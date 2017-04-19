 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Camp Washington’s chili-topped spaghetti on a table Gina Weathersby

The 23 Essential Restaurants in Cincinnati

A punk rock yacht club that gleefully steals from chain restaurants, a fusion restaurant remaking Cincinnati chili with pork and lo mein, a James Beard finalist serving creative Creole dishes, and more of Cincinnati’s best meals

by Andy Brownfield Updated
View as Map
by Andy Brownfield Updated
Gina Weathersby

Cincinnati might be best known, culinarily at least, for its chili: a Bolognese-like sauce created by Greek immigrants and seasoned with cinnamon, allspice, and clove. It’s served on hot dogs and spaghetti and doled out in ubiquitous chili parlors that dot the city. But that well-spiced dish — beloved as it may be — barely scratches the surface of what the city has to offer diners.

Since the 2010s, the city has experienced a restaurant renaissance, starting in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, which served as a hotbed of innovation. Many pioneers from restaurants in the area have now become Cincinnati’s old guard, and new upstarts are emerging across the city’s 52 neighborhoods. Today, College Hill is home to some of the city’s best ramen and Michoacán-style Mexican food complete with handmade tortillas. Over in the artsy Northside, you’ll find Nepali momos and award-winning poutine. There’s more great food just across the Ohio River in Covington, a slice of northern Kentucky that features (in addition to Cincinnati’s largest airport) farm-to-table vegan dishes, Asian fusion Cincinnati chili, and Creole pub fare.

For first-time visitors, Cincinnati’s best chili parlors are most definitely worth a try. But so are a variety of other dishes, including the pozole at Mita’s downtown, Bridges Nepali’s aloo jhol (bamboo curry with potatoes and black-eyed peas), Mid City’s love letter to German heritage in a sausage-studded platter, and New Haven-style pies from St. Francis Apizza.

Andy Brownfield is managing editor at the Cincinnati Business Courier, where he’s covered the city’s restaurant scene for a decade. His work can be seen here.

Amma's Kitchen

Cincinnati punches above its weight when it comes to excellent Indian restaurants, but Amma’s — which translates to “mother’s kitchen” in Hindi — is unique in offering up an entirely vegetarian menu in a kosher-certified kitchen. Amma’s provides a few ways to sample much of the menu, including a sampler platter with 10 offerings that range from rice pudding to soup, as well as a dinner for two featuring curries and dosas.

7633 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45237
(513) 821-2021
(513) 821-2021

Kiki

Hideki and Yuko Harada met in culinary school in Japan and refined their ramen recipes during pop-up dinners at Northside Yacht Club before opening Kiki in Cincinnati’s College Hill neighborhood in 2019. Ramen is a star at Kiki, but the menu also features Japanese dishes that Hideki describes as nontraditional bar food, like a pork bulgogi-stuffed cabbage roll in mushroom broth with black garlic oil and chicken (or jackfruit) karaage with sauces including miso mustard.

5932 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-0381
(513) 541-0381
A bowl of ramen with bright yellow broth, served in a patterned bowl, with a boiled egg, chopped scallions, and other fixings.
Ramen at Kiki.
Kiki

Tortilleria Garcia

Omar Garcia grew up in Michoacan, Mexico, watching his mother and grandmother grind corn from the family farm to make masa for tortillas. He continues the practice, making dough without flour or chemical preservatives, at his three Cincinnati-area locations of Tortilleria Garcia. The tortilla is the star, serving as a vehicle for carnitas, pollo, carne asada, and al pastor tacos. The menu also includes tamales, burritos, and rotisserie chicken. There are family dinner packs, tortillas, and masa available to purchase as well.

5917 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-0568
(513) 541-0568
Tacos at Tortilleria Garcia in Cincinnati
Tacos from Tortilleria Garcia
Tortilleria Garcia [official]

Tickle Pickle Restaurant

Tickle Pickle was originally supposed to be called Buns N Roses, but the current name of the Northside burger restaurant won out in a staff vote. Nonetheless, it kept the rock ’n’ roll theme of the original concept. Burgers have names like Breadzepplin, Meatallica, Slaytar, and, yes, even Buns N Roses. All burgers are made with 100 percent Angus beef and outfitted with a variety of toppings like jalapeno poppers or bacon, egg, and cheese. Tickle Pickle also has an extensive vegan menu featuring black bean and Impossible burgers. Food is available for delivery or carryout, and the outdoor patio has propane heaters for the cold months.

4176 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 954-4003
(513) 954-4003
A burger in tin foil takeout wrapper beside a to-go cup of mac and cheese
Beef burger with bacon, tomato, and onion, and a side of mac and cheese
Bearded Patriot Photography

Bridges Nepali Cuisine

Ashak Chipalu came to the U.S. from his native Nepal, where his family owned restaurants, to pursue a career in nursing. But he found that he missed the flavors of home. He started serving Nepali cuisine as a vendor at Findlay Market before opening restaurants in Northside and downtown. Bridges aims to serve “a completely different Nepali cuisine,” combining familiar dishes like momos with more creative options like bowls, which consist of basmati or brown rice mixed with lentils or yellow peas and topped with hakku chuala (grilled chicken), pork chili, or aloo jhol (bamboo curry with potatoes and black-eyed peas). The menu is available for dine-in service, and the outdoor courtyard is heated in the colder months. The popular momos, steamed or fried, can also be bought frozen to prepare at home.

4165 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 374-9354
(513) 374-9354
From above, a table filled with Nepali dishes
Woh, momos, and chow mein
Provided by Ashak Chipalu

Mazunte Taqueria

Before opening Mazunte, Josh Wamsley taught English around the world, but a disappointing taco experience during a visit home to Cincinnati inspired him to move to Mexico to learn how to cook. Upon returning, he opened this popular Madisonville taqueria, featuring the street food of Oaxaca. Tacos are the stars here, with chorizo, fish, chicken, pork, steak, or veggies served with avocado salsa, onions, and smoked red salsa atop house-made corn tortillas. The taqueria also serves prepared dishes over rice, like memelitas, tostadas, and chiles rellenos. Mazunte offers carryout and delivery, and just down the road is its Mercado, a larder where you can buy the same ingredients the restaurant uses in its dishes.

5207 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227
(513) 785-0000
(513) 785-0000
A taco loaded with bright cubed beets, cooked mushrooms, and crema
Mushroom and beet taco
Provided by Josh Wamsley

Northside Yacht Club

Northside Yacht Club is one of two landlocked boat clubs in Cincinnati. Founded by two longtime members of Cincinnati’s music scene, the Yacht Club used to be one part punk venue and one part restaurant, the latter known for smoked wings (or cauliflower “wings,” one of many vegan alternatives on the menu) and award-winning poutine topped with fresh cheese curds and duck-fat gravy. These days, the crowds come for the irreverent, limited-time menus, which gleefully imitate and elevate classics from chain eateries; the Yacht Club has collected a number of cease-and-desist notices, one of which is reprinted on the packaging of a beverage formerly known as the Capri Suns of Anarchy. The kitchen also turns out smoked dishes and seriously good bar food, like pulled pork smoked for 15 hours.

4231 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 541-0528
(513) 541-0528
A tin dish with a sandwich oozing cheese, curly fries, sauces, and a type-written message
Roast beef with cheddar, and nihilist message
Catie Viox

Saint Francis Apizza

After a quarter-life crisis, self-proclaimed carb lover Alex Plattner left a job in education and traveled across Minneapolis working in pizzerias, learning the secrets of dough. He returned to his native Cincinnati in 2020 to open St. Francis Apizza, where the dough is made by hand daily and gets a long fermentation, which creates a light, airy crust that’s caramelized and delicately charred. The shop’s pizza is inspired by pies from New York; New Haven, Connecticut; and Portland, Oregon. The Erie Ave, for instance, comes with mozzarella, pecorino Romano, grana padano, Ezzo pepperoni, pickled jalapenos, hot honey, and fresh basil. St. Francis Apizza has plentiful vegan options and offers tavern-style pizza with ultra-thin crust on Mondays and Tuesdays.

3392 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208
(513) 532-2571
(513) 532-2571

Camp Washington Chili

Cincinnati’s native dish — an all-meat chili, thinner than a Tex-Mex version, with obvious notes of cinnamon and clove — can be confusing to outsiders. It’s typically served over spaghetti and topped with shredded cheddar for what’s called a three-way (or a four- or five-way, with the addition of onions and/or kidney beans). There are chili parlors across the city devoted to the dish, which traces its roots to Greek immigrants, including the ubiquitous Skyline. Among all the options, go for Camp Washington Chili, a second-generation family-run shop that’s been in the neighborhood of the same name for 80 years, where the chili is a bit thicker and spicier than at rival institutions. If chili isn’t your thing, the restaurant also serves up diner classics like omelets and double-decker sandwiches. If you’re in a hurry, the drive-thru operates 24 hours a day, Monday through Saturday.

3005 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45225
(513) 541-0061
(513) 541-0061
A plate of spaghetti topped with chili and cheese, a chili dog topped with cheese in the background, and a soda in a branded cup on a diner table
Chili three-way atop spaghetti, and a chili-cheese Coney
Maria Paprikirk

Cafe Mochiko

Erik Bentz and Elaine Townsend created Mochiko in 2019 to supply pastries to fellow food businesses and directly serve customers a menu of pastries and ramen inspired by yoshoku, or Western-influenced Japanese cuisine. Early in 2021, the pop-up evolved into a brick-and-mortar location in East Walnut Hills. Part bakery, part izakaya, the restaurant offers dishes like omurice, curry tonkatsu, and hamburger served on a fluffy bao bun, as well as sweets like a dalgona coffee pie.

1524 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206
(513) 559-1000
(513) 559-1000
A bowl of ramen, complete with pork, noodles, nori, and egg
Ramen at Mochiko
Provided by Elaine Townsend

The Pickled Pig

Owner Gary Leybman calls the Pickled Pig a modern deli — but with his own flavors. Leybman grew up cooking with his family in Belarus, where he developed a love for fermented vegetables. He combines that with a penchant for smoked meats and his wife Libby’s experience with Midwestern farming. The menu features items like kimchi Buffalo hot wings; chopped liver served with egg salad, pickled red onion, and greens on rye bread; and a roasted veggie baba ghanoush sandwich with marinated cucumber and tahini-lemon dressing on pan de cristal. Leybman also mans the smoker out back, stoking cherry, maple, and hickory wood to cook pulled pork, turkey, and whole chickens.

645 E McMillan St, Cincinnati, OH 45206
(513) 748-7114
(513) 748-7114
A hand holds a sandwich, cut in half to reveal the inside, in front of a prep station.
The Porkstrami sandwich.
The Pickled Pig

Pepp & Dolores

Pepp & Dolores, from the Thunderdome Restaurant Group, is an homage to the Italian grandparents of co-founders Joe and Jon Lanni: Giuseppe (Pepp) and Addolorata (Dolores). All of the entries on its pasta-centric menu are made fresh daily, like mascarpone-filled butternut squash agnolotti or the bigoli, which comes topped with “nonna’s red sauce,” veal and pork meatballs, and braised pork shoulder. Another family dinner favorite, the Dunk (olive oil, vinegar, and herbs served with bread for dunking), was inspired by the remnants of salad dressing left at the bottom of the bowl at the Lannis’ grandparents’ table.

1501 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
(513) 419-1820
(513) 419-1820
A tall tent with steel tables and benches, stacks of wood, small trees and wreaths
Ski lodge-themed outdoor dining tent
Emily Lang

Nolia Kitchen

Nolia Kitchen is a love letter to the South and three generations of family cooks. Chef Jeffrey Harris made his way to Cincinnati from the 9th Ward of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. At Nolia Kitchen, he serves broadly defined Southern cuisine — like sweet potato doughnuts with quark cheese and pickled jalapenos and barbecued chicken that’s smoked and smothered in Alabama white sauce — though he also draws on the particular Creole spirit of his home. The menu starts with bar kri (raw bar), followed by piti (small plates) and gwo plack (entrees). Nolia was a finalist for the 2023 James Beard Foundation’s best new restaurant award.

1405 Clay St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
(513) 384-3597
(513) 384-3597
A dish of remoulade studded with seafood, surrounded by toasted bread bites.
Remoulade.
Nolia Kitchen

Abigail Street

Chicago native Daniel Wright’s first restaurant, Senate, was cheeky. It featured gourmet hot dogs with names like Guaca-saurus Rex, Spuds MacKenzie, and Lindsay Lohan. His second spot, Abigail Street, is more grown-up. The North African eatery offers small plates like roasted beets and labneh, wood-grilled octopus, crispy falafel, and merguez-stuffed dates. Abigail Street recently expanded into the neighboring space that formerly housed Senate, cementing its prominence in Over-the-Rhine.

1214 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
(513) 421-4040
(513) 421-4040

Mid City Restaurant

The menu at Mid City Restaurant is deceptively straightforward. The mushrooms in foil are just that, cooked with turnip greens, shoyu, and butter. There’s a dish called the “easy salad.” But chef Francisco Alfaro finds ways to make each dish taste like much more than the sum of its parts. Alfaro unleashes the staff’s full potential alongside owner Mike Stankovich, who has experience fostering creativity at Longfellow, an Over-the-Rhine restaurant where the kitchen has no hood. Look for the Mid City Plate — which nods to Cincinnati’s German heritage with bratwurst, porchetta, frankfurter, potato, and sauerkraut, all seared on a plancha — or the fried sandwich of yam, grilled leek, egg, black garlic, and manchego.

40 E Court St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
A burger oozing with cheese and sauce.
The Skipper, a peanut butter burger.
Mid City Restaurant

Copy Link

Lists of must-eat Cincinnati foods always include Montgomery Inn’s famous ribs, served in a unique sweet and spicy barbecue sauce. The restaurant’s downtown location not only offers contactless delivery and curbside carryout for its ribs, barbecue chicken, steaks, and seafood, but its outdoor patio has been enclosed and heated to host guests year-round.

925 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45202
(513) 721-7427
(513) 721-7427
A table filled with gold-rimmed dishes, including a plate of sauce-covered ribs in the center, chips, salad, chicken, and pie
Ribs, chicken, salads, and sides from Montgomery Inn meal kit
Annette McCall

Copy Link

Chef David Falk is best known for fine dining. His restaurant Boca sits in the downtown space that formerly housed the legendary Maisonette, where Falk himself cut his teeth under French master chef Jean-Robert de Cavel. Cincinnati may sometimes seem like the city that fine dining forgot, but not at Boca. While Falk’s rustic Italian basement spot Sotto might be his most popular restaurant, the food, technique, and service just upstairs at Boca — in the same space where he got his start — stand out.

114 E 6th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
(513) 542-2022
(513) 542-2022

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse

Jeff Ruby, who famously banned O.J. Simpson from his restaurants, is the original larger-than-life food personality of Cincinnati. That’s reflected in his eponymous downtown steakhouse across from Fountain Square, the city’s front porch. The restaurant features a solid bronze replica of Wall Street’s iconic Charging Bull statue (commissioned in Italy from the brother of the original artist) and an 1860 Steinway baby grand piano made of 23-karat gold-plated bronze and mother-of-pearl. Ruby coined the term “culinary entertainment” to describe his restaurants, and the only thing more over the top than the decor is the menu. A raw bar serves up colossal shrimp cocktail, red king crab, and caviar. Steaks — like a 22-ounce, 70-day dry-aged, bone-in rib-eye or a Japanese A5 wagyu filet mignon — can be crowned with blue cheese butter, king crab, or bourbon peppercorn sauce. 

505 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
(513) 784-1200
(513) 784-1200
A steak, sliced on a cutting board, beside a knife, herbs, and a glass of wine
Steak, steak, steak.
Provided by Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment

Mita's

Chef Jose Salazar’s first restaurant bears his name, but his second might be his most personal. Named for his Colombian grandmother, Mita’s serves a tapas menu featuring the food and beverages of Spain and Latin America, ranging from traditional to modern. Dishes include ceviches, cured hams, cheeses, paella, and pozole. While Salazar himself is a five-time James Beard Award semifinalist for best chef, Mita’s was a finalist for outstanding restaurant in the 2023 awards.

501 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
(513) 421-6482
(513) 421-6482
A table spread with dishes including empanadas, plantain chips, and salads.
A full spread at Mita’s.
Gina Weathersby

KungFood Chu’s AmerAsia

The inside of KungFood Chu’s AmerAsia is a neon-tinged ode to anime and kung fu movies. The Asian fusion restaurant, from veteran chef Rich Chu and his son Johnny Chu, serves some fare familiar from pan-Chinese eateries, peppered with standout dishes like zonxon noodles, a take on the Cincinnati-style chili three-way but made with lo mein noodles and topped with a rich minced pork sauce, peanuts, cucumber, and cilantro. There’s also an old-school Taiwanese imperial beef stew served with cabbage, tomato, and lo mein in a spicy beef and tomato broth.

521 Madison Ave, Covington, KY 41011
(859) 261-6121
(859) 261-6121

Bouquet

When Bouquet opened in 2007, chef-owner Stephen Williams embraced local, sustainable farming before it became trendy in the wider Cincinnati restaurant industry. Bouquet still has a reputation as the place vegetarians and vegans can go for upscale dining, but it also offers regionally sourced proteins like Maple Leaf Farms duck — served with mushrooms, roasted carrots, smoked grapes, and parsnip puree — and Eggleston Farm chicken breast with garlic-lime crema and mango pico de gallo.

519 Main St, Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-7777
(859) 491-7777

Rich's Proper Food and Drink

Rich’s owner, Bill Whitlow, is a veteran of the hospitality industry, opening the Wiseguy Lounge speakeasy concept for Goodfella’s Pizzeria in three locations across two states. In his first solo outing, he created Rich’s inside an old watch shop in downtown Covington, serving up American pub fare with a Creole twist, with dishes like broiled oysters, braised pork lettuce wraps, and Kentucky bluegrass jambalaya. Rich’s also stocks an extensive collection of Kentucky’s native spirit, making it a must-stop for bourbon lovers.

701 Madison Ave, Covington, KY 41011
(859) 415-0069
(859) 415-0069
A fried chicken sandwich, with shredded lettuce and sauce, on a plate in front of a sunny window
Hot honey chicken sandwich
Provided by Bill Whitlow

Oriental Wok

Mike Wong was an engineering executive in Hong Kong before falling in love with America through John Wayne movies. After coming over on a tourist visa in 1972, he took a restaurant job to secure his residency and has been working in the industry ever since. In 1977, he opened the first of his own, and now three generations of the Wong family are operating the family business at two locations, serving elevated takes on Americanized dishes and traditional Chinese comfort food like faan ke beef (stewed tomatoes with beef and egg). Both locations, in Fort Mitchell and Hyde Park, offer online ordering for carryout, too.

317 Buttermilk Pike, Lakeside Park, KY 41017
(859) 331-3000
(859) 331-3000
Catering trays of food, beside a restaurant menu, on a kitchen counter
Dumplings, crab rangoon, and egg rolls
Provided by Susanna Wong

