The Calgary restaurant scene certainly isn’t what it used to be — and that’s a great thing. Once known as Cowtown for its strong beef industry and carnivorous cuisine, the city’s food and drink community has grown in dynamic ways over the past decade. Chefs have innovated on classic Canadian dishes, like the vindaloo-spiced Caesar cocktail at Moti Mahal and the shawarma-topped poutine at Beirut Street Food, even as stalwarts like River Café and Silver Inn Restaurant continue to deliver for longtime loyalists.

Today there are plenty of reasons for all types of hungry travelers from outside of Western Canada to pay a visit. From a robust Vietnamese food scene, to Top Chef Canada alumni working serious magic with Korean cuisine and fried chicken, to a swank 40th-floor restaurant, here are some great reasons to get excited about Calgary.

Prices per person

$ = Less than 20 CAD (less than 16 USD)

$$ = 20- 40 CAD (16-32 USD)

$$$ = 40 - 70 CAD (32 - 55 USD)

$$$$ = More than 70 CAD (more than 55 USD)

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.