboard decor evoke a sandy spot for coffee, healthy cold pressed juices, and colorful acai bowls. There’s also a full menu of rotating dishes free of preservatives and refined sugars, with some gluten-free options as well. [$]

Parents stand with a child in a wooden outdoor bar
Mario Valderrama and Keaton Marie

Copy Link
Mazateco, R, 70987 Crucecita
Oax., Mexico
958 587 1047
958 587 1047
At Santa Clara, Carolina Gómez Gallego serves traditional family recipes honed over generations. Among the most iconic plates are chile en nogada — a typical Poblano delicacy featuring a stuffed chile smothered in a creamy walnut-based sauce, garnished with pomegranate seeds — and pollo al barro, or a whole chicken baked in a clay pot (order this one at least five hours in advance). Come early for classic breakfasts like huevos a la hierba santa and huevos al albañil. [$$]

A woman sits in a tall open-air thatched roof dining room
Carolina Gómez Gallego

Copy Link
Lote 10 Manzana 20 SECTOR, A, 70989 Bahías de Huatulco
Oax., Mexico
958 587 0364
958 587 0364
Ve el Mar translates to “see the sea,” and indeed for 34 years the restaurant’s perch on Santa Cruz beach has provided an unbeatable view of the bay and the cruise ships as they pull into port. Ingredients are the focus here — breakfast offers typical regional dishes like enmoladas, chilaquiles, and entomatadas, while lunch and dinner showcase less classic preparations like Hawaiian shrimp, seafood-stuffed pineapple, the lobster Ve el Mar, grilled octopus, and all manner of whole fish prepared in the restaurant’s traditional wood oven. [$$-$$$]

A table with several dishes, including a pineapple stuffed with seafood, and a cocktail overlooking a beach where a large cruise ships pulls in
Dishes on the beach

Copy Link
Vialidad 5, Sector M, 70987 Crucecita
Oax., Mexico
958 583 4996
958 583 4996
Ten years after launching an Argentine empanada business in a tiny little building, Diego Profético and Karimme Sanen now run one of the city’s most reliable destinations for Argentine-inspired food and wine, Che Dieguito. The meat-heavy menu is a fusion of Argentine, Mexican, and Arabic traditions, and lately the menu also features hearty breakfasts with excellent coffee and a variety of handmade breads and pastries. [$$-$$$]

A bread case in front of a lit, open-air bakery
Breads and pastries

Copy Link
Zapoteco SN, R, 70987 Crucecita
Oax., Mexico
958 587 2480
958 587 2480
L’échalote is the popular restaurant at the Hotel Boutique Eden Costa, and features a menu of dishes that fuse Oaxacan ingredients with European techniques. Chef Sandra Rodríguez loves a tableside experience — go for the chateaubriand or the ribeye flambeed with brandy on a bed of Himalayan salt. The large menu has something for all tastes: seafood, paella, escargots, and pasta. [$$-$$$]

A server pours flaming sauce over a steak on a wooden serving board
Flambeed ribeye

Copy Link
Boulevard Gamma - Condominio Esmeralda Enfrente Hotel Nautina, L, 70987 Crucecita
Oax., Mexico
958 583 4499
958 583 4499
7 Tavoli offers traditional Italian cooking to the community of Huatulco. It’s a family affair, and chef Alessandro Volpi comes up with the rotating menu of special dishes featuring a mix of fresh local products — specialties like handmade pastas, chicken cacciatore, lasagna, and an occasional decadent entree starring wild boar or pheasant. The wine list is equally excellent, with a view of the marina.  [$$-$$$]

A decorative dish of pasta topped with mussels and other seafood, beside a bottle of wine on a white tablecloth lined table
Seafood pasta

Copy Link
Estacionamiento de la playa, Blvrd Chahue s/n, P Chahue, 70987 Crucecita
Oax., Mexico
958 109 2459
958 109 2459
Just a few steps from the pristine beach of Chahué, Bladu’Yú is a culinary experience highlighting the cuisine of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region of Oaxaca. Garnachas, small corn tortillas, fried with shredded meat and topped with pickled cabbage, dried cheese and salsa; tamales de elote, sweet corn tamales; pollo garnachero, a tasty fried chicken with onions and potatoes; adobo de res, a delicious beef stew; or estofado, a silky pastelike beef stew, long-cooked with chopped fruits and vegetables which make it at once sweet and tart, spicy and mellow, are all on offer and worth a try. The look of the restaurant matches the theme of the menu, with a colorful fruit bar and the traditional papel picado, the pecked paper that’s typical of Isthmus of Tehuantepec. [$$]

A woman stands at the end of a bar beneath colorful decorations
Inside Bladu’yú

Copy Link
Boulevard Benito Juárez Adentro, de Residencial Cosmos, 70988 Bahías de Huatulco
Oax., Mexico
958 525 2241
958 525 2241

You’re here for the amazing view of Arrocito Beach from beneath the restaurant’s majestic palapa, and a fusiony but solid menu of chef Eugenio Santillana. Come with a group and linger over the tlayuda de camarón, tacos tropicales with jicama tortillas, and crispy fried shrimp as you watch the sun set. [$$-$$$]

A table with seafood dishes arrayed in front of a green textured wall
Various dishes from Ocean

Copy Link
Paseo de Tangolunda Tangolunda- Segundo Piso- arriba de tienda Bacaanda frente Hotel Dreams, arriba de la tienda Bacaaanda
70989 Oax., Mexico
958 105 1671
958 105 1671
Open since 2008, Canadian Jane Bauer’s Café Juanita serves a mixed crowd of expats on the second floor of a Tangolunda building, right in front of the Dreams hotel. On the colorful terrace overlooking the palm trees, you can indulge in fusiony menus with Oaxacan shrimp and grits and huevos rancheros for brunch, and later in the day a menu of hefty fresh salads and (in high season from November to April) dinner options ranging from steak with huitlacoche to Thai curries. Friday taco night is a favorite among regulars. [$-$$]

Salads on a patio table, looking out at palm trees on a sunny day
Salads from Café Juanita

Copy Link
70987 Playa La Bocana, 70987 Bahias de Huatulco
Oax., Mexico
958 100 4056
958 100 4056
One of the only places in Huatulco to enjoy a mezcal with some nibbles (charcuterie, guacamole, and the like) right on the beach, Quiéreme Mucho is a colorful sandy outpost of the historic mezcal brand of the same name, known for its hand painted bottles. Despite the mezcal’s age (it’s been around since 1913), the mezcalería is a relative newcomer, but it’s already famous for its simple cocktails, craft beers, and whimsical alebrije-inspired design. [$$]

A bottle of mezcal beside a bright green cocktail in front of a beach
Mezcal cocktail on the beach

