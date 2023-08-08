Share All sharing options for: The 17 Essential Restaurants in Columbia, Home of the University of Missouri

Icons like Shakespeare’s Pizza and the Berg, classic barbecue at Big Daddy’s, burgers and pool at Booches, and more of the best food near Mizzou

Columbia brings in food influences from just about everywhere. The home of the Tigers lies smack in between Kansas City and St. Louis, pulling in cuisines, trends, and chefs from both cities and from across the Midwest, giving Mizzou students, locals, and visitors great options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks, dessert — you get the gist.

The University of Missouri campus sits right next to downtown Columbia, a haven of good restaurants, but the great meals extend beyond the town’s core. No matter where you go, there’s an eatery or bar to meet your needs, whether that’s after a game or before an exam. Overall, Columbia boasts a surprisingly robust food scene and an artsy, cultural feel not often found in smaller Midwest cities.