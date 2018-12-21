The 19 Best Things to Eat at Disney Springs

From José Andrés’s Jaleo and Salt & Straw, to copious spins on the revered Dole Whip, here’s where to eat at Disney’s waterfront entertainment complex

The multiyear revitalization of Disney Springs has transformed Walt Disney World’s former Downtown Disney into a glimmering outdoor promenade. And since it’s the only Disney-linked spot of its size that doesn’t require admission, a visit here is inevitable. While at its core, Springs is just a sprawling waterfront mall split into four pleasantly themed “neighborhoods,” it doubles as a culinary destination of its own, with a number of lively bars, impressive restaurants, and more than a few offerings from recognizable names. There’s plenty of shopping and entertainment to take in too, but you’re here for the Dole Whip cocktails and chicken biscuits.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.