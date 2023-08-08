 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 16 Essential Restaurants in Hilo, Hawai‘i

The 17 Best Places to Eat in State College, Home of Penn State

The 30 Essential Restaurants in the Pioneer Valley, Home of the Five College Consortium

More on Eater See more maps
A plate of eggs, toast, bacon, and grapefruit slices, with coffee.
Breakfast at Cafe Berlin.
Cafe Berlin

The 17 Essential Restaurants in Columbia, Home of the University of Missouri

Icons like Shakespeare’s Pizza and the Berg, classic barbecue at Big Daddy’s, burgers and pool at Booches, and more of the best food near Mizzou

by Chloe Konrad
View as Map
Breakfast at Cafe Berlin.
| Cafe Berlin
by Chloe Konrad

Columbia brings in food influences from just about everywhere. The home of the Tigers lies smack in between Kansas City and St. Louis, pulling in cuisines, trends, and chefs from both cities and from across the Midwest, giving Mizzou students, locals, and visitors great options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks, dessert — you get the gist.

The University of Missouri campus sits right next to downtown Columbia, a haven of good restaurants, but the great meals extend beyond the town’s core. No matter where you go, there’s an eatery or bar to meet your needs, whether that’s after a game or before an exam. Overall, Columbia boasts a surprisingly robust food scene and an artsy, cultural feel not often found in smaller Midwest cities.

Chloe Konrad is a recent graduate of the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism. She lives just north of her favorite city, Chicago, in Glenview, Illinois.

Read More

Big Daddy's BBQ

Copy Link

Missouri boasts some top-tier barbeque, and Big Daddy’s is a solid local choice. Founders Lloyd and Fontella Henry have years of experience smoking tender meats, at Big Daddy’s and at a downtown restaurant called Lloyd’s Barbecue before that. The menu covers a number of classic barbecue items, but try the brisket sandwich or baby back ribs, and don’t miss the zingy, ketchup-based house sauce. The family-owned business now has two locations, on Garth Avenue and Paris Road, along with a food truck that helps the restaurant cater events across town. Big Daddy’s has consistently grown over the years, mostly thanks to word of mouth, a good sign of the quality.

1205 N Garth Ave, Columbia, MO 65203
(573) 875-2227
(573) 875-2227
Two racks of ribs on a grill.
Ribs at Big Daddy’s.
Big Daddy’s BBQ

Columbia Farmers Market

Copy Link

As a year-round event, Columbia’s market brings fresh produce, breakfasts, natural candles, and more to the MU Health Care Pavilion once a week (twice a week in the summer). Locals come for a taste of their favorites, like Gina’s Vegan A Go Go, a food truck serving tacos, BLTs, and biscuits and gravy, all without any animal products. Mr. Murphy’s is where to get your stuffed-potato fix, be sure to grab coffee from Fretboard, and you’ll find baked goods throughout the market.

1769 W Ash St, Columbia, MO 65203
(573) 823-6889
(573) 823-6889

Logboat Brewing Company

Copy Link

One of many local breweries in Columbia, Logboat supplies beer to bars and restaurants across town, but the brand’s own location on Fay Street is the place to bring some food and relax with a crew of friends and family. The most popular drink is the Snapper IPA, but the menu is filled with unique brews in funky cans, seasonal offerings, and bottles of experimental mixed-culture fermentations.

504 Fay St, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 397-6786
(573) 397-6786

Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co.

Copy Link

You might spot Ozark Mountain’s food truck somewhere on campus or at the farmers market. Wherever you find it, order the Boss Hog, an open-faced pulled pork biscuit sandwich, or go for a simple plate of biscuits and gravy. The operation also has a permanent location on Hinkson Avenue with a more extensive menu; standouts during a sit-down meal include the fried chicken dinner, fried catfish, and Papaw’s Pancakes. Many of the ingredients are sourced from local farms too. 

1204 Hinkson Ave, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 447-6547
(573) 447-6547
A burger served between two biscuit halves with fried onions.
Federicks Burger on a biscuit.
Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co.

Cafe Berlin

Copy Link

Brunch is the most popular meal in any college town, and Cafe Berlin is on a mission to make it even better, utilizing as many local ingredients as possible and delivering dishes in a uniquely homey space. Using meat from Patchwork Family Farms, eggs from Stanton Brothers, and produce from Three Creeks and Stem to Table, the restaurant serves breakfast burritos, pancakes, tacos, a Compost Pile of biscuits and veggies, and so much more. It’s one of the most vegetarian- and vegan-friendly options around, too.

220 N 10th St, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 441-0400
(573) 441-0400
A waffle topped with cooked fruit, whipped cream, slices of oranges, and zest.
A well-topped waffle at Cafe Berlin.
Cafe Berlin

Also featured in:

Ernie's Cafe & Steak House

Copy Link

If you’re looking to visit Ernie’s for breakfast, you’d better go early; there’s a line out the door by midmorning. While the tight space makes it difficult to get a table on weekends, the experience is more than worth the wait. The inexpensive, classic American breakfast food serves college students well, while a fun, vintage interior makes it a favorite for young families and regulars. If the big menu feels daunting, try out the quintessential plate of hash, sausage, and eggs, or go for the hotcakes if you wake up with a sweet tooth.

1005 E Walnut St, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 874-7804
(573) 874-7804

Willie's

Copy Link

If you’re looking for a place to watch the game quietly, this isn’t it. Lively crowds are common in Willie’s, a sports bar and nightclub known as one of the most popular hangouts for students. If you wake up early on game days, you might make it to the bar’s Breakfast Club, when you can snag breakfast for $5, a Willie’s-themed T-shirt, and mimosa towers galore.

1109 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 673-6473
(573) 673-6473

Teller’s Restaurant

Copy Link

Located downtown on Broadway, Teller’s is a cozy, warm spot with tons of local art on the walls and a diverse menu that features sandwiches, wraps, entrees, and pastas. Poultry dishes, like the sesame chicken and Jamaican jerked chicken breast, are highlights. Be sure to wash any order down with one of the restaurant’s famous martinis.

820 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 441-8355
(573) 441-8355

Geisha Sushi Bar

Copy Link

There’s no shortage of sushi spots in Columbia, but head for Geisha, where boat-shaped platters of specialty rolls and nigiri fly by tables spewing dry ice smoke. The moody, elegant interior makes for a transportive experience. The restaurant doesn’t skimp on portions either, providing some of the biggest rolls on the market.

804 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 777-9997
(573) 777-9997

Sparky's Homemade Ice Cream

Copy Link

Ever since it gained notoriety for a cicada ice cream flavor during a wave of insects in the summer of 2011, Sparky’s has established itself as a classic for Columbians. Walk in and find an eclectic mix of wall-to-wall decorations; the owner likes to buy paintings at art sales and off websites, so there’s no shortage of inexplicable art to admire as you enjoy your cone. The shop often rotates its unique flavors, but a few favorites do stick around. Look out for the Oreo Speedwagon.

21 S 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 443-7400
(573) 443-7400

Bangkok Gardens

Copy Link

Whether you’re ordering for takeout or dine in, head to Bangkok, downtown on Cherry Street, the go-to place for Thai food in Columbia. The restaurant features traditional Thai dishes like frog legs, phat see ew, pad thai, and coconut curry. But be warned: Dishes come in a range of spice levels, up to level five, and the kitchen will not remake your order if you overestimate your spice tolerance.

811 Cherry St, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 874-3284
(573) 874-3284

Glenn's Cafe

Copy Link

Glenn’s has students and locals covered when it comes to Creole comfort food. Located on the ground floor of the Tiger Hotel, a historic hotel in downtown Columbia, the restaurant features a classy, well-decorated interior, an ideal environment for some oysters and Champagne (the latter is complimentary with every meal). The menu covers a range of New Orleans-inspired dishes, including seafood gumbo, bronzed pork, and jambalaya. Finish with some mint julep ice cream.

29 S 8th St, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 447-7100
(573) 447-7100

Booches

Copy Link

With cash-only service and simple burgers served on wax paper, this throwback establishment topped Sports Illustrated’s 2019 list of best college town eateries. Founded in 1884, Booches is Columbia’s oldest pool hall. The vibe is reminiscent of a classic Cheers-style bar, with dark brown wood, low lighting, and framed photos littering the walls. A crowd of old-time regulars gathers at the pool tables in the back, while a steady stream of locals grab food at the bar up front. You won’t find much more here than a traditional, crispy burger, but it’s a classic that’s worth a quick trip to the ATM.

110 S 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 874-9519
(573) 874-9519

Goldie's Bagels

Copy Link

This bagel shop is a newer addition to town, but it has quickly become a favorite of students and locals. A short walk from campus, it’s a good option for a bagel or breakfast sandwich, but get there before the supply runs out. Sandwich options are derived from Jewish appetizing classics and newer spins, served along with baked treats like babka buns and tahini chocolate chip cookies. The team often offers free nourishment to those who can’t afford a meal through a donation system, and they have immersed themselves in the town’s community.

114 S 9th St Suite 102, Columbia, MO 65201

Shakespeare's Pizza

Copy Link

If you’ve heard of one restaurant in Columbia, it’s probably Shakespeare’s. This pizza place is a second home to students, locals, tourists, and just about everyone else who enjoys carbs and cheese. Established in 1973 at the corner of 9th and Elm downtown, Shakes now has three locations across town. Build your own 8-, 12- or 16-inch pizza, and don’t leave without a souvenir plastic cup.

225 S 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 449-2454
(573) 449-2454

More in Maps

The Heidelberg

Copy Link

The Berg has been around since 1963, even surviving a complete rebuild when a fire destroyed the building in 2003. This spot is the classic hangout for college students, whether they’re recovering from a late night, satisfying a craving for toasted ravioli (one of Columbia’s favorite dishes), or sharing a round of drinks. Summer nights on the roof are memorable, with the occasional concert livening things up.

410 S 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 449-6927
(573) 449-6927
“The Old Heidelberg Est. 1963” written in tiles on the floor outside a wooden door.
The entrance to the Heidelberg.
The Heidelberg

Peking Restaurant

Copy Link

For traditional Cantonese food, Columbians will tell you to go to Peking Restaurant. The family behind the operation has been cooking for decades, but the modern version of the restaurant opened in 2005, with an enormous menu packed with all sorts of choices. Come with a group to share plates of cashew chicken, empress chicken, lo mein, and egg rolls. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner with a break in between, and the menu of lunch specials offers consistent crowd favorites.

212 Grn Mdws Rd STE 4, Columbia, MO 65203
(573) 256-6060
(573) 256-6060

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Big Daddy's BBQ

1205 N Garth Ave, Columbia, MO 65203

Missouri boasts some top-tier barbeque, and Big Daddy’s is a solid local choice. Founders Lloyd and Fontella Henry have years of experience smoking tender meats, at Big Daddy’s and at a downtown restaurant called Lloyd’s Barbecue before that. The menu covers a number of classic barbecue items, but try the brisket sandwich or baby back ribs, and don’t miss the zingy, ketchup-based house sauce. The family-owned business now has two locations, on Garth Avenue and Paris Road, along with a food truck that helps the restaurant cater events across town. Big Daddy’s has consistently grown over the years, mostly thanks to word of mouth, a good sign of the quality.

1205 N Garth Ave, Columbia, MO 65203
(573) 875-2227
(573) 875-2227
Two racks of ribs on a grill.
Ribs at Big Daddy’s.
Big Daddy’s BBQ

Columbia Farmers Market

1769 W Ash St, Columbia, MO 65203

As a year-round event, Columbia’s market brings fresh produce, breakfasts, natural candles, and more to the MU Health Care Pavilion once a week (twice a week in the summer). Locals come for a taste of their favorites, like Gina’s Vegan A Go Go, a food truck serving tacos, BLTs, and biscuits and gravy, all without any animal products. Mr. Murphy’s is where to get your stuffed-potato fix, be sure to grab coffee from Fretboard, and you’ll find baked goods throughout the market.

1769 W Ash St, Columbia, MO 65203
(573) 823-6889
(573) 823-6889

Logboat Brewing Company

504 Fay St, Columbia, MO 65201

One of many local breweries in Columbia, Logboat supplies beer to bars and restaurants across town, but the brand’s own location on Fay Street is the place to bring some food and relax with a crew of friends and family. The most popular drink is the Snapper IPA, but the menu is filled with unique brews in funky cans, seasonal offerings, and bottles of experimental mixed-culture fermentations.

504 Fay St, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 397-6786
(573) 397-6786

Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co.

1204 Hinkson Ave, Columbia, MO 65201

You might spot Ozark Mountain’s food truck somewhere on campus or at the farmers market. Wherever you find it, order the Boss Hog, an open-faced pulled pork biscuit sandwich, or go for a simple plate of biscuits and gravy. The operation also has a permanent location on Hinkson Avenue with a more extensive menu; standouts during a sit-down meal include the fried chicken dinner, fried catfish, and Papaw’s Pancakes. Many of the ingredients are sourced from local farms too. 

1204 Hinkson Ave, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 447-6547
(573) 447-6547
A burger served between two biscuit halves with fried onions.
Federicks Burger on a biscuit.
Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co.

Cafe Berlin

220 N 10th St, Columbia, MO 65201

Brunch is the most popular meal in any college town, and Cafe Berlin is on a mission to make it even better, utilizing as many local ingredients as possible and delivering dishes in a uniquely homey space. Using meat from Patchwork Family Farms, eggs from Stanton Brothers, and produce from Three Creeks and Stem to Table, the restaurant serves breakfast burritos, pancakes, tacos, a Compost Pile of biscuits and veggies, and so much more. It’s one of the most vegetarian- and vegan-friendly options around, too.

220 N 10th St, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 441-0400
(573) 441-0400
A waffle topped with cooked fruit, whipped cream, slices of oranges, and zest.
A well-topped waffle at Cafe Berlin.
Cafe Berlin

Ernie's Cafe & Steak House

1005 E Walnut St, Columbia, MO 65201

If you’re looking to visit Ernie’s for breakfast, you’d better go early; there’s a line out the door by midmorning. While the tight space makes it difficult to get a table on weekends, the experience is more than worth the wait. The inexpensive, classic American breakfast food serves college students well, while a fun, vintage interior makes it a favorite for young families and regulars. If the big menu feels daunting, try out the quintessential plate of hash, sausage, and eggs, or go for the hotcakes if you wake up with a sweet tooth.

1005 E Walnut St, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 874-7804
(573) 874-7804

Willie's

1109 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201

If you’re looking for a place to watch the game quietly, this isn’t it. Lively crowds are common in Willie’s, a sports bar and nightclub known as one of the most popular hangouts for students. If you wake up early on game days, you might make it to the bar’s Breakfast Club, when you can snag breakfast for $5, a Willie’s-themed T-shirt, and mimosa towers galore.

1109 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 673-6473
(573) 673-6473

Teller’s Restaurant

820 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201

Located downtown on Broadway, Teller’s is a cozy, warm spot with tons of local art on the walls and a diverse menu that features sandwiches, wraps, entrees, and pastas. Poultry dishes, like the sesame chicken and Jamaican jerked chicken breast, are highlights. Be sure to wash any order down with one of the restaurant’s famous martinis.

820 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 441-8355
(573) 441-8355

Geisha Sushi Bar

804 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201

There’s no shortage of sushi spots in Columbia, but head for Geisha, where boat-shaped platters of specialty rolls and nigiri fly by tables spewing dry ice smoke. The moody, elegant interior makes for a transportive experience. The restaurant doesn’t skimp on portions either, providing some of the biggest rolls on the market.

804 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 777-9997
(573) 777-9997

Sparky's Homemade Ice Cream

21 S 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201

Ever since it gained notoriety for a cicada ice cream flavor during a wave of insects in the summer of 2011, Sparky’s has established itself as a classic for Columbians. Walk in and find an eclectic mix of wall-to-wall decorations; the owner likes to buy paintings at art sales and off websites, so there’s no shortage of inexplicable art to admire as you enjoy your cone. The shop often rotates its unique flavors, but a few favorites do stick around. Look out for the Oreo Speedwagon.

21 S 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 443-7400
(573) 443-7400

Bangkok Gardens

811 Cherry St, Columbia, MO 65201

Whether you’re ordering for takeout or dine in, head to Bangkok, downtown on Cherry Street, the go-to place for Thai food in Columbia. The restaurant features traditional Thai dishes like frog legs, phat see ew, pad thai, and coconut curry. But be warned: Dishes come in a range of spice levels, up to level five, and the kitchen will not remake your order if you overestimate your spice tolerance.

811 Cherry St, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 874-3284
(573) 874-3284

Glenn's Cafe

29 S 8th St, Columbia, MO 65201

Glenn’s has students and locals covered when it comes to Creole comfort food. Located on the ground floor of the Tiger Hotel, a historic hotel in downtown Columbia, the restaurant features a classy, well-decorated interior, an ideal environment for some oysters and Champagne (the latter is complimentary with every meal). The menu covers a range of New Orleans-inspired dishes, including seafood gumbo, bronzed pork, and jambalaya. Finish with some mint julep ice cream.

29 S 8th St, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 447-7100
(573) 447-7100

Booches

110 S 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201

With cash-only service and simple burgers served on wax paper, this throwback establishment topped Sports Illustrated’s 2019 list of best college town eateries. Founded in 1884, Booches is Columbia’s oldest pool hall. The vibe is reminiscent of a classic Cheers-style bar, with dark brown wood, low lighting, and framed photos littering the walls. A crowd of old-time regulars gathers at the pool tables in the back, while a steady stream of locals grab food at the bar up front. You won’t find much more here than a traditional, crispy burger, but it’s a classic that’s worth a quick trip to the ATM.

110 S 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 874-9519
(573) 874-9519

Goldie's Bagels

114 S 9th St Suite 102, Columbia, MO 65201

This bagel shop is a newer addition to town, but it has quickly become a favorite of students and locals. A short walk from campus, it’s a good option for a bagel or breakfast sandwich, but get there before the supply runs out. Sandwich options are derived from Jewish appetizing classics and newer spins, served along with baked treats like babka buns and tahini chocolate chip cookies. The team often offers free nourishment to those who can’t afford a meal through a donation system, and they have immersed themselves in the town’s community.

114 S 9th St Suite 102, Columbia, MO 65201

Shakespeare's Pizza

225 S 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201

If you’ve heard of one restaurant in Columbia, it’s probably Shakespeare’s. This pizza place is a second home to students, locals, tourists, and just about everyone else who enjoys carbs and cheese. Established in 1973 at the corner of 9th and Elm downtown, Shakes now has three locations across town. Build your own 8-, 12- or 16-inch pizza, and don’t leave without a souvenir plastic cup.

225 S 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 449-2454
(573) 449-2454

Related Maps

The Heidelberg

410 S 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201

The Berg has been around since 1963, even surviving a complete rebuild when a fire destroyed the building in 2003. This spot is the classic hangout for college students, whether they’re recovering from a late night, satisfying a craving for toasted ravioli (one of Columbia’s favorite dishes), or sharing a round of drinks. Summer nights on the roof are memorable, with the occasional concert livening things up.

410 S 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201
(573) 449-6927
(573) 449-6927
“The Old Heidelberg Est. 1963” written in tiles on the floor outside a wooden door.
The entrance to the Heidelberg.
The Heidelberg

Peking Restaurant

212 Grn Mdws Rd STE 4, Columbia, MO 65203

For traditional Cantonese food, Columbians will tell you to go to Peking Restaurant. The family behind the operation has been cooking for decades, but the modern version of the restaurant opened in 2005, with an enormous menu packed with all sorts of choices. Come with a group to share plates of cashew chicken, empress chicken, lo mein, and egg rolls. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner with a break in between, and the menu of lunch specials offers consistent crowd favorites.

212 Grn Mdws Rd STE 4, Columbia, MO 65203
(573) 256-6060
(573) 256-6060

Related Maps