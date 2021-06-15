Fancy cocktails at a Viking drinking hall, steamy breakfast sandwiches at a pandemic-era micro-diner, lamb ssam for two at a Mediterranean stunner, and more great bites to try now in Cleveland

Cleveland has always been somewhat of an overachiever when it comes to restaurants. Thanks to a handful of talented, pioneering chefs like Michael Symon, Karen Small, Zack Bruell, Dante Boccuzzi, and Doug Katz, who got the culinary ball rolling 20 years ago, the city had a jump on similarly sized Midwestern burgs. Those chefs begat other chefs, who did the same for the next generation, seeding the landscape with a serious talent pool. Residents and visitors have been reaping the benefits of that foodie farm system for years. Add to that waves of immigrants who shared tastes of their homelands, until the city overflowed with German, Polish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Mexican, Colombian, Turkish, and Lebanese restaurants.

Since Eater’s last go-around a year ago, Small and Katz have both opened new spots worth a trip. They’re joined by an elegant patisserie/cafe in Cleveland Heights, a banger of a wood-fired pizza shop in Ohio City, and a stunning seafood restaurant downtown. As always, this list attempts to cover a broad range of places to eat, drink, and snack. It blends old-school gems with trendy newcomers, cheap eats and spare-no-expense destinations. Like the residents of the city itself, these places offer tastes from all over the globe.

Douglas Trattner is a freelance writer, editor, and author based in Cleveland.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.