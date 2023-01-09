Fire-roasted pheasant, pastries stuffed with wild fruits, and more of the best things to eat in Halland

On the Swedish west coast, between the country’s second-largest city, Gothenburg, and the breadbasket of Skåne, there’s Halland. The county, a bit bigger than Delaware, has a long and proud history of farming and food production. The landscape of rolling hills, grain fields, grazing cattle, deep forests, mighty rivers, and beautiful coastline provide every restaurant with a well-stocked pantry and fridge.

This wealth has attracted all kinds of food lovers. At Feldts Bröd & Konfekt in Halmstad, pioneering entrepreneur My Feldt uses locally milled flour and local fruits for pastries. In Falkenberg, a town farther north along the coast, an abandoned fish export building has become the home of natural wine bar Glou Glou. Deep in the woods, Eva and Nicolai Tram serve upward of 15 courses based on farmed, foraged, and hunted ingredients at their Michelin-starred Knystaforsen. Across the region, guests and hosts share a particularly strong connection; many restaurateurs live on the premises of their businesses, and some of the area’s best restaurants are situated in hotels and resorts (alongside wineries, nature reserves, and floating saunas). Eating and drinking in Halland always means you’re in good company.