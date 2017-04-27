Fried chicken and oysters at a neighborhood favorite, rib-eyes with local blue cheese at a fine-dining stunner, and more great bites to try now in Burlington

Despite its small size and the fact that it spends up to half the year covered in snow and ice, Vermont outshines much of the U.S. with a bounty of locally grown food. Year after year, the Green Mountain State has ranked high for the availability of local food to its citizens, with multitudes of farmers markets, CSAs, and public school districts with farm-to-school programs for children.

It’s little surprise then that farm-to-table dining abounds in the state’s largest city. In fact, it’s tough to find eateries not serving Vermont produce. Burlington’s best restaurants go beyond the state’s finest ingredients, though, combining quality raw materials with talented chefs, stellar craft cocktails, and local beer, cider, and wine. Here are the best places to take in Vermont’s delicious harvest and everything else Burlington has to offer.