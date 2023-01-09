 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A woman carries a tray of papayas on her head through an outdoor market.
A fruit seller at La Terminal market.
Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images

The 21 Essential Restaurants in Guatemala City

Taste your way through Indigenous Maya dishes, colorful stews, hulking tostadas, and so many tamales in Guatemala City

by Bill Esparza
A fruit seller at La Terminal market.
| Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images
by Bill Esparza

Guatemala possesses a breathtaking landscape of volcanoes, mountains, tropical forests, and lakes, including one of the world’s most beautiful, Lago de Amatitan. The biodiverse country has earned the nickname the Land of the Eternal Spring, and it’s all easily accessible from the capital, which contains plenty of wonders of its own. Home to 22 Maya language groups such as K’iché, Q’eqchí, Kaqchikel, and Mam, as well as people of Xinca, Garifuna, and Spanish descent, Guatemala City is a mishmash of ancestral recipes, modern fine dining (including several World’s 50 Best Restaurants notables), and an energetic street food scene.

The cuisines of the Maya and Chapín (the term for Guatemala City locals) communities are united by thick, disc-like corn tortillas, tomatoes, beans, a moderate use of chiles, bitter herbs, and flowers. There are a range of tamales made with corn masa, rice flour, and even potatoes prepared in different leaves; savory recados (stews) like pepian, jocón, and ka’kik; plus tostadas, envueltos (egg-battered vegetables), shucos (Guatemalan hot dogs), deep-fried snacks, and panes (sandwiches) sold at busy antojitos tables around town. Gallo is the beer of choice, alongside Guatemalan rums.

Recent years have seen the rapid growth of upscale Guatemalan restaurants, especially in the new, hip culinary and arts district, Quatro Grados Norte, located in tourist-friendly Zona 4. Among the coworking spaces and university buildings, it’s here that you’ll find the city’s chef-driven restaurants and third-wave cafes brewing the country’s world-renowned coffee beans. At the opposite end of the spectrum is nearby Antigua, the former capital of the colonial Captaincy General of Guatemala, which is an hour outside of the city center and on everyone’s itinerary when visiting Guatemala City. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its 16th-century Spanish baroque architecture and encircled by volcanoes, Antigua also boasts regional foods and classic restaurants that are worth a tour of their own.

Bill Esparza is an LA-based, James Beard Award-winning food writer, author of LA Mexicano, and a featured journalist on Netflix’s Street Food: USA.

Gusina Garífuna

It’s a long way from the capital to Livingston, Guatemala’s Garifuna settlement on the country’s Caribbean coast, but you should at least make time for a meal at this Zona 1 restaurant by husband-and-wife team Carlos Caballeros and Karla Pacheco. Opened in 2012, the restaurant serves Caribbean and Garifuna cuisine like shrimp and fish ceviches made tangy cocktail style with a mix of shrimp stock, chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and squirts of ketchup; grilled sea snail in a saffron-coconut sauce; and steamed Caribbean lobster in garlic-butter sauce. Try traditional Garifuna dishes like tapado (tapou) — a sweet, starchy seafood soup of fish, shrimp, and crab in coconut milk stock, crammed into a bowl with yucca, banano verde, and sweet plantains — or machuca, a whole fish stew of coconut milk thickened with mashed plantain, basil, and zamat, a pungent wild herb.

Ciudad de, 4 Avenida 3-56, Cdad. de Guatemala 01001, Guatemala
4099 3400
4099 3400

Doña Elsa

For more than three decades, Elsa Morales has run a white- and blue-tiled stall in the Mercado Central, where she serves a rotating menu of deeply flavored comfort dishes from steaming pots. One favorite of Morales, caldo de gallina (hen soup) is full of chayote and potatoes, scented with mint. A few other stews commonly make appearances, like carne guisada, a Guatemalan pot roast seasoned with cinnamon, cloves, and bay leaves; or hilachas, a shredded, tangy beef stew of tomatoes and mild chile guaque that’s a staple of Guatemalan cuisine.

8 Calle, Cdad. de Guatemala, Guatemala
2230 1579
2230 1579

Also featured in:

Refacciónes Doña Mela

Refacciónes are the snacks in between meals, and there’s no better place to get from breakfast to dinner than the Doña Mela stand at the Mercado Central. Founded in 1960, the stand is now run by María del Carmen Salguero, who serves well more than 20 dishes, including tostadas; soft tortillas de maíz filled with chicharrón or hog maw with chopped radishes; sweet mole de platanos; savory tortitas de yuca (yucca fritters); and revolcado, a stew of pork head in salsa.

8 Calle, Cdad. de Guatemala, Guatemala
2230 1579
2230 1579

Also featured in:

San Martín Centro Histórico

Head to this 18th-century Colonial home with exposed brick columns and walls for a variety of Guatemalan egg dishes, as well as breakfast plates from Mexico, El Salvador, Europe, and the United States, all with a cup of Guatemalan coffee. The go-to is the desayuno Chapín, the iconic national breakfast of frijoles volteados (refried black beans), sunny side up eggs covered in tomato sauce, fried plantains, and soft, creamy cheese, but there are also eggs scrambled with cheese and bitter loroco flowers, plus a pair of egg dishes with tamales that are as charming as the setting itself.  

Centro Histórico, 6A Avenida 10-00, Cdad. de Guatemala 01001, Guatemala
2420 9939
2420 9939

La Cocina de la Señora Pu

Señora Pu is one of the most exciting kitchens in Zona 1, where Indigenous cook, anthropologist, and chef Rosa Pu prepares haute cuisine from the K’iché Maya people. In a small dining room painted in contrasting bold colors, Pu presents Indigenous dishes that are both alive and evolving, such as camarones al gusto del rey kiq’ab, or shrimp in a sauce of chiles and spices steamed in a banana leaf; k’ilim de pescado, grilled fish in a secret sauce accompanied by roasted vegetables; and jurum de conejo, a rabbit and cacao stew.

6A Avenida A 10-16, Cdad. de Guatemala 01001, Guatemala
5055 6480
5055 6480

La Esquina del Sabor

Guatemalan chicharroneras are stands that fry up crispy chicharrones and carnitas, the deep-fried meat on the latter either attached to the skin or separated into chunks or strips. This Zona 7 street vendor fries delicious, reddish-orange chicharrones dyed vibrantly with Orange Crush (or another orange drink) poured into the lard. Orders are sold in packets by the pound, and include corn tortillas, guacamol, fried spring onions, limes, picante (hot sauce or chiles), and whole jalapenos fried in the same fat. Be sure to order some piconas (aka picositas), Guatemalan beer cocktails mixed inside cans of Gallo beer.

Ciudad de, 4A Calle 30-30, Cdad. de Guatemala 01007, Guatemala
4167 5616
4167 5616

Rojo Cerezo Coffee

For a long time, most Guatemalan coffee has been exported, but Rogelio Dávila is turning locals on to something new: drinking their own coffee. At Rojo Cerezo, one of many independent coffee shops in the Cuatro Grados Norte neighborhood, he utilizes third-wave coffee methods to make classic espresso drinks and black coffee using Guatemalan beans sourced from places like Huehuetenango, Antigua, and Chimaltenango. Dávila also sells a wildly popular bottled cold brew that’s helping steer consumers away from industrial, international brands and toward the fine coffee produced right at home.

Campus Tecnologico, Via 4, Cdad. de Guatemala 01004, Guatemala

Mercado 24

Guatemala City’s 23 municipal markets supply the raw material for chef Pablo Diaz’s restaurant. Mercado 24 celebrates Guatemala’s seasons and centers on local seafood products, with a touch of international flair thrown in, all in a casual, welcoming space. Diaz’s minimal approach can be seen in seafood items such as smoked, adobo-rubbed black sea bream head with fresh greens, grilled squid stuffed with fish sausage in an aromatic sauce of herbs, and cured sierra in corn miso. The restaurant’s beef tartare incorporates local mushrooms and a spicy gochujang dressing, an expression of Diaz’s love for Asian flavors.

Via 5 2-24, Cdad. de Guatemala, Guatemala
2332 2632
2332 2632

Restaurante Flor De Lis

The dark, elegant dining room of Flor de Lis is gently illuminated by lava red lighting and spotlights focused on the tables, while the walls are lined with figurines. This is the setting for chef Diego Télles, who plates modern Guatemalan cuisine inspired by Maya culture and mythology. Tasting menus are available in both eight and 10 courses, including infladitas, thin corn pouches filled with caramel foam, orange, and passionfruit pulp; tomato confit, a plate inspired by Huehueteca monay, a Lenten dish; and baked fish wrapped in brilliantly green maxan leaves, paired with a rich emulsion of ash and coconut that forms a well for a pool of herbed olive oil.

Ciudad de Guatemala Zona 4 01004 Casa del Aguila Guatemala City, Cdad. de Guatemala 01004, Guatemala
4220 1441
4220 1441
A green wrap singed on top, beside a small mound of gray ash with a well in the center.
Baked fish in maxan leaves.
Restaurante Flor De Lis

Diacá

In 2013, chef Debora Fadul opened her “one-table” restaurant, where diners share a single table set on a terrace encircled by transparent glass walls. Fadul uses Guatemalan ingredients and produce grown in the restaurant’s garden to create evocative dishes. Glistening pearls of white chayote float in dual-toned achiote oils with samat (culantro), chicharrón, and a deep-fried piece of honeycomb tripe, all together evoking a Sunday morning spent slurping beef stomach stew. Look out for Fadul’s mini-pupusa stuffed with quesillo and a spread of squash butter, then topped with various flavors from around the Americas.

Via 6, 3-56 Edificio OEG, nivel atelier, Cdad. de Guatemala, Guatemala
4007 8164
4007 8164

Shucos Ejecutivos El Chino

What started as a pair of humble hot dog carts, opened by Juan Pablo Gómez in front of the Yurrita Church in 1970, blossomed into a cultural institution when the first restaurant opened in 1986 across from the Catholic school Liceo Guatemala. Popularly known today as Los Shucos del Liceo, Guatemala’s shuco (Guatemalan hot dog) king attracts students, office workers, and blue collar workers for a shuco tradicional: a toasted pan shuco spread with guacamol, covered with grilled hot dog halves, and topped with mustard, mayo, and pickled cabbage. The mixtas uses the same ingredients on a warm corn tortilla, making it a sort of hot dog taco. 

21., Ruta 6, Ciudad de Guatemala, Guatemala
2380 9000
2380 9000

Shucos Campo Marte

Shucos come big and loaded with meats at Campo Marte. This Guatemalan-style hot dog stand is the home of el Especial, aka the Transmetro, a hulking pan shuco, more than a foot long, packed with multiple charcoal-grilled hot dogs, longaniza, salami, chorizo, chopped bacon, a thick lining of guacamol, and sliced cheese. The behemoth is the talk of Zona 5, and it’s made its way onto the menus of shuco vendors all over the city.

JF7V+WXR, Calle Mariscal Cruz, Cdad. de Guatemala, Guatemala
5009 3124
5009 3124

7 Caldos

Demetrio Moliviatis opened the first location of this franchise in 1994 as a meeting place for friends to enjoy a few beers along with regional soups, stews, and meat dishes from all over the country. Now under the direction of celebrity chef Mirciny Moliviatis, Demetrio’s daughter, the restaurant serves plates of Guatemalan classics like jocón (pumpkin seed, tomatillo, and sweet pepper stew) with chicken; subanik de tres carnes, a Kaqchikel Maya dish of pork, beef, and hen in a sauce of various chiles; and on Fridays, siete caldos, the restaurant’s signature stew of seven meats.

JF4Q+P6W, 7A Calle, Cdad. de Guatemala, Guatemala
2361 8180
2361 8180
From above, a bunch of stews in various pots, along with side dishes, avocados, and fixings.
Stews at 7 Caldos.
7 Caldos

Donde Joselito Steakhouse

In 2012, Guatemalan restaurateur Joselito Ramirez opened a modest establishment that’s grown to a 400-seat Argentine steakhouse, a source of pride for the grill master and owner who has spent a lifetime working in restaurants. Typical Argentine cuts — entraña (skirt steak), sweetbreads, and vacio (flank steak) roasted over coals — are accompanied by mashed potatoes, salad, and fries. Many Guatemalans favor local steaks, so those are on offer too, like lomito (beef medallions from a cut similar to tenderloin) and puyazo (rump steak).  

4A Avenida 10-06, Cdad. de Guatemala 01009, Guatemala
2360 3725
2360 3725

Casa del Ron Guatemala

Formerly known as Villa Los Añejos when it opened in 2003, this rum bar, tasting room, and retail store is an obligatory stop to sample Ron Zacapa and Botran, both brands produced by Industrias Licoreras de Guatemala. Check out the rum flights, or order a glass of Zacapa XO, a blend of reserve rums aged in French oak with notes of honeyed burnt orange. Or go for the Botran Cobre, a spiced rum inspired by Guatemalan ponche, a traditional holiday fruit punch. Pair anything with bar bites like chorizo and cheese croquettes, or a plate of jamón serrano and cheese, and finish with creme brulee made with Ron Añejo Botran Solera. 

Ciudad de, Avenida La Reforma 13-35, Cdad. de Guatemala 01010, Guatemala
2229 0000
2229 0000

La Casa del Tamal

La Casa del Tamal has been one of Guatemala City’s most established tamale vendors for decades. When in season, plain corn tamales blanco, also known as tamales de viaje, accompany typical plates like revolcado (pork head stew), pepian (pumpkin seed-based stew), or pickled foods. Paches (potato tamales) come filled with pork or chicken, while tamales rojos de arroz (rice tamales) come with pork or chicken in a chile guaque sauce. For locals, this is the place to go to enjoy special tamales on holidays.

7A Avenida 13, Cdad. de Guatemala, Guatemala
2221 6651
2221 6651

La Carmelita Tamales

It’s a tamale festival every day at this beloved Zona 10 restaurant, which offers a half dozen rotating varieties that change with the seasons. There are two year-round favorites, wrapped in hojas de maxan (rattlesnake plant leaves): tamales colorados, filled with pork in a red stew of chile guaque and achiote; and tamales negros, pork in a black aromatic stew of dark chile pasa, spices, and chocolate. Other menu items include chuchitos (chicken tamales in corn husks), tamalitos de cambray (sweet red rice flour tamales), and tamalitos de chipilín (small tamales stuffed with leafy greens).  

12 Av 15-27, Zona 10, 12 Avenida 27, Ciudad de Guatemala, Guatemala
2363 0171
2363 0171

Donde Mimi Antojitos

Many food stands set up at Parque la Merced in Antigua, but head for Donde Mimi Antojitos. The long table is covered with a jumble of bowls, plates, and baking sheets bearing Guatemalan snacks. Crowd-pleasers include panes con chile — chile relleno served in a split roll along with a brush of mayo, a large leaf of lettuce, and pickled cabbage salad — and dobladas, corn tortillas stuffed with a saute of chopped beef and vegetables, then dressed with tomato sauce, crumbled cheese, and a slice of onion. Try atol blanco, a well-blended, Indigenous Maya masa porridge flavored by spoonfuls of bean puree, ground pumpkin seeds, and chile Cobanero.

Unnamed Road, H767+8WV, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala

La Cuevita de Los Urquizú

After passing through the narrow entrance of a Colonial building, guests find a rustic interior and charming patio, where La Cuevita de los Urquizú serves a colorful array of typical recados (stews) in clay pots. It’s nearly impossible to choose one dish from the bounty, but top selections include frijol blanco con espinazo, white beans and pork spine in a rich tomato and chile guaque stew; pulique de costilla, a beef rib stew thickened by masa and stained deep red from achiote; or pepian, a pumpkin seed-based stew with chicken. The plato formal comes with a recado, tortillas, and a pair of sides from a buffet of 30 options, including salads, beans, rice, and vegetables. 

2a Calle Oriente 9D, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
7832 2495
7832 2495

La Fonda de la Calle Real

La Fonda is one of Antigua’s cultural landmarks for its rustic setting, traditional Guatemalan soups, and churrasco, Guatemalan-style grilled meats plated along with sides such as guacamol, refried black beans, fried plantains, fresh cheese, rice, and chirmol (tomato-based salsa). The house specialties are chicken soup and rice “perfumed” with cilantro, ground chile Cobanero, oregano, and chopped onions. Check out the kaq’ik (turkey in an herbed vegetable stew) that’s a ceremonial Maya dish from Cobán.

5a Avenida Norte 12, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
7832 2696
7832 2696

Hugos Ceviche Restaurante

In 1993, Don Víctor Hugo Bolaños de León began serving Guatemalan-style ceviches from a red pickup truck in front of Monumento Landivar in Antigua. Shrimp, sea snail, and blood clam (concha) ceviches are made to order with lime juice, canned tomato juice, both mint and cilantro, chopped onions and tomatoes, and Worcestershire sauce. This is also the home of the perfect picosito, the legendary Guatemalan beer cocktail prepared in a can of Gallo beer with Worcestershire, fresh squeezed lime, salt, and picante (a mild chile powder), plus a couple of chile-dusted, cooked shrimp on top of the can. It’s a refreshing blast of umami that lives up to the fame.

6a Avenida Sur 9, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
7832 9354
7832 9354
Four hands cheers with beers in brown paper bags topped with tiny bits of salsa.
Picositos.
Bill Esparza

