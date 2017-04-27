 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 38 Essential Vancouver Restaurants

The 38 Essential Restaurants in Paris

The 34 Essential Cleveland Restaurants

More on Eater See more maps
Diners at outdoor patio tables.
The crowd outside Lenuig’s Bistro.
Education Images / Getty Images

The 15 Essential Burlington Restaurants

Fried chicken and oysters at a neighborhood favorite, rib-eyes with local blue cheese at a fine-dining stunner, and more great bites to try now in Burlington

by Heather Platt Updated
View as Map
The crowd outside Lenuig’s Bistro.
| Education Images / Getty Images
by Heather Platt Updated

Despite its small size and the fact that it spends up to half the year covered in snow and ice, Vermont outshines much of the U.S. with a bounty of locally grown food. Year after year, the Green Mountain State has ranked high for the availability of local food to its citizens, with multitudes of farmers markets, CSAs, and public school districts with farm-to-school programs for children.

It’s little surprise then that farm-to-table dining abounds in the state’s largest city. In fact, it’s tough to find eateries not serving Vermont produce. Burlington’s best restaurants go beyond the state’s finest ingredients, though, combining quality raw materials with talented chefs, stellar craft cocktails, and local beer, cider, and wine. Here are the best places to take in Vermont’s delicious harvest and everything else Burlington has to offer.

Heather Platt is a Los Angeles-based food writer and journalist who has covered restaurant and food news for The Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Magazine, CNN, Vegetarian Times, and many more. You can follow her on Instagram @heatheraplatt.

Read More

Farmers and Foragers Food Truck

Copy Link

The name speaks for this food truck and bar, which launched in 2015. From May to October the truck parks dockside at Burlington Harbor Marina alongside a tent; bikers and boaters can watch the sunset while enjoying a weekly seasonal menu, including items like fresh Maine lobster in brown butter on brioche rolls, Boyden Farm cheesesteaks, and Lake Champlain perch tacos. The rest of the year, Farmers and Foragers can be found on the University of Vermont campus at Brennan’s Pub serving breakfast sandwiches and lunch.

112 Lake St, Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 238-0144
(802) 238-0144
From above, a sandwich overloaded with meat in a paper boat beside a taco covered in chopped tomatoes.
Vermont cheesesteak and pulled pork taco.
Farmers and Foragers/Facebook

Also featured in:

Bleu Northeast Seafood

Copy Link

Chef Douglas Paine serves sustainably caught New England seafood along with Vermont’s local crop. Start off with fried Lake Champlain perch poppers on a bed of salsa verde with buttermilk ranch. Then choose from mains like Misty Knoll Farm chicken breast with maple miso glazed carrots, or Faroe Island salmon with sweet corn, chanterelle succotash, and fava beans. All are excellent reasons to visit this posh dining room.

25 Cherry St, Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-8600
(802) 864-8600
From above, a lobster roll overloaded with claw meat, on a bed of french fries.
Lobster roll at Bleu.
Bleu Northeast Seafood

Hen of the Wood

Copy Link

The Burlington location of chef Eric Warnstedt’s acclaimed restaurant opened in the fashion-forward Hotel Vermont in 2013, eight years after the original Waterbury location. It still impresses with a daily menu driven by the restaurant’s relationship with some of the state’s most beloved farmers, growers, cheesemakers, and brewers. Snag a seat at the chef’s counter and watch as the team fires hunky rib-eye steaks that get plated with the restaurant’s eponymous mushrooms, buttered potatoes, and Jasper Hill Farm’s famous Bayley Hazen Blue. The bar is a destination of its own, offering locally sourced beer, wine, and an impressive list of craft cocktails.

55 Cherry St, Burlington, VT
(802) 540-0534
(802) 540-0534
Two cooks work in an open kitchen, with a fire roaring in an open oven nearby.
The view from the chef’s counter at Hen of the Wood.
Heather Platt

Juniper

Copy Link

Hotel Vermont undoubtedly has Burlington’s most stylish lodgings, so it comes as no surprise that its bar and restaurant, Juniper, is equally chic. Take a seat at the copper bar or opt for an Adirondack chair next to the fire pit on the patio with sunset views of Lake Champlain. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Juniper’s locavore menu offers the kind of comforting food one craves from a hotel, made with the kind of ingredients one expects in Vermont. The burger, for example, comes topped with locally foraged fiddleheads and the barbecue platter for two comes with nearby Snug Valley Farm sausage and fermented peach barbecue sauce. In addition to an all-natural, locally focused wine list, the drinks menu is comprised almost entirely of Vermont-made ciders, beers, and spirits, including the property’s very own lines of vodka, gin, and bourbon. Cocktails keep it classic Vermont, like the Lemon Ginger with Green Mountain organic vodka, ginger syrup, and lemon.

41 Cherry St, Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 651-5027
(802) 651-5027
A bowl of mussels topped with toast, as a server places a beer on the counter beyond.
Mussels at Juniper.
Juniper/Facebook

Also featured in:

Bistro de Margot

Copy Link

French chef Hervé Mahé brings his culinary prowess and European approach to this Burlington favorite, named after his grand-mère. Bistro Margot is an homage to French cooking and dining with a weekly three course prix fixe menu. A meal might start with pork rillettes on toast, followed by seared arctic char, and finished with mousse au chocolat with citrus meringue.

126 College St, Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 863-5200
(802) 863-5200
A chef in a toque sprinkles salt onto cooking meat.
In the kitchen at Bistro de Margot.
Bistro de Margot

A Single Pebble

Copy Link

A Burlington landmark for decades, this elegant, family-style Chinese restaurant has been attracting Vermonters for its bright dishes like Cantonese pineapple barbecued pork, steamed pork dumplings, and a hefty list of vegan and vegetarian options. It’s so popular, the restaurant has added a roaming food truck to its operation. If you’re dining with a group, try chef-owner Chiuho Sampson’s nine-course tasting menu.

133 Bank St, Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 865-5200
(802) 865-5200

American Flatbread Burlington Hearth

Copy Link

Organic wheat is used to make fresh dough daily at this popular pizzeria, whose outpost at City Hall Park is one of the company’s 11 locations spread across the Northeast. Thin, wood-fired crusts are topped with organic tomato sauce, locally made cheeses, and meats like house-made maple-fennel pork sausage.

115 Saint Paul St, Burlington, VT
(802) 861-2999
(802) 861-2999
A diner pulls a slice from a pizza topped with tomatoes and greens.
An artfully topped pie at American Flatbread.
American Flatbread Burlington Hearth/Facebook

Pizzeria Verità

Copy Link

Thin, bubbly-crusted wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas are the star at this popular pizzeria. The beloved pies are topped with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients like butternut squash, caramelized shallots, and blue cheese in the fall. In addition to offering some of the best pizza in Burlington, Verità stays busy with inventive twists on classic cocktails that feature Vermont spirits, like the Bella Contanti with Barr Hill Tom Cat gin combined with amari Meletti and Cardamaro. Save room for the cannoli and tiramisu.

156 St Paul St, Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 489-5644
(802) 489-5644
A tiled pizza oven with a wood fire burning inside.
The oven at Pizzeria Verità.
Pizzeria Verità

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

Copy Link

Though this casual, family-friendly grill is known for burgers and a long craft beer list both on tap and by the bottle, it also has a full menu of hearty seasonal dishes. In colder months, warm up with a bowl of Vermont cheddar ale soup. In summer, enjoy salads like Adams Farm chicken on Pitchfork Farms lettuces with Cabot cheddar and dried cranberries. Underneath this Burlington favorite lies one of the city’s best drinking dens. Communal seating, a roaring fireplace, and over 30 draft beers make this subterranean bar a charming place to warm up with a libation in winter. The restaurant’s new outdoor patio is also heated, covered, and enclosed enough to keep guests warm while still enjoying the view of Church Street.

160 Bank St, Burlington, VT
(802) 859-0888
(802) 859-0888
A cast iron pan full of french fries, beside a dish of ketchup.
The fries at Farmhouse Tap & Grill.
Farmhouse Tap & Grill

Also featured in:

Leunig's Bistro

Copy Link

A Burlington institution, Leunig’s has been serving French bistro fare since 1980. Chef-owner Donnell Collins sources local ingredients for crowd-pleasing seasonal menus, including an elegant France-meets-Vermont brunch on weekends. The impressive spread includes duck confit poutine, classic French omelets, and local cheese and charcuterie. A waffled croque-madame comes with Vermont’s North Country Smokehouse ham and Gruyere on a Belgian waffle with béchamel and a sunny-side-up egg. It’s a fancy affair; here, “steak and eggs” means filet mignon with béarnaise and asparagus.

115 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 863-3759
(802) 863-3759
A diner cuts into a plate of fish.
Fish at Leunig’s.
Leunig’s Bistro

Istanbul Kebab House

Copy Link

Istanbul Kebab House began in the basement of an apartment complex in Essex Junction and moved to its current location on lower Church Street in Burlington in 2015 where it now thrives. Owners Hasan, Vural, and Jackie Oktay import ingredients from Turkey for chef Veli Cetin’s kebab-centric menu. Turkish wine is available by the bottle or glass.

175 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 857-5091
(802) 857-5091

Honey Road

Copy Link

Honey Road deserves all the praise it gets. Eastern Mediterranean flavors meet Vermont produce with flair at this busy mezze-focused restaurant. Expect a vegetable-heavy menu, house-made pita served with whipped feta and hummus, and some heartier options like lamb and red pepper kofta or grilled octopus.

156 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 497-2145
(802) 497-2145
From above, a tiled table set with a large spread of mezze dishes, pita, and drinks.
Mezze at Honey Road.
Honey Road

Bluebird Barbecue

Copy Link

Burlington is far from the country’s most famous barbecue regions, but Vermont holds its own with its maple-enhanced version at Bluebird Barbecue. Owner Sue Bette infuses traditional barbecue with Vermont flavor. The menu also includes odes to the state’s French Canadian neighbors like barbecue poutine: hand cut fries, gravy, and Vermont cheddar curds topped with chopped brisket or pulled pork.

317 Riverside Ave., Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 448-3070
(802) 448-3070
A staffer in a branded shirt holds a wide tray of barbecue, featuring an array of meats and sides.
A barbecue spread at Bluebird.
Bluebird Barbecue

Misery Loves Co.

Copy Link

Misery Loves Co. reconfigured during the pandemic, transforming its bar and dining room into a marketplace with takeout, and setting up picnic tables outside. Now, it’s a retail shop and “bruncheonette” serving daytime cocktails, like iced tea with lemonade and whiskey, to go along with fried chicken or pastrami sandwiches, and a selection of soups, salads, and snacks.

46 Main St, Winooski, VT
(802) 497-3989
(802) 497-3989

Also featured in:

Onion City Chicken & Oyster

Copy Link

The team behind Misery Loves Co. has opened another spot in neighboring Winooski to showcase their stelar cocktails and beloved bone-in fried chicken with honey butter. In a French bistro-inspired space, a menu scribbled on a mirror lists daily raw oyster offerings sourced up and down the Atlantic from Prince Edward Island to Rhode Island. Familiar favorites like lobster rolls, hot dogs, and fried skate wing fish and chips round out the menu, along with Southern sides like buttermilk biscuits, collard greens, and succotash.

3 E Allen St, Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 540-8489
(802) 540-8489

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Farmers and Foragers Food Truck

112 Lake St, Burlington, VT 05401

The name speaks for this food truck and bar, which launched in 2015. From May to October the truck parks dockside at Burlington Harbor Marina alongside a tent; bikers and boaters can watch the sunset while enjoying a weekly seasonal menu, including items like fresh Maine lobster in brown butter on brioche rolls, Boyden Farm cheesesteaks, and Lake Champlain perch tacos. The rest of the year, Farmers and Foragers can be found on the University of Vermont campus at Brennan’s Pub serving breakfast sandwiches and lunch.

112 Lake St, Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 238-0144
(802) 238-0144
From above, a sandwich overloaded with meat in a paper boat beside a taco covered in chopped tomatoes.
Vermont cheesesteak and pulled pork taco.
Farmers and Foragers/Facebook

Bleu Northeast Seafood

25 Cherry St, Burlington, VT 05401

Chef Douglas Paine serves sustainably caught New England seafood along with Vermont’s local crop. Start off with fried Lake Champlain perch poppers on a bed of salsa verde with buttermilk ranch. Then choose from mains like Misty Knoll Farm chicken breast with maple miso glazed carrots, or Faroe Island salmon with sweet corn, chanterelle succotash, and fava beans. All are excellent reasons to visit this posh dining room.

25 Cherry St, Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-8600
(802) 864-8600
From above, a lobster roll overloaded with claw meat, on a bed of french fries.
Lobster roll at Bleu.
Bleu Northeast Seafood

Hen of the Wood

55 Cherry St, Burlington, VT

The Burlington location of chef Eric Warnstedt’s acclaimed restaurant opened in the fashion-forward Hotel Vermont in 2013, eight years after the original Waterbury location. It still impresses with a daily menu driven by the restaurant’s relationship with some of the state’s most beloved farmers, growers, cheesemakers, and brewers. Snag a seat at the chef’s counter and watch as the team fires hunky rib-eye steaks that get plated with the restaurant’s eponymous mushrooms, buttered potatoes, and Jasper Hill Farm’s famous Bayley Hazen Blue. The bar is a destination of its own, offering locally sourced beer, wine, and an impressive list of craft cocktails.

55 Cherry St, Burlington, VT
(802) 540-0534
(802) 540-0534
Two cooks work in an open kitchen, with a fire roaring in an open oven nearby.
The view from the chef’s counter at Hen of the Wood.
Heather Platt

Juniper

41 Cherry St, Burlington, VT 05401

Hotel Vermont undoubtedly has Burlington’s most stylish lodgings, so it comes as no surprise that its bar and restaurant, Juniper, is equally chic. Take a seat at the copper bar or opt for an Adirondack chair next to the fire pit on the patio with sunset views of Lake Champlain. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Juniper’s locavore menu offers the kind of comforting food one craves from a hotel, made with the kind of ingredients one expects in Vermont. The burger, for example, comes topped with locally foraged fiddleheads and the barbecue platter for two comes with nearby Snug Valley Farm sausage and fermented peach barbecue sauce. In addition to an all-natural, locally focused wine list, the drinks menu is comprised almost entirely of Vermont-made ciders, beers, and spirits, including the property’s very own lines of vodka, gin, and bourbon. Cocktails keep it classic Vermont, like the Lemon Ginger with Green Mountain organic vodka, ginger syrup, and lemon.

41 Cherry St, Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 651-5027
(802) 651-5027
A bowl of mussels topped with toast, as a server places a beer on the counter beyond.
Mussels at Juniper.
Juniper/Facebook

Bistro de Margot

126 College St, Burlington, VT 05401

French chef Hervé Mahé brings his culinary prowess and European approach to this Burlington favorite, named after his grand-mère. Bistro Margot is an homage to French cooking and dining with a weekly three course prix fixe menu. A meal might start with pork rillettes on toast, followed by seared arctic char, and finished with mousse au chocolat with citrus meringue.

126 College St, Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 863-5200
(802) 863-5200
A chef in a toque sprinkles salt onto cooking meat.
In the kitchen at Bistro de Margot.
Bistro de Margot

A Single Pebble

133 Bank St, Burlington, VT 05401

A Burlington landmark for decades, this elegant, family-style Chinese restaurant has been attracting Vermonters for its bright dishes like Cantonese pineapple barbecued pork, steamed pork dumplings, and a hefty list of vegan and vegetarian options. It’s so popular, the restaurant has added a roaming food truck to its operation. If you’re dining with a group, try chef-owner Chiuho Sampson’s nine-course tasting menu.

133 Bank St, Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 865-5200
(802) 865-5200

American Flatbread Burlington Hearth

115 Saint Paul St, Burlington, VT

Organic wheat is used to make fresh dough daily at this popular pizzeria, whose outpost at City Hall Park is one of the company’s 11 locations spread across the Northeast. Thin, wood-fired crusts are topped with organic tomato sauce, locally made cheeses, and meats like house-made maple-fennel pork sausage.

115 Saint Paul St, Burlington, VT
(802) 861-2999
(802) 861-2999
A diner pulls a slice from a pizza topped with tomatoes and greens.
An artfully topped pie at American Flatbread.
American Flatbread Burlington Hearth/Facebook

Pizzeria Verità

156 St Paul St, Burlington, VT 05401

Thin, bubbly-crusted wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas are the star at this popular pizzeria. The beloved pies are topped with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients like butternut squash, caramelized shallots, and blue cheese in the fall. In addition to offering some of the best pizza in Burlington, Verità stays busy with inventive twists on classic cocktails that feature Vermont spirits, like the Bella Contanti with Barr Hill Tom Cat gin combined with amari Meletti and Cardamaro. Save room for the cannoli and tiramisu.

156 St Paul St, Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 489-5644
(802) 489-5644
A tiled pizza oven with a wood fire burning inside.
The oven at Pizzeria Verità.
Pizzeria Verità

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

160 Bank St, Burlington, VT

Though this casual, family-friendly grill is known for burgers and a long craft beer list both on tap and by the bottle, it also has a full menu of hearty seasonal dishes. In colder months, warm up with a bowl of Vermont cheddar ale soup. In summer, enjoy salads like Adams Farm chicken on Pitchfork Farms lettuces with Cabot cheddar and dried cranberries. Underneath this Burlington favorite lies one of the city’s best drinking dens. Communal seating, a roaring fireplace, and over 30 draft beers make this subterranean bar a charming place to warm up with a libation in winter. The restaurant’s new outdoor patio is also heated, covered, and enclosed enough to keep guests warm while still enjoying the view of Church Street.

160 Bank St, Burlington, VT
(802) 859-0888
(802) 859-0888
A cast iron pan full of french fries, beside a dish of ketchup.
The fries at Farmhouse Tap & Grill.
Farmhouse Tap & Grill

Leunig's Bistro

115 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401

A Burlington institution, Leunig’s has been serving French bistro fare since 1980. Chef-owner Donnell Collins sources local ingredients for crowd-pleasing seasonal menus, including an elegant France-meets-Vermont brunch on weekends. The impressive spread includes duck confit poutine, classic French omelets, and local cheese and charcuterie. A waffled croque-madame comes with Vermont’s North Country Smokehouse ham and Gruyere on a Belgian waffle with béchamel and a sunny-side-up egg. It’s a fancy affair; here, “steak and eggs” means filet mignon with béarnaise and asparagus.

115 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 863-3759
(802) 863-3759
A diner cuts into a plate of fish.
Fish at Leunig’s.
Leunig’s Bistro

Istanbul Kebab House

175 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401

Istanbul Kebab House began in the basement of an apartment complex in Essex Junction and moved to its current location on lower Church Street in Burlington in 2015 where it now thrives. Owners Hasan, Vural, and Jackie Oktay import ingredients from Turkey for chef Veli Cetin’s kebab-centric menu. Turkish wine is available by the bottle or glass.

175 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 857-5091
(802) 857-5091

Honey Road

156 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401

Honey Road deserves all the praise it gets. Eastern Mediterranean flavors meet Vermont produce with flair at this busy mezze-focused restaurant. Expect a vegetable-heavy menu, house-made pita served with whipped feta and hummus, and some heartier options like lamb and red pepper kofta or grilled octopus.

156 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 497-2145
(802) 497-2145
From above, a tiled table set with a large spread of mezze dishes, pita, and drinks.
Mezze at Honey Road.
Honey Road

Bluebird Barbecue

317 Riverside Ave., Burlington, VT 05401

Burlington is far from the country’s most famous barbecue regions, but Vermont holds its own with its maple-enhanced version at Bluebird Barbecue. Owner Sue Bette infuses traditional barbecue with Vermont flavor. The menu also includes odes to the state’s French Canadian neighbors like barbecue poutine: hand cut fries, gravy, and Vermont cheddar curds topped with chopped brisket or pulled pork.

317 Riverside Ave., Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 448-3070
(802) 448-3070
A staffer in a branded shirt holds a wide tray of barbecue, featuring an array of meats and sides.
A barbecue spread at Bluebird.
Bluebird Barbecue

Misery Loves Co.

46 Main St, Winooski, VT

Misery Loves Co. reconfigured during the pandemic, transforming its bar and dining room into a marketplace with takeout, and setting up picnic tables outside. Now, it’s a retail shop and “bruncheonette” serving daytime cocktails, like iced tea with lemonade and whiskey, to go along with fried chicken or pastrami sandwiches, and a selection of soups, salads, and snacks.

46 Main St, Winooski, VT
(802) 497-3989
(802) 497-3989

Onion City Chicken & Oyster

3 E Allen St, Winooski, VT 05404

The team behind Misery Loves Co. has opened another spot in neighboring Winooski to showcase their stelar cocktails and beloved bone-in fried chicken with honey butter. In a French bistro-inspired space, a menu scribbled on a mirror lists daily raw oyster offerings sourced up and down the Atlantic from Prince Edward Island to Rhode Island. Familiar favorites like lobster rolls, hot dogs, and fried skate wing fish and chips round out the menu, along with Southern sides like buttermilk biscuits, collard greens, and succotash.

3 E Allen St, Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 540-8489
(802) 540-8489

Related Maps